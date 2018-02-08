Trending

Cavendish wins Dubai Tour stage 3

Manxman takes opening win, Groenewegen docked time and out of race lead

Mark Cavendish takes his first win of 2018

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Blythe congratulates Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tom Bohli (BMC Racing) went on the attack in the latter part of the stage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Elia VIviani is the new race leader

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mark Cavendish collects his prize

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mark Cavendish claimed victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The sprint finish on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rides through the desert

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Mark Cavendish on the podium

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu paces Mark Cavendish up to the peloton after a puncture

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani has a surprise visit to the podium to take the race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen has bike problems for the second day running

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish sets off after getting a wheel change

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Brian Kamstra took a tumble in the crosswinds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni distanced in the crosswinds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Christian leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jay Thomson congratulates Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There were plenty of animal spectators

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Katusha-Alpecin work for Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing group together in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Liam Bertazzo (Wilier-Triestina)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nazaerbieke Bieken (Mitchelton-BikeExchange)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton strings out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen off the back of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish and Bernhard Eisel celebrate after stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Loic Vliegen leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani in the red points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The mountains provided a backdrop for the day's racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton is calm and collected

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Mathis brings up some refreshments for the team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bram Tankink works on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dylan Groenewegen gets paced back up to the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Bono takes a selfie with some fans

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alexander Kristoff signs some autographs

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
A breakaway gets up the road

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Elia Viviani wearing the red jersey of points classification

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Matthias Brandle rounds a corner

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Vincenzo Nibali during stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Filippo Pozzato shares a joke with Filippo Ganna

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) opened his 2018 account with a convincing win on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour. After poor positioning and a lack of speed on the opening two days or racing, Cavendish set himself up perfectly to take his third career victory at the Dubai Tour. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) put in a much better performance to take second while Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) came from a long way back to finish third. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) came through in 10th place and initially held onto his race lead but was docked 20 seconds by the race jury for drafting, handing the lead to stage 2 winner Elia Viviani.

“I had a good feeling today, especially after yesterday. I knew I was there. I knew the team was there," Cavendish said after the stage. "I can't beat Viviani in a track sprint race so I had to wait, wait and wait, and use my jump. Any time of the year, it's important to win. It's good for my account. Already with this win, I've won the same amount of races I won in the whole season last year. The thing I'm disappointed about is that yesterday, when I realized I couldn't win, had I kept going, I would have come second and be in the lead now. It's my own fault. But I'll try and get the blue jersey in the next two days."

With most of the sprinting talent keen to get an early win on the board, it was yet another frenetic sprint as rival trains jostled for position. Once again, Katusha-Alpecin and Quick-Step Floors dominated that particular battle coming into the final kilometres with Bahrain-Merida putting in a quick turn with Vincenzo Nibali.

With fewer teammates to assist him, Cavendish kept a low profile in the chaotic finale. He positioned himself nicely behind the train of Viviani, which Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) had also latched on. As Cavendish’s former leadout rider Fabio Sabatini moved off to the right, Viviani picked up the pace. Whereas he admitted to not having the speed to match Viviani on day two, Cavendish had no such problems here. He rounded both Colbrelli and Viviani to take a clear run up the middle of the road and take the victory.

Bouhanni had been lurking in Cavendish’s wheel after being set up nicely by his Cofidis squad. When Cavendish went, the Frenchman followed and held on for second place despite a late surge from Kittel. The Katusha-Alpecin rider has struggled in the sprints so far this year, and while he won’t be too happy to finish third, it is a step forward for him and his new team.

As it has been since the race started on Tuesday, a small break formed very early on in the day. Simone Bevilacqua (Willier), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) and Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) broke clear, and with 100 kilometres still to run they had some three minutes on the peloton.

The past two stages have been a relatively straightforward affair with the chaos reserved for the final 10 kilometres of the day. The weather had other ideas for stage 3 with the wind picking up in the second half of the day. The resulting crosswinds caused some problems for the peloton, which split in two. Bouhanni was one of those who missed the cut and, at one point, was left trailing the peloton by over a minute. In the scramble, Groenewegen found himself in no man’s land with 68 kilometres to go. Several of his teammates dropped back to help him but he also utilised the slipstream of a team car to make it back to the bunch. The race jury deemed it was too much and later added 20 seconds to his time, putting him out of the race lead, and the top 10.

The push from the front of the peloton saw the lead of the four escapees decimated and they were brought back with more than 60 kilometres remaining. It would be almost 15 kilometres more before Bouhanni and his companions were able to re-join the peloton. A ceasefire appeared to be called by then and the peloton trundled along at a much easier pace for some time before Tom Bohli jumped clear with 30 kilometres remaining. The BMC Racing rider never stood a chance against the might of the sprinters’ teams and he was back in the comfort of the bunch with 13 kilometres to go.

Aside from a roundabout with three kilometres to go, the road to the line was wide and straight. That gave plenty of room for the sprinters and their trains to fight for position and they did just that with elbows and shoulders being liberally used up and down the peloton. Sabatini pulled Viviani into place with less than a kilometre to go, peeling off with 200 metres remaining to give his compatriot a free run to the line.

Viviani opened the afterburners, but he didn’t have the pace to match a determined Cavendish who sailed past him.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data3:53:46
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
8Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
15Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
16Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
17Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
18Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
20Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
22Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
23Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
24Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
26Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
27Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
28Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
29Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
32Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
35Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
37Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
38Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
39Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
41Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
43Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
44Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
45Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
46Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
47Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
48Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
49Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
51Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
52Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
53Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
54Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
56Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
57Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
58Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
59Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
60Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
63Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
65Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
66Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
67Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
68Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
69Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
70Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
71Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
72Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
73Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
74Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
75Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
77Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:28
78Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
79Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:43
80Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
81Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
82Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:07
83Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:11
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:35
88David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:38
89Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:01:41
90Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
91Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
93Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
95Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
97Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
98Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
99Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
101Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:42
102Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:08
103Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
104Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
105Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
106Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
107Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team
108Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:05:02
109Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
4Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport8pts
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6
7Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
10Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4
11Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3
12Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
13Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1

Intermediate sprint classification - Silicon Oasis - 38.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
4Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

Intermediate sprint classification - Lahbab - 76.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia2
4Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:41:18
2UAE Team Emirates
3Aqua Blue Sport
4Team Katusha Alpecin
5UAE National Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
10Rally Cycling
11Bahrain - Merida
12Team Dimension Data
13Quick-Step Floors
14Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
15Trek - Segafredo
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12:19:38
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:04
3Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:10
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
12Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
14Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
16Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
17Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
20Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
21Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
23Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
26Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
27Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
28Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
31Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
32Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
33Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
34Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
35Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
36Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
37Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
40Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
42Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
43Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:26
44Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
45Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
46Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:34
47Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
48Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:50
49Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
50Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:58
51Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:01:10
52Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team0:01:25
53Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:36
54Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:43
55Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
56Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:51
57Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:02:27
58Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:35
60Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:46
61Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:49
62Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
63Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
64David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:52
65Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:04
66Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:08
68Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:15
69Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:03:21
70Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:03:22
71Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:25
72Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
73Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:31
74Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:36
75Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:42
76Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
77Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:23
78Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:27
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:04:49
80Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:53
81Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:01
82Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:18
83Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
84Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:23
85Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:25
86Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:55
87Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team0:05:57
88Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team0:06:05
89Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:10
90Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:22
91Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:24
92Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:06:25
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:28
95Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:50
96Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:04
97Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:09
98Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:15
99Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:07:26
100Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:08:33
101Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:43
102Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:52
103Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:11:26
104Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team0:11:27
105Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:11:42
106Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:18
107Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team0:12:45
108Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:38
109Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:13:52

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo42pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors41
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data33
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team24
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits22
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates16
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
9Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
10Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
12Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport9
13Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
14Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates7
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
16Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
18Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team5
19Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange5
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
21Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling4
22Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
24Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk2
25Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
26Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange2

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
3Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
4Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates7
5Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
6Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team5
8Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
9Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia4
10Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
11Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12:19:45
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
5Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:00:07
6Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
7Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
8Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
9Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
13Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
14Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
15Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:11
17Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:19
18Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
19Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:43
20Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:51
21Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:36
22Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:39
23Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:42
24David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:45
25Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:02:57
26Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:35
27Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:04:20
28Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:05:11
29Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
30Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:17
31Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:06:18
32Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:07:19
33Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:08:26
34Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:08:36
35Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team0:11:20
36Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:11
37Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team0:12:38
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:31
39Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:13:45

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team36:59:36
2Team Novo Nordisk
3BMC Racing Team
4UAE Team Emirates
5Team Katusha Alpecin
6Team Dimension Data
7Quick-Step Floors
8Mitchelton - Bikeexchange
9Bahrain - Merida
10Trek - Segafredo
11Rally Cycling
12Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:00:24
13Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:36
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
15Aqua Blue Sport0:03:16
16UAE National Team0:06:21

