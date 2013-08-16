Trending

Chavanel time trials to Eneco Tour stage 5 win

Boom retains overall lead

Image 1 of 53

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) time trials

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) time trials
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 53

Jure Kocjan (Euskaltel)

Jure Kocjan (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 53

Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Tinkoff)

Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 53

Pieter Jacobs

Pieter Jacobs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 53

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 53

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 53

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack)

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 53

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 53

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 53

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 53

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 53

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 53

Alexander Porsev (Katusha)

Alexander Porsev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 53

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 53

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 53

Bernhard Eisel (Sky)

Bernhard Eisel (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 53

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 53

Graeme Brown (Belkin)

Graeme Brown (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 53

Robert Hunter (Garmin-Sharp)

Robert Hunter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 53

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 53

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Tinkoff)

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 53

Danilo Hondo (RadioShack)

Danilo Hondo (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 53

Davide Apollonio

Davide Apollonio
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 53

Sebastien Minard (AG2R)

Sebastien Minard (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 53

Jon Aberastuiri (Euskaltel)

Jon Aberastuiri (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 53

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 53

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 53

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 53

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack)

Jan Bakelandts (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 53

Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 53

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 53

Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 53

Ian Stannard (Sky)

Ian Stannard (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 53

Kevin De Weer (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Kevin De Weer (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 53

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 53

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar)

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 53

Tim Declercq

Tim Declercq
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 53

Wilko Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilko Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 53

Sebastiaan Langeveld (Orica GreenEdge)

Sebastiaan Langeveld (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 53

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 53

Lars Boom (Belkin)

Lars Boom (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 53

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 53

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 53

Julian Kern (Ag2r)

Julian Kern (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 53

Bram Tankirk (Belkin)

Bram Tankirk (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 53

Alexey Tsatevitch

Alexey Tsatevitch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 53

Race leader Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium

Race leader Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 53

Race leader Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium

Race leader Lars Boom (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 53

Stage winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Stage winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 53

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 53

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 53

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on his way to a stage win

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on his way to a stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) won the short 13.2km time trial of the Eneco Tour to strengthen his chances of overall victory in the WorldTour stage race.

The Frenchman covered the technical course around Sittard-Geleen in the Netherlands in 16:08. Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) and Jesse Sergent (RadioShack-Leopard) finished second and third, both four seconds down. Big pre-race favourite Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was only fifth.

Lars Boom (Belkin) held on to his overall lead with a strong effort, with Chavanel now second overall, four seconds down. Dumoulin moved up to third, at eight seconds. Taylor Phinney (BMC) is fourth overall, also at eight seconds.

Chavanel was pleased to have won and give him a chance of overall victory.

"It's great to win. I'm super happy," he said. "It was a superb course for me. It was very technical with lots of corners. It's good it was dry but after reconnaissance this morning, I went on the team bus and I said I loved it. I then focused on doing my best."

“I think I've got a chance of overall victory. I've twice finished second in the Eneco Tour (in 2009 and 2012) and this time I hope I can win. I was careful not lose any times in the splits in the opening three stages and so now it's possible."

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) set an early best time, but ended up off the podium, finishing fifth at nine seconds. However, the Briton is aiming for the World championships and that 57km long flat course could not be compared with this short, technical and rolling course in the country lanes of Limburg.

Zdenek Stybar came into the stage in fourth place overall, but he finished 38 seconds behind his teammate Chavanel. Former race leader Arnaud Demare (FdJ.fr) lost even more time and dropped from his third place overall. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) powered his way across the finish line 49 seconds slower than Chavanel.

Chavanel was only 24 seconds down on Boom before the race started. Boom didn't come into the stage to win the time trial, but hoping to hold on to his overall lead, and managed to do so, finishing only 20 seconds slower than Chavanel, in tenth place on the stage.

How it happened

The sun came out again Friday and the riders had a summery afternoon on the rolling course. Wiggins was on the 16th man to cover the 13.2km course, and he whipped around it in 16:13. That ensure him a long wait but eventually futile wait in the hot seat.

Saxo-Tinkoff 's Italians were the first to come close to Wiggins, with Daniel Bennati at 15 seconds down and Manuele Boaro an additional four seconds slower. They were then topped by Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), but even the double Australian national road and time trial champion couldn't seriously challenge Wiggins.

Bennati and Durbridge both put in good rides. Bennati was in fact the fastest at the intermediate time check, by four seconds, but lost time on the second half of the course. The Australian reversed that, as he was 31 seconds behind Wiggins' best time at the intermediate, and then only 14 seconds down at the finish.

Jesse Sergent of RadioShack-Leopard was the next to challenge the Olympic champion, topping his intermediate time by 10 seconds, and then actually beating the best time by five seconds. The New Zealander had won the time trial here in 2011, but he wasn't destined to repeat that feat.

Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS) started fast and blasted around the twisting course, setting a best time of 16:04 on the short course, four seconds faster than Sergent. Shortly after him, Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) crossed the finish line marginally faster than Sergent, putting himself in second place.

From there it was only a question of how well the top GC riders would do to defend their positions. Phinney tried hard, as did teammate Philippe Gilbert but Boom proved the best of the bunch, keeping his leader's jersey by a small margin.

Now the fight for overall will head to Belgium for two tough stages in the Ardennes hills and the cobbled climbs in the Flanders region.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:04
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:04
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:00:14
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
10Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:20
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:23
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:24
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:26
16Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:00:28
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:29
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
21Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:33
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:38
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:39
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:40
28Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:42
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:43
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:44
34Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:00:45
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:46
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:47
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:48
39Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:49
40André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
41Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
42Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:00:51
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
44Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:54
47Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:55
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
49David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:00:56
51John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:57
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:58
53Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
54Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:02
56Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:01:03
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:04
58Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
60Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
61Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
62Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
63Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:05
64Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
65Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
66David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
67Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
68Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:07
70Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
71Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:10
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:11
74Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
76Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:13
78Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:14
81Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:15
82Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
83Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
85Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:18
87Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:01:19
88Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
89Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
90Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
92Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
93Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
94Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:26
97Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:27
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:28
100Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:30
101Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
102Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:33
103Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
104Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:34
105Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
106Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:35
108Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
109Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:38
110Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:39
111Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
112Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
113Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:40
115Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
117Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:43
118Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:46
119Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:47
120Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:48
122Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:49
124Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:50
125Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:51
126Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
127Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:52
128Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:53
129Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:54
130Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:55
131Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:56
132Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:57
133Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
134Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:58
135Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
137Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:01
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
139Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
140Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
141Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:05
142Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
143Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:07
144Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
145Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
146Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:09
147Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:11
148Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:02:13
149Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:14
150Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:16
151Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:23
152James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:24
153Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:28
154Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:30
155Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
156Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:07
DNSMark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNSSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNSMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
DNSDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano25
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard22
4Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge19
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha13
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
10Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling10

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge0:49:07
2Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
3RadioShack Leopard0:00:15
4Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:27
5BMC Racing Team
6Katusha0:00:35
7Sky Procycling0:00:37
8Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
10Astana Pro Team0:01:17
11Garmin-Sharp0:01:33
12Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Lotto Belisol0:01:42
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
15FDJ0:01:59
16Movistar Team0:02:15
17Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:45
18Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:46
19Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:48
20Lampre-Merida0:03:24
21Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:34

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling16:22:39
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:08
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:23
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:24
9Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:00:25
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:27
12Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
13Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:29
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
18Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:00:38
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:48
22Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:50
24Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
25Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:52
27Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
33Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:01:02
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:06
35Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:07
37Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:01:08
38Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:11
39Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:13
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
42Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:18
44Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:21
45Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
47Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:24
48Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:28
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:01:29
50Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:35
52John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:41
53Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
54Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:44
55Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:49
56Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
57Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
58Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:54
59Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
61Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:01:56
62Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:03
64Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:05
65Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:06
66Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:07
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
69Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:11
71Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
72Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:02:17
73Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:19
74Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:23
75Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:02:26
76Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:28
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:29
79Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:35
81Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:02:41
82Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:46
83Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:02:53
84David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:02:54
85Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:59
86Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:03:00
87Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:04
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:09
89Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:11
90Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:16
91Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:17
92Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:21
93Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:03:24
95Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:27
96Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
97Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:03:37
98Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:57
99Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:58
100Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:04:07
101Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:16
102Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
103Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:17
104Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:25
105Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
106Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:31
107Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:37
108Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:42
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:43
110Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:45
111Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:46
112Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:51
113Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:08
114Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:29
116Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:46
117Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:05:48
118Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:59
119Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:01
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:03
121Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:06:04
122James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:06
123Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:08
124Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:12
125Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:34
126Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:46
127Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:03
128Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:05
129Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:12
131Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:09
132Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:27
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:08:39
134Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:45
135Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:26
136Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:03
138David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:12
139Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:17
140Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:23
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:24
142Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:10:28
143Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
144Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:01
145Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:17
146Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:13:04
147Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:32
148Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:13:38
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:55
150Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:15:59
151Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:07
152Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:25
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:17:37
154Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:17:54
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:18:06
156Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol75pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling73
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard66
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team47
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team47
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida44
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise37
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
9Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise31
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team30
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha29
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling28
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano25
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale23
19Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard22
20Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge19
21Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
24Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale15
25Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team13
26Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha13
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13
28Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
30Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty13
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
32Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
33Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp11
34Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10
37Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
38Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
40Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
41Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
44Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
45Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale5
46Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
47Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale3

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise66pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling36
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
4Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale22
7Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ8
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
11Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling6
13Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
14Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty6
15Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team4
17David Boucher (Fra) FDJ4
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
19Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard4
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
21Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
22Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
24Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
25James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team49:08:46
2Orica-GreenEdge
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:30
4BMC Racing Team
5RadioShack Leopard0:00:36
6Katusha0:00:54
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
8Team Argos-Shimano0:01:29
9Sky Procycling0:01:40
10Astana Pro Team0:01:54
11FDJ0:01:55
12Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:06
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
14Lotto Belisol0:02:25
15Garmin-Sharp0:02:46
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:11
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:12
18Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:31
19Lampre-Merida0:04:45
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:05:01
21Movistar Team0:06:29

