Filippo Ganna wins time trial finale as Benjamin Thomas seals overall title at Etoile de Bessèges
By Ben Goddard published
Time trial world champion fastest on 11km between Alès and Alès l'Ermitage
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) powered to time trial victory on the final stage 5 of the Etoile de Bessèges while Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) clinched overall honours.
World time trial champion Ganna also won the same stage last season and made light work of the Alès l'Ermitage finishing climb clocking a winning time of 15 minutes and 32 seconds over the 10.6-kilometre time trial.
Ganna will head to the UAE Tour in two weeks’ time which also has a nine-kilometre time trial on stage 3.
The 52nd edition was won overall by Thomas, who finished just 9.6 seconds behind Ganna taking third place on the stage and stretching his overall lead.
Former road world champion and stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finished second on the time trial stage six seconds behind Ganna.
The overall standings stayed the same from the previous day with Thomas winning ahead of Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) in second and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) third.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:15:32
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:09
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:11
|5
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:17
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:18
|7
|Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:19
|8
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:21
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|10
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|11
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Connor Swift (GBr) Arkea-Samsic
|13
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:27
|14
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|15
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:35
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:37
|18
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-Easypost
|19
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:39
|20
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00:40
|21
|Joel Suter (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:41
|22
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:00:42
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:43
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:44
|25
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:00:45
|26
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:46
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:47
|29
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|30
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|31
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|32
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00:50
|33
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:00:51
|34
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) TotalEnergies
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:52
|36
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:54
|38
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|39
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:00
|40
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:01
|42
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|43
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroen Team
|44
|Hugo Houle (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:02
|45
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:04
|46
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:01:06
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|49
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:07
|50
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|51
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:08
|52
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Louis Barre (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:09
|54
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:10
|55
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|56
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:11
|57
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|59
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:12
|60
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:13
|61
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) TotalEnergies
|62
|Ibon Ruiz Sedano (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:14
|63
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:01:15
|65
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:16
|66
|Mael Guegan (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:17
|67
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:18
|68
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:20
|69
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:01:22
|70
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:01:23
|71
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) TotalEnergies
|72
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|73
|Kim Heiduk (Ger) Ineos Grenadiers
|74
|Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:24
|75
|Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:25
|76
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|77
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:01:28
|78
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|79
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|80
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:01:29
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|82
|Eugenio Sanchez Lopez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:01:32
|83
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|85
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:33
|86
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-EasyPost
|87
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:01:34
|88
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|89
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|90
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|91
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|92
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:01:39
|93
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:40
|94
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|0:01:41
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|96
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|97
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:42
|98
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:45
|100
|Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:46
|101
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:47
|102
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:49
|104
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:50
|105
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:53
|106
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:54
|107
|Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|108
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:57
|109
|Antoine Raugel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:58
|110
|Tom Paquet (Lux) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|111
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:00
|112
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Team U Nantes Atlantique
|113
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:01
|114
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:02:06
|115
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:02:08
|116
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:12
|117
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|118
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:14
|119
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:21
|120
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:22
|121
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:02:27
|122
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Meropole
|0:02:30
|123
|Karl Patrick Lauk (Est) Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
|0:02:46
|124
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:48
|125
|Alessandro Santaromita Villa (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:06
|126
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:11
|127
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|128
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:29
|DNS
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
-
