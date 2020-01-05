Trending

Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's Brussels Universities Cyclocross

Antoine Benoist second and Timo Kielich third

U23 men: Brussels University -

Ryan Kamp
Ryan Kamp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:56:32
2Antoine Benoist (Fra) Corendon - Circus 0:00:09
3Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:00:22
4Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:00:27
5Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:11
6Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:16
7Tomas Kopecký (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:18
8Seppe Rombouts (Bel) 0:01:22
9Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:26
10Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:38
11Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel) 0:01:48
12Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:01:56
13Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:05
14Sander Lemmens (Bel) 0:02:12
15Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:02:13
16Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:26
17Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:02:27
18Jens Clynhens (Bel) 0:03:23
19Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:03:29
20Julian Siemons (Bel) 0:03:33
21Bart Artz (Ned) 0:03:44
22Nick Peers (Bel) 0:04:02
23Lars Boven (Ned) 0:04:32
24Dolf Pemen (Bel) 0:04:38
25Clement Horny (Bel) 0:04:44
26Mick Van Dijke (Ned) 0:05:04
27Yente Peirens (Bel) 0:05:25
28David Conroy (Irl) 0:05:36
29Grégory Careme (Bel) 0:05:50
30Maxime Van Wynsberghe (Bel)
31Thibault Valognes (Fra)
32Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
33Stef Janse (Bel)
34Cai Davies (GBr)
35Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
36Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
37Andy Ruts (Bel)
38Senna Van Cutsem (Bel)
39Hijiri Oda (Jpn)
40Finn Mansfield (GBr)
41Antoine Douillet (Bel)
42Justin Laevens (Bel)
DNFGianni Siebens (Bel)
DNFSander De Vet (Bel)
DNFMathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFGerben Kuypers (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJoachim Van Looveren (Bel)
DNFTim Van Dijke (Ned)
DNFMees Hendrikx (Ned)
DNFRyan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus

