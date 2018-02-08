Image 1 of 41 Mark Cavendish takes his first win of 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 41 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 41 Adam Blythe congratulates Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 41 Tom Bohli (BMC Racing) went on the attack in the latter part of the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 41 Elia VIviani is the new race leader (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 41 Mark Cavendish collects his prize (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 41 Mark Cavendish claimed victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 41 The sprint finish on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 41 The peloton rides through the desert (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 41 Mark Cavendish on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 41 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu paces Mark Cavendish up to the peloton after a puncture (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 41 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 41 Elia Viviani has a surprise visit to the podium to take the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 41 Dylan Groenewegen has bike problems for the second day running (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 41 Mark Cavendish sets off after getting a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 41 Brian Kamstra took a tumble in the crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 41 Nacer Bouhanni distanced in the crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 41 Mark Christian leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 41 Jay Thomson congratulates Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 41 There were plenty of animal spectators (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 41 Katusha-Alpecin work for Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 41 BMC Racing group together in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 41 Liam Bertazzo (Wilier-Triestina) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 41 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 41 The peloton strings out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 41 Dylan Groenewegen off the back of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 41 Mark Cavendish and Bernhard Eisel celebrate after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 41 Loic Vliegen leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 41 Elia Viviani in the red points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 41 The mountains provided a backdrop for the day's racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 41 The peloton is calm and collected (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 41 Marco Mathis brings up some refreshments for the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 41 Bram Tankink works on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 41 Dylan Groenewegen gets paced back up to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 41 Matteo Bono takes a selfie with some fans (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 41 Alexander Kristoff signs some autographs (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 41 A breakaway gets up the road (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 41 Elia Viviani wearing the red jersey of points classification (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 41 Matthias Brandle rounds a corner (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 41 Vincenzo Nibali during stage 3 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 41 Filippo Pozzato shares a joke with Filippo Ganna (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) opened his 2018 account with a convincing win on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour. After poor positioning and a lack of speed on the opening two days or racing, Cavendish set himself up perfectly to take his third career victory at the Dubai Tour. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) put in a much better performance to take second while Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) came from a long way back to finish third. Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) came through in 10th place and initially held onto his race lead but was docked 20 seconds by the race jury for drafting, handing the lead to stage 2 winner Elia Viviani.

“I had a good feeling today, especially after yesterday. I knew I was there. I knew the team was there," Cavendish said after the stage. "I can't beat Viviani in a track sprint race so I had to wait, wait and wait, and use my jump. Any time of the year, it's important to win. It's good for my account. Already with this win, I've won the same amount of races I won in the whole season last year. The thing I'm disappointed about is that yesterday, when I realized I couldn't win, had I kept going, I would have come second and be in the lead now. It's my own fault. But I'll try and get the blue jersey in the next two days."

With most of the sprinting talent keen to get an early win on the board, it was yet another frenetic sprint as rival trains jostled for position. Once again, Katusha-Alpecin and Quick-Step Floors dominated that particular battle coming into the final kilometres with Bahrain-Merida putting in a quick turn with Vincenzo Nibali.

With fewer teammates to assist him, Cavendish kept a low profile in the chaotic finale. He positioned himself nicely behind the train of Viviani, which Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) had also latched on. As Cavendish’s former leadout rider Fabio Sabatini moved off to the right, Viviani picked up the pace. Whereas he admitted to not having the speed to match Viviani on day two, Cavendish had no such problems here. He rounded both Colbrelli and Viviani to take a clear run up the middle of the road and take the victory.

Bouhanni had been lurking in Cavendish’s wheel after being set up nicely by his Cofidis squad. When Cavendish went, the Frenchman followed and held on for second place despite a late surge from Kittel. The Katusha-Alpecin rider has struggled in the sprints so far this year, and while he won’t be too happy to finish third, it is a step forward for him and his new team.

As it has been since the race started on Tuesday, a small break formed very early on in the day. Simone Bevilacqua (Willier), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Loic Vliegen (BMC Racing Team) and Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) broke clear, and with 100 kilometres still to run they had some three minutes on the peloton.

The past two stages have been a relatively straightforward affair with the chaos reserved for the final 10 kilometres of the day. The weather had other ideas for stage 3 with the wind picking up in the second half of the day. The resulting crosswinds caused some problems for the peloton, which split in two. Bouhanni was one of those who missed the cut and, at one point, was left trailing the peloton by over a minute. In the scramble, Groenewegen found himself in no man’s land with 68 kilometres to go. Several of his teammates dropped back to help him but he also utilised the slipstream of a team car to make it back to the bunch. The race jury deemed it was too much and later added 20 seconds to his time, putting him out of the race lead, and the top 10.

The push from the front of the peloton saw the lead of the four escapees decimated and they were brought back with more than 60 kilometres remaining. It would be almost 15 kilometres more before Bouhanni and his companions were able to re-join the peloton. A ceasefire appeared to be called by then and the peloton trundled along at a much easier pace for some time before Tom Bohli jumped clear with 30 kilometres remaining. The BMC Racing rider never stood a chance against the might of the sprinters’ teams and he was back in the comfort of the bunch with 13 kilometres to go.

Aside from a roundabout with three kilometres to go, the road to the line was wide and straight. That gave plenty of room for the sprinters and their trains to fight for position and they did just that with elbows and shoulders being liberally used up and down the peloton. Sabatini pulled Viviani into place with less than a kilometre to go, peeling off with 200 metres remaining to give his compatriot a free run to the line.

Viviani opened the afterburners, but he didn’t have the pace to match a determined Cavendish who sailed past him.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 3:53:46 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 15 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 17 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 18 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 20 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 22 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 23 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 24 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 26 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 27 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 28 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 29 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 31 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 33 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 35 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 37 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 39 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 41 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 43 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 44 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 45 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 46 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 49 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 51 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 52 Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team 53 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 54 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 56 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 57 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 58 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 59 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 60 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 63 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 65 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 66 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 67 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 68 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 69 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 71 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 72 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 73 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 74 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 75 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 76 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 77 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:28 78 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 79 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:43 80 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 81 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 82 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:07 83 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:11 87 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:35 88 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:38 89 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:01:41 90 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 93 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 97 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 98 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 99 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 100 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 101 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:42 102 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:08 103 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 105 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 106 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 107 Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team 108 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:05:02 109 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 4 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 8 pts 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 6 7 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 6 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 10 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4 11 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Intermediate sprint classification - Silicon Oasis - 38.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 4 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Intermediate sprint classification - Lahbab - 76.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 2 4 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:41:18 2 UAE Team Emirates 3 Aqua Blue Sport 4 Team Katusha Alpecin 5 UAE National Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Mitchelton - Bikeexchange 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 10 Rally Cycling 11 Bahrain - Merida 12 Team Dimension Data 13 Quick-Step Floors 14 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 15 Trek - Segafredo 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12:19:38 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:04 3 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:10 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 10 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 12 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 14 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 20 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 21 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 23 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 26 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 31 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 32 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 33 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 34 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 35 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 36 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 37 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 40 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 42 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 43 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:26 44 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 45 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 46 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34 47 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 48 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:50 49 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:57 50 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:58 51 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:01:10 52 Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 0:01:25 53 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 54 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:43 55 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:51 57 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:27 58 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:35 60 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:46 61 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:49 62 Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team 63 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 64 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:52 65 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:04 66 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:08 68 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:15 69 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:03:21 70 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:22 71 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:25 72 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 73 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:31 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:36 75 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:42 76 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 77 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:23 78 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:27 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:49 80 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:53 81 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:01 82 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:18 83 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 84 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:25 86 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:55 87 Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:05:57 88 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 0:06:05 89 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:10 90 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:22 91 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:24 92 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:25 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:28 95 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:50 96 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:04 97 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:09 98 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:15 99 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:07:26 100 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:08:33 101 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:43 102 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:52 103 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:26 104 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 0:11:27 105 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:42 106 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:18 107 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 0:12:45 108 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:38 109 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:13:52

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 41 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 33 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16 7 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 12 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 13 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 14 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 7 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 16 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 6 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 18 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 5 19 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 5 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 21 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 4 22 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 25 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 26 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 2

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 4 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 7 5 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 6 6 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 5 8 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 9 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 4 10 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 11 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12:19:45 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 5 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:00:07 6 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 8 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 13 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 14 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:11 17 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:19 18 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 19 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:43 20 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:51 21 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:36 22 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:39 23 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:42 24 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:45 25 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:02:57 26 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:35 27 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:04:20 28 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:05:11 29 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 30 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:17 31 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:18 32 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:07:19 33 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:08:26 34 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:36 35 Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team 0:11:20 36 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:11 37 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 0:12:38 38 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:31 39 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:13:45