Image 1 of 2 Annemarie Worst wins Flandriencross (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 2 Sanne Cant, Annemarie Worst and Ellen Van Loy on the Flandrienncross podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts - 777) won the Flanderiencross race in Hamme, Belgium, on Sunday, using her fast finish to dominate the sprint after eight riders fought for 40 minutes on the fast and dry course.

Worst was able to come off the wheel of her teammate Alice Arzuffi and opened a gap on world champion Sanne Cant (Enetherm- BKCP) after she lost a few metres on the final track section.

Worst finished second in Saturday’s World Cup race in Tabor, Czech Republic but made to Belgium by flying via Munich to compete on Sunday.

Ellen van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions) was third, with Arzuffi fourth. Katie Compton was part of the eight-rider group that fought hard all race. She was distanced slightly on the fast final lap as riders swapped positions near the front and finished seventh at six seconds.

Results