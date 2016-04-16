Trending

Bronzini wins third stage at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira

Johannson keeps overall lead heading into Sunday's final stage

Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) still in the race after a nasty fall - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Hi5) - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Karol-Ann Canuel's solo move sees her earn the most aggressive rider award - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) leads on the long descent - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Peloton stream along the coastline - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Wiggle Hi5 take the initiative along the coastline - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Carmen Small (Cervélo Bigla) warms up - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Looks like rain - Claudia Lichtenberg - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Pouring rain at the start thankfully eased as the race got underway - Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 3 - A 105 km road stage starting and finishing in Berriatua, Spain on 16th April 2016.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bronzini on the stage 3 podium at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Emma Johansson tries on the yellow jersey for another day

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bronzini wins stage 3 of Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira ahead of Carmen Small

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) won stage 3 at Euskal Emakumeen XXIX Bira on Saturday by outsprinting Carmen Small (Cervelo Bigla) at the finish in Berriatua after 109.4km of racing. Cylance Pro Cycling's Rossella Ratto was third.

Bronzini's Wiggle High5 teammate Emma Johansson held onto her overall lead heading into Sunday's 75.8km final stage in Portugalete. Johansson leads Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) by 25 seconds and Small by 28.

“It was a really, really amazing job from all the girls,” Bronzini said. “They did everything, and I was so, so happy because there was so much work on the day and then we had a win. I’m really proud.

Small said she was happy to bounce back today after losing the race lead she had taken during stage 1.

“I wanted to win badly today but it’s not like Bronzini is a bad sprinter so I have to be happy with the result,” Small said at the end of the stage. “Yesterday I had a bad day on the bike, it was good to feel good today again," she said. "It wasn’t terribly hard because Wiggle just neutralised it. I went for the KOM today and was pretty active.”

Lotta Lepistö, who led the race briefly after winning the prologue time trial, was unable to take to the start on saturday after falling ill and losing her voice. She wrote in a text message to her team, “I feel pretty disappointed but continuing racing would be more of a risk. It was great to support the team today and seeing them doing well again.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High52:46:10
2Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
6Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini
7Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
8Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
9Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
12Daniela Reis (Por)
13Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS
15Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
16Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini
18Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
20Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
21Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
24Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
27Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
28Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
29Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
30Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
31Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
32Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
33Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS
34Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
35Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
37Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
38Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS
40Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:16
41Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:19
42Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:30
43Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:35
44Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:20
45Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
46Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
47Marta Lach (Pol)
48Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
49Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High5
50Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
51Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
52Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
53Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:33
55Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini0:02:14
56Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:03:19
57Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:55
58Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:06
59Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
60Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
62Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:05:55
63Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
64Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
65Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
66Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
67Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
68Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
69Paulina Brzezna (Pol)
70Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
71Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP
72Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)
73Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
74Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS
75Monika Brzezna (Pol)
76Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
77Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS0:10:29
78Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:12:48
79Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
80Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
81Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango
82Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini
83Bethany Ann Allen (USA) INPA - Bianchi0:13:07
84Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP0:15:40
85Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP
86Astrid Chazal (Fra)
87Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:16:12
88Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:20:31
89Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS
90Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP0:20:45
OTLMichela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:28:18
OTLCristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
OTLZiortza Isasi (Spa)
OTLSophie Almeida (Fra)
OTLIurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) ESP
OTLPaula Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa)
OTLAlba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
OTLIlaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink0:28:24
OTLAnna Trevisi (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini
OTLAnna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:36:03
OTLLorena Ordinana (Spa)
OTLElena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:36:27
OTLNathalie Birli (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:36:30
OTLIlda Carina Pinheiro Da Silva Pereira (Por)
OTLJulia Rodríguez (Spa)
OTLDesiree Duarte Castro (Spa)
OTLOlatz Agorria Etxebarria (Spa)
OTLAna Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP
OTLEsther Muñoz (Spa)
OTLMireia Orengo (Spa)
DNFLaura Méndez (Spa)
DNFLotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFStephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
DNFJessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAn-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFCatiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFRebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFRose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFSteffi Jamoneau (Fra)
DNFKseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High57:40:30
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:25
3Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:29
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:45
7Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:47
8Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:50
9Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) AlÈ Cipollini0:00:58
10Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) AlÈ Cipollini0:01:03
11Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
12Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) AUS0:01:09
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:11
15Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:49
16Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi0:01:55
17Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini0:01:59
18Jenelle Crooks (Aus) AUS0:02:02
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini0:02:11
20Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek0:02:27
21Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:02:31
22Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:35
23Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:38
24Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:30
26Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:03:38
27Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle High50:03:55
28Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
29Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) AUS0:03:59
31Daniela Reis (Por)0:04:02
32Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:04:05
33Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
34Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:07
35Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:10
36Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:15
37Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:04:21
38Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:30
39Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ
40Emilia Fahlin (Swe) AlÈ Cipollini0:04:31
41Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:41
42Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:04:50
43Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:56
44Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:45
45Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:05:49
46Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:08
47Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:18
48Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:06:19
49Sari Saarelainen (Fin) S.C. Michela Fanini0:06:40
50Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini0:07:08
51Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:24
52Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:49
53Paulina Brzezna (Pol)0:07:59
54Marta Lach (Pol)0:08:56
55Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:33
56Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:09:54
57Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:09:55
58Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:10:24
59Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
60Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:10:52
61Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:10:57
62Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:12:04
63Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:20
64Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:12:40
65Monika Brzezna (Pol)0:12:54
66Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:13:25
67Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:14:01
68Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:14:47
69Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:15:40
70Louisa Lobigs (Aus) AUS0:16:26
71Heidi Dalton (RSA) Bizkaia - Durango0:17:36
72Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:17:38
73Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:17:39
74Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:17:51
75Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) ESP0:18:08
76Shannon Malseed (Aus) AUS0:18:10
77Dalia Muccioli (Ita) AlÈ Cipollini0:18:16
78Lorena Llamas (Spa) ESP0:18:26
79Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)0:19:13
80Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:19:48
81Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:19:51
82Ainara El Busto Arteaga (Spa) ESP0:20:47
83Lucja Pietrzak (Pol)0:20:58
84Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa) Lointek0:21:12
85Ellen Skerritt (Aus) AlÈ Cipollini0:26:20
86Bethany Ann Allen United States INPA - Bianchi0:26:48
87Astrid Chazal (Fra)0:27:39
88Jessica Allen (Aus) AUS0:35:13
89Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nˆ0:35:51
90Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) ESP0:38:36

