Demare wins stage 2 of Eneco Tour

Renshaw suffers untimely mechanical in finale

Image 1 of 62

Gert Steegmans ahead of the bunch

Gert Steegmans ahead of the bunch
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 62

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 62

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen) won the black jersey

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen) won the black jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took the race lead on stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took the race lead on stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the race lead after stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the race lead after stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 62

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) retrieves bottles

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) retrieves bottles
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 62

Tom Veelers gets information from the Argos car

Tom Veelers gets information from the Argos car
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 62

Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 62

Demare leads the sprint in the finale

Demare leads the sprint in the finale
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 62

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack)

Jan Bakelants (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 62

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder had a problem

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder had a problem
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 62

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack)

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 62

Gert Steegmans gets low and aero for the descent

Gert Steegmans gets low and aero for the descent
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 62

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rode aggressively

Omega Pharma-Quickstep rode aggressively
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 62

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 62

Team Sky gets refreshments

Team Sky gets refreshments
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 62

Astana and Belkin at the front

Astana and Belkin at the front
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 62

FDJ worked for Demare

FDJ worked for Demare
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 62

The breakaway with Mat Hayman (Sky) leading

The breakaway with Mat Hayman (Sky) leading
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 62

Gert Steegmans (OPQS) leads the group on the cobbles

Gert Steegmans (OPQS) leads the group on the cobbles
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 62

Steegmans descends away from the peloton

Steegmans descends away from the peloton
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 62

The breakaway flies over the canal

The breakaway flies over the canal
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 62

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) back at the team car

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) back at the team car
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 62

Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack) in the points jersey

Giacomo Nizzolo (Radioshack) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 30 of 62

The peloton led by leader Mark Renshaw in the Eneco Tour

The peloton led by leader Mark Renshaw in the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 31 of 62

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) in the lead at the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) in the lead at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 32 of 62

Belkin heads up the peloton

Belkin heads up the peloton
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 33 of 62

Jan Bakelants (radioShack)

Jan Bakelants (radioShack)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 34 of 62

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the attack

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on the attack
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 35 of 62

The breakaway in the Eneco Tour stage 2

The breakaway in the Eneco Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 36 of 62

Lotto Belisol drives the chase

Lotto Belisol drives the chase
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 37 of 62

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts in a dig in the Eneco Tour

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts in a dig in the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 38 of 62

Tim Declerq leads the breakaway

Tim Declerq leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 39 of 62

Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen)

Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 40 of 62

Belkin tried to protect Renshaw's race lead but an untimely mechanical and decision by the judges spoiled the day

Belkin tried to protect Renshaw's race lead but an untimely mechanical and decision by the judges spoiled the day
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 41 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 42 of 62

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the combativity classification

Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the combativity classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 62

Stage 2 winner and new Eneco Tour leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) heads to the podium

Stage 2 winner and new Eneco Tour leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) heads to the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 62

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished second, while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) placed third for stage 2

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished second, while Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) placed third for stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took the sprint by a bike length

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took the sprint by a bike length
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the 2013 Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the 2013 Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) after winning stage 2 of the 2013 Eneco Tour

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) after winning stage 2 of the 2013 Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took over the race leader's white jersey

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took over the race leader's white jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 62

Taylor Phinney in the red jersey at the Eneco Tour

Taylor Phinney in the red jersey at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 62

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 62

Riders roll out for stage 2 of the Eneco Tour

Riders roll out for stage 2 of the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 62

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 62

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 62

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 62

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs autographs at the Eneco Tour

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs autographs at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 62

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) is getting closer to a stage win

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) is getting closer to a stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 62

Team Sky gets ready for stage 2

Team Sky gets ready for stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 62

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) lines up in the leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour

Mark Renshaw (Belkin) lines up in the leader's jersey at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 62

Mark Renshaw (Belkin)

Mark Renshaw (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 62

Demare leads the sprint on stage 2

Demare leads the sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Showing the form that won him the recent RideLondon Classic, Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took a definitive sprint victory in stage 2 of the Eneco Tour, featuring an uphill drag to the line in Vorst. BMC led-out the sprint for world champion Philippe Gilbert, but the Belgian had to settle for second, followed by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in third.

Today's result would be the ninth time this season Gilbert placed in the top three, but he's still searching for his first victory of the year.

"It was perfect," Gilbert said. "I thought this would be my moment. I had to do a sprint of 200 meters uphill, which I normally can. But [Arnaud] Démare came pretty fast and I couldn't respond."

Not only did the 21-year-old Frenchman take the stage win, but he took over the leader's jersey from Mark Renshaw (Belkin), who suffered a flat tire at 2km to go and was unable to contest the finale. The uphill finish created splits in the peloton with only the first 11 finishers credited with the winning time. The next 20 finishers were five seconds back, and that's the group where Renshaw was placed by the race officials.

As a result, Demare now leads Renshaw by three seconds, while Gilbert moves up to third on general classification at four seconds.

"That flat tire is a shame because my legs felt good again," said Renshaw. "This was another stage that suited me, I really expected to compete for the win here. I also hoped to retain my jersey."

The Eneco Tour peloton remained in Belgium for stage 2, covering 177km between Ardooie and Vorst. Once again there was an early break, this time containing four riders: Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Mat Hayman (Sky) plus Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammates Laurens De Vreese and Tim Declercq. The Belgian Pro Continental squad again put two men in the early escape, with De Vreese going out on the attack for the second straight day.

Unlike the opening stage which was devoid of any categorised climbs, today the Eneco Tour peloton faced six ascents of the typically punchy, Belgian variety.

While the escape group pushed out a lead of more than seven minutes, by the time they hit the penultimate ascent, the Alsemberg at 20km to go, the gap had dropped to two minutes. Omega Pharma-QuickStep applied pressure on the climb with Niki Terpstra jumping away from the field with Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) quickly joining the Dutchman.

On the day's final climb, the Bruine Put at 14km to go, Bagdonas cracked, leaving three riders in the lead. Hayman had upped the pace and went over the climb first with a slight gap on De Vreese and Declercq, but the Belgians managed to re-connect with the veteran Australian.

At 10km to go Bagdonas, Terpstra and Breschel were absorbed, while the three escapees still enjoyed a lead of one minute.

Hoping for a sprint finale, Orica-GreenEdge, Belkin, Argos-Shimano, BMC, FDJ and Garmin-Sharp all contributed riders to the chase and the lead trio's advantage began to vaporise. Their lead was more than halved at 5km to go and the catch was made with 2km remaining.

Just as the break was neutralised with the peloton building up to the sprint crescendo, race leader Mark Renshaw (Belkin) suffered an untimely flat tire and was unable to contest the finale.

The final drag to the line was slightly uphill, with BMC working for world champion Philippe Gilbert. FDJ's Arnaud Demare, however, marked Gilbert and just as the Belgian began his kick to the line the Frenchman jumped around him with 200 metres to go and accelerated away for the clear victory.

Full Results

1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4:03:34
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
10Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:05
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
18Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
20Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
32Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:12
33Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
40Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
41Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
42Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
43Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
45Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
48Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
52Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
53Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
60Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
61Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
68Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
69Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
71Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:29
72Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:31
73Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
75Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:38
77Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
80Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
81Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
86Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
87Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
88Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
89Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
90Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
91Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
92Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
95James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
96Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
97Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
101Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
102Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
103Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
107Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:51
108Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:54
109Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:56
110Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
111Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
112Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:03
113David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:01:06
114Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
115Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:01:10
116Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
117Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
118Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
121Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
122Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:22
124Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
127Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
128Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
130Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
131Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
132Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
133Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
134Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
136Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
137Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:43
138Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
139Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:52
140Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:58
141Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
142Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:05
143Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:04
144Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
146Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
147Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
148Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:05
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:39
150Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:53
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:38
152Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:54
153Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
154Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
155Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
156Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
158Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
159Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
161Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
162Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
163Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
164Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling

Points
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp22
4Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team17
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
7Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team12
9Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
10Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10

Sprint 1 - 76km
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale3

Sprint 2 - 157.1km
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3

Sprint 3 - 163.1km
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3

Combativity 1 - 53.3km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2

Combativity 2 - 138km
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10pts
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale6
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2

Teams
1FDJ.fr12:10:47
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:12
7Katusha0:00:17
8RadioShack Leopard0:00:19
9Lampre-Merida
10Movistar Team0:00:24
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Lotto Belisol
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
15Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:41
17Astana Pro Team0:00:47
18Team Argos-Shimano
19Sky Procycling0:00:50
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:04
21Garmin-Sharp0:01:11

General classification after stage 2
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ8:04:40
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:06
5Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:07
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:09
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
16Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
21Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
23Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
24Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
30Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
36Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
37Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:00:18
38Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
39Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
40Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
42Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
48Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
50Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
51Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
55Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
57Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
62Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
63Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
64Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
66Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:39
73Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:41
74Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
75Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
77Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
78Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
79Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
81Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
86Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
87Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
90Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
91Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
92Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
93Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
99Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
101Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
102Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
104John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:50
105Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:00
106Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:01
107Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
108Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:13
109Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:16
110David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
111Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
112Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
116Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
117Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
118Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:32
119Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
121Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
122Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
123Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
124Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:38
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:08
130Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:14
131Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
132Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:32
133Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp0:02:39
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:44
135Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:49
136Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:02
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:33
138Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:36
139Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
140Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
142Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:54
143Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
144Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:20
145David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
146Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
147Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
148Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
149Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:02
150Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
151Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:36
152Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:04
153Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
154Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
155Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
156Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
157Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
158Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
159Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
160Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:51
161Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:12:52
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
163Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
164Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team

Points classification
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team32pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ30
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling30
4Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team28
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling24
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise23
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp22
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard22
11Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling19
12Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
13Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida19
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty15
16Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
17Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise13
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale12
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ10
22Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
25Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale3

Combativity classification
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise56pts
2Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise28
3Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
4Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale22
5Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling18
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
8Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge4
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
11Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2

Teams classification
1FDJ.fr24:14:35
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:05
4BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:12
7Katusha0:00:17
8RadioShack Leopard0:00:19
9Lampre-Merida
10Movistar Team0:00:24
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Lotto Belisol
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
15Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:41
17Astana Pro Team0:00:47
18Team Argos-Shimano
19Sky Procycling0:00:50
20Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:04
21Garmin-Sharp0:01:11

