Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the short 13.2km time trial of the Eneco Tour to strengthen his chances of overall victory in the WorldTour stage race.

The Frenchman covered the technical course around Sittard-Geleen in the Netherlands in 16:08. Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) and Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) finished second and third, both four seconds down. Big pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was only fifth.

Lars Boom (Belkin) held on to his overall lead with a strong effort, with Chavanel now second overall, four seconds down. Dumoulin moved up to third, at eight seconds. Taylor Phinney (BMC) is fourth overall, also at eight seconds.

Chavanel was pleased to have won and give him a chance of overall victory.

"It's great to win. I'm super happy," he said. "It was a superb course for me. It was very technical with lots of corners. It's good it was dry but after reconnaissance this morning, I went on the team bus and I said I loved it. I then focused on doing my best."

“I think I've got a chance of overall victory. I've twice finished second in the Eneco Tour (in 2009 and 2012) and this time I hope I can win. I was careful not lose any times in the splits in the opening three stages and so now it's possible."

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) set an early best time, but ended up off the podium, finishing fifth at nine seconds. However, the Briton is aiming for the World championships and that 57km long flat course could not be compared with this short, technical and rolling course in the country lanes of Limburg.

Zdenek Stybar came into the stage in fourth place overall, but he finished 38 seconds behind his teammate Chavanel. Former race leader Arnaud Demare (FdJ.fr) lost even more time and dropped from his third place overall. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) powered his way across the finish line 49 seconds slower than Chavanel.

Chavanel was only 24 seconds down on Boom before the race started. Boom didn't come into the stage to win the time trial, but hoping to hold on to his overall lead, and managed to do so, finishing only 20 seconds slower than Chavanel, in tenth place on the stage.

How it happened

The sun came out again Friday and the riders had a summery afternoon on the rolling course. Wiggins was on the 16th man to cover the 13.2km course, and he whipped around it in 16:13. That ensure him a long wait but eventually futile wait in the hot seat.

Saxo-Tinkoff 's Italians were the first to come close to Wiggins, with Daniel Bennati at 15 seconds down and Manuele Boaro an additional four seconds slower. They were then topped by Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), but even the double Australian national road and time trial champion couldn't seriously challenge Wiggins.

Bennati and Durbridge both put in good rides. Bennati was in fact the fastest at the intermediate time check, by four seconds, but lost time on the second half of the course. The Australian reversed that, as he was 31 seconds behind Wiggins' best time at the intermediate, and then only 14 seconds down at the finish.

Jesse Sergent of RadioShack-Leopard was the next to challenge the Olympic champion, topping his intermediate time by 10 seconds, and then actually beating the best time by five seconds. The New Zealander had won the time trial here in 2011, but he wasn't destined to repeat that feat.

Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS) started fast and blasted around the twisting course, setting a best time of 16:04 on the short course, four seconds faster than Sergent. Shortly after him, Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) crossed the finish line marginally faster than Sergent, putting himself in second place.

From there it was only a question of how well the top GC riders would do to defend their positions. Phinney tried hard, as did teammate Philippe Gilbert but Boom proved the best of the bunch, keeping his leader's jersey by a small margin.

Now the fight for overall will head to Belgium for two tough stages in the Ardennes hills and the cobbled climbs in the Flanders region.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:04 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:14 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:20 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:23 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:26 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:28 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:29 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 21 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:33 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:38 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:39 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:40 28 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 31 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:42 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:43 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:44 34 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:45 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:46 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:47 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:48 39 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:49 40 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 41 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:51 43 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 44 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 45 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:54 47 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:55 48 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 49 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:56 51 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:57 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:58 53 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 54 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:02 56 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:03 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:04 58 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 60 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 62 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 63 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:05 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 65 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 66 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 67 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 68 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:07 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 72 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:11 74 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 76 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:13 78 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 81 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:15 82 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 83 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 85 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 86 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:18 87 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:19 88 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 89 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 90 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 92 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 93 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 94 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:26 97 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:27 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 100 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 101 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 102 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:33 103 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 104 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:34 105 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 106 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 108 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 109 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:38 110 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:39 111 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 112 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 113 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:40 115 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 117 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:43 118 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 119 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:47 120 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:48 122 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 123 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:49 124 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:50 125 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:51 126 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 127 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 128 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:53 129 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:54 130 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:55 131 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:56 132 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:57 133 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:58 135 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 137 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:01 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 140 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 141 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:05 142 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 143 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:07 144 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 145 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 146 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:09 147 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:11 148 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:02:13 149 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:14 150 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:16 151 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:23 152 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:24 153 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:28 154 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:30 155 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 156 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:07 DNS Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling DNS Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNS Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano DNS Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 19 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 13 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 10 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 10

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-GreenEdge 0:49:07 2 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:15 4 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:27 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Katusha 0:00:35 7 Sky Procycling 0:00:37 8 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:46 9 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 10 Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 11 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:33 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Lotto Belisol 0:01:42 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 15 FDJ 0:01:59 16 Movistar Team 0:02:15 17 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:45 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:46 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 20 Lampre-Merida 0:03:24 21 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:34

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16:22:39 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:08 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:10 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:23 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:24 9 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:25 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:27 12 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 13 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:29 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 18 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:38 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:47 21 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:48 22 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:50 24 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 25 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:52 27 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:02 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:06 35 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:07 37 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:01:08 38 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:11 39 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:13 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:15 42 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:18 44 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:21 45 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 47 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:24 48 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:28 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:01:29 50 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 51 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:35 52 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:41 53 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 54 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:44 55 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:49 56 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 57 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 58 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:54 59 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 61 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:56 62 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:03 64 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 65 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:06 66 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:08 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 69 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:11 71 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 72 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:17 73 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:19 74 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 75 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:02:26 76 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:28 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:29 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:35 81 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:41 82 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:46 83 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:53 84 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:02:54 85 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 86 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:03:00 87 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:04 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:09 89 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:11 90 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:16 91 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:17 92 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:03:21 93 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:03:24 95 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:27 96 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:36 97 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:37 98 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:57 99 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:58 100 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:07 101 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:16 102 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:17 104 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:25 105 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 106 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:31 107 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:37 108 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:42 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:43 110 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:45 111 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:46 112 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:51 113 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:08 114 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:29 116 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:46 117 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:48 118 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:59 119 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:01 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 121 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:06:04 122 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:06 123 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:08 124 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:12 125 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:34 126 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:46 127 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:03 128 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:05 129 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:12 131 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:09 132 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:27 133 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:08:39 134 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:45 135 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:26 136 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:03 138 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:12 139 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:17 140 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:23 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:24 142 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:10:28 143 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 144 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:01 145 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:17 146 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:13:04 147 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:32 148 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:13:38 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:55 150 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:15:59 151 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:07 152 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:25 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:17:37 154 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:17:54 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:18:06 156 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 75 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 73 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 66 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 44 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 9 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 29 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 25 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 23 19 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 20 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 19 21 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 24 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 15 25 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 13 26 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 13 27 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 28 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 30 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 32 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 33 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 11 34 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 37 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 40 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 41 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 44 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 45 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 5 46 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 47 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 3

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 36 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 4 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 5 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 7 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 8 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 11 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 6 13 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 14 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 15 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 17 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 4 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 19 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 21 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 2 22 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 24 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 25 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2