Image 1 of 43 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) celebrates his first WorldTour podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 43 Mark Renshaw celebrates his stage win with his teammate (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 43 Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 43 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) wins stage 1 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 43 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) wins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 43 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (RadioShack) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 43 Alessandro Petacchi made his debut in Omega Pharma-Quickstep colors (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 43 Mark Renshaw wins the opening stage at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 43 Sky's Bernhard Eisel leads teammate Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 43 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) led the peloton in for second place two seconds behind stage winner Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 43 Stage 1 winner Mark Renshaw is congratulated by Belkin teammate Graeme Brown (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 43 Eneco Tour stage 1 winner Mark Renshaw (Belkin) makes his way to the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 43 Pieter Jacobs leads Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammate Laurens de Vreese and Benjamin Verraes (Accent Jobs-Wanty) in the break of the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 43 The teams of the sprinters at the head of the peloton in pursuit of the break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 43 Saxo-Tinkoff teammates Daniele Bennati and Matti Breschel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 43 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 43 Luxembourg road champion Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 43 The early break survived to the 15km finishing circuit in Ardooie (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 43 Orica-GreenEdge leads the chase of the three-man break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 43 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre) on stage one of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 43 On a mission: Mark Renshaw rides away to the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 43 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) claimed the opening stage of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 43 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) claimed the opening stage of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 43 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 43 Gert Dockx sets the pace with Luke Durbridge on his wheel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 43 Dutch road champion Johnny Hoogerland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 43 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 43 Defending Eneco Tour champion Lars Boom in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 43 Daniel Oss (Team BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 43 Hondo and Greipel in conversation at the start of stage one (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 43 Alessandro Petacchi in QuickStep colours (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 43 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 43 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 43 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 43 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 43 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 43 Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 43 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 43 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 43 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 43 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 43 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 43 Mark Renshaw wins the opening stage at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) attacked just prior to the flamme rouge and soloed to a narrow victory in the opening stage of the Eneco Tour.





The lead-out didn't go quite as expected for Belkin, but the 30-year-old Australian took matters into his own hands in the final 1.5 kilometres and earned his second victory of the year.

"It was a big surprise for me, it wasn't the plan," said Renshaw. "The initial plan was to ride for Theo [Bos]. In the final, he was right on my wheel properly, but with still a long way to go it was just the two of us. He then opened up a small gap, I think on purpose, and that was crucial for me to win. I have to thank Theo for that.

"I'm ecstatic to finally get a victory in a WorldTour race. I really wanted to have a good finish to the year and I'd like to repay the team. I'm happy to take this victory today but tomorrow I imagine we'll be working for Theo Bos."

With the time bonuses factored in Renshaw leads general classification by six seconds over Greipel and seven seconds on Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who picked up bonus seconds while part of the break of the day.

The Eneco Tour kicked off in Belgium with a 175km stage from Koksijde to Ardooie and in the opening kilometres three riders attacked to form the break of the day: Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammates Laurens De Vreese and Pieter Jacobs plus Benjamin Verraes (Accent Jobs-Wanty). The trio's maximum advantage topped out at 8:30, but the teams of the sprinters kept them in check and reduced the gap to a very manageable 2:08 at the beginning of the first of two 15km finishing circuits in Ardooie.

FDJ, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Belkin, Orica-GreenEdge, Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol all contributed to the chase effort and by the time the peloton heard the bell for one lap to go the break was in sight, just nine seconds ahead. Moments later their escape came to a conclusion.

Orica-GreenEdge took control of the peloton early on the final lap, stringing out the peloton in single file and creating some gaps in the peloton. Belgian champion Stijn Devolder as well as Bradley Wiggins were among those who found themselves at the wrong side of the split.

At 10km remaining the peloton reached the day's final intermediate sprint with defending Eneco Tour champion Lars Boom (Belkin) coming to the fore to take the three-second time bonus.

The pace momentarily waned, and on the wide roads in the closing kilometres the peloton fanned out across the tarmac. Various lead-out trains began to form at 5km remaining, with Lotto Belisol, FDJ and Belkin lined-up side-by-side.

In the closing kilometres the roads narrowed and just prior to the passing under the flamme rouge at 1 kilometre to go Renshaw jumped ahead through a quick succession of turns, catching the peloton off guard.

Renshaw drove full-gas all the way through to the finish line, holding off the charging field by a couple of seconds.

"I went as fast as I could through the last couple of corners, I took some risks," said Renshaw. "[Assistant sports director] Merijn Zeeman shouted in my ear that I needed to give 100 percent and that’s what I did. I’m pretty good at keeping a high speed over a longer distance. In the last 200 metres I have not looked back once and luckily I saw nobody pass me."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 4:01:14 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:02 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 4 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 19 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 23 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 24 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 29 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 32 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 34 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 40 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 45 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 49 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 52 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 53 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 54 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 55 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 61 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 64 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 65 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 70 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 73 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 76 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 80 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 81 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 85 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 86 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 90 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 91 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 93 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 94 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 96 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 99 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 101 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 102 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 108 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 110 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 111 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 113 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 120 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 121 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 124 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 126 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 127 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 132 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 139 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 141 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:30 142 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:32 143 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:41 144 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:21 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:49 147 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:00:02 148 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:03:50 150 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 153 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 158 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 159 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 160 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 161 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 162 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 163 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 164 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 165 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 166 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 167 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 168 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Sprint Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 Sprint Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 19 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 10 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10

Combativity 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 5 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Combativity 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 4 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12:03:46 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Katusha 7 Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 FDJ 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 Lotto Belisol 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Lampre-Merida 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Orica-GreenEdge 20 Sky Procycling 21 Garmin-Sharp

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 4:01:04 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:08 5 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:09 7 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:11 10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:12 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 23 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 27 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 36 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 38 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 44 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 49 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 53 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 60 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 65 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 66 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 71 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 76 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 81 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 86 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 94 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 95 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 97 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 99 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 100 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 102 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 103 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 111 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 112 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 120 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 121 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 122 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 124 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 126 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 127 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 132 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 139 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 140 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 141 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 142 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 143 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 144 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:42 145 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:51 146 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 147 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:59 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:04:00 150 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 153 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 157 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 158 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 159 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 160 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 161 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 162 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 163 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 164 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 165 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 166 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 167 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 168 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 22 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 19 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 10 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 pts 2 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 3 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 5 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 7 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2