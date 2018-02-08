Cavendish wins Dubai Tour stage 3
Manxman takes opening win, Groenewegen docked time and out of race lead
Stage 3: Skydive Dubai - Fujairah
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) opened his 2018 account with a convincing win on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour. After poor positioning and a lack of speed on the opening two days or racing, Cavendish set himself up perfectly to take his third career victory at the Dubai Tour. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) put in a much better performance to take second while Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) came from a long way back to finish third. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) came through in 10th place and initially held onto his race lead but was docked 20 seconds by the race jury for drafting, handing the lead to stage 2 winner Elia Viviani.
“I had a good feeling today, especially after yesterday. I knew I was there. I knew the team was there," Cavendish said after the stage. "I can't beat Viviani in a track sprint race so I had to wait, wait and wait, and use my jump. Any time of the year, it's important to win. It's good for my account. Already with this win, I've won the same amount of races I won in the whole season last year. The thing I'm disappointed about is that yesterday, when I realized I couldn't win, had I kept going, I would have come second and be in the lead now. It's my own fault. But I'll try and get the blue jersey in the next two days."
With most of the sprinting talent keen to get an early win on the board, it was yet another frenetic sprint as rival trains jostled for position. Once again, Katusha-Alpecin and Quick-Step Floors dominated that particular battle coming into the final kilometres with Bahrain-Merida putting in a quick turn with Vincenzo Nibali.
With fewer teammates to assist him, Cavendish kept a low profile in the chaotic finale. He positioned himself nicely behind the train of Viviani, which Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) had also latched on. As Cavendish’s former leadout rider Fabio Sabatini moved off to the right, Viviani picked up the pace. Whereas he admitted to not having the speed to match Viviani on day two, Cavendish had no such problems here. He rounded both Colbrelli and Viviani to take a clear run up the middle of the road and take the victory.
Bouhanni had been lurking in Cavendish’s wheel after being set up nicely by his Cofidis squad. When Cavendish went, the Frenchman followed and held on for second place despite a late surge from Kittel. The Katusha-Alpecin rider has struggled in the sprints so far this year, and while he won’t be too happy to finish third, it is a step forward for him and his new team.
As it has been since the race started on Tuesday, a small break formed very early on in the day. Simone Bevilacqua (Willier), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) and Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) broke clear, and with 100 kilometres still to run they had some three minutes on the peloton.
The past two stages have been a relatively straightforward affair with the chaos reserved for the final 10 kilometres of the day. The weather had other ideas for stage 3 with the wind picking up in the second half of the day. The resulting crosswinds caused some problems for the peloton, which split in two. Bouhanni was one of those who missed the cut and, at one point, was left trailing the peloton by over a minute. In the scramble, Groenewegen found himself in no man’s land with 68 kilometres to go. Several of his teammates dropped back to help him but he also utilised the slipstream of a team car to make it back to the bunch. The race jury deemed it was too much and later added 20 seconds to his time, putting him out of the race lead, and the top 10.
The push from the front of the peloton saw the lead of the four escapees decimated and they were brought back with more than 60 kilometres remaining. It would be almost 15 kilometres more before Bouhanni and his companions were able to re-join the peloton. A ceasefire appeared to be called by then and the peloton trundled along at a much easier pace for some time before Tom Bohli jumped clear with 30 kilometres remaining. The BMC Racing rider never stood a chance against the might of the sprinters’ teams and he was back in the comfort of the bunch with 13 kilometres to go.
Aside from a roundabout with three kilometres to go, the road to the line was wide and straight. That gave plenty of room for the sprinters and their trains to fight for position and they did just that with elbows and shoulders being liberally used up and down the peloton. Sabatini pulled Viviani into place with less than a kilometre to go, peeling off with 200 metres remaining to give his compatriot a free run to the line.
Viviani opened the afterburners, but he didn’t have the pace to match a determined Cavendish who sailed past him.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:53:46
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|22
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|24
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|27
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|28
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|29
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|33
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|35
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|39
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|43
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|52
|Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
|53
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|57
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|60
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|63
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|65
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|67
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|68
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|69
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|72
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|73
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|74
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|75
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:20
|76
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|77
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:28
|78
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|79
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:43
|80
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|81
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|82
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:07
|83
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:11
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:35
|88
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:38
|89
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:01:41
|90
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|98
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|101
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:42
|102
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:08
|103
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|106
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|107
|Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team
|108
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:05:02
|109
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|4
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|pts
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|7
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|10
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|11
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|14
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|11:41:18
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|5
|UAE National Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|10
|Rally Cycling
|11
|Bahrain - Merida
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12:19:38
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:04
|3
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|8
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|21
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|26
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|31
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|33
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|40
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|42
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|43
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:26
|44
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|46
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:34
|47
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|48
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:50
|49
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|50
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:58
|51
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:01:10
|52
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:01:25
|53
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|54
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:43
|55
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|56
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:51
|57
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:27
|58
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:35
|60
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:46
|61
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:49
|62
|Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
|63
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:52
|65
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:04
|66
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:08
|68
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:15
|69
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:03:21
|70
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:22
|71
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:25
|72
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:27
|73
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:31
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:36
|75
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:42
|76
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|77
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:23
|78
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:27
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:49
|80
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:53
|81
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:01
|82
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:18
|83
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|84
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|85
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:25
|86
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:55
|87
|Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:05:57
|88
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:06:05
|89
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:10
|90
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:22
|91
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:24
|92
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:25
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:28
|95
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:50
|96
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:04
|97
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:09
|98
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:15
|99
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:26
|100
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:08:33
|101
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:43
|102
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:52
|103
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:26
|104
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:11:27
|105
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:42
|106
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:18
|107
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:12:45
|108
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:38
|109
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:13:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|33
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|7
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|12
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|13
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|14
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|16
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|18
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|5
|19
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|5
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|21
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|22
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|25
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|26
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|4
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|5
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|6
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|5
|8
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|9
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|4
|10
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|11
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12:19:45
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:00:07
|6
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|8
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|17
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:19
|18
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:43
|20
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:51
|21
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|22
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:39
|23
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:42
|24
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:45
|25
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:02:57
|26
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:35
|27
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:04:20
|28
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:05:11
|29
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|30
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:17
|31
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:18
|32
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:19
|33
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:08:26
|34
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:36
|35
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:11:20
|36
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:11
|37
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:12:38
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:31
|39
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:13:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|36:59:36
|2
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
|9
|Bahrain - Merida
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|Rally Cycling
|12
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:00:24
|13
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:36
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|15
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:16
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:06:21
