Alvarado wins Brussels Universities Cyclocross
Worst and Cant complete podium
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) won the Brussels Universities Cyclocross after distancing Annemarie Worst on the final lap, while Sanne Cant took third.
More to follow…
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
