Etoile de Bessèges: Benjamin Thomas wins stage 3, takes GC lead

Image 1 of 14 Benjamin Thomas of Cofidis wins stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Benjamin Thomas well ahead of two chasers for stage 3 victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Completing the podium at finish line are Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost and Tobias Halland Johannessen of UNO-X Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Benjamin Thomas broke free for solo attack with 3km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Peloton passing through Bessèges Village to begin stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Hugo Houle of Israel-Premier Tech competes at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo in orange Leader Jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost competes during stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo rides in front of Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers on 155km stage 3 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 14 Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ rides in front of Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in points jersey (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 14 Scenery on stage 3 from and back to Bessèges (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency) Image 12 of 14 Lukasz Wisniowski of EF Education-EasyPost leads the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Ivo Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates takes a turn at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) before he slid out in a corner on descent 8.6km from finish (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Benjamin Thomas took Cofidis' second victory in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges after emerging strongest from a late attack group in Bessèges on stage 3.

The Frenchman took off alone with three kilometres to go, dropping Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and youth classification leader Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) after the trio had escaped on the final climb of the day, the Col de Trélis, with seven kilometres to go.

Bettiol and Johannessen rounded out the podium at nine seconds down, while the latter's teammate Rasmus Tiller led the chasing peloton home in fourth place a further six seconds down.

Thomas, who lay fourth overall at the start of the day, jumped up the general classification into top spot as a result of his stage triumph – his first road race victory since 2017.

He now leads Bettiol by seven seconds while Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) lies in third at 15 seconds. Former leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) drops to 10th overall at 51 seconds.

"I came to the Etoile de Bessèges to raise my arms [in victory], the general classification comes afterwards. Tomorrow we will have to resist. I will be the man to beat," Thomas said after the stage.

The Col de Trélis was the main flashpoint of the stage, with the day's breakaway finally caught at the start of the climb and then attacks flying on the way up after Pedersen was dropped from the front of the race.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) made a strong move, which in turn launched neo-pro Johannessen and what would become the winning move, with time trial specialist Thomas eventually making the decisive attack on the flat run to the finish afterwards.

More to come.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 3:38:31 2 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:09 3 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 4 Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 7 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 8 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux