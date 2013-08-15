Image 1 of 65 Pieter Jacobs and Ioannis Tamouridis (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 65 Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 65 Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs Wanty) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 65 Vladimir Isaichev and Alekxander Kuschynski (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 65 Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 65 Lars Boom and Andre Greipel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 65 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 65 Jos Ventoso (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 65 Maciej Bodnar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 65 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 65 John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 65 Chris Sutton (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 65 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 65 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 65 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 65 Graeme Brown (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 65 Pieter Jacobs, Pim Lighthart and Staf Scheirlinckx (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 65 Staf Scheirlinckx (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 65 Staf Scheirlinckx (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 65 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 65 Daniele Bennati (Saxo Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 65 Ian Stannard (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 65 Bernhard,Eisel (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 65 Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 65 Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 65 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 65 Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 65 Tom Veelers (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 65 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 65 Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 65 Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 65 Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) lifts his arms in celebration (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 65 A triumphant Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) triumphs in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 65 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 65 Borut Bozic (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 65 Manuel Belletti (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 65 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 65 Manuel Belletti (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 65 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 65 Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 65 Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 65 Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 65 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 65 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 65 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 65 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 65 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 65 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 65 Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 65 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 65 Jos Rojas Gil (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 65 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel and his Lotto Belisol teammates finally got to celebrate victory at the Eneco Tour after the German national champion used his superior finishing speed to win stage four in Vlijmen after an excellent lead out in the twisting final kilometre.

On Wednesday Greipel was left to rue what could have been after four riders, including his teammate Jurgen Roelandts, escaped with a kilometre to go. This time Roelandts and several other teammates provided an excellent lead out, protecting Greipel until the final corners lined out the sprinters.

Boom went early in the sprint in search of a win in his hometown, or at least a placing and the time bonus that would give him the overall lead. However, Greipel had the power to pass him and win with ease, celebrating with his arms in the air and strengthening his lead in the red points jersey competition.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack-Leopard) finished second, with Lars Boom (Belkin) holding on to third and so gain enough bonus seconds to take the white race leader's jersey. Boom now leads Greipel by one second, with previous leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) slipping to third at three seconds.

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) continued his solid comeback by taking fourth in the sprint, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) sixth.

A crash with six kilometres to go split the peloton, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) both finishing in a second group several minutes down.

Wiggins will be hoping to turn his race around with victory in Friday's 13.2km stage from Sittard to Geleen in the Netherlands. For Boom, the winner of the 2012 Eneco Tour, it will be a chance to extend his overall race lead.

How it happened

The 169km stage was characterized by a four-rider breakaway, with the sprinters' teams happy to let the riders from minor teams go clear before gradually reeling them in. The stage started in the rain, making for a nervous day in the saddle.

Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen), Greece's Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs-Wanty) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumped away after just a few kilometres formed the break, and the peloton let them go. Their gap grew quickly on the road to Vlijmen, reaching 3:40 after just seven kilometres. The gap peaked at 5:30 after 70km and some steady chasing from the peloton and especially from the sprinters' teams.

Wiggins was forced to do a big effort mid-stage after a split in the peloton but things came back together as the race headed to Vlijmen for the two twisting finishing laps.

Scheirlinckx was the first rider to sit up in the final part of the stage, tired after more than 120km up front. Then the breakaway became just two with 15km to go when Ligthart suffered a front puncture. Because the gap to the peloton was down to just 35 seconds, the team cars and the neutral service had been pulled out from the behind the riders and so he could only ride on slowly before being passed by the peloton. He eventually got a wheel but his day of glory ended early.





A crash with six kilometres raised the tension and left some riders with some road rash and pain, including Astana's Jacopo Guarnieri. The peloton also split but soon came back together and Lotto Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin fought to lead out the sprint.

The three tight corners in the final two kilometres made it difficult for one lead out team. Fortunately nobody crashed on the corners and suddenly the finishing straight opened up. Boom went early and got a huge cheer from his home crowd but Greipel mercilessly surged passed him and celebrated his first victory since taking stage six to Montpellier at the Tour de France. After the disappointment of defeat, the gentile German Gorilla was smiling again.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:47:36 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 29 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 30 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 33 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 34 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 37 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 54 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 58 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 70 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 71 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:14 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 74 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:21 75 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:23 76 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 77 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 78 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:29 79 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 80 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 81 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 82 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 83 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 84 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 85 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 86 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 90 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 93 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 99 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 101 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 102 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:48 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:50 107 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:09 109 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:23 110 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:33 111 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:46 112 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 113 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 114 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 118 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 122 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 123 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:55 124 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:11 125 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 126 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 127 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 129 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 132 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 133 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 134 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 136 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 137 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 138 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 139 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 140 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 143 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 145 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:17 147 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 148 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 149 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:21 151 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:48 152 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 153 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:50 154 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:04 155 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 156 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 157 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:43 158 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:04 159 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:11 DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 3 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 25 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 22 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 17 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 15 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10

Primus Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 5 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 2

Primus Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 11:22:48 2 Orica-GreenEdge 3 Astana Pro Team 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 5 FDJ 6 Team Argos-Shimano 7 Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 8 Katusha 9 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 RadioShack Leopard 11 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Garmin-Sharp 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sky Procycling 0:00:23 19 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:33 20 Lampre-Merida 0:01:14 21 Movistar Team 0:03:51

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16:06:15 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:01 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:03 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:09 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:13 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:15 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 10 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:18 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 14 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 21 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:22 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:24 23 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:25 32 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 34 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:31 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 42 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 49 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:47 50 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:48 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 55 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 59 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 60 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 61 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 62 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:57 63 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 65 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:59 68 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:04 70 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:05 71 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:10 72 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 73 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:14 74 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 75 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 76 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 77 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 78 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22 79 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:25 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:35 82 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:39 84 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:46 85 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 86 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:50 87 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:52 88 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:55 89 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:59 91 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:07 92 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:02:09 93 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:10 95 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:15 96 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 97 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:23 98 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:25 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 100 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:39 101 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:45 102 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:55 103 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:58 104 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:03:01 105 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:10 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:12 107 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:24 108 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 109 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:29 110 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 111 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:55 112 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:57 113 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:02 114 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 115 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:12 116 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 117 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:29 118 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:39 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:44 120 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:45 121 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:04:46 122 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:00 123 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:01 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:02 125 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:04 126 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:09 127 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:12 128 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:15 129 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:16 130 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:34 131 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:46 132 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:05 133 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:46 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:06 135 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:07 136 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:29 137 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:08:12 138 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:29 139 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:39 140 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:40 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:50 142 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:55 143 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 144 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:09:37 145 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 146 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:57 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:16 148 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:39 149 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:55 150 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:18 151 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:39 152 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:12:45 153 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:13:51 154 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:29 155 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:22 156 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:15:44 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:16:27 158 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:17:09 159 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:02 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:25:03

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 75 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 66 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 63 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 44 6 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 29 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 18 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 19 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 20 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 21 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 13 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 23 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 24 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 25 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 26 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 27 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 28 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 11 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 30 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 31 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 33 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 34 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 35 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 37 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 38 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 40 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 4 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 5 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 11 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 6 14 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 17 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 19 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 22 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 23 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 24 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2