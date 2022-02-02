Etoile de Bessèges: Mads Pedersen wins stage 1

Image 1 of 11 The peloton during 160.8km stage from Bellegarde to Bellegarde (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Thomas Scully of Team EF Education-Easypost suffers a mechanical problem and is assisted by team during stage 1 of Etoile De Bessèges (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers during stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers competes on stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Arne Marit of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise competes on stage 1 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Lindsay De Vylder of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Luca Colnaghi of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane' involved in a crash (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 At front of peloton are Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers and Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Larry Warbasse of AG2R Citroën at front of peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo wins stage 1 Etoile de Bèsseges (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 11 Mads Pedersen wins stage 1 of Etoile de Bèsseges (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 1 of Étoile des Bességes after delivering a powerful effort in the uphill sprint in Bellegarde. The Dane came home a second clear of Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) to the line to claim the overall lead after a windswept day of racing.

The peloton fragmented into echelons amid crosswinds in the final 70km, with Richard Carapaz, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) among the strongmen in the front group of 27 riders.

That group struck up a solid working alliance, building a buffer of close to a minute over the rest of peloton at one point, and they retained more than 30 seconds of their advantage as they approached the finale on the Côte de la Tour.

TotalEnergies were prominent in stretching out the front group and Chris Lawless was the first rider to commit in the finale. The Briton opened a small gap but he was overhauled by Pedersen on the cusp of the final 200 metres.

The former world champion maintained his tempo as the road gradually eased towards the line, and he claimed a convincing victory. Boasson Hagen’s late move saw him beat Bettiol to third place, while Lawless came in home in sixth at four seconds.

The front group splintered in the closing metres, with Ganna leading Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Van Avermaet across the line at 7 seconds.

