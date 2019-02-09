Etoile de Besseges: Sarreau wins stage 3
FDJ rider beats Laporte
Stage 3: Besseges - Besseges
Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 3 of the Étoile de Bessèges, beating Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Mikel Aristi (Euskadi-Murias) to the line at the bunch sprint in Bessèges. Second for Laporte was enough to maintain his lead in the overall classification ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels).
The 25-year-old Sarreau launched his sprint early to surprise the rest of the peloton and crossed the line by a clear bike length. The result gave the Groupama-FDJ squad their first victory of the 2019 season.
Super aggressive racing for much of the largely flat stage saw attacks come and go but a breakaway was unable to establish itself until the final 50 kilometres of racing. In the end, six men were able to get away from the peloton. They managed to establish a modest gap but the sprint teams were working hard behind them and it never quite reached a minute.
The escapees were Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Evaldas Šiškevičius (Delko Marseille Provence), Eliot Lietaer (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Alo Jakin (St Michel-Auber 93). Heading into the final 10km, the group remained out front, still fighting with a 20-second gap.
It was always a tough ask to hold off the peloton on the flat run-in though, and the six were duly caught with four kilometres to race. Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) launched a counter-attack heading into the final two kilometres, but it was not to be and they were soon brought back by the bunch.
The Vital Concept train hit the front as the peloton passed under the flame rouge, and it looked like being a Coquard vs Laporte showdown once again. Groupama-FDJ had other ideas though, with Sarreau opting to go long and holding his speed to the line for his first win since May 2018.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:26:31
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|15
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|17
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|20
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|23
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|24
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|26
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|27
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|28
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|29
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|35
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|36
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|37
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|39
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|41
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|47
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|48
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|50
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|51
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|54
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|56
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|57
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|58
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|61
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|62
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|68
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|71
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|72
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|73
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|74
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|76
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|77
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|79
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|80
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|81
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|84
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|85
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|86
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:12
|87
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:39
|88
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:06
|89
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:05:13
|90
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:47
|94
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:09:04
|95
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:29
|96
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:39
|97
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|98
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|99
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|101
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|102
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|103
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|104
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|105
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|106
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|107
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|108
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|109
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|110
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|112
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|113
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|114
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|117
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|118
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|119
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|120
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|121
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|122
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|123
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|124
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|125
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|126
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|127
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|128
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|130
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|131
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|132
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|133
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:46
|134
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:15:59
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:17:17
|136
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|DNF
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|DNF
|Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
|DNF
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
|DNF
|Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
|DNF
|Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|20
|3
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|14
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|12
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|9
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|12
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|14
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|2
|15
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:19:33
|2
|EF Education First
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|St Michel - Auber 93
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|9
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|Team Colpack
|13
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|15
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|Direct Energie
|17
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|18
|Corendon - Circus
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:17
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:25:18
|21
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10:13:56
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:05
|3
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|4
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:09
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|6
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:12
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:13
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:15
|14
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|15
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|16
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:00:16
|17
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|24
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|25
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|26
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|29
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|36
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|39
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|41
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|46
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|47
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|48
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|49
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|51
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|52
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|53
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|54
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|55
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|56
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|57
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|61
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|63
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|67
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|70
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|73
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|76
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|79
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|80
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|81
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|83
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|84
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:28
|85
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:55
|86
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:22
|87
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:56
|88
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|89
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:29
|90
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|92
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:01
|94
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:09:20
|95
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:12:42
|96
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:12:51
|97
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:12:52
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:12:55
|100
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|101
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|102
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|104
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|106
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|107
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|108
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|110
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|112
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|113
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|116
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|117
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|118
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|119
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|120
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|121
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|123
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|124
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|125
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|126
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|127
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|128
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|129
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|130
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|131
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:02
|132
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:11
|133
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:33
|134
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:15
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:17:27
|136
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|0:17:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|57
|pts
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|39
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|33
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|29
|7
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|26
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|21
|9
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|10
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|18
|11
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|12
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|13
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|14
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|16
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|18
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|19
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|20
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|22
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|23
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6
|24
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|25
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|28
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|29
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|30
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|31
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|32
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|3
|33
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|3
|34
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|35
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|36
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|37
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|2
|38
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|2
|39
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|40
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|4
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|8
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|9
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10:14:09
|2
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|3
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|4
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|6
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|7
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|10
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:43
|11
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:12:38
|12
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:12:42
|14
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|15
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|16
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|17
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|18
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|19
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:16:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30:42:36
|2
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Groupama - Fdj
|4
|Ef Education First
|5
|Corendon - Circus
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|St Michel - Auber 93
|12
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|13
|Team Colpack
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|16
|Direct Energie
|17
|Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
|18
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:17
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:25:18
|21
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:37:57
