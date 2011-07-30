Trending

Sprint finals set for U23 Men, Junior Men and U23 Women

U23 Men and Junior Men's Omnium underway

Session 7: U23 Men: Sprint heats, Scratch race heats, Omnium-Flying lap, Points race; Junior Men: Sprint heats, Scratch race heats, Omnium-Flying lap, Points race; U23 Women: Sprint heats, Scratch race heats; Junior Women: Scratch race heats -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE

U23 Men - Omnium: Flying lap
1Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)0:00:13.417
2Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:00:13.474
3Bryan Coquard (France)0:00:13.497
4Roy Eefting (Netherlands)0:00:13.579
5Recep Unalan (Turkey)0:00:13.680
6Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:13.687
7Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)0:00:13.709
8Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)0:00:13.814
9Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)0:00:13.818
10Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)0:00:13.823
11Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)0:00:14.017
12Simon Yates (Great Britain)0:00:14.116
13Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)0:00:14.220
14Eerik Idarand (Estonia)0:00:14.221
15Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)0:00:14.459
16Christopher Imrek (Austria)0:00:14.484

U23 Men - Omnium: Points race
1Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)84pts
2Elia Viviani (Italy)76
3Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)71
4Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)39
5Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)38
6Simon Yates (Great Britain)36
7Roy Eefting (Netherlands)33
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)33
9Gael Suter (Switzerland)26
10Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)25
11Recep Unalan (Turkey)23
12Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)22
13Bryan Coquard (France)6
14Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
15Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
16Christopher Imrek (Austria)-20

U23 Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)0:00:10.676
2Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

U23 Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)0:00:10.561
2Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

U23 Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Philipp Thiele (Germany)0:00:10.839
2Charlie Conord (France)

U23 Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Charlie Conord (France)0:00:11.153
2Philipp Thiele (Germany)

U23 Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Charlie Conord (France)0:00:10.725
2Philipp Thiele (Germany)

Junior Men - Omnium: Flying lap
1Pascal Ackermann (Germany)0:00:13.506
2Eryk Laton (Poland)0:00:13.712
3Ahmet Örken (Turkey)0:00:13.802
4Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:00:13.814
5Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)0:00:13.824
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)0:00:13.858
7Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:00:13.910
8Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)0:00:13.929
9Thomas Boudat (France)0:00:14.043
10Owain Doull (Great Britain)0:00:14.434
11Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)0:00:14.477
12Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)0:00:14.530
13Jani Sandelin (Finland)0:00:14.660
14Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)0:00:14.683
15Francisco José Viana (Portugal)0:00:14.953
16Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)0:00:15.009

Junior Men - Omnium: Points race
1Ahmet Örken (Turkey)31pts
2Thomas Boudat (France)30
3Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)12
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)8
5Owain Doull (Great Britain)5
6Eryk Laton (Poland)5
7Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)4
8Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)3
9Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)3
10Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)2
11Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)2
12Pascal Ackermann (Germany)1
13Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
14Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
15Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)-20
DNFJani Sandelin (Finland)

Junior Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 1 - Race 1
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.726
2Max Niederlag (Germany)

Junior Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 1 - Race 2
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.904
2Max Niederlag (Germany)

Junior Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.725
2Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)

Junior Men - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.992
2Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)

Junior Men - Scratch race qualifying: Heat 1
1Simone Consonni (Italy)
2Mateusz Trepkowski (Poland)
3Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
4Niels Vanderaerden (Belgium)
5Yoan Verardo (France)
6Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
7Colin Chris Stuessi (Switzerland)
8Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation)
9Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain)-1lap
10Samuel Lowe (Great Britain)
11Tim Rondeburg (Netherlands)
12Theodoros Tzimas (Greece)
13Ricardo José Sa Teixeira (Portugal)

Junior Men - Scratch race qualifying: Heat 2
1Francesco Castegnaro (Italy)
2Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)
3Aimé De Gendt (Belgium)
4Marc Sarreau (France)-1lap
5Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
6Artch Samolenkov (Russian Federation)
7Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
8Francisco Alamilla Revert (Spain)
9Rafal Jeziorski (Poland)
10Fábio Daniel Ch Gouveia (Portugal)
11Panagiotis Sifakis (Greece)
12Eduard Matosyan (Armenia)

U23 Women - Sprint semifinal: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.956
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)

U23 Women - Sprint semifinal: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)0:00:11.867
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)

U23 Women - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)0:00:11.728
2Olivia Montauban (France)

U23 Women - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Olivia Montauban (France)0:00:11.900
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

U23 Women - Sprint semifinal: Heat 2 - Race 3
1Olivia Montauban (France)0:00:12.112
2Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)

Latest on Cyclingnews