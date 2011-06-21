Treier gets top honours in time trial
Sarapuu and Randalainen complete podium
Elite Women Time Trial: Kuressaare - Kuressaare
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grete Treier (Est)
|0:36:43
|2
|Alma Sarapuu (Est)
|0:01:16
|3
|Viktoria Randalainen (Est)
|0:01:51
|4
|Liisi Rist (Est)
|0:02:51
|5
|Kristel Koort (Est)
|0:04:14
|6
|Janelle Uikoband (Est)
|0:04:39
|7
|Laura Lepasalu (Est)
|0:04:56
|8
|Ivika Lainevee (Est)
|0:05:26
|9
|Triin Gede (Est)
|0:06:26
|10
|Tea Lang (Est)
|0:06:38
|11
|Jaanika Kurgjarv (Est)
|0:06:42
|12
|Daisi Rist (Est)
|0:06:44
|13
|Adeele Arnek (Est)
|0:07:34
|14
|Maarja Kuuskvere (Est)
|0:07:51
|15
|Inge Kool (Est)
|0:07:53
|16
|Kaisa Peiker (Est)
|0:07:55
|17
|Laura Soome (Est)
|0:08:20
