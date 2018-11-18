Kielich takes Flandriencross U23 win
Bekaert is second, Bonne is third
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:49:26
|2
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:00:05
|3
|Jenko Bonne (Bel)
|4
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|0:00:08
|5
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|6
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|7
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:10
|8
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|9
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:00:11
|10
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:00:13
|11
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:00:14
|12
|Niels Derveaux (Bel)
|0:00:15
|13
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:00:22
|14
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
|0:00:38
|15
|Arno Debeir (Bel)
|16
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:00:39
|17
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel)
|0:01:01
|18
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:01:07
|19
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|0:01:14
|20
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:01:41
|21
|Nick Peers (Bel)
|0:01:47
|22
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:01:50
|23
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|24
|Mick Van Dijke (Ned)
|25
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|0:01:53
|26
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|0:01:54
|27
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|0:01:55
|28
|Jarno Jordens (Bel)
|0:01:57
|29
|Thibaut De Smet (Bel)
|0:02:16
|30
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:02:20
|31
|Matthias Van Roy (Bel)
|0:02:38
|32
|Victor Thomas (Fra)
|0:02:39
|33
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:02:57
|34
|Thomas Mein (GBr)
|0:03:03
|35
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:03:08
|36
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
|37
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:03:23
|38
|Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel)
|0:03:45
|39
|Ben Walkerden (Aus)
|0:03:57
|40
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:04:15
|41
|Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
|0:04:28
|42
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel)
|0:05:04
|43
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel)
|0:05:55
|1 lap
|Jason Degraeve (Bel)
|-1 LAP
|Baptiste Trigo (Fra)
|-1 LAP
|Finlay Robertson (GBr)
|-2 LAPS
|Lenn Verdijck (Bel)
|DNF
|Brent Braes (Bel)
|DNF
|Xander Geysels (Bel)
|DNF
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|DNF
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
