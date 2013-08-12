Renshaw powers to victory in Eneco Tour opener
Australian tops Greipel, Nizzolo
Stage 1: Koksijde - Ardooie
Mark Renshaw (Belkin) attacked just prior to the flamme rouge and soloed to a narrow victory in the opening stage of the Eneco Tour.
The lead-out didn't go quite as expected for Belkin, but the 30-year-old Australian took matters into his own hands in the final 1.5 kilometres and earned his second victory of the year.
"It was a big surprise for me, it wasn't the plan," said Renshaw. "The initial plan was to ride for Theo [Bos]. In the final, he was right on my wheel properly, but with still a long way to go it was just the two of us. He then opened up a small gap, I think on purpose, and that was crucial for me to win. I have to thank Theo for that.
"I'm ecstatic to finally get a victory in a WorldTour race. I really wanted to have a good finish to the year and I'd like to repay the team. I'm happy to take this victory today but tomorrow I imagine we'll be working for Theo Bos."
With the time bonuses factored in Renshaw leads general classification by six seconds over Greipel and seven seconds on Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who picked up bonus seconds while part of the break of the day.
The Eneco Tour kicked off in Belgium with a 175km stage from Koksijde to Ardooie and in the opening kilometres three riders attacked to form the break of the day: Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammates Laurens De Vreese and Pieter Jacobs plus Benjamin Verraes (Accent Jobs-Wanty). The trio's maximum advantage topped out at 8:30, but the teams of the sprinters kept them in check and reduced the gap to a very manageable 2:08 at the beginning of the first of two 15km finishing circuits in Ardooie.
FDJ, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Belkin, Orica-GreenEdge, Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol all contributed to the chase effort and by the time the peloton heard the bell for one lap to go the break was in sight, just nine seconds ahead. Moments later their escape came to a conclusion.
Orica-GreenEdge took control of the peloton early on the final lap, stringing out the peloton in single file and creating some gaps in the peloton. Belgian champion Stijn Devolder as well as Bradley Wiggins were among those who found themselves at the wrong side of the split.
At 10km remaining the peloton reached the day's final intermediate sprint with defending Eneco Tour champion Lars Boom (Belkin) coming to the fore to take the three-second time bonus.
The pace momentarily waned, and on the wide roads in the closing kilometres the peloton fanned out across the tarmac. Various lead-out trains began to form at 5km remaining, with Lotto Belisol, FDJ and Belkin lined-up side-by-side.
In the closing kilometres the roads narrowed and just prior to the passing under the flamme rouge at 1 kilometre to go Renshaw jumped ahead through a quick succession of turns, catching the peloton off guard.
Renshaw drove full-gas all the way through to the finish line, holding off the charging field by a couple of seconds.
"I went as fast as I could through the last couple of corners, I took some risks," said Renshaw. "[Assistant sports director] Merijn Zeeman shouted in my ear that I needed to give 100 percent and that’s what I did. I’m pretty good at keeping a high speed over a longer distance. In the last 200 metres I have not looked back once and luckily I saw nobody pass me."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4:01:14
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:02
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|23
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|24
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|32
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|40
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|45
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|49
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|54
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|61
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|65
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|70
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|74
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|76
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|80
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|81
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|86
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|90
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|93
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|96
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|99
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|102
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|111
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|113
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|121
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|124
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|126
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|139
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|141
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|142
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|143
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|144
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:21
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:49
|147
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:02
|148
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:03:50
|150
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|158
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|160
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|161
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|163
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|164
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|165
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|166
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|167
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|168
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Sprint
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|Sprint
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|19
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|5
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:03:46
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Katusha
|7
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Sky Procycling
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4:01:04
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:06
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:08
|5
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|7
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|10
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:12
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|36
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|44
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|49
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|53
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|60
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|71
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|76
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|91
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|94
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|95
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|97
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|100
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|103
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|109
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|112
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|120
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|121
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|124
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|126
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|128
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|139
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|140
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|141
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:40
|144
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|145
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|146
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:31
|147
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|148
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:59
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:04:00
|150
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|158
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|160
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|161
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|163
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|164
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|165
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|166
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|167
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|168
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|19
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|3
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|5
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|7
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:03:46
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Katusha
|7
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Sky Procycling
