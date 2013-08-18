Stybar storms to Eneco Tour victory in Kapelmuur
Czech confirms promise on cobbled climb
Stage 7: Tienen - Geraardsbergen
Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team) pulled of a thrilling win to take both the final stage and the overall honours at the Eneco Tour. The Czech rider broke clear of the peloton inside the final 10 kilometres, bridging up to Ian Stannard (Team Sky) before sealing the win on the Kapelmuur. Stannard hung on for second place with Lars Boom (Belkin) finishing in third.
Stybar had started the 208 kilometre final stage 8 seconds down on overnight race leader Tom Dumoulin (Team Argos-Shimano) but his blistering attack was enough to distance the Argos leader and the rest of the peloton. Dumoulin was forced to settle for second overall, with Andriy Grivko (Astana Pro Team) remaining in third.
Stybar’s vicious acceleration on the Denderoordberg was pivotal but it was his teamate Sylvain Chavanel who kicked off the main attacks on the second ascent of the Kapelmuur.
His break with Daniel Oss (BMC) and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) isolated Dumoulin from his teammates and although Chavanel’s move was nullified, it created the ideal ground on which Stybar could exploit his main rival’s weaknesses.
After yesterday’s gripping action the final stage of the Eneco Tour was always going to be difficult to predict. A number of riders lay in wait should Dumoulin show signs of faltering but with the terrain so undulating there were a number of points where his rivals to could exploit any errors in the young rider’s strategy.
When the early break formed, with Andre Greipel (Lotto), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team), Manuele Boaro (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Julian Kern (Ag2R La Mondiale), Ruben Perez Moreno (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) all going clear, Argos looked in control.
The leaders established a gap of over five minutes but with Astana joining Argos on the front of the peloton, Dumoulin could save his efforts for the finale.
The Dutch leaders were extended another favour when Pozzato put his Lampre squad to work too, with the gap to the break tumbling rapidly with 50 kilometres to go. With the gap at just 1:55 Stannard raced clear.
Greipel was the first ride to react, bridging up to the Sky rider as the duo pushed clear of what was left of the break. Ligthart made contact just in the knick of time as Astana revved their engines and looked to isolate Dumoulin in the main field.
After making yesterday’s main break it was little surprise to see Ligthart slip back on the Denderoordberg. Stannard then managed to distance Greipel on the Kapelmuur.
However the action in the peloton began to intensify. Pozzato was the first to play his hand as he bid to pay back his teammates for their earlier efforts. However the Italian was unable to respond as first Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) and then Daniel Oss (BMC) tore past him. That duo were joined by GC threat Wilco Kelderman and over the top of the Kapelmuur the trio, who later picked up Greipel, established a lead of nearly 40 seconds.
Dumoulin didn’t panic. He followed the peloton over the climb and relied on Orica, Astana and RadioShack to pull the move back.
Stannard, meanwhile, continued his solo bid for victory. Over two minutes down on GC he wasn’t a threat to the overall but a final stage win was still to play for as he entered the final 10 kilometres with a minute’s lead.
It was QuickStep who launched Stybar on the Denderoordber and Dumoulin attempted to give chase.
The Czech rider eased clear of the field, catching Stannard before the top of the climb and then establishing a gap of nearly 20 seconds by the foot of the final climb.
Stannard, despite all the work he’d put in, was the first to attack and the move almost caught Stybar napping before the Omega man rounded his rival and soloed clear for both the stage and the overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5:00:03
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|20
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|26
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:57
|32
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:27
|33
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|38
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|43
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:43
|44
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:46
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|46
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|47
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|48
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:29
|50
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:29
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:37
|52
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:56
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:22
|55
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:24
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|57
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|62
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:07:33
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|72
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:36
|74
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|76
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|79
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|81
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|82
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|83
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|84
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|85
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:51
|87
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:55
|88
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|89
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|90
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:58
|91
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:14
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:27
|97
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:29
|98
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:44
|99
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:00
|100
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|104
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:04
|105
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:09
|107
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:16
|108
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:24
|109
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:20
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:27
|DNF
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|DNS
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNS
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8
|pts
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|5
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|22
|4
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|10
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15:01:07
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:38
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:35
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:09
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:06:14
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:21
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:33
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:36
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:48
|16
|FDJ
|0:10:34
|17
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:22
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:40
|19
|Katusha
|0:14:28
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:20:31
|21
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:22:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25:14:05
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:26
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:55
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:34
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:14
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|12
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:39
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:52
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|16
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:41
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:51
|19
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:29
|20
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:51
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:57
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|23
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:39
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:57
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:24
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:39
|28
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:05
|29
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:36
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:08
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:30
|32
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|33
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:18
|34
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:49
|35
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:55
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:13:24
|37
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|38
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:01
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:06
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:52
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:04
|42
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:48
|43
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:48
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:55
|45
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:31
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:19
|47
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:22
|48
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:32
|49
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:35
|50
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|51
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:50
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:55
|53
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:00
|54
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:16
|55
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:29
|56
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:01
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:22:29
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:22:50
|59
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:08
|60
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:28
|61
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:36
|62
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:39
|63
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:46
|64
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:18
|65
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:24
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:51
|67
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:27
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:25:28
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:37
|70
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:57
|71
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:07
|72
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:26:17
|73
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:36
|74
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:27:29
|75
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:27:34
|76
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:40
|77
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:27:45
|78
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:22
|79
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:23
|80
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:31
|81
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:44
|82
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:00
|83
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:01
|84
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:29:10
|85
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:29:14
|86
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:31
|87
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:10
|88
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:19
|89
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:31:02
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:13
|91
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:01
|92
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:13
|93
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:20
|94
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:35
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:05
|96
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:11
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:39
|98
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:33:47
|99
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:53
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:34:18
|101
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:34:41
|102
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:34:58
|103
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:13
|104
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:07
|105
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:51
|106
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:34
|107
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:39:50
|108
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:26
|109
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:44:11
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:45:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|100
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|99
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|8
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|16
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|18
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|20
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|22
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|24
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|26
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|27
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|28
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|29
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|30
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|31
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|33
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|37
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|38
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|39
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|40
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|41
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|42
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|44
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|45
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|46
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|4
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|7
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|19
|11
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|15
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|14
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|18
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|20
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|21
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|22
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|23
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|25
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|27
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|28
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|30
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|32
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75:46:08
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:05
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:02
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:23
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:05
|9
|Lotto Belisol
|0:24:11
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:25:17
|11
|FDJ
|0:27:35
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:30:08
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:50
|14
|Katusha
|0:31:11
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:31:17
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:34:30
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:40:38
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:41:23
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:41:35
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:45:11
|21
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:46:14
