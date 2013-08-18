Image 1 of 61 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) and Gregory Rast (RadioShack) make the final ascent (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win and overall Eneco Tour victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) dejected after losing the overall Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 61 A spent Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 61 Laurens De Vrees (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) bridged to Ian Stannard (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates atop the Kapelmuur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) overcame a knee surgery in May to win the Eneco Tour in August (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) accepts the cobbled trophy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 61 Overall Eneco Tour winner Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was a critical part of the team's strategy (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was put under immense pressure (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Ian Stannard (Sky) fought it out for the stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 61 Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the chasers to the line (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 61 Daryl Impey brings home the chase group (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 61 Jens Keukeliere (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel on the attack (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Team Argos-Shimano) was put under pressure (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 61 Lars Boom (Belkin) is cheered on the Muur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 61 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is growing in form ahead of a crucial period of racing for him (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 61 Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard) finished just outside the top ten (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Team Argos-Shimano) put up a brave defence but couldn't match Stybar's power (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 61 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) continues his search for form (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 61 Ian Stannard climbing the Muur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) leads Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was active and on the front foot (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 61 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) came close to a famous victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 61 Lars Boom (Belkin) came back from a bad day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 61 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) finished in the top ten and is enjoying a spell of good form (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 61 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) fought for a place in the top ten (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 61 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) didn't have the legs to go with the leaders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 61 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard) finished fourth overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 61 Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 61 Daniel Oss led BMC's fightback after Phinney and Gilbert crashed out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 61 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the Muur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 61 Daniel Oss (Team BMC) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 61 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 61 Pozzato follows Andriy Grivko's back wheel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 61 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 61 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 61 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEDGE (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 61 Czech mate: Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) wins the final stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 61 The final podium at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) finished second overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 61 Andriy Grivko (Astana) finished third overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 61 Tom Dumoulin (Team Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 61 Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team) took fourth on the final stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 61 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was on the attack all day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished off a stinging attack to win the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 61 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win and overall Eneco Tour victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 61 Photographers were grateful to have the Kapelmuur back in their shots... (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) pulled of a thrilling win to take both the final stage and the overall honours at the Eneco Tour. The Czech rider broke clear of the peloton inside the final 10 kilometres, bridging up to Ian Stannard (Team Sky) before sealing the win on the Kapelmuur. Stannard hung on for second place with Lars Boom (Belkin) finishing in third.

Stybar had started the 208 kilometre final stage 8 seconds down on overnight race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Argos-Shimano) but his blistering attack was enough to distance the Argos leader and the rest of the peloton. Dumoulin was forced to settle for second overall, with Andriy Grivko (Astana Pro Team) remaining in third.

Stybar’s vicious acceleration on the Denderoordberg was pivotal but it was his teamate Sylvain Chavanel who kicked off the main attacks on the second ascent of the Kapelmuur.

His break with Daniel Oss (BMC) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) isolated Dumoulin from his teammates and although Chavanel’s move was nullified, it created the ideal ground on which Stybar could exploit his main rival’s weaknesses.

After yesterday’s gripping action the final stage of the Eneco Tour was always going to be difficult to predict. A number of riders lay in wait should Dumoulin show signs of faltering but with the terrain so undulating there were a number of points where his rivals to could exploit any errors in the young rider’s strategy.

When the early break formed, with Andre Greipel (Lotto), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Julian Kern (Ag2R La Mondiale), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) all going clear, Argos looked in control.

The leaders established a gap of over five minutes but with Astana joining Argos on the front of the peloton, Dumoulin could save his efforts for the finale.

The Dutch leaders were extended another favour when Pozzato put his Lampre squad to work too, with the gap to the break tumbling rapidly with 50 kilometres to go. With the gap at just 1:55 Stannard raced clear.

Greipel was the first ride to react, bridging up to the Sky rider as the duo pushed clear of what was left of the break. Ligthart made contact just in the knick of time as Astana revved their engines and looked to isolate Dumoulin in the main field.

After making yesterday’s main break it was little surprise to see Ligthart slip back on the Denderoordberg. Stannard then managed to distance Greipel on the Kapelmuur.

However the action in the peloton began to intensify. Pozzato was the first to play his hand as he bid to pay back his teammates for their earlier efforts. However the Italian was unable to respond as first Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and then Daniel Oss (BMC) tore past him. That duo were joined by GC threat Wilco Kelderman and over the top of the Kapelmuur the trio, who later picked up Greipel, established a lead of nearly 40 seconds.

Dumoulin didn’t panic. He followed the peloton over the climb and relied on Orica, Astana and RadioShack to pull the move back.

Stannard, meanwhile, continued his solo bid for victory. Over two minutes down on GC he wasn’t a threat to the overall but a final stage win was still to play for as he entered the final 10 kilometres with a minute’s lead.

It was QuickStep who launched Stybar on the Denderoordber and Dumoulin attempted to give chase.

The Czech rider eased clear of the field, catching Stannard before the top of the climb and then establishing a gap of nearly 20 seconds by the foot of the final climb.

Stannard, despite all the work he’d put in, was the first to attack and the move almost caught Stybar napping before the Omega man rounded his rival and soloed clear for both the stage and the overall.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5:00:03 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 20 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:38 26 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:39 28 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:57 32 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:27 33 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 36 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 39 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 41 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:39 43 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:43 44 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:46 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 46 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 47 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 48 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:29 50 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:29 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:37 52 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:04:56 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:50 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:22 55 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:07:24 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 57 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 62 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:07:33 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 71 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 72 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:36 74 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 76 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 79 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 80 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 82 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 83 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 84 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 85 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:51 87 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:07:55 88 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 89 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 90 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:58 91 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:14 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:27 97 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:29 98 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:44 99 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:10:00 100 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 101 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 104 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:04 105 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:09 107 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:16 108 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:24 109 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:20 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:27 DNF Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano DNF Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ DNF Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha DNS Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling DNS Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNS Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNS John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8 pts 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 22 4 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 17 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 15 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 12 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 10 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15:01:07 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 4 Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:23 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:27 6 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:38 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:35 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 9 RadioShack Leopard 0:03:09 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:16 11 Lotto Belisol 0:06:14 12 Sky Procycling 0:07:21 13 Astana Pro Team 0:07:33 14 Lampre-Merida 0:07:36 15 Garmin-Sharp 0:09:48 16 FDJ 0:10:34 17 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:22 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:40 19 Katusha 0:14:28 20 Movistar Team 0:20:31 21 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:22:05

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 25:14:05 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:26 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:55 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:20 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:32 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:34 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:07 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:14 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:15 12 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:39 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:52 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:53 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:57 16 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 17 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:41 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:51 19 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:29 20 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:51 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:57 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 23 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:39 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:57 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:19 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:24 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:06:39 28 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:05 29 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:09:36 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:08 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:30 32 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:57 33 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:18 34 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:49 35 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:55 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:13:24 37 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:31 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:06 40 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:52 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:04 42 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:48 43 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:48 44 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:55 45 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:18:31 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:19:19 47 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:22 48 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:32 49 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:35 50 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:39 51 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:50 52 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:55 53 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:00 54 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:20:16 55 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:29 56 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:01 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:22:29 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:22:50 59 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:08 60 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:28 61 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:36 62 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:23:39 63 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:46 64 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:18 65 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:24:24 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:51 67 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:27 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:28 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:37 70 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:57 71 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:07 72 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:26:17 73 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:36 74 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:27:29 75 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:27:34 76 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:40 77 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:27:45 78 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:28:22 79 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:23 80 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:31 81 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:44 82 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:00 83 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:29:01 84 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:29:10 85 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:29:14 86 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:29:31 87 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:10 88 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:19 89 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:31:02 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:31:13 91 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:32:01 92 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:13 93 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:20 94 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:35 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:05 96 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:11 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:39 98 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:33:47 99 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:53 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:34:18 101 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:34:41 102 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:34:58 103 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:13 104 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:07 105 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:38:51 106 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:34 107 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:39:50 108 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:40:26 109 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:44:11 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:45:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 100 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 99 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 66 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 56 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 8 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 29 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 27 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 16 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 20 20 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 21 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 19 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 24 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 17 25 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 26 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 27 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 28 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 13 29 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 30 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 31 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 33 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 11 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 10 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 37 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 38 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 39 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 40 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 41 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 42 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 5 43 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 44 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 45 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 46 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 4 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 7 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 19 11 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 15 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 14 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 9 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 17 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 18 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 7 20 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 6 21 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 22 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 23 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 6 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 25 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 27 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 28 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 30 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 32 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2