Filippo Ganna wins time trial finale as Benjamin Thomas seals overall title at Etoile de Bessèges

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to time trial victory on the final stage 5 of the Etoile de Bessèges while Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) clinched overall honours.

World time trial champion Ganna also won the same stage last season and made light work of the Alès l'Ermitage finishing climb clocking a winning time of 15 minutes and 32 seconds over the 10.6-kilometre time trial.

Ganna will head to the UAE Tour in two weeks’ time which also has a nine-kilometre time trial on stage 3.

The 52nd edition was won overall by Thomas, who finished just 9.6 seconds behind Ganna taking third place on the stage and stretching his overall lead.

Former road world champion and stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finished second on the time trial stage six seconds behind Ganna.

The overall standings stayed the same from the previous day with Thomas winning ahead of Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) third.

