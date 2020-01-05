Trending

Lennert Belmans wins junior men's Brussels Universities Cyclocross

Jetze Van Campenhout second, Matyas Kopecky third

Lennert Belmans (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennert Belmans (Bel) 0:41:11
2Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel) 0:00:06
3Matyas Kopecky (Cze) 0:00:17
4Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) 0:00:32
5Lucas Janssen (Ned) 0:01:32
6Nick Carter (USA) 0:01:39
7William Junior Lecerf (Bel) 0:01:40
8Mathis Avondts (Bel)
9Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger) 0:02:03
10Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel) 0:02:23
11Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned) 0:02:29
12Ryder Uetrecht (USA)
13Lucas Stierwalt (USA) 0:02:34
14Luca Harter (Ger) 0:02:40
15Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:02:48
16Pieter Pauwels (Bel) 0:02:55
17Lars Van Den Broeck (Bel) 0:03:02
18Joris Lepoittevin Dubost (Fra) 0:03:07
19Wannes Verstraelen (Bel) 0:03:18
20Mauro Delmé (Bel) 0:03:23
21Wout Janssen (Bel) 0:03:26
22Ruben Meeusen (Bel) 0:03:57
23Tomáš Doležal (Cze) 0:04:01
24Huub Artz (Ned) 0:04:24
25Toon Sluydts (Bel) 0:05:23
26Jamie Williams (USA) 0:05:26
27Max Palmer (GBr)
28Yanick De Vos (Ned) 0:06:09
29Iben Van Staay (Bel) 0:06:41
30Mike Deutekom (Ned) 0:06:54
31Ben Flanagan (GBr) 0:07:19
32Trevor August (USA)
33Lou Coopman (Bel)
34Arthur Van Schaik (Bel)
35Brent De Bie (Bel)
36Bram Marx (Bel)
37Lucas Vanden Heede (Bel)
38Rick Ceulemans (Bel)
DNFClement Malevez (Bel)
DNFMatis Boyer (Can)

