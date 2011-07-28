Trending

Qualifying complete for U23 Men, Junior Men and U23 Women's sprint

Finals set for U23 Men and Junior Men's points race

Session 5: U23 Men: Sprint qualifying, Points race qualifying; Junior Men: Sprint qualifying, Points race qualifying; U23 Women: Sprint qualifying, Points race qualifying; Junior Women: Points race qualifying -

U23 Men - Sprint qualifying
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)0:00:10.181
2Charlie Conord (France)0:00:10.304
3Vadim Berbenyuk (Russian Federation)0:00:10.309
4Quentin Lafargue (France)0:00:10.319
5Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.349
6Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)0:00:10.359
7Philipp Thiele (Germany)0:00:10.411
8Callum Skinner (Great Britain)0:00:10.448
9Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:00:10.469
10Hugo Haak (Netherlands)0:00:10.526
11Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:00:10.546
12Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)0:00:10.557
13David Alonso Castillo (Spain)0:00:10.700
14Martin Feiferlik (Czech Republic)0:00:10.712
15Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)0:00:10.774
16Francesco Ceci (Italy)0:00:10.784
17Sotirios Bretas (Greece)0:00:10.796
18Pawel Laskowski (Poland)0:00:10.853
19Lubomir Vojta (Czech Republic)0:00:10.930
20Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)0:00:10.989
21Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)0:00:11.189
22Paolo Simion (Italy)0:00:11.263
23Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:00:11.323
24Venelin Velinov (Bulgaria)0:00:11.847

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 1
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)0:00:11.200
2Venelin Velinov (Bulgaria)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 2
1Charlie Conord (France)0:00:11.143
2Eerik Idarand (Estonia)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 3
1Vadim Berbenyuk (Russian Federation)0:00:11.948
2Paolo Simion (Italy)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 4
1Quentin Lafargue (France)0:00:11.050
2Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 5
1Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.952
2Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 6
1Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)0:00:10.827
2Lubomir Vojta (Czech Republic)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 7
1Philipp Thiele (Germany)0:00:11.103
2Pawel Laskowski (Poland)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 8
1Callum Skinner (Great Britain)0:00:10.812
2Sotirios Bretas (Greece)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 9
1Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:00:10.996
2Francesco Ceci (Italy)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 10
1Hugo Haak (Netherlands)0:00:10.923
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 11
1Martin Feiferlik (Czech Republic)0:00:10.650
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

U23 Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 12
1David Alonso Castillo (Spain)0:00:11.068
2Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)

U23 Men - Points race qualifying: Heat 1
1Elia Viviani (Italy)48pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Belgium)29
3Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)26
4Filip Taragel (Slovakia)23
5Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)11
6Jonathan Mould (Great Britain)10
7Roy Pieters (Netherlands)9
8Jan Keller (Switzerland)9
9Julien Duval (France)7
10Mateusz Nowaczek (Poland)5
11Max Stahr (Germany)5
12Jakub Filip (Czech Republic)3
13Samuel Rodrigue Magalhaes (Portugal)-17
14Eerik Idarand (Estonia)-20
DNFYovchev Yovchev (Bulgaria)-20

U23 Men - Points race qualifying: Heat 2
1Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)45pts
2Gert Jan Van Immerseel (Belgium)25
3Adam Stachowiak (Poland)25
4Roman Furst (Czech Republic)23
5Andrei Snitko (Belarus)20
6Nick Stöpler (Netherlands)11
7Michele Scartezzini (Italy)10
8Bryan Coquard (France)10
9Salvador Gonzalez Lliteras (Spain)8
10Victor Mironov (Republic of Moldova)8
11Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)7
12Kirill Baranov (Russian Federation)6
13Ralf Matzka (Germany)5
14Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)3
15Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Greece)2

Junior Men - Sprint qualifying
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.390
2Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.425
3Julien Palma (France)0:00:10.443
4John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.508
5Eoin Mullen (Ireland)0:00:10.565
6Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)0:00:10.609
7Benjamin Edelin (France)0:00:10.612
8Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)0:00:10.655
9Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)0:00:10.742
10Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:00:10.784
11Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)0:00:10.792
12Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:00:10.815
13Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)0:00:10.920
14Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)0:00:10.925
15Giacomo Del Rosario (Italy)0:00:10.944
16Aleksey Sharapov (Russian Federation)0:00:11.006
17Mauro Catellini (Italy)0:00:11.025
18Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)0:00:11.033
19Erwann Aubernon (France)0:00:11.046
20Nils Van T´Hoenderdal (Netherlands)0:00:11.178
21Rochéz Harbers (Netherlands)0:00:11.205
22Panagiotis Katsouras (Greece)0:00:11.254

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 1
1Max Niederlag (Germany)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 2
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 3
1Julien Palma (France)0:00:10.833
2Panagiotis Katsouras (Greece)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 4
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.806
2Rochéz Harbers (Netherlands)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 5
1Eoin Mullen (Ireland)0:00:11.026
2Nils Van T´Hoenderdal (Netherlands)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 6
1Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)0:00:11.049
2Erwann Aubernon (France)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 7
1Benjamin Edelin (France)0:00:11.148
2Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 8
1Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)0:00:11.239
2Mauro Catellini (Italy)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 9
1Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)0:00:11.526
2Aleksey Sharapov (Russian Federation)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 10
1Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:00:11.267
2Giacomo Del Rosario (Italy)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 11
1Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)0:00:12.336
2Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)

Junior Men - Sprint 1/16 final: Heat 12
1Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:00:11.449
2Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)

Junior Men - Points race qualifying: Heat 1
1Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)25pts
2Maxime Piveteau (France)25
3Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)24
4Matteo Alban (Italy)22
5Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain)10
6Alexei Kourbatov (Russian Federation)10
7Jonas Rickaert (Belgium)8
8Samuel Lowe (Great Britain)6
9Panagiotis Sifakis (Greece)3
10Ryan Mullen (Ireland)3
11Hugo José Belez Brito (Portugal)2
12Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)1
13Mateusz Mikulicz (Poland)-33

Junior Men - Points race qualifying: Heat 2
1Artch Samolenkov (Russian Federation)27pts
2Aitor Rey Gastaka (Spain)26
3Mateusz Trepkowski (Poland)25
4Théry Schir (Switzerland)21
5Otto Vergaerde (Belgium)20
6Joshua Papworth (Great Britain)9
7Tim Rondeburg (Netherlands)8
8Yoan Verardo (France)7
9Eduard Matosyan (Armenia)7
10Denis Rugovac (Czech Republic)4
11Riccardo Donato (Italy)3
12Theodoros Tzimas (Greece)-11
13José Eduardo Ab Mendes (Portugal)-20

U23 Women - Sprint qualifying
1Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.260
2Olivia Montauban (France)0:00:11.301
3Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:11.332
4Rebecca James (Great Britain)0:00:11.393
5Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)0:00:11.526
6Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:11.615
7Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)0:00:11.796
8Dimitra Patapi (Greece)0:00:11.899

