Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) opened his season in style, taking out the opening stage victory in Etoile de Bessèges. The Frenchman out-sprinted EF Education First's Sacha Modolo and Pierre Barbier (Natura4Ever) in the bunch sprint in Beaucaire.

The result is an important morale boost as Vital Concept fight to earn one of the remaining two wildcard spots for the Tour de France in July.

"It was cat and mouse between sprinters' teams as often happens early in the season. The team deposited me well, we were in the front of the pack and did a nice sprint. I am satisfied with my condition," Coquard said after taking the first leader's jersey.

It was clear but cold at the start of the 145km stage from Bellegarde to Beaucaire, and with a few short climbs peppering the start, it was a fast and furious warm-up until the breakaway went clear.

Five riders were in the attack, with Edward Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leading the way on both of the day's short classified climbs over Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita-Prodir). Bernardinetti's teammate Jan-André Freuler took the last point on the first trip up the Cote de la Tour, while Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) rounded out the points on the second lap. Nicolas Baldo (St. Michel-Auber 93) missed out on the points.

The breakaway gained a maximum of 6:00 on the peloton before the punchy mid-point, when the chasing peloton picked up its pace and rapidly ate away at their lead. By the second climb with 40km to go, the advantage was down to 1:15. Although the bunch eased slightly and allowed the breakaway's lead to go back up, the sprinters were keen to have their day and finally closed down the quintet with 9km to go.

Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin attempted to foil the sprinters, but was quickly reeled in, and when Coquard unleashed his sprint he went unmatched. Modolo was second, narrowly holding off the hard-charging Barbier before the line.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Coquard leads the race overall by four seconds on Modolo, with Barbier third at six seconds. Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the sprint bonus and is fourth at seven seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 3:16:42 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 4 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 13 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 14 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 17 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 18 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 23 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 25 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 26 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 28 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 29 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 31 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 32 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 33 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 38 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 39 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 40 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 41 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 43 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 44 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 45 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 46 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 47 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 48 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 50 Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac 51 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 52 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 53 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 54 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 55 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 56 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 57 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 59 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 61 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 62 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 63 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 64 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 65 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 66 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 67 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 69 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 70 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 73 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 74 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 75 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 76 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 77 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 78 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 79 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 80 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 81 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 82 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 83 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 86 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 87 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 88 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 89 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 90 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 91 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 92 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 93 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 95 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 96 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 97 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 98 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 99 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 103 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 104 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 106 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 107 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 108 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 109 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 110 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 111 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac 112 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 113 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 117 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 119 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 120 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 121 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 122 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First 123 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 124 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 125 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 126 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 127 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 128 Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac 129 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 131 Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac 132 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 133 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 134 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 135 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 136 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 139 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 141 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 142 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 143 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:00:24 145 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 146 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 147 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:16 148 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:02 149 Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac 150 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:09 151 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:14 DNF Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

Sprint 1 - km 136.7 - Beaucaire # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 pts 2 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 3 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 25 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 20 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 16 4 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 9 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 8 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 11 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 3 14 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 pts 2 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 8 3 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 4 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9:50:06 2 Groupama - Fdj 3 Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 4 Wallonie Bruxelles 5 Lotto Soudal 6 Delko Marseille Provence 7 Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 8 Trek - Segafredo 9 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 10 Israel Cycling Academy 11 Ag2r La Mondiale 12 Direct Energie 13 Ef Education First 14 Corendon - Circus 15 Gazprom - Rusvelo 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Team Colpack 18 Vital Concept - B&b Hotels 19 St Michel - Auber 93 20 Team Arkea - Samsic 21 Sovac 22 Amore & Vita - Prodir

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 3:16:32 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:04 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:00:06 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:07 5 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:08 6 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:00:09 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 17 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 20 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 21 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 22 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 25 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 26 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 27 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 29 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 30 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 31 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 33 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 34 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 39 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 40 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 41 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 42 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 45 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 46 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 48 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 49 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 51 Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac 52 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 53 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 54 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 55 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 56 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 57 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 58 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 60 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 62 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 63 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 64 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 65 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 66 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 67 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 68 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 69 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 70 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 74 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 75 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 76 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 78 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 79 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 80 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 81 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 82 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 84 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 85 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 87 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 88 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 89 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 90 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 91 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 92 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 93 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 94 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 96 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 97 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 99 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 101 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 104 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 105 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 106 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 107 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 108 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 109 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 110 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 111 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac 112 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 113 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 116 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 117 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 118 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 119 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 120 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 121 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 122 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First 123 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 124 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 125 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 126 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 127 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 128 Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac 129 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 130 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 131 Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac 132 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 133 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 134 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 135 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 136 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 139 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 140 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 141 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 142 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 143 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 144 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:00:34 145 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 146 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 147 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:26 148 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:12 149 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:19 150 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:24 151 Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac 0:02:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 25 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 20 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 16 4 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 12 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 9 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 8 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 12 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 13 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 15 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 3 16 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 17 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 18 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 19 Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 pts 2 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 8 3 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 4 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 3:16:38 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:01 3 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 4 Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 5 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 6 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 7 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 9 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 11 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 12 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 14 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 15 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 18 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 19 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 20 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First