Sprint finals set for U23 Men, Junior Men and U23 Women
U23 Men and Junior Men's Omnium underway
Session 7: U23 Men: Sprint heats, Scratch race heats, Omnium-Flying lap, Points race; Junior Men: Sprint heats, Scratch race heats, Omnium-Flying lap, Points race; U23 Women: Sprint heats, Scratch race heats; Junior Women: Scratch race heats -
|1
|Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
|0:00:13.417
|2
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|0:00:13.474
|3
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|0:00:13.497
|4
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|0:00:13.579
|5
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|0:00:13.680
|6
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:00:13.687
|7
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
|0:00:13.709
|8
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|0:00:13.814
|9
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|0:00:13.818
|10
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:13.823
|11
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|0:00:14.017
|12
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.116
|13
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|0:00:14.220
|14
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|0:00:14.221
|15
|Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
|0:00:14.459
|16
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|0:00:14.484
|1
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)
|84
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|76
|3
|Ivan Savitskiy (Russian Federation)
|71
|4
|Moreno De Pauw (Belgium)
|39
|5
|Jan Kaduch (Czech Republic)
|38
|6
|Simon Yates (Great Britain)
|36
|7
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|33
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Poland)
|33
|9
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|26
|10
|Vicente Pastor Tomas (Spain)
|25
|11
|Recep Unalan (Turkey)
|23
|12
|Fábio André Tom Silvestre (Portugal)
|22
|13
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|6
|14
|Daniel Rackwitz (Germany)
|15
|Eerik Idarand (Estonia)
|16
|Christopher Imrek (Austria)
|-20
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:10.676
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Germany)
|0:00:10.561
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|1
|Philipp Thiele (Germany)
|0:00:10.839
|2
|Charlie Conord (France)
|1
|Charlie Conord (France)
|0:00:11.153
|2
|Philipp Thiele (Germany)
|1
|Charlie Conord (France)
|0:00:10.725
|2
|Philipp Thiele (Germany)
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|0:00:13.506
|2
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|0:00:13.712
|3
|Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
|0:00:13.802
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|0:00:13.814
|5
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|0:00:13.824
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
|0:00:13.858
|7
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:00:13.910
|8
|Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
|0:00:13.929
|9
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:00:14.043
|10
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.434
|11
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
|0:00:14.477
|12
|Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
|0:00:14.530
|13
|Jani Sandelin (Finland)
|0:00:14.660
|14
|Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
|0:00:14.683
|15
|Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
|0:00:14.953
|16
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|0:00:15.009
|1
|Ahmet Örken (Turkey)
|31
|pts
|2
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|30
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|12
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Italy)
|8
|5
|Owain Doull (Great Britain)
|5
|6
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|5
|7
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|4
|8
|Joost Burg Van Der (Netherlands)
|3
|9
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|3
|10
|Stanislav Zavgorodniy (Russian Federation)
|2
|11
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|2
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|1
|13
|Gianluca Ocanha (Switzerland)
|14
|Francisco José Viana (Portugal)
|15
|Matthias Riebenbauer (Austria)
|-20
|DNF
|Jani Sandelin (Finland)
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.726
|2
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.904
|2
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.725
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.992
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|1
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|2
|Mateusz Trepkowski (Poland)
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|4
|Niels Vanderaerden (Belgium)
|5
|Yoan Verardo (France)
|6
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|7
|Colin Chris Stuessi (Switzerland)
|8
|Andrey Sazanov (Russian Federation)
|9
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spain)
|-1lap
|10
|Samuel Lowe (Great Britain)
|11
|Tim Rondeburg (Netherlands)
|12
|Theodoros Tzimas (Greece)
|13
|Ricardo José Sa Teixeira (Portugal)
|1
|Francesco Castegnaro (Italy)
|2
|Jan Kraus (Czech Republic)
|3
|Aimé De Gendt (Belgium)
|4
|Marc Sarreau (France)
|-1lap
|5
|Christopher Latham (Great Britain)
|6
|Artch Samolenkov (Russian Federation)
|7
|Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
|8
|Francisco Alamilla Revert (Spain)
|9
|Rafal Jeziorski (Poland)
|10
|Fábio Daniel Ch Gouveia (Portugal)
|11
|Panagiotis Sifakis (Greece)
|12
|Eduard Matosyan (Armenia)
|1
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.956
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|1
|Victoria Baranova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.867
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|1
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.728
|2
|Olivia Montauban (France)
|1
|Olivia Montauban (France)
|0:00:11.900
|2
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
|1
|Olivia Montauban (France)
|0:00:12.112
|2
|Jessica Varnish (Great Britain)
