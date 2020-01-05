Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's Brussels Universities Cyclocross
Antoine Benoist second and Timo Kielich third
U23 men: Brussels University -
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:56:32
|2
|Antoine Benoist (Fra) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:09
|3
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:00:22
|4
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:27
|5
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:11
|6
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:16
|7
|Tomas Kopecký (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:18
|8
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:01:22
|9
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:26
|10
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:38
|11
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:01:48
|12
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:01:56
|13
|Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:05
|14
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|0:02:12
|15
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:02:13
|16
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:26
|17
|Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:02:27
|18
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|0:03:23
|19
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:03:29
|20
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:03:33
|21
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:03:44
|22
|Nick Peers (Bel)
|0:04:02
|23
|Lars Boven (Ned)
|0:04:32
|24
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|0:04:38
|25
|Clement Horny (Bel)
|0:04:44
|26
|Mick Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:05:04
|27
|Yente Peirens (Bel)
|0:05:25
|28
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:05:36
|29
|Grégory Careme (Bel)
|0:05:50
|30
|Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel)
|31
|Thibault Valognes (Fra)
|32
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|33
|Stef Janse (Bel)
|34
|Cai Davies (GBr)
|35
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|36
|Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
|37
|Andy Ruts (Bel)
|38
|Senna Van Cutsem (Bel)
|39
|Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
|40
|Finn Mansfield (GBr)
|41
|Antoine Douillet (Bel)
|42
|Justin Laevens (Bel)
|DNF
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
|DNF
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|DNF
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Joachim Van Looveren (Bel)
|DNF
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|DNF
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|DNF
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
