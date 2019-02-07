Etoile de Besseges: Coquard wins stage 1
Frenchman tops Modolo, Barbier in bunch sprint
Stage 1: Bellegarde - Beaucaire
Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) opened his season in style, taking out the opening stage victory in Etoile de Bessèges. The Frenchman out-sprinted EF Education First's Sacha Modolo and Pierre Barbier (Natura4Ever) in the bunch sprint in Beaucaire.
The result is an important morale boost as Vital Concept fight to earn one of the remaining two wildcard spots for the Tour de France in July.
"It was cat and mouse between sprinters' teams as often happens early in the season. The team deposited me well, we were in the front of the pack and did a nice sprint. I am satisfied with my condition," Coquard said after taking the first leader's jersey.
It was clear but cold at the start of the 145km stage from Bellegarde to Beaucaire, and with a few short climbs peppering the start, it was a fast and furious warm-up until the breakaway went clear.
Five riders were in the attack, with Edward Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leading the way on both of the day's short classified climbs over Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita-Prodir). Bernardinetti's teammate Jan-André Freuler took the last point on the first trip up the Cote de la Tour, while Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) rounded out the points on the second lap. Nicolas Baldo (St. Michel-Auber 93) missed out on the points.
The breakaway gained a maximum of 6:00 on the peloton before the punchy mid-point, when the chasing peloton picked up its pace and rapidly ate away at their lead. By the second climb with 40km to go, the advantage was down to 1:15. Although the bunch eased slightly and allowed the breakaway's lead to go back up, the sprinters were keen to have their day and finally closed down the quintet with 9km to go.
Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin attempted to foil the sprinters, but was quickly reeled in, and when Coquard unleashed his sprint he went unmatched. Modolo was second, narrowly holding off the hard-charging Barbier before the line.
Thanks to the time bonuses, Coquard leads the race overall by four seconds on Modolo, with Barbier third at six seconds. Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the sprint bonus and is fourth at seven seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|3:16:42
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|4
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|14
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|17
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|18
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|19
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|23
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|25
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|26
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|28
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|29
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|31
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|32
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|33
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|38
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|39
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|40
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|41
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|43
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|44
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|46
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|48
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|50
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
|51
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|52
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|53
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|54
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|55
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|56
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|57
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|58
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|61
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|62
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|63
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|64
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|65
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|67
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|69
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|70
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|74
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|75
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|76
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|77
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|78
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|79
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|80
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|83
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|86
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|87
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|88
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|89
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|90
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|91
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|92
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|93
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|95
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|96
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|98
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|103
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|104
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|107
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|108
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|109
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|110
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|111
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
|112
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|113
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|116
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|117
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|119
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|120
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|121
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|122
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|123
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|124
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|125
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|126
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|127
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|128
|Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
|129
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|130
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|131
|Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
|132
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|133
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|134
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|135
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|136
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|137
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|139
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|141
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|142
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|143
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|144
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:24
|145
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|146
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|147
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:16
|148
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:02
|149
|Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
|150
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:09
|151
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:14
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|3
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|25
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|20
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|16
|4
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|12
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|9
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|8
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|3
|14
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|8
|3
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|4
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9:50:06
|2
|Groupama - Fdj
|3
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence
|7
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|10
|Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Direct Energie
|13
|Ef Education First
|14
|Corendon - Circus
|15
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Team Colpack
|18
|Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
|19
|St Michel - Auber 93
|20
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|21
|Sovac
|22
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
