Russian Federation riders flying in individual event qualifying

Great Britain tops in U23 Women's team pursuit qualifying round

Session 1: U23 Men: Individual pursuit qualifying; Junior Men: Team sprint qualifying; U23 Women: Team pursuit qualifying; Junior Women: Sprint qualifying, Individual pursuit qualifying

U23 Men - Individual pursuit qualifying
1Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)0:04:26.276
2Sergey Chernetskiy (Russian Federation)0:04:27.243
3Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)0:04:29.141
4Wouter Haan (Netherlands)0:04:29.661
5Julien Duval (France)0:04:31.885
6Pawel Brylowski (Poland)0:04:33.467
7Christopher Muche (Germany)0:04:33.828
8Elia Viviani (Italy)0:04:33.906
9Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Greece)0:04:34.511
10Jiri Bares (Czech Republic)0:04:35.093
11Simon Yates (Great Britain)0:04:35.190
12Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spain)0:04:35.684
13Ignazio Moser (Italy)0:04:35.756
14Andrei Snitko (Belarus)0:04:36.240
15Yovchev Yovchev (Bulgaria)0:04:38.333
16Roy Pieters (Netherlands)0:04:38.622
17Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Poland)0:04:41.955
18Fábio Silvestre (Portugal)0:04:44.812
19Samuel Rodrigue Magalhaes (Portugal)0:04:45.109
20Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:04:52.672

Junior Men - Team sprint qualifying
1France0:00:45.989
2Germany0:00:46.654
3Russian Federation0:00:46.769
4Italy0:00:47.080
5Poland0:00:47.128
6Spain0:00:47.345
7Greece0:00:47.803
8Czech Republic0:00:48.019
9Netherlands0:00:49.457

U23 Women - Team pursuit qualifying
1Great Britain0:03:23.718
2Poland0:03:32.877
3Russian Federation0:03:34.757
4Belgium0:03:35.474
5Netherlands0:03:36.964
6Spain0:03:37.159
7Italy0:03:39.170
8Lithuania0:03:57.318

Junior Women - Individual pursuit qualifying
1Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)0:02:26.545
2Elinor Barker (Great Britain)0:02:28.337
3Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)0:02:29.747
4Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)0:02:30.968
5Alena Prokofieva (Russian Federation)0:02:31.379
6Eugénie Duval (France)0:02:31.731
7Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)0:02:32.457
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)0:02:33.159
9Lucy Garner (Great Britain)0:02:34.631
10Katarzyna Kirscheistein (Poland)0:02:36.009
11Rita Imstepf (Switzerland)0:02:37.388
12Ashlynn Baarle Van (Netherlands)0:02:38.384
13Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)0:02:38.417
14Ana Isabel Dias Azenha (Portugal)0:02:40.751

Junior Women - Sprint qualifying
1Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.656
2Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:11.670
3Laudine Genee (France)0:00:11.922
4Monika Kendziora (Germany)0:00:11.936
5Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)0:00:12.046
6Mar Manrique Villena (Spain)0:00:12.048
7Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)0:00:12.066
8Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:00:12.072
9Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:12.207
10Stella Tomassini (Italy)0:00:12.210
11Dominika Borkowska (Poland)0:00:12.451
12Lisa Gamba (Italy)0:00:12.497
13Urszula Los (Poland)0:00:12.526

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Heat 1
1Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)0:00:12.286
2Lisa Gamba (Italy)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Heat 2
1Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:12.473
2Dominika Borkowska (Poland)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Heat 3
1Laudine Genee (France)0:00:12.221
2Stella Tomassini (Italy)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Heat 4
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:12.233
2Monika Kendziora (Germany)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Heat 5
1Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:00:12.738
2Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Heat 6
1Mar Manrique Villena (Spain)0:00:12.426
2Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Repechage 1
1Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)0:00:12.449
2Monika Kendziora (Germany)
3Lisa Gamba (Italy)

Junior Women - Sprint 1/8 final: Repechage 2
1Stella Tomassini (Italy)0:00:12.402
2Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
3Dominika Borkowska (Poland)

