Image 1 of 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) salutes the fans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after his win on stage 3 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 27 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 27 Zdenek Stybar happy with his first victory of the 2013 road season (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 27 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs - Wanty 2013) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was the surprise winner of stage three of the Eneco Tour, out-sprinting Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre Merida) and Lars Boom (Belkin) after the trio broke clear with Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in the final two kilometres.

Related Articles Richeze goes close in Eneco Tour sprint

Lars Boom opened the sprint having just made contact with the leaders after they’d created a gap on the rest of the field. However, it was Stybar who crossed the line in first place after Boom slowed, and with Richeze just missing out on victory.

"It was a really difficult final," Stybar said, noting the cross-headwind. "When I did the sprint in the final I waited, waited, and waited for the right moment. I let the other guys pass, jumped on the wheel of Richeze and then I came out from his wheel and I did my sprint in the very last moment to be powerful enough to pass him.

"It's really nice to have a win like this. It's especially nice because tomorrow we arrive in Essen where I live with my girlfriend when I am in Belgium. It's really nice to arrive there with the win. We will see now, as starting on Friday we will start the weekend for the GC. I am focused on the TT. I know I will lose something but I want to try to go full gas and try to go into the final two stages in a good GC position. In Tour de Pologne I was pretty OK on the climbs. I will try to do my best on Saturday, and Sunday, the finish is more for my skills."

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) retained his lead in the overall, although defending champion Lars Boom picked up vital bonus seconds in the fight for the leader’s jersey and moved up to second overall. The Belkin rider now lies just one second down on Demare with Stybar a further two seconds down.

How it unfolded

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin Sharp), Axel Domont (AG2R), Eloy Teruel (Movistar), and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) formed the break of the day early on.

Their lead peaked at close to 6 minutes but with 70km remaining their advantage was down to just over 90 seconds.

The peloton began splitting in the cross winds as the race hit the coast, and the injection of pace was enough for the QuickStep-led charge to reel in the four leaders as a number of riders struggled to return to the peloton.

Taylor Phinney and Theo Bos were among those who missed out, but the hesitation at the front and the change in wind direction meant that the gap never grew beyond 15 seconds.

There was a regrouping soon after but still feeling fresh, Wallays jumped clear again, this time joined by his teammate Laurens De Vreese. The pair built up a lead of a minute with 44 kilometres still to go.

Wallays was the last man standing after De Vreese slipped back, but with the bunch breathing down his neck, the Topsport rider was always fighting a losing battle. The peloton afforded Wallays a buffer of 20 seconds with FDJ a prominent presence at the head of the field, race leader Arnaud Demare nicely tucked away near the front.

Inside the final 17 kilometres, with Wallays suffering and the peloton sniffing blood, the escape was brought to an end. BMC, FDJ and Belkin swamped the front, with Argos Shimano also showing their mettle as they looked to bring Kittel into contention.

Garmin-Sharp set the pace with 8 kilometres to go with Tyler Farrar desperate for a win. The American team soon peeled off, Lotto and FDJ creating two leadout trains.

Argos rallied, capitalising on a tiring FDJ but inside the final two kilometres, as riders began to drop off the back, no one single team could control the field.

With the sprinters’ teams taking risks to remain on the front it was Andre Greipel who appeared to let a gap go with less than two kilometres to go. Roelandts appeared to be unaware that he was clear with only three riders for company, and the Belgian rider used his reserves as he drove for the line. He peeled off, allowing Boom to accelerate, more in a bid to ensure he picked up bonus seconds than actually win the stage, but it was Stybar who proved the fastest. The former cross-specialist timed is run to perfection, edging out his rivals on the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:14:00 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:02 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 13 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 17 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 19 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 24 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 25 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 27 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 31 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 32 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 33 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 52 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 55 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 58 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 60 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 62 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 66 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 68 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 74 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 76 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 78 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 80 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 85 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 86 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 89 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 92 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 94 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 95 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 96 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 97 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 103 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:13 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:19 106 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 107 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:23 108 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 110 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 111 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 115 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 116 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 117 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 118 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 119 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 121 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 122 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 123 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 124 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 125 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 129 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:42 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 131 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 132 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:05 139 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 142 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 143 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 144 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 145 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 148 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 149 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 150 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 151 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 152 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 153 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 154 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 155 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 156 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 157 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 158 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 159 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:29 160 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:00 161 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 162 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 163 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida DSQ Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team

Checkpoint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 4 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 5 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2

Checkpoint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 6 4 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 5 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 8 pts 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3

Sprint 4 (Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 25 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 22 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 19 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 17 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 12 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 11 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 12:42:04 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 3 Lampre-Merida 4 Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 6 FDJ 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Team Argos-Shimano 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Sky Procycling 12 Katusha 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 RadioShack Leopard 15 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Garmin-Sharp 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Orica-GreenEdge 20 Movistar Team 0:00:11 21 Lotto Belisol 0:00:19

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12:18:42 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:06 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 17 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 20 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 22 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 37 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:18 38 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 39 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 40 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:22 41 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 44 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 47 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 48 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 51 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 57 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 58 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 62 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 65 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 66 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 68 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 70 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 74 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 75 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 76 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 79 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 82 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 86 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 89 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:01 90 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:02 92 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:05 94 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 95 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 96 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:16 100 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 101 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 102 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 103 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:21 104 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:25 105 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 110 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 114 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:01:37 115 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:41 116 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:51 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:55 120 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 121 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 122 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:14 123 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:23 124 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 125 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:32 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 127 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:44 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:54 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:11 132 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:15 133 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:23 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:52 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:00 136 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:36 137 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:57 138 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 139 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:15 140 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 141 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:05:36 143 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:41 144 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 145 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:06:23 146 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 148 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 149 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:41 150 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 151 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 152 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 153 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:09:25 154 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 155 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:46 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:07 157 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:10:31 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:15 159 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:49 160 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:13:13 161 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:13:55 162 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 163 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 pts 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 4 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 5 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 6 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 6 10 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 11 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 12 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 13 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 16 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 17 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 45 pts 2 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 44 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 41 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 41 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 6 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 22 15 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 15