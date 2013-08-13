Image 1 of 62 Gert Steegmans ahead of the bunch (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 62 Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 62 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 62 Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen) won the black jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 62 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) wins stage 2 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 62 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 2 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 62 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took the race lead on stage 2 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 62 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won stage 2 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 62 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the race lead after stage 2 of the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 62 Jacob Rathe Showing the form that won him the recent RideLondon Classic, Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took a definitive sprint victory in stage 2 of the Eneco Tour, featuring an uphill drag to the line in Vorst. BMC led-out the sprint for world champion Philippe Gilbert, but the Belgian had to settle for second, followed by Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) in third.

Today's result would be the ninth time this season Gilbert placed in the top three, but he's still searching for his first victory of the year.

"It was perfect," Gilbert said. "I thought this would be my moment. I had to do a sprint of 200 meters uphill, which I normally can. But [Arnaud] Démare came pretty fast and I couldn't respond."

Not only did the 21-year-old Frenchman take the stage win, but he took over the leader's jersey from Mark Renshaw (Belkin), who suffered a flat tire at 2km to go and was unable to contest the finale. The uphill finish created splits in the peloton with only the first 11 finishers credited with the winning time. The next 20 finishers were five seconds back, and that's the group where Renshaw was placed by the race officials.

As a result, Demare now leads Renshaw by three seconds, while Gilbert moves up to third on general classification at four seconds.

"That flat tire is a shame because my legs felt good again," said Renshaw. "This was another stage that suited me, I really expected to compete for the win here. I also hoped to retain my jersey."

The Eneco Tour peloton remained in Belgium for stage 2, covering 177km between Ardooie and Vorst. Once again there was an early break, this time containing four riders: Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Mat Hayman (Sky) plus Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise teammates Laurens De Vreese and Tim Declercq. The Belgian Pro Continental squad again put two men in the early escape, with De Vreese going out on the attack for the second straight day.

Unlike the opening stage which was devoid of any categorised climbs, today the Eneco Tour peloton faced six ascents of the typically punchy, Belgian variety.

While the escape group pushed out a lead of more than seven minutes, by the time they hit the penultimate ascent, the Alsemberg at 20km to go, the gap had dropped to two minutes. Omega Pharma-QuickStep applied pressure on the climb with Niki Terpstra jumping away from the field with Matti Breschel (Saxo-Tinkoff) quickly joining the Dutchman.

On the day's final climb, the Bruine Put at 14km to go, Bagdonas cracked, leaving three riders in the lead. Hayman had upped the pace and went over the climb first with a slight gap on De Vreese and Declercq, but the Belgians managed to re-connect with the veteran Australian.

At 10km to go Bagdonas, Terpstra and Breschel were absorbed, while the three escapees still enjoyed a lead of one minute.

Hoping for a sprint finale, Orica-GreenEdge, Belkin, Argos-Shimano, BMC, FDJ and Garmin-Sharp all contributed riders to the chase and the lead trio's advantage began to vaporise. Their lead was more than halved at 5km to go and the catch was made with 2km remaining.

Just as the break was neutralised with the peloton building up to the sprint crescendo, race leader Mark Renshaw (Belkin) suffered an untimely flat tire and was unable to contest the finale.

The final drag to the line was slightly uphill, with BMC working for world champion Philippe Gilbert. FDJ's Arnaud Demare, however, marked Gilbert and just as the Belgian began his kick to the line the Frenchman jumped around him with 200 metres to go and accelerated away for the clear victory.

Full Results

1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4:03:34 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 10 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:05 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 18 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 19 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 20 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 32 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 40 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 41 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 42 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 43 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 52 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 60 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 68 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 69 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 72 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:31 73 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:38 77 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 80 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 81 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 86 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 87 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 88 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 89 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 90 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 91 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 92 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 95 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 96 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 99 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 101 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 102 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:51 108 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:54 109 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:56 110 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 111 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:03 113 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:01:06 114 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 115 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:10 116 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 117 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 118 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 121 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 122 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:22 124 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 126 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 127 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 128 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 130 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 131 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 132 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 133 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 136 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:28 137 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:43 138 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 139 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:52 140 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:58 141 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 142 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:05 143 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:04 144 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 147 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 148 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:05 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:39 150 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:53 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:38 152 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:54 153 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 154 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 155 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 156 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 158 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 159 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 161 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 162 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 163 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 164 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ DNS Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNS Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling

Points 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 22 4 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 7 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 10 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10

Sprint 1 - 76km 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 3

Sprint 2 - 157.1km 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3

Sprint 3 - 163.1km 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3

Combativity 1 - 53.3km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 5 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2

Combativity 2 - 138km 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 pts 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 3 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2

Teams 1 FDJ.fr 12:10:47 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:05 3 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 5 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:10 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:12 7 Katusha 0:00:17 8 RadioShack Leopard 0:00:19 9 Lampre-Merida 10 Movistar Team 0:00:24 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Lotto Belisol 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 15 Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 17 Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 18 Team Argos-Shimano 19 Sky Procycling 0:00:50 20 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:04 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:01:11

General classification after stage 2 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8:04:40 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:06 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:07 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:09 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 21 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 23 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 24 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 37 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:18 38 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 39 Francisco Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 40 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 41 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 42 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 45 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 48 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 50 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 51 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 57 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 62 Bob Jungels (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 63 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 64 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 68 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 73 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:41 74 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 75 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 77 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 78 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 79 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 81 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 86 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 87 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 91 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp 93 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 99 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:50 105 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:00 106 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:01 107 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 108 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:13 109 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:16 110 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 111 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 112 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 116 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 117 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 118 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 119 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 123 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 124 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:38 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:08 130 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:14 131 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 132 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:32 133 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:39 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:44 135 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:49 136 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:33 138 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:36 139 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 140 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 142 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:54 143 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 144 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 145 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 146 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 147 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 148 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 149 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:02 150 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 151 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:36 152 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:04 153 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 154 Danilo Hondo (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 155 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 156 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 157 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 158 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 159 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 160 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:51 161 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:12:52 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 163 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 164 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team

Points classification 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 30 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 24 8 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 22 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard 22 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 19 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 13 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 19 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 15 16 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 17 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 20 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 21 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 10 22 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 25 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 3

Combativity classification 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 pts 2 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 3 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 4 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 5 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 7 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 8 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 4 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 11 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2