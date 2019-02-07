Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Coquard wins stage 1

Frenchman tops Modolo, Barbier in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 4

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) powers to the stage win

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) powers to the stage win
(Image credit: Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 4

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) out-sprinted Sacha Modolo for the win

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) out-sprinted Sacha Modolo for the win
(Image credit: Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 4

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept)

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 4

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept)

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) opened his season in style, taking out the opening stage victory in Etoile de Bessèges. The Frenchman out-sprinted EF Education First's Sacha Modolo and Pierre Barbier (Natura4Ever) in the bunch sprint in Beaucaire.

The result is an important morale boost as Vital Concept fight to earn one of the remaining two wildcard spots for the Tour de France in July.

"It was cat and mouse between sprinters' teams as often happens early in the season. The team deposited me well, we were in the front of the pack and did a nice sprint. I am satisfied with my condition," Coquard said after taking the first leader's jersey.

It was clear but cold at the start of the 145km stage from Bellegarde to Beaucaire, and with a few short climbs peppering the start, it was a fast and furious warm-up until the breakaway went clear.

Five riders were in the attack, with Edward Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leading the way on both of the day's short classified climbs over Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita-Prodir). Bernardinetti's teammate Jan-André Freuler took the last point on the first trip up the Cote de la Tour, while Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) rounded out the points on the second lap. Nicolas Baldo (St. Michel-Auber 93) missed out on the points.

The breakaway gained a maximum of 6:00 on the peloton before the punchy mid-point, when the chasing peloton picked up its pace and rapidly ate away at their lead. By the second climb with 40km to go, the advantage was down to 1:15. Although the bunch eased slightly and allowed the breakaway's lead to go back up, the sprinters were keen to have their day and finally closed down the quintet with 9km to go.

Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin attempted to foil the sprinters, but was quickly reeled in, and when Coquard unleashed his sprint he went unmatched. Modolo was second, narrowly holding off the hard-charging Barbier before the line.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Coquard leads the race overall by four seconds on Modolo, with Barbier third at six seconds. Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the sprint bonus and is fourth at seven seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels3:16:42
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
4Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
13Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
14Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
17Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
18Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
19Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
23Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
25Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
26Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
28Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
29Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
31Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
32Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
33Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
38Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
39Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
40Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
41Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
42Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
43Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
44Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
45Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
46Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
47Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
48Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
50Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
51Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
52Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
53Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
54Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
55Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
56Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
57Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
59François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
61Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
62Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
63Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
64Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
66Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
67Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
69Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
70Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
72Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
73Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
74Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
75Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
76Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
77Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
78Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
79Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
80Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
81Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
83Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
86Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
87Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
88Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
89Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
90Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
91Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
92Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
93Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
94Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
95Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
96Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
97Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
98August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
99Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
100Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
103Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
104Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
105Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
106Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
107Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
108Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
109Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
110Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
111Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
112Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
113Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
117Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
119Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
120Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
121Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
122Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
123Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
125Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
126Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
127Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
128Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
129Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
130Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
131Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
132Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
133Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
134Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
135Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
136Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
138Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
139Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
141Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
142Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
143Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
144Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:00:24
145Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
146Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
147Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:16
148Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:02
149Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
150Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:09
151Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:14
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

Sprint 1 - km 136.7 - Beaucaire
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6pts
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
3Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels25pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First20
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole16
4Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits12
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles9
8Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus8
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
13Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence3
14Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12pts
2Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir8
3Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
4Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise9:50:06
2Groupama - Fdj
3Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
4Wallonie Bruxelles
5Lotto Soudal
6Delko Marseille Provence
7Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
8Trek - Segafredo
9Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
10Israel Cycling Academy
11Ag2r La Mondiale
12Direct Energie
13Ef Education First
14Corendon - Circus
15Gazprom - Rusvelo
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Team Colpack
18Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
19St Michel - Auber 93
20Team Arkea - Samsic
21Sovac
22Amore & Vita - Prodir

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels3:16:32
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:00:04
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:06
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:07
5Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:08
6Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:00:09
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:10
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
11Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
17Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
20Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
21Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
22Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
25Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
26Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
29Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
30Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
31Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
32Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
33Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
34Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
36Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
39Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
40Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
41Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
42Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
43Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
45Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
46Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
48Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
49Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
51Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
52Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
53Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
54Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
55Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
57Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
58Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
62Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
63Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
64Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
65Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
66Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
67Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
68Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
70Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
72Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
73Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
74Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
75Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
76Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
78Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
79Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
80Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
81Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
82Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
84Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
85Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
87Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
88Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
89Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
90Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
91Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
93Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
94Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
95Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
96Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
97Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
98Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
99August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
100Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
101Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
105Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
106Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
107Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
108Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
109Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
110Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
111Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
112Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
113Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
116Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
117Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
119Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
120Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
121Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
122Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
123Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
124Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
125Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
126Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
127Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
128Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
129Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
130Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
131Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
132Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
133Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
134Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
135Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
136Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
138Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
139Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
140Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
141Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
142Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
143Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
144Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:00:34
145Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
146Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
147Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:26
148Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:12
149Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:19
150Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:24
151Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac0:02:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels25pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First20
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole16
4Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits12
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles9
8Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus8
9Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
12Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
13Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
15Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence3
16Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
17Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
18Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
19Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12pts
2Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir8
3Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
4Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole3:16:38
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:01
3Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
4Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
5Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
6Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
7Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
9Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
11Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
12Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
14Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
15Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
18Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
19Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
20Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise9:50:06
2Groupama - Fdj
3Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
4Wallonie Bruxelles
5Lotto Soudal
6Delko Marseille Provence
7Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
8Trek - Segafredo
9Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
10Israel Cycling Academy
11Ag2r La Mondiale
12Direct Energie
13Ef Education First
14Corendon - Circus
15Gazprom - Rusvelo
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Team Colpack
18Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
19St Michel - Auber 93
20Team Arkea - Samsic
21Sovac
22Amore & Vita - Prodir

 

Latest on Cyclingnews