Treier gets top honours in time trial

Sarapuu and Randalainen complete podium

Grete Treier was easily the best of the elite women's field.

(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
The women's podium, with Treier showing off her new blue, black and white jersey.

(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)

Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grete Treier (Est)0:36:43
2Alma Sarapuu (Est)0:01:16
3Viktoria Randalainen (Est)0:01:51
4Liisi Rist (Est)0:02:51
5Kristel Koort (Est)0:04:14
6Janelle Uikoband (Est)0:04:39
7Laura Lepasalu (Est)0:04:56
8Ivika Lainevee (Est)0:05:26
9Triin Gede (Est)0:06:26
10Tea Lang (Est)0:06:38
11Jaanika Kurgjarv (Est)0:06:42
12Daisi Rist (Est)0:06:44
13Adeele Arnek (Est)0:07:34
14Maarja Kuuskvere (Est)0:07:51
15Inge Kool (Est)0:07:53
16Kaisa Peiker (Est)0:07:55
17Laura Soome (Est)0:08:20

