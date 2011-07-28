Qualifying complete for U23 Men, Junior Men and U23 Women's sprint
Finals set for U23 Men and Junior Men's points race
Session 5: U23 Men: Sprint qualifying, Points race qualifying; Junior Men: Sprint qualifying, Points race qualifying; U23 Women: Sprint qualifying, Points race qualifying; Junior Women: Points race qualifying -
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:10.181
|2
|Charlie Conord (France)
|0:00:10.304
|3
|Vadim Berbenyuk (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.309
|4
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:00:10.319
|5
|Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.349
|6
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.359
|7
|Philipp Thiele (Germany)
|0:00:10.411
|8
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.448
|9
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.469
|10
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.526
|11
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:00:10.546
|12
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|0:00:10.557
|13
|David Alonso Castillo (Spain)
|0:00:10.700
|14
|Martin Feiferlik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.712
|15
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|0:00:10.774
|16
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|0:00:10.784
|17
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|0:00:10.796
|18
|Pawel Laskowski (Poland)
|0:00:10.853
|19
|Lubomir Vojta (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.930
|20
|Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
|0:00:10.989
|21
|Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)
|0:00:11.189
|22
|Paolo Simion (Italy)
|0:00:11.263
|23
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:00:11.323
|24
|Venelin Velinov (Bulgaria)
|0:00:11.847
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:11.200
|2
|Venelin Velinov (Bulgaria)
|1
|Charlie Conord (France)
|0:00:11.143
|2
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|1
|Vadim Berbenyuk (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.948
|2
|Paolo Simion (Italy)
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:00:11.050
|2
|Kristjan Gregoric (Slovenia)
|1
|Denis Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.952
|2
|Miroslav Minchev (Bulgaria)
|1
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.827
|2
|Lubomir Vojta (Czech Republic)
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Germany)
|0:00:11.103
|2
|Pawel Laskowski (Poland)
|1
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.812
|2
|Sotirios Bretas (Greece)
|1
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|0:00:10.996
|2
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|1
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.923
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|1
|Martin Feiferlik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.650
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|1
|David Alonso Castillo (Spain)
|0:00:11.068
|2
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Greece)
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|48
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Belgium)
|29
|3
|Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)
|26
|4
|Filip Taragel (Slovakia)
|23
|5
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|11
|6
|Jonathan Mould (Great Britain)
|10
|7
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|9
|8
|Jan Keller (Switzerland)
|9
|9
|Julien Duval (France)
|7
|10
|Mateusz Nowaczek (Poland)
|5
|11
|Max Stahr (Germany)
|5
|12
|Jakub Filip (Czech Republic)
|3
|13
|Samuel Rodrigue Magalhaes (Portugal)
|-17
|14
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|-20
|DNF
|Yovchev Yovchev (Bulgaria)
|-20
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Switzerland)
|45
|pts
|2
|Gert Jan Van Immerseel (Belgium)
|25
|3
|Adam Stachowiak (Poland)
|25
|4
|Roman Furst (Czech Republic)
|23
|5
|Andrei Snitko (Belarus)
|20
|6
|Nick Stöpler (Netherlands)
|11
|7
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|10
|8
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|10
|9
|Salvador Gonzalez Lliteras (Spain)
|8
|10
|Victor Mironov (Republic of Moldova)
|8
|11
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|7
|12
|Kirill Baranov (Russian Federation)
|6
|13
|Ralf Matzka (Germany)
|5
|14
|Samuel Harrison (Great Britain)
|3
|15
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Greece)
|2
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.390
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.425
|3
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:10.443
|4
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.508
|5
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|0:00:10.565
|6
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.609
|7
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|0:00:10.612
|8
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|0:00:10.655
|9
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|0:00:10.742
|10
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:10.784
|11
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|0:00:10.792
|12
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.815
|13
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|0:00:10.920
|14
|Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.925
|15
|Giacomo Del Rosario (Italy)
|0:00:10.944
|16
|Aleksey Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.006
|17
|Mauro Catellini (Italy)
|0:00:11.025
|18
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|0:00:11.033
|19
|Erwann Aubernon (France)
|0:00:11.046
|20
|Nils Van T´Hoenderdal (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.178
|21
|Rochéz Harbers (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.205
|22
|Panagiotis Katsouras (Greece)
|0:00:11.254
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:10.833
|2
|Panagiotis Katsouras (Greece)
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.806
|2
|Rochéz Harbers (Netherlands)
|1
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|0:00:11.026
|2
|Nils Van T´Hoenderdal (Netherlands)
|1
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.049
|2
|Erwann Aubernon (France)
|1
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|0:00:11.148
|2
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|1
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|0:00:11.239
|2
|Mauro Catellini (Italy)
|1
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|0:00:11.526
|2
|Aleksey Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|1
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:11.267
|2
|Giacomo Del Rosario (Italy)
|1
|Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
|0:00:12.336
|2
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|1
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:00:11.449
|2
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|25
|pts
|2
|Maxime Piveteau (France)
|25
|3
|Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)
|24
|4
|Matteo Alban (Italy)
|22
|5
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain)
|10
|6
|Alexei Kourbatov (Russian Federation)
|10
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Belgium)
|8
|8
|Samuel Lowe (Great Britain)
|6
|9
|Panagiotis Sifakis (Greece)
|3
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|3
|11
|Hugo José Belez Brito (Portugal)
|2
|12
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|1
|13
|Mateusz Mikulicz (Poland)
|-33
|1
|Artch Samolenkov (Russian Federation)
|27
|pts
|2
|Aitor Rey Gastaka (Spain)
|26
|3
|Mateusz Trepkowski (Poland)
|25
|4
|Théry Schir (Switzerland)
|21
|5
|Otto Vergaerde (Belgium)
|20
|6
|Joshua Papworth (Great Britain)
|9
|7
|Tim Rondeburg (Netherlands)
|8
|8
|Yoan Verardo (France)
|7
|9
|Eduard Matosyan (Armenia)
|7
|10
|Denis Rugovac (Czech Republic)
|4
|11
|Riccardo Donato (Italy)
|3
|12
|Theodoros Tzimas (Greece)
|-11
|13
|José Eduardo Ab Mendes (Portugal)
|-20
|1
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.260
|2
|Olivia Montauban (France)
|0:00:11.301
|3
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.332
|4
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.393
|5
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.526
|6
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:11.615
|7
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|0:00:11.796
|8
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|0:00:11.899
