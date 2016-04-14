Image 1 of 54 Emma Johansson wins Stage 1 ahead of Carmen Small - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 54 Lotta LepistÃ¶ retains the green jersey (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 54 Carmen Small's second place finish sees her take the race lead from teammate, Lotta LepistÃ¶ (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 54 Tiffany Cromwell leads the way for the Australian Development Team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 54 Anna Trevisi (AlÃ© Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 54 Lourdes Oyarbide (Bizkaia Durango) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 54 Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 54 Demi de Jong (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 54 Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1. Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) took her first win of the season at stage 1 of Euskal Emakumeen Bira. She took the win ahead of late-race breakaway companion Carmen Small (Cervelo-Bigla), while her Wiggle High5 teammate Giorgia Bronzini won the sprint for third place.

"It was nice, it was really nice," Johansson said in a team press release. "We've been looking for that big win for a long time now, and so it was nice to actually get it also to have Gio backing up with a win in the sprint from the group behind. Of course we are still out for the GC, and maybe it would have been a better situation to have.

"I've been feeling great during the spring, and the way things have been coming together it was just a matter of time before I'd get to put my hands in the air."

Small took over the race lead from her teammate and prologue winner Lotta Lepisto. She now leads the overall classification by 12 seconds ahead of Lepisto, who finished fourth on the day, and 14 seconds ahead of Johansson.

The women raced a challenging 76.6km from from Eskoriatza and back to Eskoriatza. Although breakaways formed through out the stage, it was Small who made the winning move stick with rival Johansson over the final climb with 16km to go.

"I attacked over the second climb," Small said in a team press release. "That was our tactic for the day, to go there and see if I hold it to the finish. If we stayed away I would take the jersey and if we were caught, Lotta would then hold the jersey. The team was super strong today and it was probably the best team performance of the season. A dangerous move went on the first climb and Joelle [Numainville] was incredible in shutting it down. She was on the front up the climbs, it was impressive to see. Stephanie [Pohl] was amazing, Clara [Koppenburg] was great and Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] was amazing as always."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 1:58:15 2 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:14 4 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 6 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 10 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 12 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 17 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 18 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19 20 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:01:06 21 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 22 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:15 23 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini 25 Paulina Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 26 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 27 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team 28 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:01:18 29 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 30 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Spain 31 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:01:58 32 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 33 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 34 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:02:05 35 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:17 36 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:34 37 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 38 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 39 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:02:44 40 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 0:02:55 41 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 42 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 43 REIS Daniela Reis (Por) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 44 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 45 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 46 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:21 47 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 48 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 49 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 50 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 51 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 52 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 53 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 54 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 55 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 56 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 58 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 59 Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain 60 Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 61 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 62 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 63 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies 64 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 65 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 66 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 67 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 68 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 69 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini 70 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 71 Monika Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 72 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 73 Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:04:20 74 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 75 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:54 76 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:10 77 Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:05:59 78 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 79 Sara Headley-Clafferty (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 80 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 81 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 82 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 83 Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango 84 Astrid Chazal (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:09:33 85 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:09:51 86 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 87 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 88 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 89 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 90 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 91 Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 92 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 93 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia 94 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini 95 Frederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 96 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain 97 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 98 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain 0:10:58 99 Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 100 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 101 Sophie Almeida (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:11:03 102 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 103 Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 104 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 105 Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 106 Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 107 Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 108 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 109 Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 110 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 111 Ainhoa Candil Pascual (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 112 Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 113 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team 114 Ilda Carina Pinheiro Dal Silvia (Por) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:11:33 115 Esther Munzo (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 116 Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink 117 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 0:11:38 118 Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:11:49 119 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 120 Lorena Ordinana Perez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:12:33 121 Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:16:49 122 Andrea Fraile (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 123 Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 124 Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:17:01 125 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:17:37 126 Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:17:39

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 25 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 16 4 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 12 6 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 7 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 8 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 7 10 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 6 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 12 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 13 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 15 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 3 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 5 pts 2 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 3 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 2 3 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 3 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling 5:55:13 2 Wiggle High5 3 Boels Dolmans Cycling Tea 0:00:14 4 Cylance - Cannondale Pro 0:01:15 5 Ale' Cipollini 0:02:17 6 Inpa - Bianchi 0:03:11 7 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:35 8 Seleccion Australia 0:03:47 9 S.C. Michela Fanini 0:03:56 10 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:41 11 Lointek 0:06:06 12 Podium Ambition P.C. 0:08:13 13 Bepink 0:08:19 14 Bizkaia - Durango 0:08:48 15 Drops Cycling Team 0:09:09 16 Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:10:07 17 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:47 18 Seleccion Española 0:14:02 19 Dn17 Poitou-Charentes 0:16:20 20 Vitalogic Astrokalb Radun 0:16:51 21 Bioracer-Ek 0:32:41 22 Bzk Emakumeen Bira 0:33:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2:02:29 2 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:14 4 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:23 6 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:24 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:25 9 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:26 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 0:00:29 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 12 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:00:30 13 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:32 15 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:34 16 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:37 17 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 18 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:38 19 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:01:28 21 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 0:01:30 22 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:01:34 23 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:38 24 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:01:40 25 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team 0:01:42 26 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:44 27 Paulina Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:01:48 28 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 0:01:50 29 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:01 30 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Spain 0:02:06 31 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 32 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 33 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:02:17 34 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:26 35 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:02:27 36 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:50 37 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:03:04 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 0:03:06 40 REIS Daniela Reis (Por) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:03:22 41 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:03:24 42 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:25 43 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:03:26 44 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:03:30 45 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 46 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:32 47 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:33 48 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:35 49 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 50 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:36 51 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:03:39 52 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:03:41 53 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:42 54 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:03:45 55 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:46 56 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 0:03:49 57 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 58 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 59 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:50 60 Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain 61 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:51 62 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 63 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:52 64 Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 0:03:53 65 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 0:03:54 66 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:55 67 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:03:56 68 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 69 Monika Brezezna (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:03:58 70 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:04:01 71 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:13 72 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 0:04:17 73 Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:04:39 74 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:04:54 75 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 76 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:34 77 Sara Headley-Clafferty (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:06:22 78 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:26 79 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 0:06:29 80 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 0:06:30 81 Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:06:33 82 Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango 0:06:37 83 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 0:06:49 84 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 0:10:07 85 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Ale' Cipollini 0:10:11 86 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:10:14 87 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:10:20 88 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:10:25 89 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 90 Frederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:10:27 91 Astrid Chazal (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:10:30 92 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:31 93 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:10:32 94 Jessica Allen (Aus) Australia 0:10:35 95 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 96 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain 0:10:40 97 Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:10:41 98 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:19 99 Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 0:11:25 100 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain 0:11:33 101 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:11:35 102 Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:11:36 103 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:11:37 104 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:11:39 105 Sophie Almeida (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:11:41 106 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:11:47 107 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team 0:11:48 108 Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:11:50 109 Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:11:51 110 Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 111 Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:11:59 112 Ainhoa Candil Pascual (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:12:03 113 Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:12:08 114 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 115 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:12:15 116 Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink 0:12:28 117 Ilda Carina Pinheiro Dal Silvia (Por) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:12:29 118 Esther Munzo (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:12:31 119 Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:12:35 120 Lorena Ordinana Perez (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:13:29 121 Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:17:34 122 Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DN-17 Poitou Charentes 0:17:37 123 Andrea Fraile (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:17:53 124 Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:18:04 125 Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:18:14 126 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:18:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 25 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 16 5 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 6 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 12 8 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 9 9 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 8 10 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 11 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 7 12 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 6 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 5 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 15 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 16 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 4 17 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 18 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 3 19 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 3 20 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 21 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 22 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 4 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 2 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 6 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 3 Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 5 4 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 2:06:05 2 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:18 3 Marta Lach (Pol) Mat-Atom Team Sobotka 0:02:57 4 Kimberley Le Court De Billot (Mri) Bizkaia - Durango 0:03:01 5 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:06:44 6 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:06:49 7 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Spain 0:07:57 8 Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 0:08:00 9 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Lointek team 0:08:12 10 Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:08:14 11 Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:08:15 12 Laura Mendez Garcia (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 13 Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:08:23 14 Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:08:32 15 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 16 Mireia Orengo Llacer (Spa) BZK Emakumeen Bira - Smurfit Kappa 0:13:58 17 Julia Rodruguez Martin (Spa) Bio Racer Elkar-Kirolak 0:14:28 18 Lucia Valachova (Svk) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:14:38 19 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:14:52

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini 2:03:07 2 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Lointek team 0:01:04 3 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:03:01 4 Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Spain 0:03:12 5 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 0:09:29 6 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:09:54 7 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Spain 0:10:02 8 Ana Usaiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 0:10:47