Etoile de Bessèges: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2
By Barry Ryan published
Cofidis sprinter beats overall leader Mads Pedersen in uphill drag race to the line in Rousson
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) won stage 2 of Étoile de Bessèges, edging out race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in the uphill sprint at Rousson. Pedersen looked to replicate his victory of the previous day by accelerating with 175m remaining, but Coquard was able to match the former world champion’s effort and then come past him within sight of the line.
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) took third ahead of Mathieu Burgaudea (TotalEnergies) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost).
The day was animated by a four-man move featuring Thomas Denis (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Jens Reynders (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hôtels-KTM) and Marti Marquez Roman (Equipo Kern Pharma), who built a maximum lead of 3:30 over the peloton.
The remnants of that move were swept up on the Côte du Pradel, where Remy Rochas (Cofidis) went on the offensive over the top. Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) tried his luck on the sweeping descent, but the efforts of UAE Team Emirates and EF Education-EasyPost ensured a group finish on the final kick to the line.
Connor Swift (Arkea-Samsic) led out the sprint on that demanding finish and the Briton’s impressive effort stretched out the head of the group. Pedersen picked his moment in the final 200m and initially looked set to record his second win in as many days, but Coquard had the wherewithal to follow his move and then come past him within sight of the line.
More to follow...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Barry has covered professional cycling since 2010 and has written for The Independent, Procycling, and CyclingPlus as well as publishing a book about Irish cycling's golden generation – The Ascent.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Etoile de Bessèges: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2Cofidis sprinter beats overall leader Mads Pedersen in uphill drag race to the line in Rousson
-
Saudi Tour: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 3BikeExchange-Jayco sprinter beats McLay and Ewan in AlUla Old Town, Buitrago stays in the overall lead
-
Castelli Nano Flex Pro 2 bib tight reviewOne of many competing Castelli options, but is the Nano Flex Pro 2 the right winter bib tight for your climate?
-
Charlie Issendorf: Zwift's Event Director speaks out on the future of Cycling eSportsIn an exclusive interview, Zwift's Event Director reveals the platform's plans for future stage races and a professional racing league