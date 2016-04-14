Trending

Johansson wins stage 1 at Euskal Emakumeen Bira

Small second and Bronzini third

Image 1 of 54

Emma Johansson wins Stage 1 ahead of Carmen Small - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1

Emma Johansson wins Stage 1 ahead of Carmen Small - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 54

Lotta LepistÃ¶ retains the green jersey

Lotta LepistÃ¶ retains the green jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 54

Carmen Small's second place finish sees her take the race lead from teammate, Lotta LepistÃ¶

Carmen Small's second place finish sees her take the race lead from teammate, Lotta LepistÃ¶
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 54

Tiffany Cromwell leads the way for the Australian Development Team

Tiffany Cromwell leads the way for the Australian Development Team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 54

Anna Trevisi (AlÃ© Cipollini)

Anna Trevisi (AlÃ© Cipollini)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 54

Lourdes Oyarbide (Bizkaia Durango)

Lourdes Oyarbide (Bizkaia Durango)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 54

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 54

Demi de Jong (Boels Dolmans)

Demi de Jong (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 54

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 54

Sheyla Gutierrez approaches the top of the categorised climb

Sheyla Gutierrez approaches the top of the categorised climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 54

Fans cheering encouragement from the roadside

Fans cheering encouragement from the roadside
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 54

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 54

Rosella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Rosella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 54

Emma Johansson wins Stage 1 ahead of Carmen Small

Emma Johansson wins Stage 1 ahead of Carmen Small
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 54

Giorgia Bronzini pips Lotta LepistÃ¶ to the line in the sprint for third place

Giorgia Bronzini pips Lotta LepistÃ¶ to the line in the sprint for third place
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 54

Emma Johansson thanks her teammates

Emma Johansson thanks her teammates
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 54

Carmen Small is the leader of the mountains classification

Carmen Small is the leader of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 54

Lotta LepistÃ¶ (CervÃ©lo Bigla) retains the blue jersey

Lotta LepistÃ¶ (CervÃ©lo Bigla) retains the blue jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 54

Jip van den Bos (Parkhotel Valkenburg) retains the best young rider jersey

Jip van den Bos (Parkhotel Valkenburg) retains the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 54

Ane Santesteban retains the best Basque rider jersey

Ane Santesteban retains the best Basque rider jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 54

New race leader after stage 1, Carmen Small (CervÃ©lo-Bigla)

New race leader after stage 1, Carmen Small (CervÃ©lo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 54

New race leader, Carmen Small (Cerveo-Bigla)

New race leader, Carmen Small (Cerveo-Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 54

Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) awarded most combatitive rider

Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) awarded most combatitive rider
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 54

Stage 1 winner, Emma Johansson (Wiggle Hi5) Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.

Stage 1 winner, Emma Johansson (Wiggle Hi5) Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 54

Sheyla Gutierrez catches her breath after a tough finish to stage 1

Sheyla Gutierrez catches her breath after a tough finish to stage 1
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 54

Lotta LepistÃ¶ happy to hand the race lead over to her teammate

Lotta LepistÃ¶ happy to hand the race lead over to her teammate
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 54

Emma Johansson talks about how the stage unfolded

Emma Johansson talks about how the stage unfolded
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 54

Rosella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Rosella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 54

Clara Koppenburg (CervÃ©lo Bigla)

Clara Koppenburg (CervÃ©lo Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 54

Shannon Malseed chats with the local fans as the riders line up for the race

Shannon Malseed chats with the local fans as the riders line up for the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 54

Greeting the young fans in Eskoriatza

Greeting the young fans in Eskoriatza
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 54

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans)

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 54

Multi-tasking, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio signs autographs whilst warming up

Multi-tasking, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio signs autographs whilst warming up
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 54

Cylance Pro Cycling

Cylance Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 54

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 54

Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 54

Sheyla Gutierrez in the mirror (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Sheyla Gutierrez in the mirror (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 54

Cylance Pro Cycling

Cylance Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 54

Clara Koppenburg chats with her teammate, Stephanie Pohl as they warm up for stage 1 20160414_144601.jpg

Clara Koppenburg chats with her teammate, Stephanie Pohl as they warm up for stage 1 20160414_144601.jpg
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 54

Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 54

Peloton roll out of town

Peloton roll out of town
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 54

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 54

Possible contenders for the overall, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Emma Johansson, Megan Guarnier

Possible contenders for the overall, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Emma Johansson, Megan Guarnier
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 54

Edwige Pitel (Michela Fanini)

Edwige Pitel (Michela Fanini)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 54

Mayuko Hagiwara crests the top of the first categorised climb

Mayuko Hagiwara crests the top of the first categorised climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 54

Doris Schweizer leads over the first categorised climb

Doris Schweizer leads over the first categorised climb
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 54

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.

Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 48 of 54

Karol-Ann Canuel and Demi de Jong comfortable in the bunch

Karol-Ann Canuel and Demi de Jong comfortable in the bunch
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 49 of 54

Peloton on the road back from OÃ±ati

Peloton on the road back from OÃ±ati
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 50 of 54

Race leader, Lotta LepistÃ¶ flanked on all sides by her teammates

Race leader, Lotta LepistÃ¶ flanked on all sides by her teammates
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 51 of 54

Peloton on the road back from OÃ±ati

Peloton on the road back from OÃ±ati
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 52 of 54

Stephanie Pohl gets a pre-race massage

Stephanie Pohl gets a pre-race massage
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 53 of 54

Giorgia Bronzini pips Lotta Lepistö to the line in the sprint for third place - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1

Giorgia Bronzini pips Lotta Lepistö to the line in the sprint for third place - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 54 of 54

Carmen Small's second place finish sees her take the race lead from teammate, Lotta Lepistö - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1

Carmen Small's second place finish sees her take the race lead from teammate, Lotta Lepistö - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) took her first win of the season at stage 1 of Euskal Emakumeen Bira. She took the win ahead of late-race breakaway companion Carmen Small (Cervelo-Bigla), while her Wiggle High5 teammate Giorgia Bronzini won the sprint for third place.

Related Articles

The who's who of elite women in American bike racing

"It was nice, it was really nice," Johansson said in a team press release. "We've been looking for that big win for a long time now, and so it was nice to actually get it also to have Gio backing up with a win in the sprint from the group behind. Of course we are still out for the GC, and maybe it would have been a better situation to have.

"I've been feeling great during the spring, and the way things have been coming together it was just a matter of time before I'd get to put my hands in the air."

Small took over the race lead from her teammate and prologue winner Lotta Lepisto. She now leads the overall classification by 12 seconds ahead of Lepisto, who finished fourth on the day, and 14 seconds ahead of Johansson.

The women raced a challenging 76.6km from from Eskoriatza and back to Eskoriatza. Although breakaways formed through out the stage, it was Small who made the winning move stick with rival Johansson over the final climb with 16km to go. 

"I attacked over the second climb," Small said in a team press release. "That was our tactic for the day, to go there and see if I hold it to the finish. If we stayed away I would take the jersey and if we were caught, Lotta would then hold the jersey. The team was super strong today and it was probably the best team performance of the season. A dangerous move went on the first climb and Joelle [Numainville] was incredible in shutting it down. She was on the front up the climbs, it was impressive to see. Stephanie [Pohl] was amazing, Clara [Koppenburg] was great and Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] was amazing as always."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High51:58:15
2Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:14
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
6Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini
10Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
18Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
20Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:01:06
21Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
22Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:15
23Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
25Paulina Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
26Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
27Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team
28Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:01:18
29Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
30Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Spain
31Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:01:58
32Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
33Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
34Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:02:05
35Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini0:02:17
36Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:34
37Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
38Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
39Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:44
40Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia0:02:55
41Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
42Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
43REIS Daniela Reis (Por) DN-17 Poitou Charentes
44Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
45Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
46Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:21
47Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
48Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
49Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
50Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
51Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
52Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
53Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
54Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
55Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
56Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
58Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
59Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
60Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
61Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
62Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
63An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
64Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
66Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
67Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
68Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
69Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
70Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
71Monika Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
72Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
73Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:04:20
74Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
75Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:54
76Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:10
77Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:05:59
78Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
79Sara Headley-Clafferty (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
80Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
81Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
82Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
83Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango
84Astrid Chazal (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:09:33
85Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:09:51
86Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
87Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
88Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
89Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
90Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
91Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
92Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
93Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia
94Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini
95Frederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
96Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain
97Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
98Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain0:10:58
99Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
100Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
101Sophie Almeida (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:11:03
102Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
103Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
104Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
105Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
106Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
107Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
108Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
109Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
110Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
111Ainhoa Candil Pascual (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak
112Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
113Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team
114Ilda Carina Pinheiro Dal Silvia (Por) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:11:33
115Esther Munzo (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
116Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
117Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek0:11:38
118Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:11:49
119Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka
120Lorena Ordinana Perez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:12:33
121Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:16:49
122Andrea Fraile (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
123Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
124Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:17:01
125Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:17:37
126Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:17:39

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High525pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team20
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High516
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia12
6Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
7Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
8Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini8
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini7
10Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini6
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
12Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling4
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
3Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak5pts
2Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling3pts
2Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High52
3Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High54
3Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling2
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling5:55:13
2Wiggle High5
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Tea0:00:14
4Cylance - Cannondale Pro0:01:15
5Ale' Cipollini0:02:17
6Inpa - Bianchi0:03:11
7Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:35
8Seleccion Australia0:03:47
9S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:56
10Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:41
11Lointek0:06:06
12Podium Ambition P.C.0:08:13
13Bepink0:08:19
14Bizkaia - Durango0:08:48
15Drops Cycling Team0:09:09
16Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:10:07
17Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:47
18Seleccion Española0:14:02
19Dn17 Poitou-Charentes0:16:20
20Vitalogic Astrokalb Radun0:16:51
21Bioracer-Ek0:32:41
22Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:33:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team2:02:29
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:14
4Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
5Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:23
6Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:24
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:25
9Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:26
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:00:29
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:00:30
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
15Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:34
16Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini0:00:37
17Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini0:00:38
19Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:01:28
21Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:01:30
22Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:34
23Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:38
24Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:01:40
25Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team0:01:42
26Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:44
27Paulina Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:01:48
28Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi0:01:50
29Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:01
30Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Spain0:02:06
31Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
32Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
33Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:02:17
34Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini0:02:26
35Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:02:27
36Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:50
37Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:04
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia0:03:06
40REIS Daniela Reis (Por) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:03:22
41Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:24
42Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:25
43Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:03:26
44Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:03:30
45Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
46Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:32
47Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:33
48Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:35
49Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
50Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:36
51Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:39
52Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:41
53Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:42
54Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:03:45
55Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:46
56Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:03:49
57Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
58Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
59Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:50
60Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain
61Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:51
62Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
63An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:52
64Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:53
65Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:03:54
66Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:55
67Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:03:56
68Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
69Monika Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:03:58
70Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:04:01
71Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:13
72Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink0:04:17
73Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:04:39
74Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:04:54
75Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
76Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:34
77Sara Headley-Clafferty (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:06:22
78Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:26
79Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia0:06:29
80Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:06:30
81Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:06:33
82Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango0:06:37
83Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:06:49
84Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:10:07
85Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini0:10:11
86Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:10:14
87Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:10:20
88Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:10:25
89Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
90Frederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:10:27
91Astrid Chazal (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:10:30
92Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:31
93Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:10:32
94Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia0:10:35
95Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
96Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain0:10:40
97Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:10:41
98Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:19
99Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:11:25
100Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain0:11:33
101Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:11:35
102Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:11:36
103Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:11:37
104Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:11:39
105Sophie Almeida (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:11:41
106Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:11:47
107Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team0:11:48
108Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:11:50
109Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:11:51
110Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
111Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:11:59
112Ainhoa Candil Pascual (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:12:03
113Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:08
114Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
115Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:12:15
116Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink0:12:28
117Ilda Carina Pinheiro Dal Silvia (Por) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:12:29
118Esther Munzo (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:12:31
119Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:12:35
120Lorena Ordinana Perez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:13:29
121Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:17:34
122Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes0:17:37
123Andrea Fraile (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:17:53
124Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:18:04
125Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:18:14
126Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:18:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team28pts
2Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team28
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High525
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High516
5Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team15
6Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia12
8Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa9
9Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini8
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
11Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini7
12Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini6
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High55
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
15Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling4
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini4
17Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
18Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak3
19Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High53
20Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
21Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
22Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
23Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling5
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High54
4Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High52
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
6Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
3Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak5
4Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2:06:05
2Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:00:18
3Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:02:57
4Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:01
5Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:06:44
6Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:06:49
7Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain0:07:57
8Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:08:00
9Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team0:08:12
10Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:08:14
11Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:08:15
12Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa
13Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:08:23
14Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:32
15Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
16Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa0:13:58
17Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak0:14:28
18Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:14:38
19Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:14:52

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini2:03:07
2Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team0:01:04
3Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:01
4Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain0:03:12
5Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:09:29
6Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:09:54
7Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain0:10:02
8Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:10:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling6:08:07
2Wiggle High50:00:27
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Tea0:00:28
4Cylance - Cannondale Pro0:01:49
5Ale' Cipollini0:02:57
6Inpa - Bianchi0:04:14
7Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Seleccion Australia0:04:23
9S.C. Michela Fanini0:04:39
10Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:15
11Lointek0:07:08
12Podium Ambition P.C.0:08:54
13Bepink0:09:38
14Bizkaia - Durango0:09:56
15Drops Cycling Team0:10:31
16Mat-Atom Team Sobotka0:11:28
17Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:13
18Seleccion Española0:14:57
19Dn17 Poitou-Charentes0:17:32
20Vitalogic Astrokalb Radun0:18:09
21Bioracer-Ek0:34:36
22Bzk Emakumeen Bira0:35:58

Latest on Cyclingnews