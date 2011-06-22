Trending

Ojavee solos to first elite national title

Puusepp, Kangert complete podium

Image 1 of 6

Tanel Kangert (Astana) would earn the bronze medal in Estonia's road championship.

Tanel Kangert (Astana) would earn the bronze medal in Estonia's road championship.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 2 of 6

Action in Estonia's elite men's national championship road race.

Action in Estonia's elite men's national championship road race.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 3 of 6

Action in Estonia's elite men's national championship road race.

Action in Estonia's elite men's national championship road race.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 4 of 6

Mart Ojavee (Champion System) celebrates his national championship victory.

Mart Ojavee (Champion System) celebrates his national championship victory.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 5 of 6

Mihkel Ronimois claimed the Estonian U23 road championship.

Mihkel Ronimois claimed the Estonian U23 road championship.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 6 of 6

Elite men's podium for Estonia's road championship (l-r): Martin Puusepp, 2nd; Mart Ojavee, 1st; Tanel Kangert, 3rd

Elite men's podium for Estonia's road championship (l-r): Martin Puusepp, 2nd; Mart Ojavee, 1st; Tanel Kangert, 3rd
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)

Full Results
1Mart Ojavee (Champion System)4:32:01
2Martin Puusepp0:00:33
3Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana)0:00:39
4Silver Schultz0:00:42
5Gert Jõeäär
6Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
7Alo Jakin
8Mihkel Ronimois0:03:32
9Jörgen Matt0:03:46
10Sten Sarv0:03:57
11Martti Välk
12Janek Tombak0:04:27
13Siim Jalakas0:04:55
14Peeter Pruus0:16:10
15Rainer Põvvat
16Indrek Rannama
17Riivo Schumann
18Risto Raid
19Karlo Aia
20Reimo Nook0:16:18
21Reijo Puhm0:16:20

Latest on Cyclingnews