Stybar storms to Eneco Tour victory in Kapelmuur

Czech confirms promise on cobbled climb

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) pulled of a thrilling win to take both the final stage and the overall honours at the Eneco Tour. The Czech rider broke clear of the peloton inside the final 10 kilometres, bridging up to Ian Stannard (Team Sky) before sealing the win on the Kapelmuur. Stannard hung on for second place with Lars Boom (Belkin) finishing in third.

Stybar had started the 208 kilometre final stage 8 seconds down on overnight race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Argos-Shimano) but his blistering attack was enough to distance the Argos leader and the rest of the peloton. Dumoulin was forced to settle for second overall, with Andriy Grivko (Astana Pro Team) remaining in third.

Stybar’s vicious acceleration on the Denderoordberg was pivotal but it was his teamate Sylvain Chavanel who kicked off the main attacks on the second ascent of the Kapelmuur.

His break with Daniel Oss (BMC) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) isolated Dumoulin from his teammates and although Chavanel’s move was nullified, it created the ideal ground on which Stybar could exploit his main rival’s weaknesses.

After yesterday’s gripping action the final stage of the Eneco Tour was always going to be difficult to predict. A number of riders lay in wait should Dumoulin show signs of faltering but with the terrain so undulating there were a number of points where his rivals to could exploit any errors in the young rider’s strategy.

When the early break formed, with Andre Greipel (Lotto), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Julian Kern (Ag2R La Mondiale), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) all going clear, Argos looked in control.

The leaders established a gap of over five minutes but with Astana joining Argos on the front of the peloton, Dumoulin could save his efforts for the finale.

The Dutch leaders were extended another favour when Pozzato put his Lampre squad to work too, with the gap to the break tumbling rapidly with 50 kilometres to go. With the gap at just 1:55 Stannard raced clear.

Greipel was the first ride to react, bridging up to the Sky rider as the duo pushed clear of what was left of the break. Ligthart made contact just in the knick of time as Astana revved their engines and looked to isolate Dumoulin in the main field.

After making yesterday’s main break it was little surprise to see Ligthart slip back on the Denderoordberg. Stannard then managed to distance Greipel on the Kapelmuur.

However the action in the peloton began to intensify. Pozzato was the first to play his hand as he bid to pay back his teammates for their earlier efforts. However the Italian was unable to respond as first Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and then Daniel Oss (BMC) tore past him. That duo were joined by GC threat Wilco Kelderman and over the top of the Kapelmuur the trio, who later picked up Greipel, established a lead of nearly 40 seconds.

Dumoulin didn’t panic. He followed the peloton over the climb and relied on Orica, Astana and RadioShack to pull the move back.

Stannard, meanwhile, continued his solo bid for victory. Over two minutes down on GC he wasn’t a threat to the overall but a final stage win was still to play for as he entered the final 10 kilometres with a minute’s lead.

It was QuickStep who launched Stybar on the Denderoordber and Dumoulin attempted to give chase.

The Czech rider eased clear of the field, catching Stannard before the top of the climb and then establishing a gap of nearly 20 seconds by the foot of the final climb.

Stannard, despite all the work he’d put in, was the first to attack and the move almost caught Stybar napping before the Omega man rounded his rival and soloed clear for both the stage and the overall.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team5:00:03
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:17
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
20Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:38
26Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
30Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:57
32Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:27
33Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
36Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
39Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:35
41Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:38
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:39
43Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:43
44Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:46
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
46Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
47Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
48Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:29
50Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:29
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:37
52André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:04:56
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:50
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:22
55Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:07:24
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
57Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:07:33
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
71Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
72Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:36
74Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
76Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
78Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
79Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
80Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
82James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
83Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
84Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:51
87Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:07:55
88Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
89Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
90Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:58
91Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
95Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:14
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:27
97Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:29
98Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:44
99David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:10:00
100Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
101Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
104Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:10:04
105Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:09
107Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:16
108Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:24
109Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:20
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:27
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFWinner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMaximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFBrian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFFrancisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
DNSGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNSPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNSRaymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNSJohn Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol8pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol8pts
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol5
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling25
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling22
4Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge17
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge15
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano12
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
10Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling10pts
2Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team8
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling10pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol8
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team6
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team15:01:07
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
3BMC Racing Team0:01:17
4Orica-GreenEdge0:01:23
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:27
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:38
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:35
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:44
9RadioShack Leopard0:03:09
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
11Lotto Belisol0:06:14
12Sky Procycling0:07:21
13Astana Pro Team0:07:33
14Lampre-Merida0:07:36
15Garmin-Sharp0:09:48
16FDJ0:10:34
17Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:22
18Team Argos-Shimano0:11:40
19Katusha0:14:28
20Movistar Team0:20:31
21Accent Jobs-Wanty0:22:05

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team25:14:05
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:26
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:55
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:20
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:32
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:34
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:07
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:14
11Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:15
12Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:39
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:52
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:53
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:57
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:41
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:51
19Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:04:29
20Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:51
21Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:04:57
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
23Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:39
24Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:57
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:19
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:24
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:06:39
28Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:05
29Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:09:36
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:08
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:30
32Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:57
33Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:18
34Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:49
35Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:55
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:13:24
37Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:31
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:06
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:52
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:04
42Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:48
43Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:48
44Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:55
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:31
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:19:19
47Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:22
48Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:32
49Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:35
50Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:39
51Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:19:50
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:55
53Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:20:00
54André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:20:16
55Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:29
56Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:01
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:22:29
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:22:50
59Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:08
60Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:28
61Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:36
62Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:23:39
63Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:46
64Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:18
65Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:24
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:51
67Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:27
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:28
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:37
70Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:57
71Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:07
72Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:26:17
73Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:36
74Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:27:29
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:27:34
76Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:27:40
77Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:27:45
78David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:28:22
79Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:28:23
80Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:31
81Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:44
82Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:00
83Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:29:01
84James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:29:10
85Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:29:14
86Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:29:31
87Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:10
88Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:19
89Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:31:02
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:31:13
91Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:32:01
92Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:13
93Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:20
94Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:35
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:05
96Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:11
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:39
98Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:33:47
99Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:53
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:34:18
101Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:34:41
102Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:34:58
103Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:13
104Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:07
105Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:51
106Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:34
107Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:39:50
108Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:40:26
109Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:44:11
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:45:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling100pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol99
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team85
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard66
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano56
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling41
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise41
8Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise37
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha29
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling28
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge27
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling25
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
16Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida24
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale23
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard22
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team20
20Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team19
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge19
22Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard17
24Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge17
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
26Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling16
27Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
28Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha13
29Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13
30Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
31Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
33Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp11
34Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ10
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10
37Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
38Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
39Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
41Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
42Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha5
43Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
44Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
45Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
46Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise66pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling36
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
4Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
7Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale22
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling20
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team19
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol19
11Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha15
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling12
14Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team9
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
17Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
18Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard7
20Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling6
21Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
22Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty6
23Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp6
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
25David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
27Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
30Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
31Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
32James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team75:46:08
2Orica-GreenEdge0:01:39
3RadioShack Leopard0:03:05
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:41
5BMC Racing Team0:13:02
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:29
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:23
8Astana Pro Team0:23:05
9Lotto Belisol0:24:11
10Sky Procycling0:25:17
11FDJ0:27:35
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:30:08
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:50
14Katusha0:31:11
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:31:17
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:34:30
17Movistar Team0:40:38
18Team Argos-Shimano0:41:23
19Garmin-Sharp0:41:35
20Lampre-Merida0:45:11
21Accent Jobs-Wanty0:46:14

 

