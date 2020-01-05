Lennert Belmans wins junior men's Brussels Universities Cyclocross
Jetze Van Campenhout second, Matyas Kopecky third
Junior men: Brussels University -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:41:11
|2
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:00:06
|3
|Matyas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:00:17
|4
|Andrew Strohmeyer (USA)
|0:00:32
|5
|Lucas Janssen (Ned)
|0:01:32
|6
|Nick Carter (USA)
|0:01:39
|7
|William Junior Lecerf (Bel)
|0:01:40
|8
|Mathis Avondts (Bel)
|9
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)
|0:02:03
|10
|Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel)
|0:02:23
|11
|Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned)
|0:02:29
|12
|Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
|13
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA)
|0:02:34
|14
|Luca Harter (Ger)
|0:02:40
|15
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:02:48
|16
|Pieter Pauwels (Bel)
|0:02:55
|17
|Lars Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:03:02
|18
|Joris Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra)
|0:03:07
|19
|Wannes Verstraelen (Bel)
|0:03:18
|20
|Mauro Delmé (Bel)
|0:03:23
|21
|Wout Janssen (Bel)
|0:03:26
|22
|Ruben Meeusen (Bel)
|0:03:57
|23
|Tomáš Doležal (Cze)
|0:04:01
|24
|Huub Artz (Ned)
|0:04:24
|25
|Toon Sluydts (Bel)
|0:05:23
|26
|Jamie Williams (USA)
|0:05:26
|27
|Max Palmer (GBr)
|28
|Yanick De Vos (Ned)
|0:06:09
|29
|Iben Van Staay (Bel)
|0:06:41
|30
|Mike Deutekom (Ned)
|0:06:54
|31
|Ben Flanagan (GBr)
|0:07:19
|32
|Trevor August (USA)
|33
|Lou Coopman (Bel)
|34
|Arthur Van Schaik (Bel)
|35
|Brent De Bie (Bel)
|36
|Bram Marx (Bel)
|37
|Lucas Vanden Heede (Bel)
|38
|Rick Ceulemans (Bel)
|DNF
|Clement Malevez (Bel)
|DNF
|Matis Boyer (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mathieu van der Poel wins Brussels Universities CyclocrossEli Iserbyt second and Corne van Kessel third
-
Lennert Belmans wins junior men's Brussels Universities CyclocrossJetze Van Campenhout second, Matyas Kopecky third
-
Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's Brussels Universities CyclocrossAntoine Benoist second and Timo Kielich third
-
Alvarado wins Brussels Universities CyclocrossWorst and Cant complete podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy