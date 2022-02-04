Etoile de Bessèges: Benjamin Thomas wins stage 3, takes GC lead
By Daniel Ostanek published
Second straight win for Cofidis as Carapaz crashes on wet descent
Benjamin Thomas took Cofidis' second victory in two days at the Etoile de Bessèges after emerging strongest from a late attack group in Bessèges on stage 3.
The Frenchman took off alone with three kilometres to go, dropping Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and youth classification leader Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) after the trio had escaped on the final climb of the day, the Col de Trélis, with seven kilometres to go.
Bettiol and Johannessen rounded out the podium at nine seconds down, while the latter's teammate Rasmus Tiller led the chasing peloton home in fourth place a further six seconds down.
Thomas, who lay fourth overall at the start of the day, jumped up the general classification into top spot as a result of his stage triumph – his first road race victory since 2017.
He now leads Bettiol by seven seconds while Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) lies in third at 15 seconds. Former leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) drops to 10th overall at 51 seconds.
"I came to the Etoile de Bessèges to raise my arms [in victory], the general classification comes afterwards. Tomorrow we will have to resist. I will be the man to beat," Thomas said after the stage.
The Col de Trélis was the main flashpoint of the stage, with the day's breakaway finally caught at the start of the climb and then attacks flying on the way up after Pedersen was dropped from the front of the race.
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) made a strong move, which in turn launched neo-pro Johannessen and what would become the winning move, with time trial specialist Thomas eventually making the decisive attack on the flat run to the finish afterwards.
More to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|3:38:31
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:09
|3
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|7
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|10:53:05
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:07
|3
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:15
|4
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:31
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:00:33
|6
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:36
|7
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:45
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.
