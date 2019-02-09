Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Richard Rousseau)

Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 3 of the Étoile de Bessèges, beating Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Mikel Aristi (Euskadi-Murias) to the line at the bunch sprint in Bessèges. Second for Laporte was enough to maintain his lead in the overall classification ahead of Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels).

The 25-year-old Sarreau launched his sprint early to surprise the rest of the peloton and crossed the line by a clear bike length. The result gave the Groupama-FDJ squad their first victory of the 2019 season.

Super aggressive racing for much of the largely flat stage saw attacks come and go but a breakaway was unable to establish itself until the final 50 kilometres of racing. In the end, six men were able to get away from the peloton. They managed to establish a modest gap but the sprint teams were working hard behind them and it never quite reached a minute.

The escapees were Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Anthony Turgis (Direct Énergie), Quentin Pacher (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels), Evaldas Šiškevičius (Delko Marseille Provence), Eliot Lietaer (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Alo Jakin (St Michel-Auber 93). Heading into the final 10km, the group remained out front, still fighting with a 20-second gap.

It was always a tough ask to hold off the peloton on the flat run-in though, and the six were duly caught with four kilometres to race. Loïc Vliegen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) launched a counter-attack heading into the final two kilometres, but it was not to be and they were soon brought back by the bunch.

The Vital Concept train hit the front as the peloton passed under the flame rouge, and it looked like being a Coquard vs Laporte showdown once again. Groupama-FDJ had other ideas though, with Sarreau opting to go long and holding his speed to the line for his first win since May 2018.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:26:31 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 6 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 10 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 12 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 15 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 17 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 19 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 20 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 23 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 24 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 26 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 27 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 28 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 29 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 31 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 35 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 36 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 37 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 39 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 41 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 43 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 47 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 48 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 50 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 51 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 52 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 53 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 54 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 56 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 57 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 58 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 61 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 62 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 64 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 68 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 69 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 71 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 72 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 73 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 74 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 76 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 77 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 79 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 84 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 85 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 86 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:12 87 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:39 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:06 89 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:05:13 90 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:07:47 94 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:09:04 95 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:29 96 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:39 97 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 98 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 99 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 100 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 101 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 102 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 103 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 104 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 105 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 106 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 107 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 108 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 109 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 110 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 111 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 112 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 113 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 114 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 117 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 118 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 119 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 120 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 121 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 122 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 123 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 124 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 125 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 126 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 127 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 128 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 130 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 131 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 132 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 133 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:46 134 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:15:59 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:17:17 136 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac DNF Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus DNF Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir DNF Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir DNF Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir DNF Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir DNF Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack DNF Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac DNF Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac DNF Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac DNF Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac DNF Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac

Sprint 1 - Besseges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 pts 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 4 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 2

Sprint 2 - Besseges # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 6 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 2

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 pts 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 20 3 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 14 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 12 6 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 9 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 7 10 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 6 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 14 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 2 15 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

KOM 1 - Col de Trelis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 pts 2 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 4 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10:19:33 2 EF Education First 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Groupama - FDJ 5 Israel Cycling Academy 6 St Michel - Auber 93 7 Lotto Soudal 8 Wallonie Bruxelles 9 Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 10 Delko Marseille Provence 11 Trek - Segafredo 12 Team Colpack 13 Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 14 Gazprom - Rusvelo 15 Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 16 Direct Energie 17 Team Arkea - Samsic 18 Corendon - Circus 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:17 20 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:25:18 21 Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:37:57

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10:13:56 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:05 3 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 4 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:09 5 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 6 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:12 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:13 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 10 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:00:15 14 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 15 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 16 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:00:16 17 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 19 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 24 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 25 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 26 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 29 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 30 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 36 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 38 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 39 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 41 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 46 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 47 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 48 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 49 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 51 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 52 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 53 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 54 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 55 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 56 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 57 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 63 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 66 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 67 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 70 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 71 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 73 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 76 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 79 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 80 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 81 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 83 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 84 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:28 85 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:55 86 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:22 87 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:56 88 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 89 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:29 90 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 91 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 93 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:01 94 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:09:20 95 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:12:42 96 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:12:51 97 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:12:52 99 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:12:55 100 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 101 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 103 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 104 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 106 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 107 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 108 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 110 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 112 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 113 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 114 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 115 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 116 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 117 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 118 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 119 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 120 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 121 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 122 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 123 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 124 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 125 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 126 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 127 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 128 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 129 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 130 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 131 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:02 132 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:11 133 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:33 134 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:15 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:17:27 136 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 0:17:53

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 57 pts 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 39 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 33 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 29 7 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 26 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 21 9 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 10 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 18 11 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 12 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 14 13 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 14 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 13 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 16 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 18 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 19 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 7 20 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 6 22 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 23 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 6 24 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 25 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 4 28 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 29 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 4 30 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 31 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 32 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3 33 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 3 34 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 35 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 2 36 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 37 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 2 38 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 2 39 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 40 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 pts 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 4 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 4 8 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 9 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10:14:09 2 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 3 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 4 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 6 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 7 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 10 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:43 11 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:12:38 12 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:12:42 14 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 15 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 16 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 18 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 19 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:16:02