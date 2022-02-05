Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: Tobias Halland Johannessen wins stage 4

By published

Benjamin Thomas maintains overall lead after uphill finish at Mont Bouquet

Image 1 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates winning ahead of Jay Vine of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tobias Halland Johannessen wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis Red Leader Jersey prior to the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas started the day in the coral leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Antoine Raugel of France and AG2R Citren Team competes in the breakaway during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Antoine Raugel (AG2R Citroen) competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Jose Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis leads the peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jose Herrada Lopez (Cofidis) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Jose Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis leads the peloton during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jose Herrada Lopez (Cofidis) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Alexis Gougeard of France and Team BB Hotels PB KTM competes in the breakaway during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alexis Gougeard 9BB Hotels PB KTM) competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Michael Valgren Andersen of Denmark and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Michael Valgren Andersen 9EF Education Easypost) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Thomas Scully of New Zealand and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Thomas Scully (EF Education Easypost) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Laurens De Plus (INEOS Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Easypost Yellow Points Jersey competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education Easypost) wears the yellow points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

GARD FRANCE FEBRUARY 05 Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis Red Leader Jersey competes during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 4 a 145km stage from Saint Hilaire de Brethmas to Mont Bouqueton 617m EDB2022 February 05 2022 in Gard France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) wears the red leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) secured the stage 4 victory at the top of the Mont Bouquet at Etoile de Bessèges. The Norwegian rider out-paced a select group of four on the final climb to take the win ahead of Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) and Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo).

Johannessen had picked up two third place finishes in the opening three stages and last year’s Tour de l'Avenir winner had a healthy lead in the youth category. 

He followed an attack by Vine on the final climb before having enough left at the finish to take victory.  The pair were joined at the front by Tiberi and Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroën Team) for the final sprint for the line. However, they failed to trouble the leading two in the final jump with Vine taking second and Tiberi taking third. 

Race leader, Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) and second placed Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) were dropped by the leading group on the final climb finishing 23 seconds down.

However, Thomas held on to his overall lead by seven seconds from Bettiol with Johannessen third at eight seconds going into the final stage.

The final stage on Sunday is an individual time trial over 11 kilometres with a 2.6-kilometre climb at an average of 5.4 per cent up to Site de l’Ermitage to finish.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 3:30:22
2Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
3Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
5Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:12
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:20
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
8Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:21
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:23

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews