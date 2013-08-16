Chavanel time trials to Eneco Tour stage 5 win
Boom retains overall lead
Stage 5: Sittard-Geleen (ITT) -
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the short 13.2km time trial of the Eneco Tour to strengthen his chances of overall victory in the WorldTour stage race.
The Frenchman covered the technical course around Sittard-Geleen in the Netherlands in 16:08. Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) and Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) finished second and third, both four seconds down. Big pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was only fifth.
Lars Boom (Belkin) held on to his overall lead with a strong effort, with Chavanel now second overall, four seconds down. Dumoulin moved up to third, at eight seconds. Taylor Phinney (BMC) is fourth overall, also at eight seconds.
Chavanel was pleased to have won and give him a chance of overall victory.
"It's great to win. I'm super happy," he said. "It was a superb course for me. It was very technical with lots of corners. It's good it was dry but after reconnaissance this morning, I went on the team bus and I said I loved it. I then focused on doing my best."
“I think I've got a chance of overall victory. I've twice finished second in the Eneco Tour (in 2009 and 2012) and this time I hope I can win. I was careful not lose any times in the splits in the opening three stages and so now it's possible."
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) set an early best time, but ended up off the podium, finishing fifth at nine seconds. However, the Briton is aiming for the World championships and that 57km long flat course could not be compared with this short, technical and rolling course in the country lanes of Limburg.
Zdenek Stybar came into the stage in fourth place overall, but he finished 38 seconds behind his teammate Chavanel. Former race leader Arnaud Demare (FdJ.fr) lost even more time and dropped from his third place overall. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) powered his way across the finish line 49 seconds slower than Chavanel.
Chavanel was only 24 seconds down on Boom before the race started. Boom didn't come into the stage to win the time trial, but hoping to hold on to his overall lead, and managed to do so, finishing only 20 seconds slower than Chavanel, in tenth place on the stage.
How it happened
The sun came out again Friday and the riders had a summery afternoon on the rolling course. Wiggins was on the 16th man to cover the 13.2km course, and he whipped around it in 16:13. That ensure him a long wait but eventually futile wait in the hot seat.
Saxo-Tinkoff 's Italians were the first to come close to Wiggins, with Daniel Bennati at 15 seconds down and Manuele Boaro an additional four seconds slower. They were then topped by Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), but even the double Australian national road and time trial champion couldn't seriously challenge Wiggins.
Bennati and Durbridge both put in good rides. Bennati was in fact the fastest at the intermediate time check, by four seconds, but lost time on the second half of the course. The Australian reversed that, as he was 31 seconds behind Wiggins' best time at the intermediate, and then only 14 seconds down at the finish.
Jesse Sergent of RadioShack-Leopard was the next to challenge the Olympic champion, topping his intermediate time by 10 seconds, and then actually beating the best time by five seconds. The New Zealander had won the time trial here in 2011, but he wasn't destined to repeat that feat.
Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS) started fast and blasted around the twisting course, setting a best time of 16:04 on the short course, four seconds faster than Sergent. Shortly after him, Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) crossed the finish line marginally faster than Sergent, putting himself in second place.
From there it was only a question of how well the top GC riders would do to defend their positions. Phinney tried hard, as did teammate Philippe Gilbert but Boom proved the best of the bunch, keeping his leader's jersey by a small margin.
Now the fight for overall will head to Belgium for two tough stages in the Ardennes hills and the cobbled climbs in the Flanders region.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:04
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:14
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:28
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:29
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|21
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:38
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:40
|28
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|31
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:43
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|34
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:45
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|37
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:47
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:48
|39
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|40
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|41
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:51
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|44
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|45
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|47
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:55
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|49
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:56
|51
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:57
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|53
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|54
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:02
|56
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:03
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:04
|58
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|65
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|66
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|68
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|69
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:07
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:11
|74
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|78
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|81
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:15
|82
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|83
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|85
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:18
|87
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:19
|88
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|89
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|90
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|92
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|93
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|94
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:26
|97
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:27
|99
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|100
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|101
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|102
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:33
|103
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:34
|105
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|106
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|108
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|109
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:38
|110
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:39
|111
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|112
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:40
|115
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|117
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:43
|118
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|119
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:47
|120
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:48
|122
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:49
|124
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:50
|125
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:51
|126
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|127
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|128
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:53
|129
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:54
|130
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:55
|131
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:56
|132
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|133
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:58
|135
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|137
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:01
|138
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|140
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|141
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|142
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|143
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:07
|144
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|145
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|146
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:09
|147
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:11
|148
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:02:13
|149
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:14
|150
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:16
|151
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:23
|152
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:24
|153
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:28
|154
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:30
|155
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|156
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:07
|DNS
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|10
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:49:07
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:15
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Katusha
|0:00:35
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:46
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:01
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:33
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:42
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|15
|FDJ
|0:01:59
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:45
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:46
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:24
|21
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16:22:39
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:08
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:25
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|12
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:29
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|18
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:38
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:47
|21
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|22
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|24
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|25
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|27
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|30
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:02
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:06
|35
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:07
|37
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:08
|38
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:11
|39
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:13
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|42
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|44
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:21
|45
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|47
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:24
|48
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:28
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:01:29
|50
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:35
|52
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:41
|53
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|54
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:44
|55
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:49
|56
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|57
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|58
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:54
|59
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|61
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:56
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|65
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:06
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|67
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|69
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:11
|71
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|72
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:17
|73
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:19
|74
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|75
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:26
|76
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:28
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:35
|81
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:41
|82
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:46
|83
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:53
|84
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:54
|85
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|86
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:03:00
|87
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:04
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:09
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:11
|90
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:16
|91
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:17
|92
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|93
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:24
|95
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:27
|96
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|97
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:37
|98
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:57
|99
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:58
|100
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:07
|101
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:16
|102
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:17
|104
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:25
|105
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|106
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:31
|107
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:37
|108
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:42
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:43
|110
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|111
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:46
|112
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:51
|113
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|114
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:29
|116
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:46
|117
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:48
|118
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:59
|119
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:01
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|121
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:04
|122
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:06
|123
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:08
|124
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:12
|125
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:34
|126
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:46
|127
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:03
|128
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:05
|129
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:12
|131
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:09
|132
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:27
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:08:39
|134
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:45
|135
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:26
|136
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:03
|138
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:12
|139
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:17
|140
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:23
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:24
|142
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:10:28
|143
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:01
|145
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:17
|146
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:13:04
|147
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:32
|148
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:13:38
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:55
|150
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:15:59
|151
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:07
|152
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:25
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:17:37
|154
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:54
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:18:06
|156
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|75
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|73
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|44
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|9
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|29
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|19
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|20
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|21
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|24
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|15
|25
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|26
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|13
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|28
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|30
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|31
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|32
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|33
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|34
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|35
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|37
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|39
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|40
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|41
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|44
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|46
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|47
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|36
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|4
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|7
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|8
|10
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|11
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|14
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|15
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|17
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|4
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|19
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|21
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|22
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|24
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|25
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|49:08:46
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:36
|6
|Katusha
|0:00:54
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:29
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|11
|FDJ
|0:01:55
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:25
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:46
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:11
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:12
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:04:45
|20
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:05:01
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:06:29
