Greipel gets it right on stage 4 of Eneco Tour
Boom takes over race lead in his hometown
Stage 4: Essen - Vlijmen
André Greipel and his Lotto Belisol teammates finally got to celebrate victory at the Eneco Tour after the German national champion used his superior finishing speed to win stage four in Vlijmen after an excellent lead out in the twisting final kilometre.
Related Articles
On Wednesday Greipel was left to rue what could have been after four riders, including his teammate Jurgen Roelandts, escaped with a kilometre to go. This time Roelandts and several other teammates provided an excellent lead out, protecting Greipel until the final corners lined out the sprinters.
Boom went early in the sprint in search of a win in his hometown, or at least a placing and the time bonus that would give him the overall lead. However, Greipel had the power to pass him and win with ease, celebrating with his arms in the air and strengthening his lead in the red points jersey competition.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack-Leopard) finished second, with Lars Boom (Belkin) holding on to third and so gain enough bonus seconds to take the white race leader's jersey. Boom now leads Greipel by one second, with previous leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) slipping to third at three seconds.
Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) continued his solid comeback by taking fourth in the sprint, with Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) sixth.
A crash with six kilometres to go split the peloton, with Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) both finishing in a second group several minutes down.
Wiggins will be hoping to turn his race around with victory in Friday's 13.2km stage from Sittard to Geleen in the Netherlands. For Boom, the winner of the 2012 Eneco Tour, it will be a chance to extend his overall race lead.
How it happened
The 169km stage was characterized by a four-rider breakaway, with the sprinters' teams happy to let the riders from minor teams go clear before gradually reeling them in. The stage started in the rain, making for a nervous day in the saddle.
Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen), Greece's Ioannis Tamouridis (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs-Wanty) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumped away after just a few kilometres formed the break, and the peloton let them go. Their gap grew quickly on the road to Vlijmen, reaching 3:40 after just seven kilometres. The gap peaked at 5:30 after 70km and some steady chasing from the peloton and especially from the sprinters' teams.
Wiggins was forced to do a big effort mid-stage after a split in the peloton but things came back together as the race headed to Vlijmen for the two twisting finishing laps.
Scheirlinckx was the first rider to sit up in the final part of the stage, tired after more than 120km up front. Then the breakaway became just two with 15km to go when Ligthart suffered a front puncture. Because the gap to the peloton was down to just 35 seconds, the team cars and the neutral service had been pulled out from the behind the riders and so he could only ride on slowly before being passed by the peloton. He eventually got a wheel but his day of glory ended early.
A crash with six kilometres raised the tension and left some riders with some road rash and pain, including Astana's Jacopo Guarnieri. The peloton also split but soon came back together and Lotto Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Belkin fought to lead out the sprint.
The three tight corners in the final two kilometres made it difficult for one lead out team. Fortunately nobody crashed on the corners and suddenly the finishing straight opened up. Boom went early and got a huge cheer from his home crowd but Greipel mercilessly surged passed him and celebrated his first victory since taking stage six to Montpellier at the Tour de France. After the disappointment of defeat, the gentile German Gorilla was smiling again.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:47:36
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:06
|29
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|30
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|54
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|71
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:21
|75
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:23
|76
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|77
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|78
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:29
|79
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|81
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|82
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|83
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|85
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|90
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|101
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|102
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:50
|107
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:09
|109
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:23
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:33
|111
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:46
|112
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|113
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|114
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|122
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|123
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:55
|124
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:11
|125
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|127
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|132
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|133
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|134
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|136
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|137
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|138
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|139
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|140
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|143
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|145
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:17
|147
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|148
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|149
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:21
|151
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:48
|152
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|153
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:50
|154
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:04
|155
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|156
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|157
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:43
|158
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:04
|159
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:11
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|3
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|22
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|17
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|5
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11:22:48
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|19
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:33
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:14
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16:06:15
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:01
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:03
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:09
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:15
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|10
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:18
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:25
|32
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:31
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|40
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|49
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:47
|50
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:48
|51
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|55
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|59
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|61
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:57
|63
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|65
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:59
|68
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:04
|70
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:05
|71
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:10
|72
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|73
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:14
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|75
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|77
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:22
|79
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:25
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:35
|82
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:39
|84
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:46
|85
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:50
|87
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:52
|88
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|89
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:59
|91
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:07
|92
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:09
|93
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|95
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:15
|96
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|97
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:23
|98
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:25
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|100
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:39
|101
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:45
|102
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:55
|103
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:58
|104
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:01
|105
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:10
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|107
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:24
|108
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|109
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:29
|110
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|111
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|112
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:57
|113
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:02
|114
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:12
|116
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|117
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:29
|118
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:39
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:44
|120
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:45
|121
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|122
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:00
|123
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:01
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:02
|125
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:04
|126
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:09
|127
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:12
|128
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|129
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:16
|130
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:34
|131
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:46
|132
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:05
|133
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:46
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:06
|135
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:07
|136
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:29
|137
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:08:12
|138
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|139
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:39
|140
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:40
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:50
|142
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|143
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|144
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:09:37
|145
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|146
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:57
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:16
|148
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:39
|149
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:55
|150
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:18
|151
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:39
|152
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:12:45
|153
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:13:51
|154
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:29
|155
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:22
|156
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:15:44
|157
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:16:27
|158
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:09
|159
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:02
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|75
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|63
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|44
|6
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|18
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|19
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|21
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|23
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|24
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|25
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|26
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|27
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|28
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|29
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|30
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|31
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|33
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|34
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|35
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|37
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|40
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|4
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|11
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|19
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|22
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|23
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|24
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48:19:32
|2
|FDJ
|0:00:03
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:21
|7
|Katusha
|0:00:26
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:33
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:20
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|20
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:34
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:04:21
