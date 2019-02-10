Christophe Laporte in the 2019 Cofidis jersey (Image credit: Cofidis)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) won the final time trial of the Étoile de Bessèges to clinch the overall race victory in Alès.

The Frenchman put in a surprisingly strong ride to beat Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) by fractions of a second to hold on to his race lead and confirm the overall win, his second and third wins of the season. Jimmy Janssens (Corendon-Circus) took third on the stage, 13 seconds down on the lead duo.

The stage standings were reflected in the final overall standings too, with Laporte finishing 16 seconds ahead of Ludvigsson and 29 seconds ahead of Janssens.

It was a damp day for a chrono, with the clouds bursting intermittently throughout the stage. But with the course being just 10.7km long, the wet roads wouldn’t have had such a pronounced effect on the standings as it would with a longer stage.

The early benchmark was made by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who put in a time of 16:21 and sat in the hot seat for much of the day. It wasn’t until Janssens hit the course and recorded a time of 15:52 that Pedersen was dethroned.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) missed out on the lead by fractions of a second, the same time he missed out on the overall podium to Janssens.

Other strong performers on the day included the EF Education First duo of Sep Vanmarcke and Sebastian Langeveld. The pair finished within 20 seconds of Laporte to take fifth and sixth on the stage.

Both Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) headed into the final stage in contention for the overall win, both lying within six seconds of Laporte after stage 3. But, despite the short course being somewhat suited to punchy sprinters, neither managed to remain in the mix for the GC, losing time on the uphill drag to the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:15:39 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:13 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:00:18 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 0:00:20 7 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:23 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:32 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:34 12 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:35 13 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:38 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:39 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:42 18 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 19 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 20 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:45 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:46 22 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:47 24 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:50 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 27 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:00:51 28 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:53 29 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:00:54 30 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:55 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 33 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:57 34 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:00:58 36 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:59 37 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:00 40 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:01 41 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 42 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:02 43 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 45 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:06 48 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 49 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 50 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:07 51 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08 52 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:09 53 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 54 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 56 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 57 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 58 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 59 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 60 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:12 61 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:13 62 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:14 65 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 66 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:17 67 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 0:01:19 68 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 69 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 71 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:23 72 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 73 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:25 74 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:27 75 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:28 76 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:29 77 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:30 78 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 79 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 0:01:32 80 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 81 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 82 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:34 83 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:35 84 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:36 85 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:38 86 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 87 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 88 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:40 89 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 90 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:41 91 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:42 92 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:44 93 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 94 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:45 95 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:01:46 96 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:47 97 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 98 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48 99 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:50 100 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 101 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 102 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 103 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 104 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:54 105 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 106 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:55 107 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:01:58 108 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:01:59 109 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:00 110 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:01 111 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:02 112 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 113 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:04 114 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 0:02:08 115 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 116 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:09 117 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 118 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:13 119 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:14 120 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 0:02:17 121 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 122 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:20 123 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:26 124 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:30 125 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 126 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:02:32 127 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:40 128 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:02:41 129 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:02:43 130 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:02:44 131 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 0:02:52 132 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:03:00 133 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 134 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:03:02 135 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:03:18 DNS Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 25 pts 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 20 3 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 12 6 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 10 7 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 9 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 6 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5 12 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 13 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Groupama - FDJ 0:48:02 2 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:20 3 EF Education First 0:00:30 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 5 Corendon - Circus 0:00:56 6 Direct Energie 0:00:57 7 Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:01:13 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 9 Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:21 10 Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:24 11 St Michel - Auber 93 0:01:36 12 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:01:37 13 Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:57 14 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:08 15 Lotto Soudal 0:02:11 16 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:37 17 Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:49 18 Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole 0:03:11 19 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:03:29 20 Team Colpack 0:03:58 21 Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:05:58

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 10:29:35 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 3 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:00:29 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:00:34 6 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:00:36 7 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 8 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:43 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:48 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 12 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:51 13 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 14 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:53 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:00:58 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:59 20 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:01 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:02 22 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:03 24 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:05 25 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 26 Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:01:10 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 28 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 29 Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:13 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:01:14 31 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:15 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:16 34 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:01:17 35 Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:18 36 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:01:22 39 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:23 41 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:25 42 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 43 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 45 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 46 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:28 49 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:29 50 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:30 51 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:33 52 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 0:01:35 53 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:38 54 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:39 56 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 58 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:43 59 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:45 60 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 61 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:46 62 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 63 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac 0:01:48 64 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:49 65 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:50 66 Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:51 67 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:01:54 68 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 69 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:56 70 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 0:02:00 71 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:02:01 72 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:02:02 73 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:06 74 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 75 Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 76 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 77 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:02:11 78 Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack 0:02:14 79 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:17 80 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:18 81 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:25 83 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 84 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:02:29 85 Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:30 86 Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 0:02:49 87 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:03:40 88 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:50 89 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:24 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 91 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:33 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:07:28 93 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:10:09 94 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:11:01 95 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:13:33 96 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:37 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus 98 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:13:52 99 Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:13:57 100 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 0:14:01 101 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:03 102 Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93 0:14:04 103 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:14:09 104 Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:17 105 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:20 106 Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:14:31 107 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence 0:14:33 108 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 0:14:40 109 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:14:42 110 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:43 112 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:14:45 113 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 114 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team 0:14:55 115 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:59 116 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 0:15:03 117 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:09 118 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 0:15:12 119 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:15:15 120 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:15:24 121 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:15:25 122 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 123 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:15:36 124 Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:15:38 125 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:15:39 126 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 0:15:46 127 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:15:53 128 Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:15:55 129 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 130 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:16:13 131 Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:28 132 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:16:51 133 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:57 134 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:18:38 135 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac 0:20:45

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 82 pts 2 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 39 4 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 5 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 33 6 Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus 29 7 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 26 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 21 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 20 10 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 11 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 18 12 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus 16 13 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 16 14 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 15 15 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 14 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14 17 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 18 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 19 August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy 13 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 12 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 10 22 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 23 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 9 25 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 26 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 8 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 28 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 29 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 7 30 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 6 31 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 6 32 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 33 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 6 34 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 35 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 36 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 4 37 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 38 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4 39 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 40 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 41 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus 3 42 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence 3 43 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence 2 44 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 45 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 46 Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 2 47 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 2 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 50 Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 pts 2 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 4 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits 8 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 7 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels 4 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 10 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 2 11 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10:30:18 2 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:08 3 Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:32 4 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:00:34 5 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:40 6 Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack 0:00:52 7 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:56 8 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:07 9 Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:01:19 10 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:02:57 11 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:13:09 12 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:13:37 13 Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:14:02 14 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:26 15 Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack 0:14:29 16 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole 0:15:10 17 Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:15:12 18 Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack 0:15:30 19 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:14