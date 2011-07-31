Viviani victorious in U23 Men's Omnium
Varnish leads British 1-2 in U23 Women's 500m time trial
Session 10: U23 Men: Omnium-Individual pursuit, Scratch race, 1km time trial; Junior Men: Omnium-Individual pursuit, Elimination race, 1km time trial; U23 Women: 500m time trial final, Omnium-Elimination race, Scratch race; Junior Women: Team sprint final, Omnium-Eli
|1
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:04:28.744
|2
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|0:04:33.968
|3
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:04:34.503
|4
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
|0:04:34.690
|5
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:04:34.975
|6
|Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
|0:04:35.219
|7
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|0:04:36.603
|8
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|0:04:36.721
|9
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|0:04:37.101
|10
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|0:04:39.002
|11
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|0:04:39.334
|12
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|0:04:40.277
|13
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|0:04:42.622
|14
|Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
|0:04:47.185
|15
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:04:50.305
|16
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|0:05:04.680
|1
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|2
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|3
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|4
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|5
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|6
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|7
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
|9
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|10
|Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
|11
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|12
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|13
|Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
|14
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|15
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|16
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|1
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
|0:01:03.672
|2
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|0:01:04.470
|3
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|0:01:04.740
|4
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|0:01:04.920
|5
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|0:01:05.043
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:01:05.177
|7
|Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
|0:01:05.307
|8
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|0:01:05.380
|9
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:01:05.553
|10
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|0:01:06.428
|11
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|0:01:06.598
|12
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:01:06.791
|13
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|0:01:08.383
|14
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|0:01:09.521
|15
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:01:10.012
|16
|Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
|0:01:10.243
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|25
|pts
|2
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|27
|3
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|31
|4
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|37
|5
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|40
|6
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
|41
|7
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|43
|8
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|44
|9
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|46
|10
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|46
|11
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|48
|12
|Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
|50
|13
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|79
|14
|Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
|79
|15
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|87
|16
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|93
|1
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|0:03:22.980
|2
|Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
|0:03:23.025
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|0:03:24.832
|4
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|0:03:27.291
|5
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:03:27.474
|6
|Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
|0:03:28.892
|7
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|0:03:29.124
|8
|Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
|0:03:29.713
|9
|Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
|0:03:32.418
|10
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
|0:03:32.515
|11
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:03:32.537
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|0:03:34.502
|13
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|0:03:38.365
|14
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
|0:03:39.932
|15
|Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
|0:03:40.357
|1
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|2
|Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|4
|Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
|5
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|6
|Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
|7
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|8
|Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
|9
|Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
|-1lap
|10
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|11
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|12
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|13
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
|14
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
|15
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|1
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|0:01:05.493
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|0:01:05.797
|3
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|0:01:05.942
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|0:01:06.271
|5
|Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
|0:01:06.430
|6
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:01:06.568
|7
|Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
|0:01:06.627
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
|0:01:07.167
|9
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|0:01:07.323
|10
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:01:08.657
|11
|Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
|0:01:08.936
|12
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
|0:01:09.178
|13
|Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
|0:01:09.465
|14
|Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
|0:01:09.991
|15
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|0:01:13.438
|1
|Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
|22
|pts
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|22
|3
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|28
|4
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|35
|5
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|35
|6
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|37
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
|42
|8
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|44
|9
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|47
|10
|Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
|48
|11
|Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
|61
|12
|Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
|63
|13
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|78
|14
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
|79
|15
|Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
|82
|1
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|0:00:34.596
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.017
|3
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:35.038
|4
|Olivia Montauban (France)
|0:00:35.280
|5
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:35.366
|6
|Angeliki Koutsonikoli (Greece)
|0:00:36.292
|7
|Dimitra Patapi (Greece)
|0:00:36.729
|8
|Natalia Rutkowska (Poland)
|0:00:37.377
|9
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|0:00:38.606
|1
|Danielle King (Great Britain)
|2
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|4
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|5
|Laura Kamp Van Der (Netherlands)
|6
|Janine Bubner (Germany)
|7
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Italy)
|9
|Galina Streltsova (Russian Federation)
|10
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|11
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
|12
|Maaike Polspoel (Belgium)
|13
|Ciara Horne (Ireland)
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:35.497
|Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:35.720
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|Jessica Crampton (Great Britain)
|3
|Poland
|0:00:36.668
|Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|4
|Italy
|0:00:37.193
|Stella Tomassini (Italy)
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)
|1
|Ashlynn Baarle Van (Netherlands)
|2
|Alina Bondarenko (Russian Federation)
|3
|Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
|4
|Lucy Garner (Great Britain)
|5
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|6
|Laudine Genee (France)
|7
|Katarzyna Kirscheistein (Poland)
|8
|Ana Isabel Dias Azenha (Portugal)
|9
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|10
|Verena Eberhard (Austria)
|11
|Evelin Idarand (Estonia)
|12
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
