Etoile de Bessèges: Mads Pedersen wins stage 1
By Barry Ryan published
Hoffstetter takes second and Boasson Hagen third
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won stage 1 of Étoile des Bességes after delivering a powerful effort in the uphill sprint in Bellegarde. The Dane came home a second clear of Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) to the line to claim the overall lead after a windswept day of racing.
The peloton fragmented into echelons amid crosswinds in the final 70km, with Richard Carapaz, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) among the strongmen in the front group of 27 riders.
That group struck up a solid working alliance, building a buffer of close to a minute over the rest of peloton at one point, and they retained more than 30 seconds of their advantage as they approached the finale on the Côte de la Tour.
TotalEnergies were prominent in stretching out the front group and Chris Lawless was the first rider to commit in the finale. The Briton opened a small gap but he was overhauled by Pedersen on the cusp of the final 200 metres.
The former world champion maintained his tempo as the road gradually eased towards the line, and he claimed a convincing victory. Boasson Hagen’s late move saw him beat Bettiol to third place, while Lawless came in home in sixth at four seconds.
The front group splintered in the closing metres, with Ganna leading Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and Van Avermaet across the line at 7 seconds.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3:32:37
|2
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:01
|3
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies
|0:00:04
|7
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:07
|8
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|11
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:18
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Erik Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|15
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|16
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:32
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|18
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|21
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|23
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|24
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|25
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|29
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|33
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|34
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|37
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
|38
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|39
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|40
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry has covered professional cycling since 2010 and has written for The Independent, Procycling, and CyclingPlus as well as publishing a book about Irish cycling's golden generation – The Ascent.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey reviewIs there really such a thing as a three season jersey?
-
Moolman Pasio to retire at the end of 2022South African to end 13-year career and focus on business and 'giving back' through eSports
-
Etoile de Bessèges: Mads Pedersen wins stage 1Hoffstetter takes second and Boasson Hagen third
-
Jakobsen begins road to Tour de France debut at Valenciana'I think we as a team we want to win everything' says QuickStep sprinter