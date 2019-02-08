Etoile de Besseges: Laporte wins stage 2
Cofidis rider takes race lead
Stage 2: Saint Geniès de Malgoirès - La Calmette
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) enjoyed double victories in Etoile de Besseges on Friday, taking the stage win from a bunch sprint and moving into the overall race lead over stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels).
Laporte's victory was a repeat of last season, where he won the second stage and also claimed the race lead, and makes up for the team's performance in the sprint on stage 1.
"The team wanted to catch up because everyone had missed out on the first stage," Laporte said. We positioned ourselves earlier in the final. We had come to Bessèges to win a stage, now it's done. Last year I finished in second place in the overall ranking. We'll see day by day."
Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures greeted riders for the second stage of Etoile de Bessèges, but the opening kilometres of the 158km stage from St Genies de Malgoires to La Calmette were anything but tranquil. With the bunch speeding along at 60kph, it was impossible for any attack to stick until finally, after 10km, Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) managed to slip away.
Perichon was quickly joined by Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie), Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence) and Emiel Vermeulen (Natura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Métropole), building up a 35-second lead before the day's first climb, the Côte de Montagnac.
At the end of the first hour, the riders had completed a massive 46km and still, the breakaway extended its lead to three minutes before the sprinters' teams clamped down on the breakaway, keeping the gap stable for the next 80km.
The quartet worked well together, with Vermeulen taking out the first intermediate sprint bonus and Cousin sweeping up the second and third, while Capiot claimed both mountain primes to take the lead in that classification from stage 1 escapee Edward Planckaert.
But it was a sunny day, the terrain fairly flat, and the peloton's legs still fresh, so the breakaway had little realistic chances to stay away. With 30km to go the gap was down to one minute and an attack from Cousin and Capiot split the breakaway, ending the cooperation and further scuttling their chances.
With 16km to go, the peloton was all back together, and a bunch sprint inevitable. Trek-Segafredo took to the front of the bunch, but a crash disrupted the pace and briefly split the peloton into several groups.
As the bunch regrouped, Arkéa-Samsic and Trek-Segafredo set the tempo before Cofidis and the Vital Concept team of leader Bryan Coquard came to the fore to ignite their sprint rivalry. Wallonie Bruxelles tried to insert themselves into the fray, but it was the Cofidis train that had the most diesel, and they delivered Laporte to a narrow victory over Venturini and Wouters. With Coquard missing out on the time bonuses in 19th place, Laporte moved into the race lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|3:30:59
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|6
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|11
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|14
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|16
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|17
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|20
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|22
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|23
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|25
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|31
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|32
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|34
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
|35
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|36
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|37
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|38
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|39
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|43
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|45
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|49
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|50
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|51
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|52
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|54
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|57
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|58
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|59
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|60
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|62
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|64
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|65
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|69
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|70
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|71
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|73
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|74
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|76
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|77
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|78
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|79
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|80
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|81
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|83
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|84
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|86
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|91
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|92
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|94
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|95
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|96
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|98
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
|102
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|103
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|104
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|107
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|108
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|109
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|115
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|116
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|117
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|118
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|119
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|120
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|121
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|124
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|125
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|127
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|128
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|129
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|130
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|131
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|132
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|133
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|134
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|135
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|136
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|137
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|138
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|139
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|141
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:50
|142
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:38
|143
|Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
|144
|Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
|0:01:40
|145
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|146
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|147
|Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
|148
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|149
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:58
|DNS
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6
|pts
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|pts
|2
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|3
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|pts
|2
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|4
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|14
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|12
|6
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|10
|7
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|9
|8
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|10
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|11
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|13
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|3
|14
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|2
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Israel Cycling Academy
|10:32:57
|2
|Corendon - Circus
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Groupama - Fdj
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Team Colpack
|8
|Ef Education First
|9
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|10
|Direct Energie
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
|13
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|17
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|18
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|Sovac
|22
|St Michel - Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6:47:31
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|6
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:06
|7
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:07
|10
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|11
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|12
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:08
|13
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:09
|14
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:10
|16
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|19
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|20
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|25
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|26
|Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
|27
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|29
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|33
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|38
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|39
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|40
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|41
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|43
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|44
|Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|47
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|49
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|50
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|51
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|52
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|53
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|57
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|59
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|62
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|63
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|68
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|69
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|70
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|71
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|72
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|74
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|75
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|76
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|77
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|78
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|82
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|83
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|84
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|87
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|88
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|90
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|91
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|94
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|95
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|97
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|98
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|101
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|102
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|104
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|105
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|109
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|110
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|111
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|112
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|113
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
|114
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|115
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|116
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|117
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|118
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|119
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|120
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|121
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|123
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|126
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|127
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|128
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|130
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|131
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|132
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|133
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|134
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|135
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|136
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|137
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|138
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|139
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:00
|140
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:26
|141
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|142
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:50
|143
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|144
|Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
|145
|Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
|146
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:24
|147
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:03:59
|148
|Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
|0:04:10
|149
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:08:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|37
|pts
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|3
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|26
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|25
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|21
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|20
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|8
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|19
|9
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|10
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|18
|11
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|14
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|15
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|16
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|17
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6
|18
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|19
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|20
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|21
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|22
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|23
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|3
|24
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|3
|25
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|26
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|27
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|2
|28
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|29
|Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|pts
|2
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|4
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|8
|5
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|6
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|7
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|8
|Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6:47:37
|2
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:01
|4
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:00:04
|5
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|8
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|9
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|11
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|12
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|14
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|15
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|16
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|17
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|18
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|19
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20:23:03
|2
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|Groupama - Fdj
|4
|Corendon - Circus
|5
|Delko Marseille Provence
|6
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|Team Colpack
|10
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|Ef Education First
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|15
|Direct Energie
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|17
|Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|20
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|21
|St Michel - Auber 93
|22
|Sovac
