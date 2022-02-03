Etoile de Bessèges: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2

Image 1 of 13 Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 Stage 2 started in Saint-Christol-les-Ales (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 13 The peloton begins 156km from Saint-Christol-les-Ales to Rousson (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 13 Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 13 Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 6 of 13 Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) lines up for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 13 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is ready for 156km stage 2 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 13 Alpecin-Fenix leads the peloton at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 13 Marti Marquez of Equipo Kern Pharma leads a small group (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgenc) Image 10 of 13 Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers gets quick service with a mechanical (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 The peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Sebastien Reichenbach of Groupama FDJ and Remy Rochas of Cofidis attack during stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Remy Rochas of Team Cofidis attacks on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges, edging out race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in the uphill sprint at Rousson. Pedersen looked to replicate his victory of the previous day by accelerating with 175m remaining, but Coquard was able to match the former world champion’s effort and then come past him within sight of the line.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) took third ahead of Mathieu Burgaudea (TotalEnergies) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost).

The day was animated by a four-man move featuring Thomas Denis (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hôtels-KTM) and Marti Marquez Roman (Equipo Kern Pharma), who built a maximum lead of 3:30 over the peloton.

The remnants of that move were swept up on the Côte du Pradel, where Remy Rochas (Cofidis) went on the offensive over the top. Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) tried his luck on the sweeping descent, but the efforts of UAE Team Emirates and EF Education-EasyPost ensured a group finish on the final kick to the line.

Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) led out the sprint on that demanding finish and the Briton’s impressive effort stretched out the head of the group. Pedersen picked his moment in the final 200m and initially looked set to record his second win in as many days, but Coquard had the wherewithal to follow his move and then come past him within sight of the line.

