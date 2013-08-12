Trending

Renshaw powers to victory in Eneco Tour opener

Australian tops Greipel, Nizzolo

Image 1 of 43

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) celebrates his first WorldTour podium

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) celebrates his first WorldTour podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 43

Mark Renshaw celebrates his stage win with his teammate

Mark Renshaw celebrates his stage win with his teammate
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 43

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 43

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) wins stage 1 of the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) wins stage 1 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 43

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) wins

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) wins
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 43

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (RadioShack)

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 43

Alessandro Petacchi made his debut in Omega Pharma-Quickstep colors

Alessandro Petacchi made his debut in Omega Pharma-Quickstep colors
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 43

Mark Renshaw wins the opening stage at the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw wins the opening stage at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 43

Sky's Bernhard Eisel leads teammate Bradley Wiggins

Sky's Bernhard Eisel leads teammate Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 43

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) led the peloton in for second place two seconds behind stage winner Mark Renshaw

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) led the peloton in for second place two seconds behind stage winner Mark Renshaw
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 43

Stage 1 winner Mark Renshaw is congratulated by Belkin teammate Graeme Brown

Stage 1 winner Mark Renshaw is congratulated by Belkin teammate Graeme Brown
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 43

Eneco Tour stage 1 winner Mark Renshaw (Belkin) makes his way to the podium

Eneco Tour stage 1 winner Mark Renshaw (Belkin) makes his way to the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 43

Pieter Jacobs leads Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammate Laurens de Vreese and Benjamin Verraes (Accent Jobs-Wanty) in the break of the day

Pieter Jacobs leads Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammate Laurens de Vreese and Benjamin Verraes (Accent Jobs-Wanty) in the break of the day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 43

The teams of the sprinters at the head of the peloton in pursuit of the break

The teams of the sprinters at the head of the peloton in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 43

Saxo-Tinkoff teammates Daniele Bennati and Matti Breschel

Saxo-Tinkoff teammates Daniele Bennati and Matti Breschel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 43

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 43

Luxembourg road champion Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard)

Luxembourg road champion Bob Jungels (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 43

The early break survived to the 15km finishing circuit in Ardooie

The early break survived to the 15km finishing circuit in Ardooie
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 43

Orica-GreenEdge leads the chase of the three-man break

Orica-GreenEdge leads the chase of the three-man break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 43

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre) on stage one of the Eneco Tour

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre) on stage one of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 43

On a mission: Mark Renshaw rides away to the win

On a mission: Mark Renshaw rides away to the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 43

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) claimed the opening stage of the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) claimed the opening stage of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 43

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) claimed the opening stage of the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) claimed the opening stage of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 43

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) on the podium

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 43

Gert Dockx sets the pace with Luke Durbridge on his wheel

Gert Dockx sets the pace with Luke Durbridge on his wheel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 43

Dutch road champion Johnny Hoogerland

Dutch road champion Johnny Hoogerland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 43

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp)

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 43

Defending Eneco Tour champion Lars Boom in action

Defending Eneco Tour champion Lars Boom in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 43

Daniel Oss (Team BMC)

Daniel Oss (Team BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 43

Hondo and Greipel in conversation at the start of stage one

Hondo and Greipel in conversation at the start of stage one
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 43

Alessandro Petacchi in QuickStep colours

Alessandro Petacchi in QuickStep colours
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 43

Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp)

Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 43

Theo Bos (Belkin)

Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 43

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 43

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 43

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 43

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Luke Durbridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 43

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard)

Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 43

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 43

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 43

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 43

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 43

Mark Renshaw wins the opening stage at the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw wins the opening stage at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) attacked just prior to the flamme rouge and soloed to a narrow victory in the opening stage of the Eneco Tour.

The lead-out didn't go quite as expected for Belkin, but the 30-year-old Australian took matters into his own hands in the final 1.5 kilometres and earned his second victory of the year.

"It was a big surprise for me, it wasn't the plan," said Renshaw. "The initial plan was to ride for Theo [Bos]. In the final, he was right on my wheel properly, but with still a long way to go it was just the two of us. He then opened up a small gap, I think on purpose, and that was crucial for me to win. I have to thank Theo for that.

"I'm ecstatic to finally get a victory in a WorldTour race. I really wanted to have a good finish to the year and I'd like to repay the team. I'm happy to take this victory today but tomorrow I imagine we'll be working for Theo Bos."

With the time bonuses factored in Renshaw leads general classification by six seconds over Greipel and seven seconds on Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), who picked up bonus seconds while part of the break of the day.

The Eneco Tour kicked off in Belgium with a 175km stage from Koksijde to Ardooie and in the opening kilometres three riders attacked to form the break of the day: Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammates Laurens De Vreese and Pieter Jacobs plus Benjamin Verraes (Accent Jobs-Wanty). The trio's maximum advantage topped out at 8:30, but the teams of the sprinters kept them in check and reduced the gap to a very manageable 2:08 at the beginning of the first of two 15km finishing circuits in Ardooie.

FDJ, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, Belkin, Orica-GreenEdge, Argos-Shimano and Lotto Belisol all contributed to the chase effort and by the time the peloton heard the bell for one lap to go the break was in sight, just nine seconds ahead. Moments later their escape came to a conclusion.

Orica-GreenEdge took control of the peloton early on the final lap, stringing out the peloton in single file and creating some gaps in the peloton. Belgian champion Stijn Devolder as well as Bradley Wiggins were among those who found themselves at the wrong side of the split.

At 10km remaining the peloton reached the day's final intermediate sprint with defending Eneco Tour champion Lars Boom (Belkin) coming to the fore to take the three-second time bonus.

The pace momentarily waned, and on the wide roads in the closing kilometres the peloton fanned out across the tarmac. Various lead-out trains began to form at 5km remaining, with Lotto Belisol, FDJ and Belkin lined-up side-by-side.

In the closing kilometres the roads narrowed and just prior to the passing under the flamme rouge at 1 kilometre to go Renshaw jumped ahead through a quick succession of turns, catching the peloton off guard.

Renshaw drove full-gas all the way through to the finish line, holding off the charging field by a couple of seconds.

"I went as fast as I could through the last couple of corners, I took some risks," said Renshaw. "[Assistant sports director] Merijn Zeeman shouted in my ear that I needed to give 100 percent and that’s what I did. I’m pretty good at keeping a high speed over a longer distance. In the last 200 metres I have not looked back once and luckily I saw nobody pass me."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling4:01:14
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:02
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
4Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
11Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
19Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
23Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
29Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
31Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
32Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
34Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
40Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
45Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
47Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
51James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
54Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
55Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
59Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
61Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
62Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
64Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
65Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
70Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
73Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
76Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
77Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
80Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
81Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
85Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
86Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
88Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
89Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
90Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
91Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
92Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
93Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
94Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
96Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
99Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
101Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
102Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
110Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
111Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
113Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
120Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
121David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
124Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
125Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
130Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
132Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
139Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
141John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
142Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:32
143Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:41
144Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:01:21
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
146Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:49
147Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:02
148Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:03:50
150Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
153Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
158Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
159David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
160Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
161Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
162Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
163Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
164Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
165Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
166Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
167Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
168Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
SprintTheo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
SprintGraeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling8pts
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling30pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard22
4Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida19
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale12
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team11
10Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10

Combativity 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
5Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Combativity 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty8
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:03:46
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3BMC Racing Team
4Movistar Team
5Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Katusha
7Accent Jobs-Wanty
8FDJ
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Astana Pro Team
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Lotto Belisol
13RadioShack Leopard
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Lampre-Merida
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Orica-GreenEdge
20Sky Procycling
21Garmin-Sharp

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling4:01:04
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:06
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:08
5Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:09
7Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:11
10Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:12
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
18Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
20Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
23Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
27Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
35Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
36Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
38Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
44Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
49Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
53Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
55James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
59Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
60Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
61Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
65Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
66Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
71Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
76Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
81Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
83Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
86Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
89Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
90Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
91Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
92Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
93Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
94Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
95Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
97Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
98Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
100Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
102Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
103Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
105Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
109Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
111Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
112Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
118Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
120Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
121David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
122Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
124Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
125Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
130Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
132Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
139Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
140Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
141Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
142Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:40
144Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:42
145Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:51
146Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
147Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
148Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:59
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:04:00
150Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
153Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
157Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
158Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
159David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
160Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
161Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
162Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
163Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
164Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
165Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
166Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
167Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
168Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling30pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard22
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team20
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida19
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale12
10Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team11
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
13Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling8
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise26pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
3Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
5Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
7Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:03:46
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3BMC Racing Team
4Movistar Team
5Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Katusha
7Accent Jobs-Wanty
8FDJ
9Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Astana Pro Team
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Lotto Belisol
13RadioShack Leopard
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Lampre-Merida
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Orica-GreenEdge
20Sky Procycling

Latest on Cyclingnews