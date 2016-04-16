Bronzini wins third stage at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira
Johannson keeps overall lead heading into Sunday's final stage
Stage 3: Berrialtua - Berrialtua
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) won stage 3 at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira on Saturday by outsprinting Carmen Small (Cervelo Bigla) at the finish in Berriatua after 109.4km of racing. Cylance Pro Cycling's Rossella Ratto was third.
Bronzini's Wiggle High5 teammate Emma Johansson held onto her overall lead heading into Sunday's 75.8km final stage in Portugalete. Johansson leads Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) by 25 seconds and Small by 28.
“It was a really, really amazing job from all the girls,” Bronzini said. “They did everything, and I was so, so happy because there was so much work on the day and then we had a win. I’m really proud.
Small said she was happy to bounce back today after losing the race lead she had taken during stage 1.
“I wanted to win badly today but it’s not like Bronzini is a bad sprinter so I have to be happy with the result,” Small said at the end of the stage. “Yesterday I had a bad day on the bike, it was good to feel good today again," she said. "It wasn’t terribly hard because Wiggle just neutralised it. I went for the KOM today and was pretty active.”
Lotta Lepistö, who led the race briefly after winning the prologue time trial, was unable to take to the start on saturday after falling ill and losing her voice. She wrote in a text message to her team, “I feel pretty disappointed but continuing racing would be more of a risk. It was great to support the team today and seeing them doing well again.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2:46:10
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|7
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|8
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|9
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|12
|Daniela Reis (Por)
|13
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS
|15
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|16
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|18
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|20
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|21
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|27
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|28
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|29
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|30
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|31
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|32
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|33
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
|34
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|35
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|37
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|38
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS
|40
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:16
|41
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:19
|42
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|43
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:35
|44
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:20
|45
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|46
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|48
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|49
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|50
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|51
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|52
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|53
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|55
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:02:14
|56
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:03:19
|57
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:55
|58
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:06
|59
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|60
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|61
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|62
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:05:55
|63
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|64
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|65
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|66
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|67
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|68
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|69
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
|70
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|71
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP
|72
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
|73
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|74
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS
|75
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|76
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|77
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS
|0:10:29
|78
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:12:48
|79
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|80
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|81
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|82
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
|83
|Bethany Ann Allen (USA) INPA - Bianchi
|0:13:07
|84
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP
|0:15:40
|85
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP
|86
|Astrid Chazal (Fra)
|87
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:16:12
|88
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:20:31
|89
|Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS
|90
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
|0:20:45
|OTL
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:28:18
|OTL
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|OTL
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa)
|OTL
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|OTL
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) ESP
|OTL
|Paula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa)
|OTL
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|OTL
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|0:28:24
|OTL
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|OTL
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:36:03
|OTL
|Lorena Ordinana (Spa)
|OTL
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:36:27
|OTL
|Nathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:36:30
|OTL
|Ilda Carina Pinheiro Da Silva Pereira (Por)
|OTL
|Julia Rodríguez (Spa)
|OTL
|Desiree Duarte Castro (Spa)
|OTL
|Olatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa)
|OTL
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
|OTL
|Esther Muñoz (Spa)
|OTL
|Mireia Orengo (Spa)
|DNF
|Laura Méndez (Spa)
|DNF
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|DNF
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steffi Jamoneau (Fra)
|DNF
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|7:40:30
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:29
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:50
|9
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:00:58
|10
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:01:03
|11
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS
|0:01:09
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:11
|15
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|16
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|0:01:55
|17
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:01:59
|18
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS
|0:02:02
|19
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:02:11
|20
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:27
|21
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:02:31
|22
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:02:35
|23
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|24
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:30
|26
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:03:38
|27
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:03:55
|28
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|29
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
|0:03:59
|31
|Daniela Reis (Por)
|0:04:02
|32
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:04:05
|33
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|34
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:07
|35
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:10
|36
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|37
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:04:21
|38
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:30
|39
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|40
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:04:31
|41
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|42
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:04:50
|43
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:56
|44
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|45
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:05:49
|46
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:08
|47
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|48
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|49
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:06:40
|50
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:07:08
|51
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:24
|52
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:07:49
|53
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
|0:07:59
|54
|Marta Lach (Pol)
|0:08:56
|55
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:33
|56
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:54
|57
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:55
|58
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:10:24
|59
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|60
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|0:10:52
|61
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:10:57
|62
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:12:04
|63
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:20
|64
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:12:40
|65
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|0:12:54
|66
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:13:25
|67
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:01
|68
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:14:47
|69
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:15:40
|70
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS
|0:16:26
|71
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:17:36
|72
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:17:38
|73
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:17:39
|74
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:17:51
|75
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP
|0:18:08
|76
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS
|0:18:10
|77
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:18:16
|78
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP
|0:18:26
|79
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|0:19:13
|80
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:19:48
|81
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:19:51
|82
|Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP
|0:20:47
|83
|Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
|0:20:58
|84
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|0:21:12
|85
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
|0:26:20
|86
|Bethany Ann Allen United States INPA - Bianchi
|0:26:48
|87
|Astrid Chazal (Fra)
|0:27:39
|88
|Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS
|0:35:13
|89
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
|0:35:51
|90
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
|0:38:36
