Worst wins sprint after eight-rider battle

European champion beats Cant and Van Loy

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts - 777) won the Flanderiencross race in Hamme, Belgium, on Sunday, using her fast finish to dominate the sprint after eight riders fought for 40 minutes on the fast and dry course.

Worst was able to come off the wheel of her teammate Alice Arzuffi and opened a gap on world champion Sanne Cant (Enetherm- BKCP) after she lost a few metres on the final track section.

Worst finished second in Saturday’s World Cup race in Tabor, Czech Republic but made to Belgium by flying via Munich to compete on Sunday.

Ellen van Loy (Telenet-Fidea Lions) was third, with Arzuffi fourth. Katie Compton was part of the eight-rider group that fought hard all race. She was distanced slightly on the fast final lap as riders swapped positions near the front and finished seventh at six seconds.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:39:06
2Sanne Cant (Bel)0:00:01
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)
5Loes Sels (Bel)0:00:03
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:00:04
7Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:06
8Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:21
9Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:00:49
10Puck Pieterse (Ned)0:00:53
11Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
12Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
13Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:00:56
14Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:01:01
15Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:01:48
16Elle Anderson (USA)0:01:57
17Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:02:20
18Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:02:21
19Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)0:02:25
20Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)0:02:40
21Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:49
22Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:03:02
23Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:03:06
24Emily Wadsworth (GBr)0:03:18
25Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)0:03:32
26Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:03:40
27Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)0:03:48
28Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:03:56
29Tinne Vermeiren (Bel)0:04:27
30Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:04:46
31Laure Michels (Bel)0:05:06
32Tess Van Loy (Bel)0:05:25
33Hazel Magill (Irl)0:05:27
34Tine Rombouts (Bel)0:05:55
35Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:06:42
36Nele De Vos (Bel)0:06:50
37Suzie Godart (Lux)0:07:29
-1 LAPEmily Conn (GBr)
-1 LAPNaomi De Roeck (Bel)

