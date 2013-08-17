Image 1 of 57 Philippe Gilbert's knee injury required stitches (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 57 David Lopez Garcia (Sky) wins stage 6 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 57 David Lopez (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 57 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 57 The peloton heads into the Ardennes (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 57 The breakaway led by Katusha's Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 57 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) fought his way to the front of the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 57 The Eneco Tour crosses one of several bridges on the stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 57 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 57 Stage 6 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 57 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 57 BMC helps pull Philippe Gilbert back into contention after a crash (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 57 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 57 Race director Rob Discart gets ready to drop the flag (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 57 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 57 Philippe Gilbert chases with a bloody knee (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 57 BMC works hard to get Gilbert back on terms. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 57 It wasn't Andre Greipel's kind of stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 57 David Lopez Garcia (Sky) wins stage 6 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 57 Tim Declercq (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 57 Angel Madrazo (Movistar), Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) and David Lopez (Sky) escaped from the breakaway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 57 Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 57 Jempy Drucker (Accent Jobs) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 57 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 57 Bradley Wiggins (sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 57 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 57 Philippe Gilbert missing a bit of fabric after his crash (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 57 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 57 Maciej Paterski (Cannondale Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 57 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 57 The main group of contenders climb La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 57 Maxime Monfort (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 57 Matti Breschel (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 57 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 57 Karsten Kroon (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 57 Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 57 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 57 Juan Jose Cobo didn't finish the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 57 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 57 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) couldn't match the leaders on the climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) couldn't match the leaders on the climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 57 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) lost his leader's jersey on stage 6 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) fought back after a crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 57 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) fought back after a crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 57 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 57 David Lopez (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 57 Lars Boom (Belkin) lost his leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 57 David Lopez (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 57 David Lopez (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 57 David Lopez (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 57 Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) moves into the race lead (Image credit: Sirotti)

David Lopez (Team Sky) secured a memorable win on La Redoute on stage 6 of the Eneco Tour, holding off a fast finishing Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and breakaway companion Maciej Paterski (Cannondale).

While Lopez toasted his win it was Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) who took over the race lead, the Dutch climber infiltrating a counter attacking move that distanced all his GC rivals. Dumoulin started the stage in third overall but with Lars Boom (Belkin) suffering and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuicksStep) isolated and out-manoeuvred it was left to Dumoulin to seize the opportunity.

After joining a dangerous counter attack Dumoulin limited his loses to Lopez, Paterski and Angel Madrazo (Movistar) while managing to hold off a spirited fight back from Chavanel. The Argos leader now leads Stybar by 8 seconds in the race for the overall with just one stage remaining in this year’s race.

“I had to work hard for it today,” Dumoulin said after the finish. “I crashed before La Redoute but I stayed calm and was able to come back after a long chase.





“I had to save some energy for the final sprint as to not lose too much time to Stybar. Today was a big chance to take the race lead and I surprised myself.

“You never know what will happen tomorrow but I am really happy to have the jersey now and we will do everything we can to keep it tomorrow.”

Heading into the stage Boom’s fragile lead was always going to be tested with three ascents of La Redoute ahead of the peloton.

Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha), Gregory Habeaux (Accent Jobs), Jurgen Van Goolen (Accent Jobs), Evan Huffman (Astana), Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar), David Lopez (Team Sky), Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) formed the early break and with Westra less than 50 seconds down on GC, Boom’s Belkin team was called into question when the break established a lead of 7:15.

Just as the gap began to drop a crash in the peloton changed the race. BMC had four men on the tarmac, the worst affected was Taylor Phinney who was forced to abandon, but Philippe Gilbert was forced to chase with his entire team.

At such a critical moment in the action there was little sympathy for the world champion as Belkin and Astana tried to nullify Westra’s assault on GC. Astana made the real difference, almost ignoring the countless attacks from Omega Pharma as they set about dismantling the break’s advantage.

The next key moment came when Kevin De Weert (Omega Pharma) and Tim Wellens broke clear. What was perhaps meant to act as the launch pad for Chavanel turned out to be opportunity Astana were looking for. With Boom dropped, Andriy Grivko and Maxim Iglinskiy set off in hot pursuit latching onto the Belgian duo with a canny Dumoulin for company. The Dutchman had been involved in the same crash as Gilbert earlier. Zdenek Stybar, Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) had already made contact as up ahead Lopez tested the waters with his first genuine attack.

The Sky rider was matched by Westra, Madrazo and an aggressive Paterski, and with 25 kilometres to go the foursome had 1:25 over the chase. Behind the Dumoulin move Gilbert had rallied, but he and Chavanel had few allies in the chase as Omega Pharma appeared reluctant to accept that the Frenchman had been their top rider coming into the stage.

The race changed, swinging in Dumoulin’s favour when Westra ran out of gas and was swept up. From that moment on Dumoulin was a constant presence on the front of the group as he looked to limit his loses to the three leaders and at the same time keep Chavanel squarely on the back foot.

As the three leaders headed towards the final climb Paterski attempted to slip clear. He looked strong but Lopez, who found decent form in the second half of this year’s Tour, reeled the Cannondale rider in.

By now Dumoulin was in pure time trial mode as Chavanel threw caution to the wind and went all out to save his race.

Paterski almost rode off the road as he tried to test his two rivals, and Stybar glued himself to Dumoulin’s rear wheel.

Into the final kilometre and Lopez led the break, their advantage down to just 25 seconds. Lopez’ first attack may not have dropped his companions but it gave the leaders some vital breathing space but his second jump, coming with 150 to go was enough to seal the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3:51:13 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:03 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:12 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:51 13 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:56 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:57 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:02 19 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:04 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:07 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:17 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:40 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:48 26 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 28 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 31 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:59 33 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 36 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:19 39 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:43 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 42 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:52 43 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:07 44 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:43 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:24 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:33 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:49 48 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 49 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:09 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 52 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 55 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 59 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 61 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 64 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 68 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:15:38 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 71 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 72 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 73 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 74 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 75 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:15:47 76 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:15:57 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:47 78 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 85 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 86 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 97 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 98 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 99 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 103 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 104 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 105 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 107 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:20 110 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 111 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 113 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 114 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 115 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 116 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 117 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 118 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 121 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 124 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 125 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 128 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 136 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 137 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 138 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 139 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 140 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 142 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 143 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 144 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 145 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling DNS Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha DNS Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 3 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 4 5 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 5 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 5 3 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 30 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 19 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 11 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack Leopard 11:35:35 2 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:40 3 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:56 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 5 BMC Racing Team 0:11:55 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:03 7 Movistar Team 0:14:18 8 Astana Pro Team 9 FDJ 0:15:46 10 Lotto Belisol 0:16:12 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:16 12 Katusha 0:16:29 13 Sky Procycling 0:16:56 14 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:53 15 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:19:48 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:24:33 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:24 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:28:54 19 Garmin-Sharp 0:29:41 20 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:30:21 21 Lampre-Merida 0:33:30

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20:14:03 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:29 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:50 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:07 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:16 10 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:40 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:47 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:59 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:06 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:11 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:13 19 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:18 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:23 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:31 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:02:40 23 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:42 24 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:01 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 26 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:23 27 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:32 28 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 29 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:58 31 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 32 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:56 33 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:05 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 35 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:35 36 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 37 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:54 38 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:06:05 40 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:53 41 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:21 42 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:39 43 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:09:48 44 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:09:56 45 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:12:16 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:12:26 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:13:28 48 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:08 49 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:25 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:15:27 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:49 52 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:05 53 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:09 54 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:11 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:16:14 56 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:19 57 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:22 58 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:29 59 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:52 60 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:53 61 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:09 62 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:11 63 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:35 64 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:17:44 65 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:54 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:57 68 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:18:04 69 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:18:21 70 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:26 71 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:18:27 72 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:30 73 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:32 74 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 75 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:18:42 76 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:51 77 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:18:55 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:05 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:29 80 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:34 81 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:45 82 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:52 83 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:53 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:19:57 85 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:20:03 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:13 88 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:26 90 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:33 91 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:46 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:47 93 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:58 94 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:20:59 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:06 96 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:19 97 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:21:32 99 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:21:33 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:21:35 101 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 102 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:38 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:44 104 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:21:49 107 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:55 108 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:22:02 109 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:22:08 110 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:13 111 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:20 112 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:22:33 113 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:10 114 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:23:25 115 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:23:26 116 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:23:39 117 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:41 118 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:43 119 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:23:46 120 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:48 121 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:51 122 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:54 123 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:24 124 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:38 125 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:55 126 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:03 127 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:08 128 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:10 129 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:14 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:26:53 131 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:26:59 132 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:04 133 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:37 134 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:33 135 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:31:05 136 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:31:26 137 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:32:13 138 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:32:47 139 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:32:52 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:04 141 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:35:08 142 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:34 143 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:36:46 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:37:15 145 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:58

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 4 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 5 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 9 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 15 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 13 11 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 12 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 15 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 16 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 17 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 6 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 21 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 22 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 6 23 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 25 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 27 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 28 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 32 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 33 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 34 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 78 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 78 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 66 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 44 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 44 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 38 8 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 29 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 17 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 20 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 21 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 20 22 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 19 23 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 25 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 13 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 31 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 32 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 12 34 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 35 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 11 36 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 38 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 11 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 40 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 10 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 42 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 43 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 45 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 46 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 47 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 48 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 49 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 5 50 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 51 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 53 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 3