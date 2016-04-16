Image 1 of 16 Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 16 Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) still in the race after a nasty fall - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Hi5) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 16 Karol-Ann Canuel's solo move sees her earn the most aggressive rider award - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 16 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) leads on the long descent - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 16 Peloton stream along the coastline - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 16 Wiggle Hi5 take the initiative along the coastline - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 16 Carmen Small (Cervélo Bigla) warms up - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 16 Looks like rain - Claudia Lichtenberg - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 16 Pouring rain at the start thankfully eased as the race got underway - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 16 Bronzini on the stage 3 podium at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 16 Emma Johansson tries on the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 16 Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 16 Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 16 Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 16 Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) won stage 3 at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira on Saturday by outsprinting Carmen Small (Cervelo Bigla) at the finish in Berriatua after 109.4km of racing. Cylance Pro Cycling's Rossella Ratto was third.

Bronzini's Wiggle High5 teammate Emma Johansson held onto her overall lead heading into Sunday's 75.8km final stage in Portugalete. Johansson leads Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) by 25 seconds and Small by 28.

“It was a really, really amazing job from all the girls,” Bronzini said. “They did everything, and I was so, so happy because there was so much work on the day and then we had a win. I’m really proud.

Small said she was happy to bounce back today after losing the race lead she had taken during stage 1.

“I wanted to win badly today but it’s not like Bronzini is a bad sprinter so I have to be happy with the result,” Small said at the end of the stage. “Yesterday I had a bad day on the bike, it was good to feel good today again," she said. "It wasn’t terribly hard because Wiggle just neutralised it. I went for the KOM today and was pretty active.”

Lotta Lepistö, who led the race briefly after winning the prologue time trial, was unable to take to the start on saturday after falling ill and losing her voice. She wrote in a text message to her team, “I feel pretty disappointed but continuing racing would be more of a risk. It was great to support the team today and seeing them doing well again.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2:46:10 2 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini 7 Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 8 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 9 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 12 Daniela Reis (Por) 13 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS 15 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 16 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini 18 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 19 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 20 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini 21 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 22 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 24 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 27 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 28 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 29 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 30 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 31 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi 32 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 33 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS 34 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 35 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 36 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 37 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 38 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 39 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS 40 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:16 41 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:19 42 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:30 43 Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:00:35 44 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:01:20 45 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 46 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 47 Marta Lach (Pol) 48 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi 49 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5 50 Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 51 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 52 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 53 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:33 55 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:02:14 56 Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:03:19 57 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:55 58 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:06 59 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 60 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 61 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 62 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:05:55 63 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 64 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi 65 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 66 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 67 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 68 Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 69 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) 70 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 71 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP 72 Lucja Pietrzak (Pol) 73 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 74 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS 75 Monika Brzezna (Pol) 76 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) 77 Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS 0:10:29 78 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:12:48 79 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini 80 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 81 Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango 82 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini 83 Bethany Ann Allen (USA) INPA - Bianchi 0:13:07 84 Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP 0:15:40 85 Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP 86 Astrid Chazal (Fra) 87 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek 0:16:12 88 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 0:20:31 89 Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS 90 Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP 0:20:45 OTL Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini 0:28:18 OTL Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek OTL Ziortza Isasi (Spa) OTL Sophie Almeida (Fra) OTL Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) ESP OTL Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) OTL Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek OTL Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink 0:28:24 OTL Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini OTL Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 0:36:03 OTL Lorena Ordinana (Spa) OTL Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:36:27 OTL Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ 0:36:30 OTL Ilda Carina Pinheiro Da Silva Pereira (Por) OTL Julia Rodríguez (Spa) OTL Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa) OTL Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa) OTL Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP OTL Esther Muñoz (Spa) OTL Mireia Orengo (Spa) DNF Laura Méndez (Spa) DNF Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek DNF Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team DNF Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team DNF Steffi Jamoneau (Fra) DNF Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink