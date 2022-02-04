Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Benjamin Thomas wins stage 3, takes GC lead

By published

Second straight win for Cofidis as Carapaz crashes on wet descent

Image 1 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis celebrates winning during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas of Cofidis wins stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis celebrates winning during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas well ahead of two chasers for stage 3 victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 LR Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Easypost and Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team White Best Young Rider Jersey reacts after cross the finishing line the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Completing the podium at finish line are Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost and Tobias Halland Johannessen of UNO-X Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas broke free for solo attack with 3km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 A general view of the Peloton passing through Bessges Village prior to the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton passing through Bessèges Village to begin stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech competes in the breakaway during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Hugo Houle of Israel-Premier Tech competes at front of the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Mad Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo orange Leader Jersey during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo in orange Leader Jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol of EF Education-EasyPost competes during stage 3 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 3rd stage Besseges Besseges 155 km 04022022 Toms Skujins LAT Trek Segafredo Richard Carapaz ECU INEOS Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Toms Skujins of Trek-Segafredo rides in front of Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers on 155km stage 3 (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Image 10 of 14

Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 3rd stage Besseges Besseges 155 km 04022022 Thibaut Pinot FRA Groupama FDJ photo Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022

Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ rides in front of Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) in points jersey (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency)
Image 11 of 14

Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2022 52nd Edition 3rd stage Besseges Besseges 155 km 04022022 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022

Scenery on stage 3 from and back to Bessèges (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency)
Image 12 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Lukasz Wisniowski of Poland and Team EF Education Easypost leads the peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lukasz Wisniowski of EF Education-EasyPost leads the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Ivo Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates leads the peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ivo Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates takes a turn at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

BESSGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 04 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 3 a 155km stage from Bessges to Bessges EtoiledeBesseges EDB2022 on February 04 2022 in Bessges France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) before he slid out in a corner on descent 8.6km from finish (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Benjamin Thomas took Cofidis' second victory in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges after emerging strongest from a late attack group in Bessèges on stage 3.

The Frenchman took off alone with three kilometres to go, dropping Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and youth classification leader Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) after the trio had escaped on the final climb of the day, the Col de Trélis, with seven kilometres to go.

Bettiol and Johannessen rounded out the podium at nine seconds down, while the latter's teammate Rasmus Tiller led the chasing peloton home in fourth place a further six seconds down.

Thomas, who lay fourth overall at the start of the day, jumped up the general classification into top spot as a result of his stage triumph – his first road race victory since 2017. 

He now leads Bettiol by seven seconds while Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) lies in third at 15 seconds. Former leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) drops to 10th overall at 51 seconds.

"I came to the Etoile de Bessèges to raise my arms [in victory], the general classification comes afterwards. Tomorrow we will have to resist. I will be the man to beat," Thomas said after the stage.

The Col de Trélis was the main flashpoint of the stage, with the day's breakaway finally caught at the start of the climb and then attacks flying on the way up after Pedersen was dropped from the front of the race.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) made a strong move, which in turn launched neo-pro Johannessen and what would become the winning move, with time trial specialist Thomas eventually making the decisive attack on the flat run to the finish afterwards.

More to come.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 3:38:31
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:09
3Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
4Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
7Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
8Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 10:53:05
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:07
3Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:15
4Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:31
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:00:33
6Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:36
7Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:45
10Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

Latest on Cyclingnews