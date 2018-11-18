Worst wins sprint after eight-rider battle
European champion beats Cant and Van Loy
Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts - 777) won the Flanderiencross race in Hamme, Belgium, on Sunday, using her fast finish to dominate the sprint after eight riders fought for 40 minutes on the fast and dry course.
Worst was able to come off the wheel of her teammate Alice Arzuffi and opened a gap on world champion Sanne Cant (Enetherm- BKCP) after she lost a few metres on the final track section.
Worst finished second in Saturday’s World Cup race in Tabor, Czech Republic but made to Belgium by flying via Munich to compete on Sunday.
Ellen van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions) was third, with Arzuffi fourth. Katie Compton was part of the eight-rider group that fought hard all race. She was distanced slightly on the fast final lap as riders swapped positions near the front and finished seventh at six seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:39:06
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:00:03
|6
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:00:04
|7
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:06
|8
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:00:21
|9
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:00:49
|10
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:00:53
|11
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|12
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|13
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:00:56
|14
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:01:01
|15
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:01:48
|16
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:01:57
|17
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:02:20
|18
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:02:21
|19
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:02:25
|20
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:02:40
|21
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:02:49
|22
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:03:02
|23
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:03:06
|24
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr)
|0:03:18
|25
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:03:32
|26
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:03:40
|27
|Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)
|0:03:48
|28
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:03:56
|29
|Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)
|0:04:27
|30
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:04:46
|31
|Laure Michels (Bel)
|0:05:06
|32
|Tess Van Loy (Bel)
|0:05:25
|33
|Hazel Magill (Irl)
|0:05:27
|34
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|0:05:55
|35
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|0:06:42
|36
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|0:06:50
|37
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|0:07:29
|-1 LAP
|Emily Conn (GBr)
|-1 LAP
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
