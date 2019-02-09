Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Sarreau wins stage 3

FDJ rider beats Laporte

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ)

(Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 3 of the Étoile de Bessèges, beating Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Mikel Aristi (Euskadi-Murias) to the line at the bunch sprint in Bessèges. Second for Laporte was enough to maintain his lead in the overall classification ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels).

The 25-year-old Sarreau launched his sprint early to surprise the rest of the peloton and crossed the line by a clear bike length. The result gave the Groupama-FDJ squad their first victory of the 2019 season.

Super aggressive racing for much of the largely flat stage saw attacks come and go but a breakaway was unable to establish itself until the final 50 kilometres of racing. In the end, six men were able to get away from the peloton. They managed to establish a modest gap but the sprint teams were working hard behind them and it never quite reached a minute.

The escapees were Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Evaldas Šiškevičius (Delko Marseille Provence), Eliot Lietaer (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Alo Jakin (St Michel-Auber 93). Heading into the final 10km, the group remained out front, still fighting with a 20-second gap.

It was always a tough ask to hold off the peloton on the flat run-in though, and the six were duly caught with four kilometres to race. Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) launched a counter-attack heading into the final two kilometres, but it was not to be and they were soon brought back by the bunch.

The Vital Concept train hit the front as the peloton passed under the flame rouge, and it looked like being a Coquard vs Laporte showdown once again. Groupama-FDJ had other ideas though, with Sarreau opting to go long and holding his speed to the line for his first win since May 2018.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:26:31
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
3Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
10August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
12Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
15Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
17Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
19Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
20Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
23Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
24Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
26Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
27Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
28Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
29Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
31Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
34Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
35Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
36Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
37Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
39Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
41Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
43Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
47Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
48Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
49Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
50Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
51Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
52Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
53Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
54Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
56Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
57Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
58Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
61Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
62Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
64François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
66Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
67Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
68Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
69Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
71Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
72Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
73Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
74Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
75Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
76Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
77Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
79Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
80Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
83Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
84Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
85Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
86Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:12
87Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:39
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:06
89Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:05:13
90Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
91Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:07:47
94Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:09:04
95Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:29
96Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:12:39
97Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
98Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
99Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
100Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
101Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
102Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
103Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
104Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
105Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
106Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
107Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
108Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
109Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
110Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
111Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
112Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
113Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
114Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
115Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
117Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
118Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
119Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
120Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
121Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
122Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
123Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
124Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
125Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
126Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
127Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
128Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
130Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
131Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
132Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
133Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:46
134Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:59
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:17:17
136Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMarco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFIltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFJan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
DNFJalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
DNFAbderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
DNFNassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
DNFBoualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
DNFMohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac

Sprint 1 - Besseges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 936pts
2Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie4
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels2

Sprint 2 - Besseges
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie6pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence2

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25pts
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits20
3Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias16
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie14
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels12
6Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
7Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus9
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles7
10August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy6
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5
12Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
14Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole2
15Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

KOM 1 - Col de Trelis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6pts
2Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels4
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:19:33
2EF Education First
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Groupama - FDJ
5Israel Cycling Academy
6St Michel - Auber 93
7Lotto Soudal
8Wallonie Bruxelles
9Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
10Delko Marseille Provence
11Trek - Segafredo
12Team Colpack
13Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
14Gazprom - Rusvelo
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
16Direct Energie
17Team Arkea - Samsic
18Corendon - Circus
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:17
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:25:18
21Amore & Vita - Prodir0:37:57

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10:13:56
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:05
3Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:06
4Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:09
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
6Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:12
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:13
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
10Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
13Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:00:15
14Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
15Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
16Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:00:16
17Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
19Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
24Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
25Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
26Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
29August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
30Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
36Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
38Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
39Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
41Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
45Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
46Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
47Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
48Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
49Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
51Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
52Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
53Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
54Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
55Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
56Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
57Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
63Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
66Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
67Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
69Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
70Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
73Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
76Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
79Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
80Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
81Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
82Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
83Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
84Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:28
85Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:55
86Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:22
87Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:56
88Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
89Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:29
90Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
91Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
93Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:08:01
94Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:09:20
95Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:12:42
96Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:12:51
97Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:12:52
99Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:12:55
100Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
101Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
102Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
103Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
104Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
105Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
106Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
107Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
108Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
110Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
112Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
113Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
115Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
116Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
117Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
118Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
119Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
120Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
121Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
122Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
123Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
124Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
125Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
126Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
127Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
128Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
129Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
130Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
131Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:02
132Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:11
133Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:14:33
134Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:15
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:17:27
136Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac0:17:53

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits57pts
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ45
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels39
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie33
6Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus29
7Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole26
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First21
9Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
10Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles18
11Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias16
12Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie14
13Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
14August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy13
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
16Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo9
18Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic8
19Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles7
20Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie6
22Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 936
23Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole6
24Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
25Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits6
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie4
28Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
29Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy4
30Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
31Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
32Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus3
33Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence3
34Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
35Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence2
36Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
37Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole2
38Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack2
39Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
40Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise22pts
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
4Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits8
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels4
8Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2
9Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10:14:09
2Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
3Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
4Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
6Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
7Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
10Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:43
11Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:12:38
12Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack0:12:42
14Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
15Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
16Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
17Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
18Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
19Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:16:02

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise30:42:36
2Israel Cycling Academy
3Groupama - Fdj
4Ef Education First
5Corendon - Circus
6Delko Marseille Provence
7Ag2r La Mondiale
8Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
9Wallonie Bruxelles
10Lotto Soudal
11St Michel - Auber 93
12Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
13Team Colpack
14Trek - Segafredo
15Gazprom - Rusvelo
16Direct Energie
17Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
18Team Arkea - Samsic
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:17
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:25:18
21Amore & Vita - Prodir0:37:57

