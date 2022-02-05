Etoile de Bessèges: Tobias Halland Johannessen wins stage 4

Image 1 of 11 Tobias Halland Johannessen wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 Benjamin Thomas started the day in the coral leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Antoine Raugel (AG2R Citroen) competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Jose Herrada Lopez (Cofidis) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Jose Herrada Lopez (Cofidis) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Alexis Gougeard 9BB Hotels PB KTM) competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Michael Valgren Andersen 9EF Education Easypost) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Thomas Scully (EF Education Easypost) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Laurens De Plus (INEOS Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Alberto Bettiol (EF Education Easypost) wears the yellow points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) wears the red leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) secured the stage 4 victory at the top of the Mont Bouquet at Etoile de Bessèges. The Norwegian rider out-paced a select group of four on the final climb to take the win ahead of Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) and Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo).

Johannessen had picked up two third place finishes in the opening three stages and last year’s Tour de l'Avenir winner had a healthy lead in the youth category.

He followed an attack by Vine on the final climb before having enough left at the finish to take victory. The pair were joined at the front by Tiberi and Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroën Team) for the final sprint for the line. However, they failed to trouble the leading two in the final jump with Vine taking second and Tiberi taking third.

Race leader, Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and second placed Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) were dropped by the leading group on the final climb finishing 23 seconds down.

However, Thomas held on to his overall lead by seven seconds from Bettiol with Johannessen third at eight seconds going into the final stage.

The final stage on Sunday is an individual time trial over 11 kilometres with a 2.6-kilometre climb at an average of 5.4 per cent up to Site de l’Ermitage to finish.

