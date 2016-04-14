Johansson wins stage 1 at Euskal Emakumeen Bira
Small second and Bronzini third
Stage 1: Eskoriatza - Eskoriatza
Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) took her first win of the season at stage 1 of Euskal Emakumeen Bira. She took the win ahead of late-race breakaway companion Carmen Small (Cervelo-Bigla), while her Wiggle High5 teammate Giorgia Bronzini won the sprint for third place.
Related Articles
"It was nice, it was really nice," Johansson said in a team press release. "We've been looking for that big win for a long time now, and so it was nice to actually get it also to have Gio backing up with a win in the sprint from the group behind. Of course we are still out for the GC, and maybe it would have been a better situation to have.
"I've been feeling great during the spring, and the way things have been coming together it was just a matter of time before I'd get to put my hands in the air."
Small took over the race lead from her teammate and prologue winner Lotta Lepisto. She now leads the overall classification by 12 seconds ahead of Lepisto, who finished fourth on the day, and 14 seconds ahead of Johansson.
The women raced a challenging 76.6km from from Eskoriatza and back to Eskoriatza. Although breakaways formed through out the stage, it was Small who made the winning move stick with rival Johansson over the final climb with 16km to go.
"I attacked over the second climb," Small said in a team press release. "That was our tactic for the day, to go there and see if I hold it to the finish. If we stayed away I would take the jersey and if we were caught, Lotta would then hold the jersey. The team was super strong today and it was probably the best team performance of the season. A dangerous move went on the first climb and Joelle [Numainville] was incredible in shutting it down. She was on the front up the climbs, it was impressive to see. Stephanie [Pohl] was amazing, Clara [Koppenburg] was great and Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] was amazing as always."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1:58:15
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:14
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|6
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|10
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|18
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|20
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:01:06
|21
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|22
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|23
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|25
|Paulina Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|26
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|27
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team
|28
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:01:18
|29
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|30
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Spain
|31
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:58
|32
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|33
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|34
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:02:05
|35
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:17
|36
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:34
|37
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|38
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|39
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:44
|40
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|0:02:55
|41
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|42
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|43
|REIS Daniela Reis (Por) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|44
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|45
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|46
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:21
|47
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|48
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|49
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|50
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|51
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|52
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|53
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|54
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|55
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|56
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|58
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|59
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
|60
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|61
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|62
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|63
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|64
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|66
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|67
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|68
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|69
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|70
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|71
|Monika Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|72
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|73
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:04:20
|74
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|75
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|76
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:10
|77
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:05:59
|78
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|79
|Sara Headley-Clafferty (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|80
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|81
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|82
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|83
|Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango
|84
|Astrid Chazal (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:09:33
|85
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:09:51
|86
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|87
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|88
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|89
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|90
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|91
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|92
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|93
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|94
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
|95
|Frederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|96
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
|97
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|98
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain
|0:10:58
|99
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|100
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Sophie Almeida (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:11:03
|102
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|103
|Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|104
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|105
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|106
|Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|107
|Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|108
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|109
|Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|110
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|111
|Ainhoa Candil Pascual (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|112
|Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|113
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team
|114
|Ilda Carina Pinheiro Dal Silvia (Por) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:11:33
|115
|Esther Munzo (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|116
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|117
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|0:11:38
|118
|Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:11:49
|119
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|120
|Lorena Ordinana Perez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:12:33
|121
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:16:49
|122
|Andrea Fraile (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|123
|Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|124
|Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:17:01
|125
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:17:37
|126
|Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:17:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|25
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|12
|6
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|8
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|10
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|6
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|12
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|3
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|5
|pts
|2
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|3
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|5:55:13
|2
|Wiggle High5
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Tea
|0:00:14
|4
|Cylance - Cannondale Pro
|0:01:15
|5
|Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:17
|6
|Inpa - Bianchi
|0:03:11
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:35
|8
|Seleccion Australia
|0:03:47
|9
|S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:56
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:41
|11
|Lointek
|0:06:06
|12
|Podium Ambition P.C.
|0:08:13
|13
|Bepink
|0:08:19
|14
|Bizkaia - Durango
|0:08:48
|15
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|16
|Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:10:07
|17
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:47
|18
|Seleccion Española
|0:14:02
|19
|Dn17 Poitou-Charentes
|0:16:20
|20
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radun
|0:16:51
|21
|Bioracer-Ek
|0:32:41
|22
|Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:33:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:29
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:14
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|6
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:24
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:25
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:26
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:00:29
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:00:30
|13
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|15
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:34
|16
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:37
|17
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:38
|19
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:01:28
|21
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:01:30
|22
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:34
|23
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:38
|24
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:01:40
|25
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team
|0:01:42
|26
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|27
|Paulina Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:01:48
|28
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|0:01:50
|29
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:02:01
|30
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:02:06
|31
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|32
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|33
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:17
|34
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:26
|35
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:02:27
|36
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:50
|37
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:04
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|0:03:06
|40
|REIS Daniela Reis (Por) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:03:22
|41
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:24
|42
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:25
|43
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:03:26
|44
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:03:30
|45
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|46
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|47
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:33
|48
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:35
|49
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:36
|51
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:39
|52
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:41
|53
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:42
|54
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:03:45
|55
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:46
|56
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:03:49
|57
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|58
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|59
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|60
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
|61
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|62
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|63
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:52
|64
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:53
|65
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:03:54
|66
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:55
|67
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:03:56
|68
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|69
|Monika Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:03:58
|70
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:04:01
|71
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|72
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|0:04:17
|73
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:04:39
|74
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:04:54
|75
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|76
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:34
|77
|Sara Headley-Clafferty (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:06:22
|78
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:26
|79
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|0:06:29
|80
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|0:06:30
|81
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:06:33
|82
|Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:06:37
|83
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|0:06:49
|84
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:10:07
|85
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
|0:10:11
|86
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:10:14
|87
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:10:20
|88
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:10:25
|89
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|90
|Frederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:10:27
|91
|Astrid Chazal (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:10:30
|92
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:31
|93
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:10:32
|94
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
|0:10:35
|95
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|96
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
|0:10:40
|97
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|98
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|99
|Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:11:25
|100
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain
|0:11:33
|101
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:11:35
|102
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:11:36
|103
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:11:37
|104
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:11:39
|105
|Sophie Almeida (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:11:41
|106
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:11:47
|107
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team
|0:11:48
|108
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:11:50
|109
|Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:11:51
|110
|Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|111
|Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:11:59
|112
|Ainhoa Candil Pascual (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:12:03
|113
|Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:08
|114
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|115
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:12:15
|116
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|0:12:28
|117
|Ilda Carina Pinheiro Dal Silvia (Por) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:12:29
|118
|Esther Munzo (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:12:31
|119
|Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:12:35
|120
|Lorena Ordinana Perez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:13:29
|121
|Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:17:34
|122
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
|0:17:37
|123
|Andrea Fraile (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:17:53
|124
|Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:18:04
|125
|Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:18:14
|126
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:18:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|25
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|12
|8
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|9
|9
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|8
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|11
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|12
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|6
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|15
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|4
|17
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|18
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|3
|19
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|3
|20
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|21
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|22
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|4
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|6
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|3
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|5
|4
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2:06:05
|2
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:18
|3
|Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:02:57
|4
|Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:01
|5
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:06:44
|6
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:06:49
|7
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain
|0:07:57
|8
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:08:00
|9
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team
|0:08:12
|10
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:08:14
|11
|Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:08:15
|12
|Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|13
|Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:08:23
|14
|Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:32
|15
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|16
|Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
|0:13:58
|17
|Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
|0:14:28
|18
|Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:14:38
|19
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:14:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
|2:03:07
|2
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team
|0:01:04
|3
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:01
|4
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
|0:03:12
|5
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:09:29
|6
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:09:54
|7
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
|0:10:02
|8
|Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:10:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling
|6:08:07
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:27
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Tea
|0:00:28
|4
|Cylance - Cannondale Pro
|0:01:49
|5
|Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:57
|6
|Inpa - Bianchi
|0:04:14
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Seleccion Australia
|0:04:23
|9
|S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:04:39
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:15
|11
|Lointek
|0:07:08
|12
|Podium Ambition P.C.
|0:08:54
|13
|Bepink
|0:09:38
|14
|Bizkaia - Durango
|0:09:56
|15
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|16
|Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
|0:11:28
|17
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:13
|18
|Seleccion Española
|0:14:57
|19
|Dn17 Poitou-Charentes
|0:17:32
|20
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radun
|0:18:09
|21
|Bioracer-Ek
|0:34:36
|22
|Bzk Emakumeen Bira
|0:35:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy