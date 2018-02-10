Trending

Dubai Tour: Viviani wins final stage to secure overall victory

Cavendish held up by crash in final kilometre

Image 1 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) seals overall victory at the Dubai Tour by winning the final stage.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) seals overall victory at the Dubai Tour by winning the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) sprints to stage victory at the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) sprints to stage victory at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 64

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 64

Elia Viviani is congratulated by Quick-Step Floors teammate Niki Terpstra.

Elia Viviani is congratulated by Quick-Step Floors teammate Niki Terpstra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates Dubai Tour victory.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates Dubai Tour victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 64

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) on the attack.

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 64

Khalid Mayouf (UAE).

Khalid Mayouf (UAE).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 64

Yousif Mirza (UAE-Team Emirates).

Yousif Mirza (UAE-Team Emirates).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) with the spoils at the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) with the spoils at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 64

Magnus Cort (Astana) placed second at the 2018 Dubai Tour.

Magnus Cort (Astana) placed second at the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) on the podium at the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) on the podium at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) won the 2018 Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step) won the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 64

Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) won the sprint classification at the 2018 Dubai Tour.

Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) won the sprint classification at the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 64

Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) in the UAE flag jersey.

Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk) in the UAE flag jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 64

Magnus Cort (Astana) placed second overall at the 2018 Dubai Tour.

Magnus Cort (Astana) placed second overall at the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 64

Magnus Cort (Astana) was best young rider at the 2018 Dubai Tour.

Magnus Cort (Astana) was best young rider at the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the points jersey at the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the points jersey at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won the 2018 Dubai Tour ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida).

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won the 2018 Dubai Tour ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) is feted on the Dubai Tour podium.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) is feted on the Dubai Tour podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 64

The peloton races agains the Dubai skyline.

The peloton races agains the Dubai skyline.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 64

The 2018 Dubai Tour peloton.

The 2018 Dubai Tour peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 64

Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) leads the break on the final day of the Dubai Tour.

Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) leads the break on the final day of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 64

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) on the front at the Dubai Tour.

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) on the front at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 64

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) and Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) on the attack at the Dubai Tour.

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) and Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) on the attack at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 64

Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) in the break at the Dubai Tour.

Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) in the break at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 64

Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk).

Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the lead at the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the lead at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 64

Quick-Step Floors controlled the peloton early on.

Quick-Step Floors controlled the peloton early on.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 64

The Dubai Tour peloton.

The Dubai Tour peloton.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 64

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage of the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the final stage of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) produced a fine sprint to win the final stage of the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) produced a fine sprint to win the final stage of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 64

Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) on the attack on the final day of the Dubai Tour.

Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) on the attack on the final day of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 64

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue) was aggressive on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue) was aggressive on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 64

Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) leads the break.

Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) leads the break.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 64

Magnus Cort (Astana) at the Dubai Tour.

Magnus Cort (Astana) at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 64

Adam Bythe (Aqua Blue Sport).

Adam Bythe (Aqua Blue Sport).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 64

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 64

Magnus Cort (Astana).

Magnus Cort (Astana).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 64

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors).

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 64

Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk).

Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 64

Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) crashed out on the final day of the Dubai Tour.

Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) crashed out on the final day of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 64

The peloton enters the final kilometres of the 2018 Dubai Tour.

The peloton enters the final kilometres of the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 64

Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) was forced to abandon after his crash on the final stage of the Dubai Tour.

Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk) was forced to abandon after his crash on the final stage of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 64

Niki Terpstra prepared for the Classics at the Dubai Tour.

Niki Terpstra prepared for the Classics at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 64

The peloton awaits the start of stage 5 of the 2018 Dubai Tour.

The peloton awaits the start of stage 5 of the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 64

The peloton at the 2018 Dubai Tour.

The peloton at the 2018 Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 64

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors).

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 64

Matthias Branle (Trek-Segafredo).

Matthias Branle (Trek-Segafredo).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 64

Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data).

Jay Robert Thomson (Dimension Data).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 64

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data).

Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 64

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 64

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 64

Mark Cavendish and Adam Blythe at the Dubai Tour.

Mark Cavendish and Adam Blythe at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 64

Jempy Drucker (BMC).

Jempy Drucker (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 64

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the lead at the Dubai Tour.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in the lead at the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 64

Katusha-Alpecin ahead of stage 5 of the Dubai Tour.

Katusha-Alpecin ahead of stage 5 of the Dubai Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won the final stage of the Dubai Tour in a bunch sprint to secure final overall victory. The Italian came from a long way back in the finishing straight to overhaul Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) at the line, while Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) claimed third.

The run-in was marred by a crash in the final kilometre that saw Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) come down. The incident also ruined Dylan Groenewegen’s chances and forced Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to a standstill. The Manxman emerged unscathed from the incident but was unable to play any part in the sprint.

Marcel Kittel’s trying opening race in Katusha-Alpecin colours continued on the final day of the Dubai Tour, and he could only manage 6th on the stage after losing contact with his lead-out amid the confusion of the late crash. Two of Kittel’s teammates ended up sprinting for placings just ahead of him, with Haller taking second and Rick Zabel placing fifth.

Viviani, by contrast, has made a seamless transition to life at Quick-Step Floors and has struck up a fine understanding with Fabio Sabatini, who was previously a teammate at Liquigas. Sabatini helped to pilot Viviani through a rather chaotic final kilometre on Saturday, putting him in position to sprint for the stage win and to secure final overall victory.

“I needed all of my teammates for the last kilometres, and Saba did an amazing job again. He always knows when I’m on his wheel,” Viviani said. “We only just missed the crash, and Saba led me towards the front. I think with 50 metres to go, I realised I could win.”

Viviani had begun the day just two seconds ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) in the general classification, but understood that he could not afford to base his final sprint around the Dane. In the end, it was a rather fragmented bunch finish. After Lotto-Soudal led into the final kilometre, Cofidis took up the reins before the crash removed their leader Bouhanni from contention.

Katusha-Alpecin had strength in numbers towards the front, but Kittel was unable to link up successfully with his lead-out amid the tumult, and it was ultimately Haller and Zabel who led the line for the team in red, vying with Jempy Drucker (BMC) as the sprint opened.

In the final 50 metres, however, Viviani emerged at Haller’s shoulder and powered past to claim a fine victory. Like the Italian, Blythe was closing rapidly in the final metres, but he had to settle for third, while Drucker held on for fourth.

Magnus Cort could only manage 8th in the sprint, which meant that when the bonuses were factored in, Viviani had claimed the overall victory by 12 seconds. Stage 4 winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) placed third overall a further two seconds back.

“It’s amazing,” Viviani said of his overall win. “This morning I was really stressed, but with a two-second lead it was really all or nothing. If we sprinted just to control the others, then would lose. Our hope was that a break would go early without any GC guys, and then we could focus on the sprint, and that’s what happened.”

Cort, meanwhile, declared himself satisfied with second overall and the white jersey of best young rider. “Maybe I hoped for a better result in today’s stage, but I’m happy to keep second and the white jersey,” he said. “The crash slowed me down a little, but it also took away riders who were in front of me. I was too far back to do a great sprint.”

How it unfolded

At just 132 kilometres in length and on a pan flat, largely urban course, the Meraas stage of the 2018 Dubai Tour was always likely to finish in a bunch sprint, but that did not mean there was a lack of willing attackers on the final day of the five-day race.

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) was the first rider on the offensive, going clear alone inside the opening kilometres, though he was glad to be joined by reinforcements shortly afterwards as Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) and Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) bridged across.

The quartet struck up a decent working alliance, establishing a maximum lead of 4:40 before the sprinters’ teammates – and Bram Tankink of LottoNL-Jumbo, in particular – set about reducing that gap to more manageable dimensions.

While Valognes was in the process of picking up enough intermediate points to win the sprint classification, his Novo Nordisk teammate Christopher Williams endured a rather more trying day as he was forced to abandon the race after an early crash.

The escapees had a shade over a minute in hand on the bunch as they entered the final 25 kilometres, and it was at this juncture that Pearson decided to try his luck alone. The Welshman fought gamely but with UAE-Team Emirates joining the pursuit behind, his solo effort never looked like going the distance.

Just as the peloton was on the point of capturing Pearson inside the final 9 kilometres, the Mitchelton-BikeExhange duo of Jacob Hennessy and Robert Stannard went on the offensive. They shot past Pearson and opened a lead of 13 seconds over the bunch before they, too, were brought to heel with 3km to go.

Bahrain-Merida hit the front as the pace ratcheted up ahead of the sprint, with Vincenzo Nibali prominent, before LottoNL-Jumbo took over in support of Groenewegen. The Dutchman’s hopes evaporated in the crash inside the final kilometre, however, and instead it was Viviani who claimed the stage and overall victory to bring his running tally for the season to three wins.

“This is a really important step up,” Viviani said. “I came to Quick-Step thinking I wanted to be one of the best sprinters in the world, and I think this is a good start. The result is 90% about the team, the work they did was amazing and the tactics were great. Brian [Holm] did a great job in the team car.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3:05:28
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
8Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
9Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
11Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
12Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
14Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
15Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
18Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
22Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
25Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
26Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
27Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
28Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
30Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
31Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
32Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
33Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
35Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
38Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
39Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
40Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
41Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
45Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
46Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
49Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
50Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
52Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
54Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
55Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
56Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
57Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
58Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
59Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
60Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:00:53
61Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
62Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
63Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
64Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:53
65Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
66Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
67Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
68Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
69Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
71Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:53
72Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
73Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
74Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
78Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
79Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:15
80Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
81Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
82Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
83Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:25
84Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:01:28
85Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:01:31
86Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
87Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
88Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
90Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
91Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:33
92Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
94Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
95Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:33
96Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
97Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
99Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
100David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:44
101Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:11
102Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:02:17
103Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:10
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors25pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport11
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
8Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3
9Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk2
10Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint 1 - Al Mamzar Beach Park, km. 73.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange5pts
2Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team2
4Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport1

Sprint 2 - Union Flag, km. 104.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange3
3Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
4Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha-Alpecin9:16:24
2Quick-Step Floors
3BMC Racing Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
6LottoNL-Jumbo
7Aqua Blue Sport
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Rally Cycling
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11UAE Team Emirates
12Bahrain-Merida
13Mitchelton-BikeExchange
14Trek-Segafredo
15Dimension Data
16UAE National Team0:00:53

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors19:05:46
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
4Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
5Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:20
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:25
13Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:33
14Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:34
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
16Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
19Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:11
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:27
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:30
22Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:42
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:46
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:09
25Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:02:35
26Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
27Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
28Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:53
29Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:03
30Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:07
31Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:11
32Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:17
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:22
34Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:23
35Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:03:35
36Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:39
37Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:41
38Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:49
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:55
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:07
41Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:10
42Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:15
43Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:52
44Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:27
45Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:33
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:46
47Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:01
48Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:25
49Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:35
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:12
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:48
52Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:01
53Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
54Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:05
55Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
56Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
57Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
59Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:07
60Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:17
61Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:36
63Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:09:01
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:08
65Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:09:20
66Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:09:27
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:29
68Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:38
69Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:08
70Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:06
71Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:12
72Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:27
73Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:31
74Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:12:09
75Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:12:10
76Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:12:13
77Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:14
78David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:27
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:12:36
80Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
81Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:39
82Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:44
83Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:55
84Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:11
85Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team0:13:49
86Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:13:52
87Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:59
88Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:14:16
89Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:42
90Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
91Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:10
92Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:20
93Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:15:59
94Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:33
95Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team0:17:02
96Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:43
97Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:16
98Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:19:25
99Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:20:07
100Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:40
101Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:58
102Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:19
103Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:24:29
104Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team0:27:51
105Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:29:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors71pts
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team43
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo42
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida40
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data33
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates24
8Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport20
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin16
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin16
11Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk14
12Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
14Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
15Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
16Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team11
18Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange10
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
20Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates7
21Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin6
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
25Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange5
26Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
27Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk4
28Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
29Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling4
30Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team3
31Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
32Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling2
33Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
34Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
35Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange2
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk14pts
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
4Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
5Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange10
6Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
7Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates7
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
10Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team3
11Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport3
12Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling2
13Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
14Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
15Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team19:05:58
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:08
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
6Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:22
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:59
8Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:02:23
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:11
11Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:29
12Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:37
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:58
14Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:40
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
16Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
17Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
18Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:53
19Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
20Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
21Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:05
22Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
23Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:09:15
24Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:09:26
25Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:19
26Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:58
27Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:12:01
28David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:12:15
29Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:47
30Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:14:04
31Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:08
32Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:31
33Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:19:13
34Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:28
35Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:07
36Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:24:17
37Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team0:27:39
38Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:29:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team57:18:30
2Katusha-Alpecin0:00:44
3UAE Team Emirates0:01:15
4LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:17
5Quick-Step Floors0:02:25
6Trek-Segafredo0:02:31
7Bahrain-Merida0:03:25
8Dimension Data0:04:07
9Astana Pro Team0:04:11
10Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:04:52
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
12Aqua Blue Sport0:07:04
13Rally Cycling0:09:15
14Team Novo Nordisk0:10:17
15Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:15:55
16UAE National Team0:42:55

