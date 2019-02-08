Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Laporte wins stage 2

Cofidis rider takes race lead

Christophe Laporte in the 2019 Cofidis jersey

(Image credit: Cofidis)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) enjoyed double victories in Etoile de Besseges on Friday, taking the stage win from a bunch sprint and moving into the overall race lead over stage 1 winner Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels).

Laporte's victory was a repeat of last season, where he won the second stage and also claimed the race lead, and makes up for the team's performance in the sprint on stage 1.

"The team wanted to catch up because everyone had missed out on the first stage," Laporte said. We positioned ourselves earlier in the final. We had come to Bessèges to win a stage, now it's done. Last year I finished in second place in the overall ranking. We'll see day by day."

Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures greeted riders for the second stage of Etoile de Bessèges, but the opening kilometres of the 158km stage from St Genies de Malgoires to La Calmette were anything but tranquil. With the bunch speeding along at 60kph, it was impossible for any attack to stick until finally, after 10km, Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis) managed to slip away.

Perichon was quickly joined by Jérôme Cousin (Direct Energie), Amaury Capiot (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence) and Emiel Vermeulen (Natura4Ever-Roubaix Lille Métropole), building up a 35-second lead before the day's first climb, the Côte de Montagnac.

At the end of the first hour, the riders had completed a massive 46km and still, the breakaway extended its lead to three minutes before the sprinters' teams clamped down on the breakaway, keeping the gap stable for the next 80km.

The quartet worked well together, with Vermeulen taking out the first intermediate sprint bonus and Cousin sweeping up the second and third, while Capiot claimed both mountain primes to take the lead in that classification from stage 1 escapee Edward Planckaert.

But it was a sunny day, the terrain fairly flat, and the peloton's legs still fresh, so the breakaway had little realistic chances to stay away. With 30km to go the gap was down to one minute and an attack from Cousin and Capiot split the breakaway, ending the cooperation and further scuttling their chances.

With 16km to go, the peloton was all back together, and a bunch sprint inevitable. Trek-Segafredo took to the front of the bunch, but a crash disrupted the pace and briefly split the peloton into several groups.

As the bunch regrouped, Arkéa-Samsic and Trek-Segafredo set the tempo before Cofidis and the Vital Concept team of leader Bryan Coquard came to the fore to ignite their sprint rivalry. Wallonie Bruxelles tried to insert themselves into the fray, but it was the Cofidis train that had the most diesel, and they delivered Laporte to a narrow victory over Venturini and Wouters. With Coquard missing out on the time bonuses in 19th place, Laporte moved into the race lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits3:30:59
2Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
5Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
6Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
9August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
10Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
13Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
14Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
16Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
17Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
20Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
22Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
23Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
25Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
28Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
30Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
31Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
32Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
33Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
34Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
35Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
36Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
37Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
38Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
39Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
43Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
45Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
48Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
49Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
50Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
51Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
52Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
53Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
54Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
56Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
58Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
59Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
60Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
61Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
62Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
63Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
64Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
65Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
69Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
70Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
71Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
72Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
73Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
74Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
76Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
77Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
78Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
79Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
80Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
81Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
82Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
83Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
84Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
86Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
90Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
91Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
92Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
93Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
94Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
95Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
96Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
98Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
99Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
102Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
103Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
104Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
106Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
107Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
108Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
109Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
110Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
111François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
114Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
115Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
116Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
117Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
118Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
119Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
120Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
121Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
122Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
124Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
125Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
126Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
127Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
128Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
129Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
130Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
131Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
132Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
133Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
134Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
135Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
136Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
137Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
138Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
139Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
140Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
141Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:50
142Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:38
143Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac
144Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac0:01:40
145Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
146Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
147Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
148Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
149Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:58
DNSAlfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First

Sprint 1 - km 41 - La Calmette #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole6pts
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits4
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2

Sprint 2 - km 90.7 - La Calmette #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie6pts
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
3Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2

Sprint 3 - km 122.8 - La Calmette #3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie6pts
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits2

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits25pts
2Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
4Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie14
5Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus12
6Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole10
7Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles9
8Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic8
9August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
10Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
11Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy4
13Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus3
14Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack2
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Israel Cycling Academy10:32:57
2Corendon - Circus
3Delko Marseille Provence
4Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Groupama - Fdj
6Lotto Soudal
7Team Colpack
8Ef Education First
9Gazprom - Rusvelo
10Direct Energie
11Ag2r La Mondiale
12Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
13Wallonie Bruxelles
14Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
15Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
16Team Arkea - Samsic
17Amore & Vita - Prodir
18Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Trek - Segafredo
21Sovac
22St Michel - Auber 93

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits6:47:31
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:03
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
6Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:06
7Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:07
10Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
11Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
12Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:08
13Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:00:09
14Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
15Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:10
16Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
19Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
20Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
22Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
24Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
25Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
26Jalel Duranti (Ita) Team Colpack
27Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
29Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
32Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
33Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
35Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
36Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
38Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
39Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
40Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
41Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
42Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
43Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
44Nassim Saidi (Alg) Sovac
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
47Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
49Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
50Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
51Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
52Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
53August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
54Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
56Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
57Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
58Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
59Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
62Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
63Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
64Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
67Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
68Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
69Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
70Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
71Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
72Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
73Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
74Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
75Iltjan Nika (Alb) Amore & Vita-Prodir
76Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
77Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
78Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
81Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
82Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
83Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
84Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
85Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
86Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
87Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
88Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
89Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
90Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
91François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
94Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
95Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
96Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
97Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
98Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
99Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
100Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
101Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
102Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
103Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
104Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
105Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
106Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
108Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
109Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
111Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
112Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
113Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac
114Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
115Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
116Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
117Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
118Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
119Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
120Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
121Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
123Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
125Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
126Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
127Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
128Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
130Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
131Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
132Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
133Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
134Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
135Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
136Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
137Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
138Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
139Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:00
140Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:26
141Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:48
142Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:50
143Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
144Mohamed Bouzidi (Alg) Sovac
145Abderrahmane Mehdi Hamza (Alg) Sovac
146Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:24
147Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:03:59
148Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac0:04:10
149Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:08:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits37pts
2Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
3Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole26
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels25
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First21
6Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus20
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ20
8Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie19
9Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
10Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles18
11Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie14
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
14Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic8
15August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy7
16Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
17Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole6
18Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits6
19Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
20Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
21Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy4
22Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
23Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus3
24Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence3
25Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
26Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
27Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack2
28Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
29Boualem Belmokhtar (Alg) Sovac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12pts
2Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits8
4Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir8
5Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2
6Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
7Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
8Jan-André Freuler (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole6:47:37
2Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:01
4Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack0:00:04
5Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
8Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
9Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
10Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
11Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
12Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
14Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
15Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
16Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
17Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
18Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
19Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:44

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise20:23:03
2Israel Cycling Academy
3Groupama - Fdj
4Corendon - Circus
5Delko Marseille Provence
6Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
7Wallonie Bruxelles
8Lotto Soudal
9Team Colpack
10Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
11Ef Education First
12Trek - Segafredo
13Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
14Gazprom - Rusvelo
15Direct Energie
16Ag2r La Mondiale
17Vital Concept - B&b Hotels
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Team Arkea - Samsic
20Amore & Vita - Prodir
21St Michel - Auber 93
22Sovac

