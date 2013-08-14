Stybar wins stage 3 of the Eneco Tour
Demare retains overall race lead
Stage 3: Oosterhout - Schouwen-Duiveland
Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was the surprise winner of stage three of the Eneco Tour, out-sprinting Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre Merida) and Lars Boom (Belkin) after the trio broke clear with Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in the final two kilometres.
Lars Boom opened the sprint having just made contact with the leaders after they’d created a gap on the rest of the field. However, it was Stybar who crossed the line in first place after Boom slowed, and with Richeze just missing out on victory.
"It was a really difficult final," Stybar said, noting the cross-headwind. "When I did the sprint in the final I waited, waited, and waited for the right moment. I let the other guys pass, jumped on the wheel of Richeze and then I came out from his wheel and I did my sprint in the very last moment to be powerful enough to pass him.
"It's really nice to have a win like this. It's especially nice because tomorrow we arrive in Essen where I live with my girlfriend when I am in Belgium. It's really nice to arrive there with the win. We will see now, as starting on Friday we will start the weekend for the GC. I am focused on the TT. I know I will lose something but I want to try to go full gas and try to go into the final two stages in a good GC position. In Tour de Pologne I was pretty OK on the climbs. I will try to do my best on Saturday, and Sunday, the finish is more for my skills."
Arnaud Demare (FDJ) retained his lead in the overall, although defending champion Lars Boom picked up vital bonus seconds in the fight for the leader’s jersey and moved up to second overall. The Belkin rider now lies just one second down on Demare with Stybar a further two seconds down.
How it unfolded
Alex Rasmussen (Garmin Sharp), Axel Domont (AG2R), Eloy Teruel (Movistar), and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) formed the break of the day early on.
Their lead peaked at close to 6 minutes but with 70km remaining their advantage was down to just over 90 seconds.
The peloton began splitting in the cross winds as the race hit the coast, and the injection of pace was enough for the QuickStep-led charge to reel in the four leaders as a number of riders struggled to return to the peloton.
Taylor Phinney and Theo Bos were among those who missed out, but the hesitation at the front and the change in wind direction meant that the gap never grew beyond 15 seconds.
There was a regrouping soon after but still feeling fresh, Wallays jumped clear again, this time joined by his teammate Laurens De Vreese. The pair built up a lead of a minute with 44 kilometres still to go.
Wallays was the last man standing after De Vreese slipped back, but with the bunch breathing down his neck, the Topsport rider was always fighting a losing battle. The peloton afforded Wallays a buffer of 20 seconds with FDJ a prominent presence at the head of the field, race leader Arnaud Demare nicely tucked away near the front.
Inside the final 17 kilometres, with Wallays suffering and the peloton sniffing blood, the escape was brought to an end. BMC, FDJ and Belkin swamped the front, with Argos Shimano also showing their mettle as they looked to bring Kittel into contention.
Garmin-Sharp set the pace with 8 kilometres to go with Tyler Farrar desperate for a win. The American team soon peeled off, Lotto and FDJ creating two leadout trains.
Argos rallied, capitalising on a tiring FDJ but inside the final two kilometres, as riders began to drop off the back, no one single team could control the field.
With the sprinters’ teams taking risks to remain on the front it was Andre Greipel who appeared to let a gap go with less than two kilometres to go. Roelandts appeared to be unaware that he was clear with only three riders for company, and the Belgian rider used his reserves as he drove for the line. He peeled off, allowing Boom to accelerate, more in a bid to ensure he picked up bonus seconds than actually win the stage, but it was Stybar who proved the fastest. The former cross-specialist timed is run to perfection, edging out his rivals on the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:14:00
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:02
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|27
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|32
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|33
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|55
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|66
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|68
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|78
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|89
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|92
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|95
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|103
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:13
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:19
|106
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|108
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|110
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|115
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|117
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|118
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|119
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|121
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|122
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|124
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|125
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|129
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:42
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|131
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|132
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:05
|139
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|142
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|143
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|144
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|145
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|151
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|152
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|153
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|154
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|155
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|156
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|157
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|158
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|159
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:29
|160
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:00
|161
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|162
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|163
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DSQ
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|4
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|5
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|5
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|pts
|2
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|22
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|17
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|12
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12:42:04
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Katusha
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|RadioShack Leopard
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Garmin-Sharp
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12:18:42
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:06
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|20
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|37
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:18
|38
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|39
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|40
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:22
|41
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|44
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|51
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|65
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|68
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|74
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|75
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|76
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|79
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|82
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|86
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:01
|90
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:02
|92
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:05
|94
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|95
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|96
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:16
|100
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|101
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|102
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:21
|104
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:25
|105
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:30
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|110
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|114
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|115
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:41
|116
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:51
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:55
|120
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|121
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:14
|123
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:23
|124
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|125
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:54
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:11
|132
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:15
|133
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:52
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:00
|136
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:36
|137
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:57
|138
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|139
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|140
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|141
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:05:36
|143
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:41
|144
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|145
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:06:23
|146
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|148
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|149
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:41
|150
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|151
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|152
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|153
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:09:25
|154
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|155
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:46
|156
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:07
|157
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:10:31
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:15
|159
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:49
|160
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:13:13
|161
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:13:55
|162
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|163
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|pts
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|4
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|5
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|6
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|10
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|12
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|13
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|16
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|17
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|45
|pts
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|44
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|41
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|14
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|15
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|36:56:41
|2
|Belking Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:12
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:17
|8
|Katusha
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:19
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:24
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|20
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:04
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:11
