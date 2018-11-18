Van der Poel dominates once again at Flandriencross
Dutchman beats Meeusen and Sweeck to complete weekend double
Elite Men: -
Mathieu van der Poel took his eleventh victory of the winter with another dominant ride at the Flandriencross race in Hamme, Belgium, on Sunday, leading the race from start to finish.
The European champion travelled to Belgium overnight after winning the Tabor World Cup race in the Czech Republic on Saturday but looked as strong and fast as ever.
He was first into the dirt section after the fast start and already had a gap after half a lap. Only his Corendon-Circus teammate Tom Meeusen was able to stay with him and bravely hung on to his wheel for a fast 45 minutes of racing.
Meeusen eventually cracked as Van der Poel blasted away to victory, and his rivals were left fighting for the podium places, but hung on for a well-deserved second place. Diether Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) won the sprint for third place but was 1:50 down on Van der Poel.
World champion Wout van Aert was not in action after preferring not to rush back to Belgium from Tabor. That did not stop the debate about Van Aert's season and if he can ever beat Van der Poel.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:58:57
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:44
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:50
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - 777
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|6
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:01:52
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:53
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:01
|9
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:02
|10
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:06
|11
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Tp Racing
|0:02:10
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:41
|13
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:02:51
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:03:14
|15
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|0:03:15
|16
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:04:48
|17
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|18
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:04:49
|19
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:05:12
|20
|Dario Tielen (Bel)
|0:05:20
|21
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:06:11
|-2 LAPS
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
|-2 LAPS
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|-3 LAPS
|Wouter Goosen (Bel)
|-3 LAPS
|Isaac Mundy (GBr)
|-3 LAPS
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|-5 LAPS
|David Duggan (GBr)
|DNF
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Steylaerts - 777
