Mathieu van der Poel wins Brussels Universities Cyclocross
Eli Iserbyt second and Corne van Kessel third
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the Brussels Universities Cyclocross on Sunday. The world champion soloed to victory ahead of a trio who battled for second place with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) taking second, Corne van Kessel (Telenet Baloise Lions) in third, and Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen–Bingoal) in fourth.
Iserbyt leads the DVV Verzekeringen trofee series with just one race to go at Krawatencross in Lille held on February 8.
More to follow...
