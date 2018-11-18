Trending

Kielich takes Flandriencross U23 win

Bekaert is second, Bonne is third

The under-23 men's race at the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Kielich (Bel)0:49:26
2Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:00:05
3Jenko Bonne (Bel)
4Jarno Liessens (Bel)0:00:08
5Sander Lemmens (Bel)
6Len Dejonghe (Bel)
7Victor Vandebosch (Bel)0:00:10
8Lander Loockx (Bel)
9Gert Smets (Bel)0:00:11
10Sander De Vet (Bel)0:00:13
11Jelle Camps (Bel)0:00:14
12Niels Derveaux (Bel)0:00:15
13Julian Siemons (Bel)0:00:22
14Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)0:00:38
15Arno Debeir (Bel)
16Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:00:39
17Maxim Dewulf (Bel)0:01:01
18Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:01:07
19Jens Clynhens (Bel)0:01:14
20Seppe Rombouts (Bel)0:01:41
21Nick Peers (Bel)0:01:47
22Arne Vrachten (Bel)0:01:50
23Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
24Mick Van Dijke (Ned)
25Thomas Verheyen (Bel)0:01:53
26Andres Verdonck (Bel)0:01:54
27Dolf Pemen (Bel)0:01:55
28Jarno Jordens (Bel)0:01:57
29Thibaut De Smet (Bel)0:02:16
30Tim Van Dijke (Ned)0:02:20
31Matthias Van Roy (Bel)0:02:38
32Victor Thomas (Fra)0:02:39
33Cameron Mason (GBr)0:02:57
34Thomas Mein (GBr)0:03:03
35Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:03:08
36Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
37Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:03:23
38Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel)0:03:45
39Ben Walkerden (Aus)0:03:57
40David Conroy (Irl)0:04:15
41Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)0:04:28
42Kwinten Stuer (Bel)0:05:04
43Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)0:05:55
1 lapJason Degraeve (Bel)
-1 LAPBaptiste Trigo (Fra)
-1 LAPFinlay Robertson (GBr)
-2 LAPSLenn Verdijck (Bel)
DNFBrent Braes (Bel)
DNFXander Geysels (Bel)
DNFBen Turner (GBr)
DNFGianni Siebens (Bel)

