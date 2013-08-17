David Lopez holds on for Eneco Tour stage win
Tom Dumoulin blasts into lead
Stage 6: Riemst - La Redoute
David Lopez (Team Sky) secured a memorable win on La Redoute on stage 6 of the Eneco Tour, holding off a fast finishing Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and breakaway companion Maciej Paterski (Cannondale).
While Lopez toasted his win it was Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) who took over the race lead, the Dutch climber infiltrating a counter attacking move that distanced all his GC rivals. Dumoulin started the stage in third overall but with Lars Boom (Belkin) suffering and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuicksStep) isolated and out-manoeuvred it was left to Dumoulin to seize the opportunity.
After joining a dangerous counter attack Dumoulin limited his loses to Lopez, Paterski and Angel Madrazo (Movistar) while managing to hold off a spirited fight back from Chavanel. The Argos leader now leads Stybar by 8 seconds in the race for the overall with just one stage remaining in this year’s race.
“I had to work hard for it today,” Dumoulin said after the finish. “I crashed before La Redoute but I stayed calm and was able to come back after a long chase.
“I had to save some energy for the final sprint as to not lose too much time to Stybar. Today was a big chance to take the race lead and I surprised myself.
“You never know what will happen tomorrow but I am really happy to have the jersey now and we will do everything we can to keep it tomorrow.”
Heading into the stage Boom’s fragile lead was always going to be tested with three ascents of La Redoute ahead of the peloton.
Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs), Jurgen Van Goolen (Accent Jobs), Evan Huffman (Astana), Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), David Lopez (Team Sky), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) formed the early break and with Westra less than 50 seconds down on GC, Boom’s Belkin team was called into question when the break established a lead of 7:15.
Just as the gap began to drop a crash in the peloton changed the race. BMC had four men on the tarmac, the worst affected was Taylor Phinney who was forced to abandon, but Philippe Gilbert was forced to chase with his entire team.
At such a critical moment in the action there was little sympathy for the world champion as Belkin and Astana tried to nullify Westra’s assault on GC. Astana made the real difference, almost ignoring the countless attacks from Omega Pharma as they set about dismantling the break’s advantage.
The next key moment came when Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma) and Tim Wellens broke clear. What was perhaps meant to act as the launch pad for Chavanel turned out to be opportunity Astana were looking for. With Boom dropped, Andriy Grivko and Maxim Iglinskiy set off in hot pursuit latching onto the Belgian duo with a canny Dumoulin for company. The Dutchman had been involved in the same crash as Gilbert earlier. Zdenek Stybar, Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) had already made contact as up ahead Lopez tested the waters with his first genuine attack.
The Sky rider was matched by Westra, Madrazo and an aggressive Paterski, and with 25 kilometres to go the foursome had 1:25 over the chase. Behind the Dumoulin move Gilbert had rallied, but he and Chavanel had few allies in the chase as Omega Pharma appeared reluctant to accept that the Frenchman had been their top rider coming into the stage.
The race changed, swinging in Dumoulin’s favour when Westra ran out of gas and was swept up. From that moment on Dumoulin was a constant presence on the front of the group as he looked to limit his loses to the three leaders and at the same time keep Chavanel squarely on the back foot.
As the three leaders headed towards the final climb Paterski attempted to slip clear. He looked strong but Lopez, who found decent form in the second half of this year’s Tour, reeled the Cannondale rider in.
By now Dumoulin was in pure time trial mode as Chavanel threw caution to the wind and went all out to save his race.
Paterski almost rode off the road as he tried to test his two rivals, and Stybar glued himself to Dumoulin’s rear wheel.
Into the final kilometre and Lopez led the break, their advantage down to just 25 seconds. Lopez’ first attack may not have dropped his companions but it gave the leaders some vital breathing space but his second jump, coming with 150 to go was enough to seal the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3:51:13
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:03
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:12
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|13
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:56
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|19
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:04
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:07
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:17
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:48
|26
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|27
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|28
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:19
|39
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:43
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|42
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:52
|43
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:07
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:43
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:24
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:11:49
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:09
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|52
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|55
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|68
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:15:38
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|73
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|74
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|75
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:15:47
|76
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:15:57
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:47
|78
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|86
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|97
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|99
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|103
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|104
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:20
|110
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|111
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|113
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|114
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|115
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|116
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|117
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|118
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|124
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|125
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|128
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|136
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|137
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|139
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|142
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|143
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|144
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|145
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNS
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|DNS
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|3
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|5
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|3
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|9
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|11:35:35
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:55
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:14:18
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|FDJ
|0:15:46
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:16:12
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:16
|12
|Katusha
|0:16:29
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:16:56
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:53
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:19:48
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:33
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:24
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:54
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:29:41
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:30:21
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:33:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|20:14:03
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:29
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|10
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:40
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:47
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:59
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:11
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:13
|19
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:40
|23
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:42
|24
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:01
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|26
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:23
|27
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|28
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|30
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:58
|31
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|32
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:56
|33
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:05
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|35
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:35
|36
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|37
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|38
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:05
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:53
|41
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:21
|42
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:39
|43
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:09:48
|44
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:56
|45
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:16
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:12:26
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:28
|48
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:08
|49
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:25
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:27
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:49
|52
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:05
|53
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:09
|54
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:11
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:14
|56
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:19
|57
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:22
|58
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|59
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:52
|60
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:53
|61
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:09
|62
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:11
|63
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:35
|64
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:44
|65
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|66
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:54
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:57
|68
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:18:04
|69
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:21
|70
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:26
|71
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:18:27
|72
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:30
|73
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:32
|74
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:18:42
|76
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:51
|77
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:18:55
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:05
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:29
|80
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:34
|81
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:45
|82
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:52
|83
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:53
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:19:57
|85
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:03
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:13
|88
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:26
|90
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:33
|91
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:46
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:47
|93
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:58
|94
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:20:59
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:06
|96
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:19
|97
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:21:32
|99
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:21:33
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:35
|101
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|102
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:38
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:44
|104
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:21:49
|107
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:55
|108
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:22:02
|109
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:22:08
|110
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:13
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:20
|112
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:33
|113
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:10
|114
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:23:25
|115
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:23:26
|116
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:39
|117
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:41
|118
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:43
|119
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:23:46
|120
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:48
|121
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:51
|122
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:54
|123
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:24
|124
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:38
|125
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:55
|126
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:03
|127
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:08
|128
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:10
|129
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:14
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:26:53
|131
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:26:59
|132
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:04
|133
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:37
|134
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:33
|135
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:05
|136
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:26
|137
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:32:13
|138
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:32:47
|139
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:52
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:04
|141
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:35:08
|142
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:34
|143
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:36:46
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:37:15
|145
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|4
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|15
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|13
|11
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|12
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|16
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|17
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|21
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|22
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|23
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|27
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|28
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|33
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|34
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|78
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|78
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|44
|7
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|38
|8
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|20
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|22
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|23
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|31
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|32
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|34
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|35
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|36
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|38
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|40
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|42
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|43
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|45
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|46
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|47
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|48
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|49
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|51
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|60:44:57
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:36
|8
|Katusha
|0:16:47
|9
|FDJ
|0:17:05
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:18:00
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:18:01
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:52
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:32
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:20:11
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:24:13
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:27:28
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:47
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:29:54
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:31:51
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:32:56
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:37:39
