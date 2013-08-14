Trending

Stybar wins stage 3 of the Eneco Tour

Demare retains overall race lead

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma QuickStep) was the surprise winner of stage three of the Eneco Tour, out-sprinting Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Lampre Merida) and Lars Boom (Belkin) after the trio broke clear with Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in the final two kilometres.

Lars Boom opened the sprint having just made contact with the leaders after they’d created a gap on the rest of the field. However, it was Stybar who crossed the line in first place after Boom slowed, and with Richeze just missing out on victory.

"It was a really difficult final," Stybar said, noting the cross-headwind. "When I did the sprint in the final I waited, waited, and waited for the right moment. I let the other guys pass, jumped on the wheel of Richeze and then I came out from his wheel and I did my sprint in the very last moment to be powerful enough to pass him.

"It's really nice to have a win like this. It's especially nice because tomorrow we arrive in Essen where I live with my girlfriend when I am in Belgium. It's really nice to arrive there with the win. We will see now, as starting on Friday we will start the weekend for the GC. I am focused on the TT. I know I will lose something but I want to try to go full gas and try to go into the final two stages in a good GC position. In Tour de Pologne I was pretty OK on the climbs. I will try to do my best on Saturday, and Sunday, the finish is more for my skills."

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) retained his lead in the overall, although defending champion Lars Boom picked up vital bonus seconds in the fight for the leader’s jersey and moved up to second overall. The Belkin rider now lies just one second down on Demare with Stybar a further two seconds down.

How it unfolded

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin Sharp), Axel Domont (AG2R), Eloy Teruel (Movistar), and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise) formed the break of the day early on.

Their lead peaked at close to 6 minutes but with 70km remaining their advantage was down to just over 90 seconds.

The peloton began splitting in the cross winds as the race hit the coast, and the injection of pace was enough for the QuickStep-led charge to reel in the four leaders as a number of riders struggled to return to the peloton.

Taylor Phinney and Theo Bos were among those who missed out, but the hesitation at the front and the change in wind direction meant that the gap never grew beyond 15 seconds.

There was a regrouping soon after but still feeling fresh, Wallays jumped clear again, this time joined by his teammate Laurens De Vreese. The pair built up a lead of a minute with 44 kilometres still to go.

Wallays was the last man standing after De Vreese slipped back, but with the bunch breathing down his neck, the Topsport rider was always fighting a losing battle. The peloton afforded Wallays a buffer of 20 seconds with FDJ a prominent presence at the head of the field, race leader Arnaud Demare nicely tucked away near the front.

Inside the final 17 kilometres, with Wallays suffering and the peloton sniffing blood, the escape was brought to an end. BMC, FDJ and Belkin swamped the front, with Argos Shimano also showing their mettle as they looked to bring Kittel into contention.

Garmin-Sharp set the pace with 8 kilometres to go with Tyler Farrar desperate for a win. The American team soon peeled off, Lotto and FDJ creating two leadout trains.

Argos rallied, capitalising on a tiring FDJ but inside the final two kilometres, as riders began to drop off the back, no one single team could control the field.

With the sprinters’ teams taking risks to remain on the front it was Andre Greipel who appeared to let a gap go with less than two kilometres to go. Roelandts appeared to be unaware that he was clear with only three riders for company, and the Belgian rider used his reserves as he drove for the line. He peeled off, allowing Boom to accelerate, more in a bid to ensure he picked up bonus seconds than actually win the stage, but it was Stybar who proved the fastest. The former cross-specialist timed is run to perfection, edging out his rivals on the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4:14:00
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:02
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
13Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
17Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
24Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
25Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
27Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
31James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
32Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
33Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
36Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
41Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
47Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
49Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
55Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
58Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
60Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
62Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
64Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
66Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
68Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
76Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
78Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
84Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
85Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
86Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
89Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
90Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
92Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
95Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
96Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
97Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
103Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:11
104John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:13
105Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:19
106Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
108Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
109Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
110David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
111Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
112Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
114Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
115Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
117Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
119Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
121Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
122Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
123Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
124Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
125Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
129Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:00:42
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
131Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
132Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:05
139Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
142Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
143Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
144Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
145Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
148Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
149Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
150Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
151Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
152Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
153Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
154Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
155Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
156Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
157Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
158Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
159Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:29
160Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:00
161Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
162Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
163Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DSQPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team

Checkpoint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling6
4Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
5James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2

Checkpoint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling6
4David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4
5Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp8pts
2Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3

Sprint 4 (Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida25
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling22
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard19
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol17
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale15
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty13
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha12
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale11
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team12:42:04
2Belkin Pro Cycling
3Lampre-Merida
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:02
6FDJ
7Astana Pro Team
8Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Team Argos-Shimano
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Sky Procycling
12Katusha
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14RadioShack Leopard
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Garmin-Sharp
18BMC Racing Team
19Orica-GreenEdge
20Movistar Team0:00:11
21Lotto Belisol0:00:19

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ12:18:42
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:06
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
12Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:13
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
20Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
22Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
28Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
29Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
30Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
32Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
37Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:18
38Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:20
39Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
40Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:22
41Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
44Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
47Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
48Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
51Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
62Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
65Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
66Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:39
68Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
70Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
71Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
73Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
74Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
75Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
76Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
79Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
81Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
82Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
86Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
88Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
89Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:01
90John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:02
92Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
93Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:05
94Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
95Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
96Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
97Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
98Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
99Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:16
100Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
101Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
102Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
103Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:21
104Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:25
105Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:32
110Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
112Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
114David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
115Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:01:41
116Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:51
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:55
120Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
121Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
122Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:14
123Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:23
124Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
125Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:32
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
127Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:44
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp0:02:54
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:11
132Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:03:15
133Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:23
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:52
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:00
136Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:36
137Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:57
138Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
139Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:15
140Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
141Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:05:36
143Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:41
144Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
145David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:06:23
146Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
148Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
149Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:41
150Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:04
151Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
152Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
153Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:09:25
154Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
155Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:46
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:07
157Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:10:31
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:15
159Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:49
160Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:13:13
161Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:13:55
162Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
163Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise66pts
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
4Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
5Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale22
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling6
10Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
11Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
12David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4
13Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
16James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
17Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol45pts
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida44
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling41
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard41
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team32
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise31
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling30
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team28
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale23
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp22
15Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ36:56:41
2Belking Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
4BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:12
7Lampre-Merida0:00:17
8Katusha
9RadioShack Leopard0:00:19
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:24
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:31
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Movistar Team0:00:33
15Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:41
16Lotto Belisol
17Astana Pro Team0:00:47
18Team Argos-Shimano
19Sky Procycling0:00:50
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:04
21Garmin-Sharp0:01:11

 

