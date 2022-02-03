Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2

Cofidis sprinter beats overall leader Mads Pedersen in uphill drag race to the line in Rousson

MARSEILLE FRANCE JANUARY 30 LR Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis and Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete during the 43rd Grand Prix La Marseillaise 2022 a 1743km race from ChteauGombert to Marseille GPLM2022 on January 30 2022 in Marseille France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

Stage 2 started in Saint-Christol-les-Ales (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Scenery photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

The peloton begins 156km from Saint-Christol-les-Ales to Rousson (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Mads Pedersen DEN Trek Segafredo photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Thibaut Pinot FRA Groupama FDJ photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Pascal Ackermann GER UAE Team Emirates photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) lines up for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Filippo Ganna ITA INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is ready for 156km stage 2 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Alpecin Fenix photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Alpecin-Fenix leads the peloton at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 2nd stage SaintChristollesAles Rousson 156 km 03022022 Marti Marquez ESP Equipo Kern Pharma photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Marti Marquez of Equipo Kern Pharma leads a small group (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgenc)
ROUSSON FRANCE FEBRUARY 03 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers suffers a mechanical problem during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 2 a 156km stage from SaintChristollesAls to Rousson 304m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 03 2022 in Rousson France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers gets quick service with a mechanical (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
ROUSSON FRANCE FEBRUARY 03 A general view of the peloton competing during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 2 a 156km stage from SaintChristollesAls to Rousson 304m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 03 2022 in Rousson France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
ROUSSON FRANCE FEBRUARY 03 LR Sbastien Reichenbach of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ and Rmy Rochas of France and Team Cofidis attack during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 2 a 156km stage from SaintChristollesAls to Rousson 304m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 03 2022 in Rousson France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sebastien Reichenbach of Groupama FDJ and Remy Rochas of Cofidis attack during stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
ROUSSON FRANCE FEBRUARY 03 Rmy Rochas of France and Team Cofidis attacks during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 2 a 156km stage from SaintChristollesAls to Rousson 304m EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 03 2022 in Rousson France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Remy Rochas of Team Cofidis attacks on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges, edging out race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in the uphill sprint at Rousson. Pedersen looked to replicate his victory of the previous day by accelerating with 175m remaining, but Coquard was able to match the former world champion’s effort and then come past him within sight of the line.

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) took third ahead of Mathieu Burgaudea (TotalEnergies) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost).

The day was animated by a four-man move featuring Thomas Denis (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hôtels-KTM) and Marti Marquez Roman (Equipo Kern Pharma), who built a maximum lead of 3:30 over the peloton.

The remnants of that move were swept up on the Côte du Pradel, where Remy Rochas (Cofidis) went on the offensive over the top. Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) tried his luck on the sweeping descent, but the efforts of UAE Team Emirates and EF Education-EasyPost ensured a group finish on the final kick to the line.

Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) led out the sprint on that demanding finish and the Briton’s impressive effort stretched out the head of the group. Pedersen picked his moment in the final 200m and initially looked set to record his second win in as many days, but Coquard had the wherewithal to follow his move and then come past him within sight of the line.

Barry Ryan

Barry has covered professional cycling since 2010 and has written for The Independent, Procycling, and CyclingPlus as well as publishing a book about Irish cycling's golden generation – The Ascent.

