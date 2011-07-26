Russian Federation riders flying in individual event qualifying
Great Britain tops in U23 Women's team pursuit qualifying round
Session 1: U23 Men: Individual pursuit qualifying; Junior Men: Team sprint qualifying; U23 Women: Team pursuit qualifying; Junior Women: Sprint qualifying, Individual pursuit qualifying -
|1
|Artur Ershov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:26.276
|2
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:04:27.243
|3
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
|0:04:29.141
|4
|Wouter Haan (Netherlands)
|0:04:29.661
|5
|Julien Duval (France)
|0:04:31.885
|6
|Pawel Brylowski (Poland)
|0:04:33.467
|7
|Christopher Muche (Germany)
|0:04:33.828
|8
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:04:33.906
|9
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Greece)
|0:04:34.511
|10
|Jiri Bares (Czech Republic)
|0:04:35.093
|11
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|0:04:35.190
|12
|Cristian Astals Fernandez (Spain)
|0:04:35.684
|13
|Ignazio Moser (Italy)
|0:04:35.756
|14
|Andrei Snitko (Belarus)
|0:04:36.240
|15
|Yovchev Yovchev (Bulgaria)
|0:04:38.333
|16
|Roy Pieters (Netherlands)
|0:04:38.622
|17
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Poland)
|0:04:41.955
|18
|Fábio Silvestre (Portugal)
|0:04:44.812
|19
|Samuel Rodrigue Magalhaes (Portugal)
|0:04:45.109
|20
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:04:52.672
|1
|France
|0:00:45.989
|2
|Germany
|0:00:46.654
|3
|Russian Federation
|0:00:46.769
|4
|Italy
|0:00:47.080
|5
|Poland
|0:00:47.128
|6
|Spain
|0:00:47.345
|7
|Greece
|0:00:47.803
|8
|Czech Republic
|0:00:48.019
|9
|Netherlands
|0:00:49.457
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:23.718
|2
|Poland
|0:03:32.877
|3
|Russian Federation
|0:03:34.757
|4
|Belgium
|0:03:35.474
|5
|Netherlands
|0:03:36.964
|6
|Spain
|0:03:37.159
|7
|Italy
|0:03:39.170
|8
|Lithuania
|0:03:57.318
|1
|Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)
|0:02:26.545
|2
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|0:02:28.337
|3
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)
|0:02:29.747
|4
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|0:02:30.968
|5
|Alena Prokofieva (Russian Federation)
|0:02:31.379
|6
|Eugénie Duval (France)
|0:02:31.731
|7
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|0:02:32.457
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|0:02:33.159
|9
|Lucy Garner (Great Britain)
|0:02:34.631
|10
|Katarzyna Kirscheistein (Poland)
|0:02:36.009
|11
|Rita Imstepf (Switzerland)
|0:02:37.388
|12
|Ashlynn Baarle Van (Netherlands)
|0:02:38.384
|13
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|0:02:38.417
|14
|Ana Isabel Dias Azenha (Portugal)
|0:02:40.751
|1
|Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.656
|2
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.670
|3
|Laudine Genee (France)
|0:00:11.922
|4
|Monika Kendziora (Germany)
|0:00:11.936
|5
|Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
|0:00:12.046
|6
|Mar Manrique Villena (Spain)
|0:00:12.048
|7
|Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.066
|8
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|0:00:12.072
|9
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:12.207
|10
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|0:00:12.210
|11
|Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
|0:00:12.451
|12
|Lisa Gamba (Italy)
|0:00:12.497
|13
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:12.526
|1
|Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:12.286
|2
|Lisa Gamba (Italy)
|1
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.473
|2
|Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
|1
|Laudine Genee (France)
|0:00:12.221
|2
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:12.233
|2
|Monika Kendziora (Germany)
|1
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|0:00:12.738
|2
|Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
|1
|Mar Manrique Villena (Spain)
|0:00:12.426
|2
|Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)
|1
|Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.449
|2
|Monika Kendziora (Germany)
|3
|Lisa Gamba (Italy)
|1
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|0:00:12.402
|2
|Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
|3
|Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy