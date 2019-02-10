Trending

Laporte wins Etoile de Besseges TT and overall title

Frenchman edges out Ludvigsson in final stage

Christophe Laporte in the 2019 Cofidis jersey

(Image credit: Cofidis)

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) won the final time trial of the Étoile de Bessèges to clinch the overall race victory in Alès. 

The Frenchman put in a surprisingly strong ride to beat Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ) by fractions of a second to hold on to his race lead and confirm the overall win, his second and third wins of the season. Jimmy Janssens (Corendon-Circus) took third on the stage, 13 seconds down on the lead duo.

The stage standings were reflected in the final overall standings too, with Laporte finishing 16 seconds ahead of Ludvigsson and 29 seconds ahead of Janssens.

It was a damp day for a chrono, with the clouds bursting intermittently throughout the stage. But with the course being just 10.7km long, the wet roads wouldn’t have had such a pronounced effect on the standings as it would with a longer stage.

The early benchmark was made by Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), who put in a time of 16:21 and sat in the hot seat for much of the day. It wasn’t until Janssens hit the course and recorded a time of 15:52 that Pedersen was dethroned.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) missed out on the lead by fractions of a second, the same time he missed out on the overall podium to Janssens.

Other strong performers on the day included the EF Education First duo of Sep Vanmarcke and Sebastian Langeveld. The pair finished within 20 seconds of Laporte to take fifth and sixth on the stage.

Both Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept-B&B Hotels) and Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) headed into the final stage in contention for the overall win, both lying within six seconds of Laporte after stage 3. But, despite the short course being somewhat suited to punchy sprinters, neither managed to remain in the mix for the GC, losing time on the uphill drag to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:15:39
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
3Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:13
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:00:18
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First0:00:20
7Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:23
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:32
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
12Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:35
13Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:38
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:39
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:42
18Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
19Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
20Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:45
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:46
22Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:00:47
24Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:50
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence
27Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:00:51
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:53
29Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:54
30Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:55
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
33Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:57
34Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:00:58
36Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:59
37Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:00
40Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:01
41Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
42Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:02
43Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits
45Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:06
48Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
49Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
50Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:07
51Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:08
52Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:01:09
53Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
54Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
56Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
57Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
58Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
60Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:01:12
61Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:13
62Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:14
65Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
66Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:17
67Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack0:01:19
68Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
69Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
70Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
71Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:23
72François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
73Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:25
74Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:27
75Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:28
76Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:29
77Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:30
78Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
79Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac0:01:32
80Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
81Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
82Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:34
83Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:01:35
84Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:36
85Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:38
86Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
87Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
88Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:40
89Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
90Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:41
91Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:42
92Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:44
93Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
94Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:45
95Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack0:01:46
96Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:47
97Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
98Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:48
99Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:50
100Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits
101Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
102Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:52
103Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
104Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:01:54
105Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
106Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:55
107Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack0:01:58
108Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:01:59
109Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:02:00
110August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:01
111Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:02
112Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
113Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:04
114Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence0:02:08
115Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
116Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:09
117Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
118Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:13
119Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:02:14
120Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack0:02:17
121Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
122Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:20
123Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:26
124Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:30
125Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
126Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:02:32
127Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:40
128Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:02:41
129Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:02:43
130Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:44
131Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac0:02:52
132Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:03:00
133Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
134Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:03:02
135Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack0:03:18
DNSSergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits25pts
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ20
3Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First12
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First10
7Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 939
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
9Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles6
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie5
12Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
13Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama - FDJ0:48:02
2Trek - Segafredo0:00:20
3EF Education First0:00:30
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
5Corendon - Circus0:00:56
6Direct Energie0:00:57
7Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:01:13
8AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
9Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:21
10Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:01:24
11St Michel - Auber 930:01:36
12Team Arkea - Samsic0:01:37
13Delko Marseille Provence0:01:57
14Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:08
15Lotto Soudal0:02:11
16Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:37
17Israel Cycling Academy0:02:49
18Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:11
19Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:03:29
20Team Colpack0:03:58
21Amore & Vita - Prodir0:05:58

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits10:29:35
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:00:16
3Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:29
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:00:34
6Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:36
7Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
8Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:43
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:48
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
12Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:51
13Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
14Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:53
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:00:58
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:59
20Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:01
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:02
22Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:03
24Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:05
25Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
26Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:10
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
28Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
29Brice Feillu (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:01:13
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:01:14
31Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:15
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:01:16
34Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:01:17
35Alexis Guerin (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:18
36Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:01:22
39Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
40Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:23
41Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:01:25
42Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
43Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
45Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
46Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:01:28
49Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:29
50Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:30
51Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:33
52Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack0:01:35
53Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:38
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
55Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:39
56Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
58Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:43
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:45
60Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
61Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:46
62Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
63Davide Rebellin (Ita) Sovac0:01:48
64Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:49
65Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:50
66Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:01:51
67Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:01:54
68Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
69Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:56
70Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie0:02:00
71Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:02:01
72Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack0:02:02
73Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:06
74Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
75Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
76Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
77Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:02:11
78Andrea Toniatti (Ita) Team Colpack0:02:14
79August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:17
80Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:18
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:25
83Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
84Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:29
85Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:02:30
86Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels0:02:49
87Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:03:40
88Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:03:50
89Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:24
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:06:30
91Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:33
92Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:07:28
93Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:10:09
94Zico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:11:01
95Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:13:33
96Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:13:37
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
98Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:13:52
99Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:13:57
100Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:14:01
101Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:14:03
102Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 930:14:04
103Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:14:09
104Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:14:17
105Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:20
106Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:14:31
107Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence0:14:33
108Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence0:14:40
109Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles0:14:42
110Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
111Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:43
112Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:14:45
113Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir
114Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert Cycling Team0:14:55
115Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:59
116Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence0:15:03
117Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:09
118Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack0:15:12
119Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:15:15
120Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:15:24
121Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:15:25
122Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
123Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:15:36
124Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:15:38
125Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:15:39
126Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits0:15:46
127Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:15:53
128Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:15:55
129Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
130Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack0:16:13
131Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:28
132Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:16:51
133Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:57
134Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:18:38
135Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac0:20:45

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits82pts
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ45
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels39
4Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
5Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie33
6Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus29
7Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole26
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First21
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ20
10Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal18
11Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles18
12Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Corendon-Circus16
13Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias16
14Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9315
15Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie14
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
18Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13
19August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy13
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First12
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First10
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
23Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie9
25Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo9
26Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie8
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
28Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic8
29Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles7
30Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole6
31Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles6
32Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
33Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits6
34Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
35Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
36Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy4
37Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
38Maxime Daniel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic4
39Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
40Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
41Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus3
42Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence3
43Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence2
44Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
45Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole2
47Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack2
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
50Samy Aurignac (Fra) Sovac-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise22pts
2Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
4Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis Solutions Credits8
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
7Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels4
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2
10Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence2
11Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar Jaimez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10:30:18
2Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic0:00:08
3Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:32
4Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:00:34
5Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:40
6Paolo Baccio (Ita) Team Colpack0:00:52
7Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:56
8Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:07
9Alessandro Covi (Ita) Team Colpack0:01:19
10Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:02:57
11Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First0:13:09
12Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:13:37
13Maxence Moncassin (Fra) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:14:02
14Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:26
15Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack0:14:29
16Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:15:10
17Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic0:15:12
18Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Team Colpack0:15:30
19Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:14

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Groupama - FDJ31:30:38
2Trek - Segafredo0:00:20
3EF Education First0:00:30
4Corendon - Circus0:00:56
5Direct Energie0:00:57
6Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:01:13
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
8Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:21
9Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:01:24
10St Michel - Auber 930:01:36
11Team Arkea - Samsic0:01:37
12Delko Marseille Provence0:01:57
13Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:08
14Lotto Soudal0:02:11
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:37
16Israel Cycling Academy0:02:49
17Natura4ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:11
18Team Colpack0:03:58
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:05
20Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:28:47
21Amore & Vita - Prodir0:43:55

