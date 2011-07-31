Trending

Viviani victorious in U23 Men's Omnium

Varnish leads British 1-2 in U23 Women's 500m time trial

Session 10: U23 Men: Omnium-Individual pursuit, Scratch race, 1km time trial; Junior Men: Omnium-Individual pursuit, Elimination race, 1km time trial; U23 Women: 500m time trial final, Omnium-Elimination race, Scratch race; Junior Women: Team sprint final, Omnium-Eli -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE

U23 Men - Omnium: Individual pursuit
1Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)0:04:28.744
2Roy Eefting (Netherlands)0:04:33.968
3Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:04:34.503
4Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)0:04:34.690
5Elia Viviani (Italy)0:04:34.975
6Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)0:04:35.219
7Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:04:36.603
8Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)0:04:36.721
9Simon Yates (Great Britain)0:04:37.101
10Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)0:04:39.002
11Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)0:04:39.334
12Bryan Coquard (France)0:04:40.277
13Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:04:42.622
14Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)0:04:47.185
15Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:04:50.305
16Christopher Imrek (Austria)0:05:04.680

U23 Men - Omnium: Scratch race
1Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
2Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
3Bryan Coquard (France)
4Elia Viviani (Italy)
5Simon Yates (Great Britain)
6Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
7Gael Suter (Switzerland)
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
9Recep Unalan (Turkey)
10Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
11Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
12Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
13Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
14Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
15Christopher Imrek (Austria)
16Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)

U23 Men - Omnium: 1km time trial
1Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)0:01:03.672
2Roy Eefting (Netherlands)0:01:04.470
3Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:01:04.740
4Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)0:01:04.920
5Bryan Coquard (France)0:01:05.043
6Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:05.177
7Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)0:01:05.307
8Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:01:05.380
9Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)0:01:05.553
10Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)0:01:06.428
11Simon Yates (Great Britain)0:01:06.598
12Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:01:06.791
13Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)0:01:08.383
14Christopher Imrek (Austria)0:01:09.521
15Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:01:10.012
16Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)0:01:10.243

U23 Men - Omnium: Final overall standings
1Elia Viviani (Italy)25pts
2Roy Eefting (Netherlands)27
3Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)31
4Bryan Coquard (France)37
5Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)40
6Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)41
7Recep Unalan (Turkey)43
8Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)44
9Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)46
10Simon Yates (Great Britain)46
11Gael Suter (Switzerland)48
12Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)50
13Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)79
14Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)79
15Eerik Idarand (Estonia)87
16Christopher Imrek (Austria)93

Junior Men - Omnium: Individual pursuit
1Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:03:22.980
2Ahmet Örken (Turkey)0:03:23.025
3Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:03:24.832
4Eryk Laton (Poland)0:03:27.291
5Thomas Boudat (France)0:03:27.474
6Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)0:03:28.892
7Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)0:03:29.124
8Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)0:03:29.713
9Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)0:03:32.418
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)0:03:32.515
11Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:03:32.537
12Pascal Ackermann (Germany)0:03:34.502
13Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)0:03:38.365
14Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)0:03:39.932
15Francisco José Viana (Portugal)0:03:40.357

Junior Men - Omnium: Scratch race
1Owain Doull (Great Britain)
2Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
3Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
4Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
5Thomas Boudat (France)
6Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
7Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
8Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
9Francisco José Viana (Portugal)-1lap
10Eryk Laton (Poland)
11Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
12Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
13Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
14Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
15Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)

Junior Men - Omnium: 1km time trial
1Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)0:01:05.493
2Pascal Ackermann (Germany)0:01:05.797
3Eryk Laton (Poland)0:01:05.942
4Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:01:06.271
5Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)0:01:06.430
6Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:01:06.568
7Ahmet Örken (Turkey)0:01:06.627
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)0:01:07.167
9Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:01:07.323
10Thomas Boudat (France)0:01:08.657
11Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)0:01:08.936
12Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)0:01:09.178
13Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)0:01:09.465
14Francisco José Viana (Portugal)0:01:09.991
15Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)0:01:13.438

Junior Men - Omnium: Final overall standings
1Ahmet Örken (Turkey)22pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)22
3Owain Doull (Great Britain)28
4Eryk Laton (Poland)35
5Thomas Boudat (France)35
6Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)37
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)42
8Pascal Ackermann (Germany)44
9Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)47
10Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)48
11Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)61
12Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)63
13Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)78
14Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)79
15Francisco José Viana (Portugal)82

U23 Women - 500m time trial final
1Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:34.596
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)0:00:35.017
3Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:35.038
4Olivia Montauban (France)0:00:35.280
5Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:35.366
6Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)0:00:36.292
7Dimitra Patapi (Greece)0:00:36.729
8Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)0:00:37.377
9Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)0:00:38.606

U23 Women - Omnium: Elimination race
1Danielle King (Great Britain)
2Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
3Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
4Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
5Laura Kamp Van Der (Netherlands)
6Janine Bubner (Germany)
7Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
8Valentina Scandolara (Italy)
9Galina Streltsova (Russian Federation)
10Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
11Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
12Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)
13Ciara Horne (Ireland)

Junior Women - Team sprint final: Gold medal round
1Russian Federation0:00:35.497
Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)
Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
2Great Britain0:00:35.720
Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)

Junior Women - Team sprint final: Bronze medal round
3Poland0:00:36.668
Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
Urszula Los (Poland)
4Italy0:00:37.193
Stella Tomassini (Italy)
Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)

Junior Women - Omnium: Elimination race
1Ashlynn Baarle Van (Netherlands)
2Alina Bondarenko (Russian Federation)
3Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
4Lucy Garner (Great Britain)
5Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
6Laudine Genee (France)
7Katarzyna Kirscheistein (Poland)
8Ana Isabel Dias Azenha (Portugal)
9Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
10Verena Eberhard (Austria)
11Evelin Idarand (Estonia)
12Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)

Latest on Cyclingnews