Guarnier wins final stage, Johansson overall at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira

Guarnier moves to second overall, Moolman-Pasio third

Image 1 of 49

Emma Johansson on the final Emakumeen Bira podium.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 49

Demi de Jong (Boels Dolmans) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 49

Joëlle Numainville sees there's still more climbing to come around the switchback - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 49

Demi de Jong (Boels Dolmans) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 49

Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) battles up the climb - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 49

Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) on her way to earning most combatitive rider of the day - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 49

Kristabel Doebel Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 49

Despite a heavy crash on stage three, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok is still racing - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 49

Evelyn Stevens and Karol-Ann Canuel sweep around the hairpin - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 49

Kasia Pawłowska (Boels Dolmans) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4 -

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 49

Rain pours down as the peloton take on the longest climb of the day - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 49

Joëlle Numainville (Cervélo Bigla) and Jessica Allen (Australia) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 49

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Hi5) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 49

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio's effort sees her move into third in the general classification

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 49

Third place for Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio - Emakumeen Bira 2016

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 49

Jip van den Bos keeps the best young rider competition throughout the five day race - Emakumeen Bira

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 49

Alison Tetrick (Cyclance Pro Cycling) wins most aggressive rider

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 49

2016 Emakumeen Bira Champion, Emma Johansson

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 49

Stage winner, Megan Guarnier - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 49

Emma Johansson greets one of the mini-Emma fan club

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 49

Clara Koppenburg reflects on a hard day on the front of the race

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 49

A huge effort from Clara Koppenburg on the final stage of Emakumeen Bira

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 49

Stage winner and second in the general classification, Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 49

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) catches her breath - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 49

Rain pours down as the peloton take on the longest climb of the day - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 49

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 49

Cervélo Bigla sign in for the final stage of Emakumeen Bira - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 49

Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 49

Drops Cycling warm up for the short final stage - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 49

Last minute tactics talk between Carmen Small and Thomas Campana - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 49

Boels Dolmans - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4 - A 76 km road stage starting and finishing in Portugalete, Spain on 17th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 49

Evelyn Stevens and her Boels Dolmans teammates make their way to sign in - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 49

Local fans wait to see who'll come to sign in next - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 49

Boels Dolmans presented to the crowds before stage 4 -Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 49

Sheyla Gutierrez goes on an early attack - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 49

Kasia Pawłowska follows Sheyla Gutierrez's early attack - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 49

Clara Koppenburg leads the peloton up the early climbs - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 49

Alison Tetrick checks for updates on the radio - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 49

Joëlle Numainville (Cervélo Bigla) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 49

Joëlle Numainville (Cervélo Bigla) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 49

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4 - A 76 km road stage starting and finishing in Portugalete, Spain on 17th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 49

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4 - A 76 km road stage starting and finishing in Portugalete, Spain on 17th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 49

Old friends, Joëlle Numainville and Alison Tetrick catch up at sign in - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 4

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 49

Megan Guarnier wins the final stage at Emakumeen Bira

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 49

US champion Megan Guarnier on the Emakumeen Bira stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 49

Emma Johansson on the final Emakumeen Bira podium.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 49

Alison Tetrick with the most aggressive rider prize at Emakumeen Bira

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 48 of 49

Best climber Doris Schweitzer

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 49 of 49

Bigla Cervelo was the top team at Emakumeen Bira

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Megan Guarnier won the final stage and a 10 second time bonus Sunday at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira, but it wasn't enough to lift the American past Emma Johansson's overall lead.

Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the rain-soaked stage ahead of Anna Solovey (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla). Johansson (Wiggle High5) crossed the line in fifth place on the wheel of teammate Elisa Longo Borghini to talke her second overall victory in the race.

Guarnier finished the race second overall, followed Moolman-Pasio in third.

“It was a hard stage, but also a really wet one, so it was really difficult to control,” Johansson said. “I just had really good legs, and I’m just so thankful for the work that the girls have put out to keep me in yellow, and it just shows that everyone wanted it today. I’m still going back to yesterday - that was the most impressive teamwork - and then today to pull off the win after yesterday’s work. Today everyone was still a bit smashed from yesterday, but still managed to stay in yellow.”

A group of 17 riders, including multiple GC threats, got away late in the race but Johansson's team was able to keep the group close enough for Johnasson and Longo Borghini to jump across.

"I think we did a really good job,” Johansson said. “It was quite tough and we were both pretty tired, and we didn’t have a lot left for the stage victory. Obviously the GC was most important, and Evelyn Stevens [Boels-Dolmans] had some big attacks, especially one where I was stuck in the group and I couldn’t get out until she had a pretty big gap."

Moolman’s third place and four-second bonus was enough to nudge Longo Borghini out of third place by the smallest of margins.

“It would have been really nice to have Elisa up there on the podium, but it just came down to a second or something with Ashleigh,” Johansson said. “But I’m just so thankful for this week, and for this wing, here where it all started for me more than 10 years ago.

“The fact that it’s my last season, to finish it off in yellow is just amazing.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:15:42
2Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
6Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
7Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:05
10Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:00:08
11Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:09
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
13Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:15
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:16
16Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:00:45
17Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:52
18Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:26
19Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
20Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
22Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
24Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
26Daniela Reis (Por)
27Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
28Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
29Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:02:31
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
31Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS0:02:34
32Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek0:02:39
33Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:03:24
34Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:04:46
35Marta Lach (Pol)
36Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
37Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
38Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
39Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:51
40Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
41Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
42Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
43Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
44Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
45Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
46Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
47Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
49Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
50Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
51Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
52Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
53Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
54Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
55Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:37
56Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP0:08:15
58Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
59Monika Brzezna (Pol)
60Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)0:08:17
61Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
62Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
64Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
65Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:08:19
66Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
67Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
68Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP
69Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP
70Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:08:28
71Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini0:08:19
72Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS
73Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS0:08:36
74Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:13:39
75Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS0:17:34
76Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
77Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
78Astrid Chazal (Fra)
79Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
80Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
81Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
82Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFJoelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFRocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) AUS
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFIrene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
DNFAudrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High59:56:12
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:12
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
5Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
6Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:41
7Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:50
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:54
9Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini0:00:58
10Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:07
11Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini0:01:12
12Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:02:03
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:05
14Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:02:26
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
16Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High50:03:29
17Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:04:23
18Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS0:04:36
19Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:05:01
20Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek0:05:06
21Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:09
22Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:56
23Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:21
24Daniela Reis (Por)0:06:28
25Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:06:31
26Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:33
27Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:41
28Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini0:06:45
29Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:06:56
30Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:16
31Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:08:46
32Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
33Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:50
34Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
35Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:56
36Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:01
37Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:09:07
38Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:16
39Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:09:32
40Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:09:47
41Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:10:50
42Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:10:59
43Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:11:09
44Paulina Brzezna (Pol)0:12:50
45Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:22
47Marta Lach (Pol)0:13:42
48Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:45
49Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:15:15
50Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:15:27
51Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:39
52Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:15:41
53Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:15:48
54Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:16:17
55Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:17:10
56Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:17:26
57Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:18:45
58Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:19:04
59Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:19:09
60Monika Brzezna (Pol)0:21:09
61Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:21:44
62Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini0:24:14
63Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:24:39
64Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:24:42
65Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS0:25:02
66Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango0:25:53
67Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:25:55
68Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP0:26:27
69Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS0:26:29
70Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini0:26:35
71Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP0:26:41
72Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)0:27:28
73Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:27:40
74Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP0:29:06
75Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)0:29:15
76Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:29:54
77Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini0:31:11
78Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:35:13
79Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:44:22
80Astrid Chazal (Fra)0:45:13
81Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS0:52:47
82Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:53:25

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High567pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team61
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team59
4Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team56
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High541
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High541
7Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team40
8Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini33
9Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies27
10Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies22

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling16pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High513
3Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
4Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High54
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
8Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies22pts
2Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
3Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ5
4Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini5
5Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
6Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini3
7Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS3
8Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

