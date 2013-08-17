Trending

David Lopez holds on for Eneco Tour stage win

Tom Dumoulin blasts into lead

David Lopez (Team Sky) secured a memorable win on La Redoute on stage 6 of the Eneco Tour, holding off a fast finishing Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and breakaway companion Maciej Paterski (Cannondale).

While Lopez toasted his win it was Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) who took over the race lead, the Dutch climber infiltrating a counter attacking move that distanced all his GC rivals. Dumoulin started the stage in third overall but with Lars Boom (Belkin) suffering and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuicksStep) isolated and out-manoeuvred it was left to Dumoulin to seize the opportunity.

After joining a dangerous counter attack Dumoulin limited his loses to Lopez, Paterski and Angel Madrazo (Movistar) while managing to hold off a spirited fight back from Chavanel. The Argos leader now leads Stybar by 8 seconds in the race for the overall with just one stage remaining in this year’s race.

“I had to work hard for it today,” Dumoulin said after the finish. “I crashed before La Redoute but I stayed calm and was able to come back after a long chase.

“I had to save some energy for the final sprint as to not lose too much time to Stybar. Today was a big chance to take the race lead and I surprised myself.

“You never know what will happen tomorrow but I am really happy to have the jersey now and we will do everything we can to keep it tomorrow.”

Heading into the stage Boom’s fragile lead was always going to be tested with three ascents of La Redoute ahead of the peloton.

Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs), Jurgen Van Goolen (Accent Jobs), Evan Huffman (Astana), Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), David Lopez (Team Sky), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) formed the early break and with Westra less than 50 seconds down on GC, Boom’s Belkin team was called into question when the break established a lead of 7:15.

Just as the gap began to drop a crash in the peloton changed the race. BMC had four men on the tarmac, the worst affected was Taylor Phinney who was forced to abandon, but Philippe Gilbert was forced to chase with his entire team.

At such a critical moment in the action there was little sympathy for the world champion as Belkin and Astana tried to nullify Westra’s assault on GC. Astana made the real difference, almost ignoring the countless attacks from Omega Pharma as they set about dismantling the break’s advantage.

The next key moment came when Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma) and Tim Wellens broke clear. What was perhaps meant to act as the launch pad for Chavanel turned out to be opportunity Astana were looking for. With Boom dropped, Andriy Grivko and Maxim Iglinskiy set off in hot pursuit latching onto the Belgian duo with a canny Dumoulin for company. The Dutchman had been involved in the same crash as Gilbert earlier. Zdenek Stybar, Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) had already made contact as up ahead Lopez tested the waters with his first genuine attack.

The Sky rider was matched by Westra, Madrazo and an aggressive Paterski, and with 25 kilometres to go the foursome had 1:25 over the chase. Behind the Dumoulin move Gilbert had rallied, but he and Chavanel had few allies in the chase as Omega Pharma appeared reluctant to accept that the Frenchman had been their top rider coming into the stage.

The race changed, swinging in Dumoulin’s favour when Westra ran out of gas and was swept up. From that moment on Dumoulin was a constant presence on the front of the group as he looked to limit his loses to the three leaders and at the same time keep Chavanel squarely on the back foot.

As the three leaders headed towards the final climb Paterski attempted to slip clear. He looked strong but Lopez, who found decent form in the second half of this year’s Tour, reeled the Cannondale rider in.

By now Dumoulin was in pure time trial mode as Chavanel threw caution to the wind and went all out to save his race.
Paterski almost rode off the road as he tried to test his two rivals, and Stybar glued himself to Dumoulin’s rear wheel.

Into the final kilometre and Lopez led the break, their advantage down to just 25 seconds. Lopez’ first attack may not have dropped his companions but it gave the leaders some vital breathing space but his second jump, coming with 150 to go was enough to seal the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3:51:13
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:03
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
9Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:12
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:51
13Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
14Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:56
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:57
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
17Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:02
19Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:04
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:07
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:17
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:40
25Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:48
26Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
27Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
28Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
29Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
31Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:59
33Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
36Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:19
39Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:43
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
42Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:52
43Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:07
44Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:43
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:24
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:33
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:11:49
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
49Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:09
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
52Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
55Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
58Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
59Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
61Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
62Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
67Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:15:38
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
70Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
71Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
72David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
73James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
74Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
75Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:15:47
76Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:15:57
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:47
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
85Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
86Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
91Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
97Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
98Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
99Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
103Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:20
110Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
111Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
112Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
113Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
114Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
115Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
116Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
117Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
118John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
119Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
120Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
121Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
124Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
125Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
128Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
136Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
137Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
138Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
139Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
140Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
142Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
143Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
144Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
145Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFJuan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNSSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
DNSJohan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
3Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty6
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling10pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp4
5Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling5
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha5
3Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling8pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling30pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team25
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling22
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano19
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge12
9Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp11
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard11:35:35
2Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:40
3Orica-GreenEdge0:00:56
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
5BMC Racing Team0:11:55
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:03
7Movistar Team0:14:18
8Astana Pro Team
9FDJ0:15:46
10Lotto Belisol0:16:12
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:16
12Katusha0:16:29
13Sky Procycling0:16:56
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:53
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:19:48
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:33
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:24
18Team Argos-Shimano0:28:54
19Garmin-Sharp0:29:41
20Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:30:21
21Lampre-Merida0:33:30

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano20:14:03
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:09
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:29
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:50
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:07
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:16
10Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:40
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
13Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:47
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:59
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
16Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:06
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:02:11
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:13
19Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:18
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:23
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:31
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:02:40
23Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:02:42
24Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:01
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
26Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:23
27Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:32
28Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
29Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:53
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:58
31Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
32Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:56
33Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:05
34Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
35Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:35
36Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
37Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:54
38Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:06:05
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:53
41Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:21
42Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:39
43David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:09:48
44Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:56
45Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:12:16
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:26
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:13:28
48Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:08
49Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:15:25
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:15:27
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:49
52Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:16:05
53Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:09
54Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:11
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:16:14
56Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:19
57Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:22
58Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:29
59Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:52
60Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:53
61Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:09
62Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:11
63Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:17:35
64Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:17:44
65Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:54
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:57
68Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:18:04
69David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:18:21
70Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:26
71Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:18:27
72Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:30
73Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:18:32
74Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:18:42
76Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:51
77Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:18:55
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:05
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:29
80Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:19:34
81Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:45
82Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:52
83Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:53
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:19:57
85Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:20:03
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:13
88Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:26
90Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:33
91Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:20:46
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:47
93Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:58
94Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:20:59
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:06
96Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:19
97Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:21:32
99James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:21:33
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:21:35
101Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
102Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:38
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:44
104Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:21:49
107Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:55
108Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:22:02
109Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:22:08
110Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:13
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:20
112Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:22:33
113Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:10
114Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:23:25
115Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:23:26
116Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:23:39
117Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:41
118Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:43
119Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:23:46
120Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:48
121Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:51
122Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:54
123Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:24
124Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:38
125Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:55
126Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:03
127Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:08
128Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:10
129Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:14
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:26:53
131Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:26:59
132Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:27:04
133Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:37
134Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:33
135Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:05
136Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:31:26
137Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:32:13
138Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:32:47
139Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:32:52
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:04
141Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:35:08
142Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:34
143Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:36:46
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:37:15
145Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:58

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise66pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling36
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
4Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale22
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha15
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling13
11Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty13
12Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team9
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
16Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
17Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
19Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling6
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
21Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty6
22Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp6
23Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
25David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
27Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
33Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
34James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol78pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling78
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard66
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team55
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano44
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida44
7David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling38
8Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise37
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise31
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha29
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling28
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale23
20Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard22
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team20
22Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge19
23Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale15
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha13
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
31Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
32Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty13
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge12
34Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
35Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp11
36Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
38Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp11
39Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
40Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ10
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10
42Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
43John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano8
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
45Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
46Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
48Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha5
50Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
51Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale3

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard60:44:57
2Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
3Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
5BMC Racing Team0:11:49
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
7Astana Pro Team0:15:36
8Katusha0:16:47
9FDJ0:17:05
10Sky Procycling0:18:00
11Lotto Belisol0:18:01
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:52
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:32
14Movistar Team0:20:11
15Accent Jobs-Wanty0:24:13
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:27:28
17Team Argos-Shimano0:29:47
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:29:54
19Garmin-Sharp0:31:51
20Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:32:56
21Lampre-Merida0:37:39

