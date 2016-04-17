Guarnier wins final stage, Johansson overall at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira
Guarnier moves to second overall, Moolman-Pasio third
Stage 4: Portugalete - Portugalete
Megan Guarnier won the final stage and a 10 second time bonus Sunday at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira, but it wasn't enough to lift the American past Emma Johansson's overall lead.
Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the rain-soaked stage ahead of Anna Solovey (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Johansson (Wiggle High5) crossed the line in fifth place on the wheel of teammate Elisa Longo Borghini to talke her second overall victory in the race.
Guarnier finished the race second overall, followed Moolman-Pasio in third.
“It was a hard stage, but also a really wet one, so it was really difficult to control,” Johansson said. “I just had really good legs, and I’m just so thankful for the work that the girls have put out to keep me in yellow, and it just shows that everyone wanted it today. I’m still going back to yesterday - that was the most impressive teamwork - and then today to pull off the win after yesterday’s work. Today everyone was still a bit smashed from yesterday, but still managed to stay in yellow.”
A group of 17 riders, including multiple GC threats, got away late in the race but Johansson's team was able to keep the group close enough for Johnasson and Longo Borghini to jump across.
"I think we did a really good job,” Johansson said. “It was quite tough and we were both pretty tired, and we didn’t have a lot left for the stage victory. Obviously the GC was most important, and Evelyn Stevens [Boels-Dolmans] had some big attacks, especially one where I was stuck in the group and I couldn’t get out until she had a pretty big gap."
Moolman’s third place and four-second bonus was enough to nudge Longo Borghini out of third place by the smallest of margins.
“It would have been really nice to have Elisa up there on the podium, but it just came down to a second or something with Ashleigh,” Johansson said. “But I’m just so thankful for this week, and for this wing, here where it all started for me more than 10 years ago.
“The fact that it’s my last season, to finish it off in yellow is just amazing.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:15:42
|2
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|6
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|7
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|10
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:00:08
|11
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
|13
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:00:15
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:45
|17
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:52
|18
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:02:26
|19
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|20
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|22
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|24
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|25
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|26
|Daniela Reis (Por)
|27
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|28
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|29
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|30
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS
|0:02:34
|32
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:39
|33
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:03:24
|34
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:04:46
|35
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|36
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|37
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|38
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|39
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|40
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|41
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|42
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
|43
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|44
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|45
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|46
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
|47
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|49
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|50
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|51
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
|52
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|53
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|54
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|55
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:37
|56
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP
|0:08:15
|58
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|59
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|60
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
|0:08:17
|61
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|62
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|64
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|65
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:08:19
|66
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|67
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|68
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP
|69
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP
|70
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:08:28
|71
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:08:19
|72
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS
|73
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS
|0:08:36
|74
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:39
|75
|Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS
|0:17:34
|76
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|77
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|78
|Astrid Chazal (Fra)
|79
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|80
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|81
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|82
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|DNF
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|9:56:12
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:50
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:00:58
|10
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|11
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:01:12
|12
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:02:03
|13
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|14
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:02:26
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|16
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:03:29
|17
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:04:23
|18
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS
|0:04:36
|19
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:05:01
|20
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|0:05:06
|21
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|22
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:56
|23
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|24
|Daniela Reis (Por)
|0:06:28
|25
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:06:31
|26
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:33
|27
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|28
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:06:45
|29
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:06:56
|30
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:07:16
|31
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:08:46
|32
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|33
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|34
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
|35
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:56
|36
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:01
|37
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:09:07
|38
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:16
|39
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|40
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:47
|41
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:10:50
|42
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:10:59
|43
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|44
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
|0:12:50
|45
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:22
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|0:13:42
|48
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:45
|49
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:15:15
|50
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:15:27
|51
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:39
|52
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:15:41
|53
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:15:48
|54
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:16:17
|55
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:17:10
|56
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:17:26
|57
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:18:45
|58
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:19:04
|59
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:19:09
|60
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|0:21:09
|61
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:21:44
|62
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:24:14
|63
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:24:39
|64
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:24:42
|65
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS
|0:25:02
|66
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:25:53
|67
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:25:55
|68
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP
|0:26:27
|69
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS
|0:26:29
|70
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:26:35
|71
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP
|0:26:41
|72
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|0:27:28
|73
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|0:27:40
|74
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP
|0:29:06
|75
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
|0:29:15
|76
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:29:54
|77
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:31:11
|78
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:35:13
|79
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:44:22
|80
|Astrid Chazal (Fra)
|0:45:13
|81
|Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS
|0:52:47
|82
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:53:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|67
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|61
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|41
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|41
|7
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|8
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|33
|9
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|10
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|13
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|pts
|2
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|5
|4
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|5
|5
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|3
|7
|Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS
|3
|8
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
