Trending

Taaramäe wins nationals champion for second time

Cofidis rider in good form for Tour de France

Image 1 of 5

Taaramae warms up before his race winning ride.

Taaramae warms up before his race winning ride.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 2 of 5

Rein Taaramae was quickest of the men, with a blistering ride.

Rein Taaramae was quickest of the men, with a blistering ride.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 3 of 5

Mart Ovajee rode solidly but couldn't overcome Taaramae.

Mart Ovajee rode solidly but couldn't overcome Taaramae.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)
Image 5 of 5

Rene Mandri rode well on the course.

Rene Mandri rode well on the course.
(Image credit: Rauno Laht/Rattaprofid)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit0:47:34
2Gert Joeaar (Est)0:01:05
3Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:02:07
4Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:03:01
5Martin Puusepp (Est)0:03:44
6Ervin Korts-Laur (Est)0:04:16
7Mikk Vaaks (Est)0:05:31
8Reimo Nook (Est)0:07:21
9Rainer Povvat (Est)0:07:54
10Riko Raim (Est)0:08:17

Latest on Cyclingnews