Van der Poel dominates once again at Flandriencross

Dutchman beats Meeusen and Sweeck to complete weekend double

Mathieu Van Der Poel wins round 4 of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laurens Sweeck, Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Meeusen on the Flandriencross podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel took his eleventh victory of the winter with another dominant ride at the Flandriencross race in Hamme, Belgium, on Sunday, leading the race from start to finish.

The European champion travelled to Belgium overnight after winning the Tabor World Cup race in the Czech Republic on Saturday but looked as strong and fast as ever.

He was first into the dirt section after the fast start and already had a gap after half a lap. Only his Corendon-Circus teammate Tom Meeusen was able to stay with him and bravely hung on to his wheel for a fast 45 minutes of racing.

Meeusen eventually cracked as Van der Poel blasted away to victory, and his rivals were left fighting for the podium places, but hung on for a well-deserved second place. Diether Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) won the sprint for third place but was 1:50 down on Van der Poel.

World champion Wout van Aert was not in action after preferring not to rush back to Belgium from Tabor. That did not stop the debate about Van Aert's season and if he can ever beat Van der Poel.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:58:57
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:00:44
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:50
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts - 777
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
6Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:01:52
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:53
8Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:01
9Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:02
10Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:06
11Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Tp Racing0:02:10
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:41
13Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:02:51
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:03:14
15Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles0:03:15
16Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:04:48
17Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
18Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:04:49
19Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:05:12
20Dario Tielen (Bel)0:05:20
21Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:06:11
-2 LAPSYelle Leaerts (Bel)
-2 LAPSEdwin De Wit (Bel)
-3 LAPSWouter Goosen (Bel)
-3 LAPSIsaac Mundy (GBr)
-3 LAPSNiels Koyen (Bel)
-5 LAPSDavid Duggan (GBr)
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) Steylaerts - 777

