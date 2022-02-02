Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Mads Pedersen wins stage 1

By published

Hoffstetter takes second and Boasson Hagen third

Image 1 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 A general view of the Peloton passing through a Vineyards field during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton during 160.8km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Thomas Scully of New Zealand and Team EF Education Easypost suffers a mechanical problem and is assisted by a helper during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Thomas Scully of Team EF Education-Easypost suffers a mechanical problem and is assisted by team during stage 1 of Etoile De Bessèges (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers during stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers competes on stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Arne Marit of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Arne Marit of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise competes on stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Lindsay De Vylder of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise competes in the breakaway during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lindsay De Vylder of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

BELLEGARDE-SUR-VALSERINE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Luca Colnaghi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane' involved in a crash during the 52nd Ã‰toile De BessÃ¨ges - Tour Du Gard 2022 - Stage 1 a 160.8km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m / #EtoiledeBesseges / #EDB2022 / on February 02, 2022 in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Luca Colnaghi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane' involved in a crash (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 LR Magnus Sheffield of United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

At front of peloton are Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers and Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 LR Antoine Raugel of France and Larry Warbasse of United States and AG2R Citren Team lead The Peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Larry Warbasse of AG2R Citroën at front of peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 1st stage Bellegarde Bellegarde 160 km 02022022 Mads Pedersen DEN Trek Segafredo photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo wins stage 1 Etoile de Bèsseges (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Image 11 of 11

BELLEGARDESURVALSERINE FRANCE FEBRUARY 02 Mad Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 1 a 1608km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde 161m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 02 2022 in BellegardesurValserine France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen wins stage 1 of Etoile de Bèsseges (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 1 of Étoile des Bességes after delivering a powerful effort in the uphill sprint in Bellegarde. The Dane came home a second clear of Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) to the line to claim the overall lead after a windswept day of racing.

The peloton fragmented into echelons amid crosswinds in the final 70km, with Richard Carapaz, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) among the strongmen in the front group of 27 riders.

That group struck up a solid working alliance, building a buffer of close to a minute over the rest of peloton at one point, and they retained more than 30 seconds of their advantage as they approached the finale on the Côte de la Tour.

TotalEnergies were prominent in stretching out the front group and Chris Lawless was the first rider to commit in the finale. The Briton opened a small gap but he was overhauled by Pedersen on the cusp of the final 200 metres.

The former world champion maintained his tempo as the road gradually eased towards the line, and he claimed a convincing victory. Boasson Hagen’s late move saw him beat Bettiol to third place, while Lawless came in home in sixth at four seconds.

The front group splintered in the closing metres, with Ganna leading Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Van Avermaet across the line at 7 seconds.

More to follow.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 3:32:37
2Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:01
3Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
5Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies 0:00:04
7Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07
8Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11
11Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:18
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
13Erik Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24
15Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30
16Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:32
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41
18Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
20Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
21Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
23Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
25Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
26Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Antoine Raugel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
29Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
30Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
31Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
32Hugo Houle (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
33Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
34Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
37Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
38Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
39Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan

Barry has covered professional cycling since 2010 and has written for The Independent, Procycling, and CyclingPlus as well as publishing a book about Irish cycling's golden generation – The Ascent.

Latest on Cyclingnews