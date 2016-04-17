Image 1 of 49 Emma Johansson on the final Emakumeen Bira podium. Megan Guarnier won the final stage and a 10 second time bonus Sunday at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira, but it wasn't enough to lift the American past Emma Johansson's overall lead.

Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the rain-soaked stage ahead of Anna Solovey (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Johansson (Wiggle High5) crossed the line in fifth place on the wheel of teammate Elisa Longo Borghini to talke her second overall victory in the race.

Guarnier finished the race second overall, followed Moolman-Pasio in third.

“It was a hard stage, but also a really wet one, so it was really difficult to control,” Johansson said. “I just had really good legs, and I’m just so thankful for the work that the girls have put out to keep me in yellow, and it just shows that everyone wanted it today. I’m still going back to yesterday - that was the most impressive teamwork - and then today to pull off the win after yesterday’s work. Today everyone was still a bit smashed from yesterday, but still managed to stay in yellow.”

A group of 17 riders, including multiple GC threats, got away late in the race but Johansson's team was able to keep the group close enough for Johnasson and Longo Borghini to jump across.

"I think we did a really good job,” Johansson said. “It was quite tough and we were both pretty tired, and we didn’t have a lot left for the stage victory. Obviously the GC was most important, and Evelyn Stevens [Boels-Dolmans] had some big attacks, especially one where I was stuck in the group and I couldn’t get out until she had a pretty big gap."

Moolman’s third place and four-second bonus was enough to nudge Longo Borghini out of third place by the smallest of margins.

“It would have been really nice to have Elisa up there on the podium, but it just came down to a second or something with Ashleigh,” Johansson said. “But I’m just so thankful for this week, and for this wing, here where it all started for me more than 10 years ago.

“The fact that it’s my last season, to finish it off in yellow is just amazing.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:15:42 2 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 6 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 7 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:05 10 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 0:00:08 11 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:09 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini 13 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:00:15 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:16 16 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:00:45 17 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:52 18 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:26 19 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 20 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 22 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 24 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 25 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 26 Daniela Reis (Por) 27 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 28 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 29 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:02:31 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 31 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS 0:02:34 32 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 0:02:39 33 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:03:24 34 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:04:46 35 Marta Lach (Pol) 36 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini 37 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 38 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 39 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:51 40 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 41 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 42 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) 43 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 44 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 45 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 46 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS 47 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 48 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 49 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 50 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 51 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini 52 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 53 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 54 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 55 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:37 56 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP 0:08:15 58 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) 59 Monika Brzezna (Pol) 60 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) 0:08:17 61 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 62 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 64 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 65 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:08:19 66 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 67 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 68 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP 69 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP 70 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:08:28 71 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 0:08:19 72 Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS 73 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS 0:08:36 74 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 0:13:39 75 Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS 0:17:34 76 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 77 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 78 Astrid Chazal (Fra) 79 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 80 Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 81 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini 82 Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini DNF Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek DNF Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini DNF Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi DNF Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP DNF Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 9:56:12 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:12 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 6 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:41 7 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:50 8 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:54 9 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 0:00:58 10 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:07 11 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini 0:01:12 12 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 0:02:03 13 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:05 14 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:02:26 15 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 16 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:03:29 17 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:04:23 18 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS 0:04:36 19 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:05:01 20 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 0:05:06 21 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:09 22 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:56 23 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:21 24 Daniela Reis (Por) 0:06:28 25 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 0:06:31 26 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:33 27 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:06:41 28 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:06:45 29 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 0:06:56 30 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:16 31 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:08:46 32 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 33 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:08:50 34 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS 35 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:08:56 36 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:01 37 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:09:07 38 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:16 39 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:09:32 40 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:09:47 41 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:10:50 42 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:10:59 43 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:11:09 44 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) 0:12:50 45 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 46 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:13:22 47 Marta Lach (Pol) 0:13:42 48 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:45 49 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:15:15 50 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:15:27 51 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:15:39 52 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:15:41 53 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:15:48 54 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:16:17 55 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:17:10 56 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:17:26 57 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:18:45 58 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:19:04 59 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:19:09 60 Monika Brzezna (Pol) 0:21:09 61 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:21:44 62 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:24:14 63 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:24:39 64 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:24:42 65 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS 0:25:02 66 Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 0:25:53 67 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:25:55 68 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP 0:26:27 69 Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS 0:26:29 70 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 0:26:35 71 Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP 0:26:41 72 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) 0:27:28 73 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 0:27:40 74 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP 0:29:06 75 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) 0:29:15 76 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:29:54 77 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini 0:31:11 78 Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:35:13 79 Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:44:22 80 Astrid Chazal (Fra) 0:45:13 81 Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS 0:52:47 82 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 0:53:25

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 67 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 61 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 59 4 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 41 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 41 7 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 40 8 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 33 9 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 27 10 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 22

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 13 3 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 7 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 8 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 3