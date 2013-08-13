Demare wins stage 2 of Eneco Tour
Renshaw suffers untimely mechanical in finale
Stage 2: Ardooie - Vorst
Showing the form that won him the recent RideLondon Classic, Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took a definitive sprint victory in stage 2 of the Eneco Tour, featuring an uphill drag to the line in Vorst. BMC led-out the sprint for world champion Philippe Gilbert, but the Belgian had to settle for second, followed by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in third.
Today's result would be the ninth time this season Gilbert placed in the top three, but he's still searching for his first victory of the year.
"It was perfect," Gilbert said. "I thought this would be my moment. I had to do a sprint of 200 meters uphill, which I normally can. But [Arnaud] Démare came pretty fast and I couldn't respond."
Not only did the 21-year-old Frenchman take the stage win, but he took over the leader's jersey from Mark Renshaw (Belkin), who suffered a flat tire at 2km to go and was unable to contest the finale. The uphill finish created splits in the peloton with only the first 11 finishers credited with the winning time. The next 20 finishers were five seconds back, and that's the group where Renshaw was placed by the race officials.
As a result, Demare now leads Renshaw by three seconds, while Gilbert moves up to third on general classification at four seconds.
"That flat tire is a shame because my legs felt good again," said Renshaw. "This was another stage that suited me, I really expected to compete for the win here. I also hoped to retain my jersey."
The Eneco Tour peloton remained in Belgium for stage 2, covering 177km between Ardooie and Vorst. Once again there was an early break, this time containing four riders: Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Mat Hayman (Sky) plus Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammates Laurens De Vreese and Tim Declercq. The Belgian Pro Continental squad again put two men in the early escape, with De Vreese going out on the attack for the second straight day.
Unlike the opening stage which was devoid of any categorised climbs, today the Eneco Tour peloton faced six ascents of the typically punchy, Belgian variety.
While the escape group pushed out a lead of more than seven minutes, by the time they hit the penultimate ascent, the Alsemberg at 20km to go, the gap had dropped to two minutes. Omega Pharma-QuickStep applied pressure on the climb with Niki Terpstra jumping away from the field with Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) quickly joining the Dutchman.
On the day's final climb, the Bruine Put at 14km to go, Bagdonas cracked, leaving three riders in the lead. Hayman had upped the pace and went over the climb first with a slight gap on De Vreese and Declercq, but the Belgians managed to re-connect with the veteran Australian.
At 10km to go Bagdonas, Terpstra and Breschel were absorbed, while the three escapees still enjoyed a lead of one minute.
Hoping for a sprint finale, Orica-GreenEdge, Belkin, Argos-Shimano, BMC, FDJ and Garmin-Sharp all contributed riders to the chase and the lead trio's advantage began to vaporise. Their lead was more than halved at 5km to go and the catch was made with 2km remaining.
Just as the break was neutralised with the peloton building up to the sprint crescendo, race leader Mark Renshaw (Belkin) suffered an untimely flat tire and was unable to contest the finale.
The final drag to the line was slightly uphill, with BMC working for world champion Philippe Gilbert. FDJ's Arnaud Demare, however, marked Gilbert and just as the Belgian began his kick to the line the Frenchman jumped around him with 200 metres to go and accelerated away for the clear victory.
Full Results
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4:03:34
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:05
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|40
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|59
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|60
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|68
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|72
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:31
|73
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|77
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|86
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|87
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|88
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|89
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|91
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|95
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|96
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|102
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:51
|108
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:54
|109
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|110
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|111
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:03
|113
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:06
|114
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|115
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:10
|116
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|122
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|124
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|126
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|127
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|128
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|130
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|131
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|132
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|133
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|137
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|138
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|139
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|140
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:58
|141
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|142
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|143
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|144
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|147
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|148
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:05
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:39
|150
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:38
|152
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:54
|153
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|154
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|155
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|156
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|158
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|159
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|161
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|162
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|163
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|164
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNS
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|4
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|7
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|10
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|1
|FDJ.fr
|12:10:47
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:05
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:12
|7
|Katusha
|0:00:17
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:19
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|20
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:04
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:11
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8:04:40
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:06
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:09
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|24
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|37
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:18
|38
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|39
|Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|40
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|48
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|50
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|57
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|64
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|73
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:41
|74
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|75
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|77
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|78
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|79
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|81
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|87
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|91
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|93
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|95
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|99
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|101
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:50
|105
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:00
|106
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:01
|107
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|108
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:13
|109
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:16
|110
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|112
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|116
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|117
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|119
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|124
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:38
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|129
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:08
|130
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:14
|131
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|133
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:39
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|135
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:49
|136
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:33
|138
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:36
|139
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|140
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|142
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|143
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|144
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|145
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|146
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|147
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|148
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|149
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|150
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:36
|152
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:04
|153
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|154
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|155
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|156
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|157
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|158
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|159
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|160
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:51
|161
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:12:52
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|163
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|164
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|30
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|4
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|19
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|13
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|19
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|15
|16
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|17
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|21
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|10
|22
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|pts
|2
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|3
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|4
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|5
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|7
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|8
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|11
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|1
|FDJ.fr
|24:14:35
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:05
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:12
|7
|Katusha
|0:00:17
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:19
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|20
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:04
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:11
