Christophe Laporte in the 2019 Cofidis jersey (Image credit: Cofidis)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) enjoyed double victories in Etoile de Besseges on Friday, taking the stage win from a bunch sprint and moving into the overall race lead over stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels).

Laporte's victory was a repeat of last season, where he won the second stage and also claimed the race lead, and makes up for the team's performance in the sprint on stage 1.

"The team wanted to catch up because everyone had missed out on the first stage," Laporte said. We positioned ourselves earlier in the final. We had come to Bessèges to win a stage, now it's done. Last year I finished in second place in the overall ranking. We'll see day by day."

Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures greeted riders for the second stage of Etoile de Bessèges, but the opening kilometres of the 158km stage from St Genies de Malgoires to La Calmette were anything but tranquil. With the bunch speeding along at 60kph, it was impossible for any attack to stick until finally, after 10km, Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) managed to slip away.

Perichon was quickly joined by Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie), Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence) and Emiel Vermeulen (Natura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Métropole), building up a 35-second lead before the day's first climb, the Côte de Montagnac.

At the end of the first hour, the riders had completed a massive 46km and still, the breakaway extended its lead to three minutes before the sprinters' teams clamped down on the breakaway, keeping the gap stable for the next 80km.

The quartet worked well together, with Vermeulen taking out the first intermediate sprint bonus and Cousin sweeping up the second and third, while Capiot claimed both mountain primes to take the lead in that classification from stage 1 escapee Edward Planckaert.

But it was a sunny day, the terrain fairly flat, and the peloton's legs still fresh, so the breakaway had little realistic chances to stay away. With 30km to go the gap was down to one minute and an attack from Cousin and Capiot split the breakaway, ending the cooperation and further scuttling their chances.

With 16km to go, the peloton was all back together, and a bunch sprint inevitable. Trek-Segafredo took to the front of the bunch, but a crash disrupted the pace and briefly split the peloton into several groups.

As the bunch regrouped, Arkéa-Samsic and Trek-Segafredo set the tempo before Cofidis and the Vital Concept team of leader Bryan Coquard came to the fore to ignite their sprint rivalry. Wallonie Bruxelles tried to insert themselves into the fray, but it was the Cofidis train that had the most diesel, and they delivered Laporte to a narrow victory over Venturini and Wouters. With Coquard missing out on the time bonuses in 19th place, Laporte moved into the race lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 3:30:59 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 6 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 8 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 9 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 10 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 14 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 16 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 17 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 20 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 22 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 23 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 25 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 31 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 32 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 33 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 34 Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac 35 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 36 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 37 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 38 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 39 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 43 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 44 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 45 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 47 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 49 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 50 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 51 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 52 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 53 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 54 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 58 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 59 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 60 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 61 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 62 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 64 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 65 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 69 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 70 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 71 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 72 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 73 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 74 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 75 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 76 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 77 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 78 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 80 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 81 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 82 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 83 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 84 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 86 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 90 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 91 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 94 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 95 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 96 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 98 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac 102 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 103 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 104 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 107 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 108 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 109 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 111 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 115 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 116 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 117 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 118 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 119 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 120 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 121 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 122 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 124 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 125 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 126 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 127 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 128 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 129 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 130 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 131 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 132 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 133 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 134 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 135 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 136 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 137 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 138 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 139 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 140 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 141 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:50 142 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:38 143 Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac 144 Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac 0:01:40 145 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 146 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 147 Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac 148 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 149 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:58 DNS Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team DNF Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - km 41 - La Calmette #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 6 pts 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 4 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2

Sprint 2 - km 90.7 - La Calmette #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 6 pts 2 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 3 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2

Sprint 3 - km 122.8 - La Calmette #3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 6 pts 2 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 2

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 4 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 14 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 12 6 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 10 7 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 9 8 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 9 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7 10 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 4 13 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3 14 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 2 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel Cycling Academy 10:32:57 2 Corendon - Circus 3 Delko Marseille Provence 4 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Groupama - Fdj 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Team Colpack 8 Ef Education First 9 Gazprom - Rusvelo 10 Direct Energie 11 Ag2r La Mondiale 12 Vital Concept - B&b Hotels 13 Wallonie Bruxelles 14 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 15 Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 16 Team Arkea - Samsic 17 Amore & Vita - Prodir 18 Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Trek - Segafredo 21 Sovac 22 St Michel - Auber 93

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6:47:31 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:03 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:00:06 7 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:07 10 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 11 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 12 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:08 13 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:00:09 14 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:10 16 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 17 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 19 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 20 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 22 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 25 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 26 Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack 27 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 29 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 33 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 36 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 38 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 39 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 40 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 41 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 42 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 43 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 44 Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 47 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 49 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 50 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 51 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 52 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 53 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 56 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 57 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 59 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 62 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 63 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 64 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 68 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 69 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 70 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 71 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 72 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 73 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 75 Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir 76 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 77 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 78 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 82 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 83 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 84 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 85 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 86 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 87 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 88 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 89 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 90 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 91 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 94 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 95 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 96 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 97 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 98 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 99 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 100 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 101 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 102 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 103 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 104 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 105 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 109 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 110 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 111 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 112 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 113 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac 114 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 115 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 116 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 117 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 118 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 119 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 120 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 121 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 123 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 126 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 127 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 128 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 130 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 131 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 132 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 133 Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 134 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 135 Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 136 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 137 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 138 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 139 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:01:00 140 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:26 141 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:48 142 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:50 143 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 144 Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac 145 Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac 146 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:24 147 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:03:59 148 Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac 0:04:10 149 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:08:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 37 pts 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 3 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 26 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 25 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 21 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 20 7 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 8 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 19 9 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 10 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 18 11 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 14 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 13 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 14 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 15 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 7 16 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 17 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 6 18 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 19 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 20 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 21 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 4 22 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 23 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3 24 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 3 25 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 26 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 27 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 2 28 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 29 Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 pts 2 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 4 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 8 5 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 6 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 7 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 8 Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 6:47:37 2 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:01 4 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:00:04 5 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 6 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 8 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 9 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 10 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 11 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 12 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 14 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 15 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 16 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 17 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 18 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 19 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:44