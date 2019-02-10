Laporte wins Etoile de Besseges TT and overall title
Frenchman edges out Ludvigsson in final stage
Stage 4: Ales - Ales
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) won the final time trial of the Étoile de Bessèges to clinch the overall race victory in Alès.
The Frenchman put in a surprisingly strong ride to beat Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) by fractions of a second to hold on to his race lead and confirm the overall win, his second and third wins of the season. Jimmy Janssens (Corendon-Circus) took third on the stage, 13 seconds down on the lead duo.
The stage standings were reflected in the final overall standings too, with Laporte finishing 16 seconds ahead of Ludvigsson and 29 seconds ahead of Janssens.
It was a damp day for a chrono, with the clouds bursting intermittently throughout the stage. But with the course being just 10.7km long, the wet roads wouldn’t have had such a pronounced effect on the standings as it would with a longer stage.
The early benchmark was made by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who put in a time of 16:21 and sat in the hot seat for much of the day. It wasn’t until Janssens hit the course and recorded a time of 15:52 that Pedersen was dethroned.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) missed out on the lead by fractions of a second, the same time he missed out on the overall podium to Janssens.
Other strong performers on the day included the EF Education First duo of Sep Vanmarcke and Sebastian Langeveld. The pair finished within 20 seconds of Laporte to take fifth and sixth on the stage.
Both Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) headed into the final stage in contention for the overall win, both lying within six seconds of Laporte after stage 3. But, despite the short course being somewhat suited to punchy sprinters, neither managed to remain in the mix for the GC, losing time on the uphill drag to the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:15:39
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:13
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:00:18
|6
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|0:00:20
|7
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:23
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:32
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:34
|12
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:35
|13
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:38
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:39
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|18
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|20
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:45
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:46
|22
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|24
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:50
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|27
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:53
|29
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:54
|30
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:55
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|33
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:57
|34
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:58
|36
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:59
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|40
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:01
|41
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:02
|43
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|45
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:06
|48
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|50
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:07
|51
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:08
|52
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:09
|53
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|54
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|56
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|57
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|58
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|60
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:12
|61
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:13
|62
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:14
|65
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|66
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:17
|67
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:01:19
|68
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|69
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|71
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:23
|72
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|73
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:25
|74
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:27
|75
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:28
|76
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:29
|77
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:30
|78
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|79
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|0:01:32
|80
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|81
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|82
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:34
|83
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:35
|84
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:36
|85
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:38
|86
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|87
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|88
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:40
|89
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|90
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|91
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:42
|92
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:44
|93
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|94
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:45
|95
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:01:46
|96
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:47
|97
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|98
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:48
|99
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:50
|100
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|101
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|102
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|103
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|104
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:54
|105
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|106
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:55
|107
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:01:58
|108
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:01:59
|109
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|110
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:01
|111
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:02
|112
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|113
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:04
|114
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:02:08
|115
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|116
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:09
|117
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|118
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:13
|119
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:14
|120
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:02:17
|121
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|122
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:20
|123
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:26
|124
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:30
|125
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|126
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:02:32
|127
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:40
|128
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:02:41
|129
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:02:43
|130
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:44
|131
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|0:02:52
|132
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:00
|133
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|134
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:02
|135
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:03:18
|DNS
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|25
|pts
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|12
|6
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|7
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|9
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|6
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|12
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|13
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:48:02
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:20
|3
|EF Education First
|0:00:30
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|5
|Corendon - Circus
|0:00:56
|6
|Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|7
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:01:13
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|9
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|10
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|11
|St Michel - Auber 93
|0:01:36
|12
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:37
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:57
|14
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:08
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:11
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:37
|17
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:49
|18
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:11
|19
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:03:29
|20
|Team Colpack
|0:03:58
|21
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:05:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|10:29:35
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:29
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:00:34
|6
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:36
|7
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:43
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:48
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|12
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:51
|13
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|14
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:53
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:00:58
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:59
|20
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:01
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:02
|22
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|24
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:05
|25
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|26
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:10
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|28
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|29
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:13
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:14
|31
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:15
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|34
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:17
|35
|Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:18
|36
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:01:22
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:23
|41
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:25
|42
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|43
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|45
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|46
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:28
|49
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:29
|50
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:30
|51
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:33
|52
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:01:35
|53
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:38
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:39
|56
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|58
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:43
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:45
|60
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|61
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:46
|62
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|63
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac
|0:01:48
|64
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:49
|65
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:50
|66
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:51
|67
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:01:54
|68
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|69
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:56
|70
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|0:02:00
|71
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:02:01
|72
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:02:02
|73
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:06
|74
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|75
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|76
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:02:11
|78
|Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:02:14
|79
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:17
|80
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:18
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:25
|83
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|84
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:29
|85
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:30
|86
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:02:49
|87
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:03:40
|88
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:50
|89
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:24
|90
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:30
|91
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:33
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:07:28
|93
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:10:09
|94
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:11:01
|95
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:13:33
|96
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:37
|97
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|98
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:13:52
|99
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:13:57
|100
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:14:01
|101
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:03
|102
|Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:14:04
|103
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:14:09
|104
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:17
|105
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:20
|106
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:14:31
|107
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:14:33
|108
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:14:40
|109
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:14:42
|110
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:43
|112
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:14:45
|113
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|114
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|115
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:59
|116
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:15:03
|117
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:09
|118
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:15:12
|119
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:15:15
|120
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:15:24
|121
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:15:25
|122
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|123
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:15:36
|124
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:15:38
|125
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:15:39
|126
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|0:15:46
|127
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:15:53
|128
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:15:55
|129
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|130
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:16:13
|131
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:28
|132
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:16:51
|133
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:57
|134
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:18:38
|135
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|0:20:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|82
|pts
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|39
|4
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|5
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|33
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|29
|7
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|26
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|21
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|10
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|11
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|18
|12
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|16
|13
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|16
|14
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|15
|15
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|18
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|19
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|12
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|10
|22
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|23
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|25
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|26
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|28
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|29
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|30
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6
|31
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|6
|32
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|33
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|6
|34
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|35
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|36
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|37
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|38
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4
|39
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|40
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|41
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|3
|42
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|3
|43
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|45
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|2
|47
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|2
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|50
|Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|4
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
|8
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|7
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|4
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|9
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|10
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|2
|11
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10:30:18
|2
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:08
|3
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:32
|4
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:34
|5
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|6
|Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:00:52
|7
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:56
|8
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:07
|9
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:01:19
|10
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:02:57
|11
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:13:09
|12
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:13:37
|13
|Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:14:02
|14
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:26
|15
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:14:29
|16
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:15:10
|17
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:15:12
|18
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack
|0:15:30
|19
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:30:38
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:20
|3
|EF Education First
|0:00:30
|4
|Corendon - Circus
|0:00:56
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|6
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:01:13
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|8
|Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:21
|9
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|10
|St Michel - Auber 93
|0:01:36
|11
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:37
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:57
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:08
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:11
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:37
|16
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:49
|17
|Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:11
|18
|Team Colpack
|0:03:58
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:05
|20
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:28:47
|21
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:43:55
