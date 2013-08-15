Trending

Greipel gets it right on stage 4 of Eneco Tour

Boom takes over race lead in his hometown

Image 1 of 65

Pieter Jacobs and Ioannis Tamouridis

Pieter Jacobs and Ioannis Tamouridis
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 65

Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel)

Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 65

Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs Wanty)

Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs Wanty)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 65

Vladimir Isaichev and Alekxander Kuschynski

Vladimir Isaichev and Alekxander Kuschynski
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 65

Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 65

Lars Boom and Andre Greipel

Lars Boom and Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 65

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 65

Jos Ventoso (Movistar)

Jos Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 65

Maciej Bodnar

Maciej Bodnar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 65

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 65

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 65

Chris Sutton (Sky)

Chris Sutton (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 65

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard)

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 65

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 65

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 65

Graeme Brown (Belkin)

Graeme Brown (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 65

Pieter Jacobs, Pim Lighthart and Staf Scheirlinckx

Pieter Jacobs, Pim Lighthart and Staf Scheirlinckx
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 65

Staf Scheirlinckx

Staf Scheirlinckx
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 65

Staf Scheirlinckx

Staf Scheirlinckx
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 65

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge)

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 65

Daniele Bennati (Saxo Tinkoff)

Daniele Bennati (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 65

Ian Stannard (Sky)

Ian Stannard (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 65

Bernhard,Eisel (Sky)

Bernhard,Eisel (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 65

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard)

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 65

Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard)

Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 65

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 65

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack Leopard)

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 65

Tom Veelers (Argos Shimano)

Tom Veelers (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 65

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar)

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 65

Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium

Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 65

Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium

Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 65

Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium

Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) lifts his arms in celebration

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) lifts his arms in celebration
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 65

A triumphant Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol)

A triumphant Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) triumphs in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) triumphs in stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour

Andre Greipel (Lotto - Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 65

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 65

Borut Bozic (Astana)

Borut Bozic (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 65

Manuel Belletti (AG2R)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 65

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 65

Manuel Belletti (AG2R)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 65

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 65

Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard)

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 65

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Sharp)

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 65

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar)

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 65

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 65

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 65

Mark Renshaw (Belkin)

Mark Renshaw (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 65

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 65

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 65

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 65

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 65

Jos Rojas Gil (Movistar)

Jos Rojas Gil (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 65

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel and his Lotto Belisol teammates finally got to celebrate victory at the Eneco Tour after the German national champion used his superior finishing speed to win stage four in Vlijmen after an excellent lead out in the twisting final kilometre.

On Wednesday Greipel was left to rue what could have been after four riders, including his teammate Jurgen Roelandts, escaped with a kilometre to go. This time Roelandts and several other teammates provided an excellent lead out, protecting Greipel until the final corners lined out the sprinters.

Boom went early in the sprint in search of a win in his hometown, or at least a placing and the time bonus that would give him the overall lead. However, Greipel had the power to pass him and win with ease, celebrating with his arms in the air and strengthening his lead in the red points jersey competition.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack-Leopard) finished second, with Lars Boom (Belkin) holding on to third and so gain enough bonus seconds to take the white race leader's jersey. Boom now leads Greipel by one second, with previous leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) slipping to third at three seconds.

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) continued his solid comeback by taking fourth in the sprint, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) sixth.

A crash with six kilometres to go split the peloton, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) both finishing in a second group several minutes down.

Wiggins will be hoping to turn his race around with victory in Friday's 13.2km stage from Sittard to Geleen in the Netherlands. For Boom, the winner of the 2012 Eneco Tour, it will be a chance to extend his overall race lead.

How it happened

The 169km stage was characterized by a four-rider breakaway, with the sprinters' teams happy to let the riders from minor teams go clear before gradually reeling them in. The stage started in the rain, making for a nervous day in the saddle.

Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen), Greece's Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs-Wanty) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumped away after just a few kilometres formed the break, and the peloton let them go. Their gap grew quickly on the road to Vlijmen, reaching 3:40 after just seven kilometres. The gap peaked at 5:30 after 70km and some steady chasing from the peloton and especially from the sprinters' teams.

Wiggins was forced to do a big effort mid-stage after a split in the peloton but things came back together as the race headed to Vlijmen for the two twisting finishing laps.

Scheirlinckx was the first rider to sit up in the final part of the stage, tired after more than 120km up front. Then the breakaway became just two with 15km to go when Ligthart suffered a front puncture. Because the gap to the peloton was down to just 35 seconds, the team cars and the neutral service had been pulled out from the behind the riders and so he could only ride on slowly before being passed by the peloton. He eventually got a wheel but his day of glory ended early.

A crash with six kilometres raised the tension and left some riders with some road rash and pain, including Astana's Jacopo Guarnieri. The peloton also split but soon came back together and Lotto Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin fought to lead out the sprint.

The three tight corners in the final two kilometres made it difficult for one lead out team. Fortunately nobody crashed on the corners and suddenly the finishing straight opened up. Boom went early and got a huge cheer from his home crowd but Greipel mercilessly surged passed him and celebrated his first victory since taking stage six to Montpellier at the Tour de France. After the disappointment of defeat, the gentile German Gorilla was smiling again.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:47:36
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
21Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
23Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:06
29Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
30Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
31Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
34Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
37Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
38Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
42Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
54Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
58Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
67Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
70Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
72Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:14
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:21
75Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:23
76Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
77Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
78Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:29
79David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
80Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
81Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
82Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
83Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
84Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
85Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
86Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
90Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
92Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
93Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
97Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
99Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
101Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
102Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:48
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:50
107Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:09
109Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:23
110Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:33
111Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:46
112Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
113Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
114Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
116Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
117Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
118Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
122Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
123Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:55
124Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:11
125Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
126James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
127Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
129Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
132Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
133David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
134Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
135Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
136Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
137Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
138Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
139Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
143Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
145Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:17
147Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
148Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
149Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:03:21
151Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:48
152Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
153Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:50
154Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:04
155Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
156Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
157Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:43
158Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:04
159Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:11
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty5
3Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard25
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling22
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team19
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha17
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp15
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10

Primus Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
5Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling2

Primus Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling10pts
2Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team11:22:48
2Orica-GreenEdge
3Astana Pro Team
4BMC Racing Team0:00:06
5FDJ
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Lotto Belisol0:00:12
8Katusha
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10RadioShack Leopard
11Ag2R La Mondiale
12Garmin-Sharp
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sky Procycling0:00:23
19Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:33
20Lampre-Merida0:01:14
21Movistar Team0:03:51

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling16:06:15
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:01
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:03
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:06
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:09
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:15
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
10Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:18
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
14Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
21Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:24
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
25Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
29Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:25
32Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
34Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:00:31
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
42Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:47
50Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:48
51Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:51
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
54Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:52
55Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
59Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
60Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
61Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
62Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:57
63Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
65Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:59
68Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:04
70Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:05
71Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:10
72Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
73Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:14
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
75Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:16
76Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:20
77Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
78Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:22
79Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:25
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:35
82Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
83Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:39
84Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:46
85Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
86Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:50
87Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:52
88Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:55
89Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:59
91Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:07
92David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:02:09
93Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:10
95Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:15
96Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:20
97Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:23
98Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:25
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
100Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:39
101Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:45
102Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:55
103Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:58
104Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:01
105Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:10
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:12
107Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:24
108Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
109Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:29
110Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
111Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:55
112Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:57
113James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:02
114Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
115Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:12
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
117Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:04:29
118Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:39
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:44
120Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:45
121Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:04:46
122Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:00
123Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:01
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:02
125Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:04
126Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:09
127Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:12
128Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:15
129Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:16
130Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:34
131Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:46
132Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
133Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:46
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:06
135Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:07
136Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:29
137Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:08:12
138Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:29
139Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:39
140Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:40
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:50
142Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:55
143Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:13
144David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:09:37
145Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
146Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:09:57
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:16
148Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:39
149Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:55
150Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:18
151Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:39
152Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:45
153Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:13:51
154Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:29
155Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:22
156Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:15:44
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:16:27
158Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:17:09
159Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:02
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:25:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol75pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard66
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling63
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team47
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida44
6Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise37
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team32
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise31
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling30
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha29
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling28
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale23
18Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
19Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale15
21Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team13
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13
23Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
24Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
25Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty13
26Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
27Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
28Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp11
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10
30Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
31Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
33Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
34Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
35Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
37Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
38Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
40Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise66pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling36
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
4Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale22
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
11Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling6
14Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty6
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
17David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4
18Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4
19Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
22Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
23James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
24Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team48:19:32
2FDJ0:00:03
3Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
5BMC Racing Team
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:21
7Katusha0:00:26
8RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:33
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Astana Pro Team0:00:44
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:50
15Team Argos-Shimano
16Lotto Belisol
17Sky Procycling0:01:10
18Garmin-Sharp0:01:20
19Lampre-Merida0:01:28
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:34
21Movistar Team0:04:21

