Wiggins to race Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The Tour of Poland would be the first race for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) following his withdrawal from the Tour of Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) will race the Eneco Tour from August 11 to August 18 according to the Eneco Tour organizers on Thursday.

Wiggins, who won the Tour de France in 2012, skipped the French Grand Tour this year. He plans to use the Eneco Tour to help him prepare for the UCI Road World Championships in September. He is also skipping the Vuelta a Espana and will ride his home tour, the Tour of Britain, instead.

Wiggins previously competed in the Eneco Tour in 2006 and 2009.

This year, he'll be joined at the Eneco Tour by riders like Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Leopard), world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), national champions Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) and 2012 Eneco Tour winner Lars Boom (Belkin).

Defending champ and pre-race favorite Boom can count on the support of his Belkin teammates Theo Bos and Wilco Kelderman. Additionally, Alessandro Petacchi will be making his debut for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, putting a conclusion to his brief retirement from racing.