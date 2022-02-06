Trending

Filippo Ganna wins time trial finale as Benjamin Thomas seals overall title at Etoile de Bessèges

Time trial world champion fastest on 11km between Alès and Alès l'Ermitage

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to time trial victory on the final stage 5 of the Etoile de Bessèges while Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) clinched overall honours. 

World time trial champion Ganna also won the same stage last season and made light work of the Alès l'Ermitage finishing climb clocking a winning time of 15 minutes and 32 seconds over the 10.6-kilometre time trial. 

Ganna will head to the UAE Tour in two weeks’ time which also has a nine-kilometre time trial on stage 3. 

The 52nd edition was won overall by Thomas, who finished just 9.6 seconds behind Ganna taking third place on the stage and stretching his overall lead. 

Former road world champion and stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finished second on the time trial stage six seconds behind Ganna. 

The overall standings stayed the same from the previous day with Thomas winning ahead of Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) third.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:15:32
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:09
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:11
5Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:17
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:18
7Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:19
8Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:21
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:22
10Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23
11Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:00:26
12Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
13Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:27
14Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:33
15Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35
17Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:37
18Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-Easypost
19Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:39
20Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 0:00:40
21Joel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:41
22Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies 0:00:42
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:43
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:44
25Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:45
26Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:46
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
28Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:47
29Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
30Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49
31Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
32Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:00:50
33Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:00:51
34Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:52
36Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
37Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:54
38Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58
39Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:00
40Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
41Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:01
42Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
43Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
44Hugo Houle (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:02
45Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:04
46Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:01:06
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
49Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:07
50Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
51Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:08
52Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
53Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:01:09
54Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:10
55Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
56Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:11
57Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
58Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
59Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:12
60Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:13
61Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies
62Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:14
63Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
64Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:01:15
65Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:16
66Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:01:17
67Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:18
68Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:20
69Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:01:22
70Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:01:23
71Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
72Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
73Kim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
74Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:24
75Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:25
76Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
77Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:28
78Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
79Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
80Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:01:29
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
82Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:01:32
83Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
84Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
85Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:33
86Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
87Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:01:34
88Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
89Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36
90Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
91Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
92Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:01:39
93Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:40
94Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique 0:01:41
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
96Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
97Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:42
98Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
99Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45
100Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:46
101Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:47
102Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
103Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:49
104Taj Jones (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:50
105Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:53
106Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:54
107Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
108Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM 0:01:57
109Antoine Raugel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:58
110Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique
111Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:00
112Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
113Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:01
114Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:02:06
115Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:02:08
116Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:12
117Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
118Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:14
119Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:21
120Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:22
121Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:02:27
122Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole 0:02:30
123Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:02:46
124Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:48
125Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:06
126Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:11
127Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
128Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:29
DNSRichard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

