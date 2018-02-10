Dubai Tour: Viviani wins final stage to secure overall victory
Cavendish held up by crash in final kilometre
Stage 5: Skydive Dubai - City Walk
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won the final stage of the Dubai Tour in a bunch sprint to secure final overall victory. The Italian came from a long way back in the finishing straight to overhaul Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) at the line, while Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) claimed third.
The run-in was marred by a crash in the final kilometre that saw Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) come down. The incident also ruined Dylan Groenewegen’s chances and forced Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to a standstill. The Manxman emerged unscathed from the incident but was unable to play any part in the sprint.
Marcel Kittel’s trying opening race in Katusha-Alpecin colours continued on the final day of the Dubai Tour, and he could only manage 6th on the stage after losing contact with his lead-out amid the confusion of the late crash. Two of Kittel’s teammates ended up sprinting for placings just ahead of him, with Haller taking second and Rick Zabel placing fifth.
Viviani, by contrast, has made a seamless transition to life at Quick-Step Floors and has struck up a fine understanding with Fabio Sabatini, who was previously a teammate at Liquigas. Sabatini helped to pilot Viviani through a rather chaotic final kilometre on Saturday, putting him in position to sprint for the stage win and to secure final overall victory.
“I needed all of my teammates for the last kilometres, and Saba did an amazing job again. He always knows when I’m on his wheel,” Viviani said. “We only just missed the crash, and Saba led me towards the front. I think with 50 metres to go, I realised I could win.”
Viviani had begun the day just two seconds ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) in the general classification, but understood that he could not afford to base his final sprint around the Dane. In the end, it was a rather fragmented bunch finish. After Lotto-Soudal led into the final kilometre, Cofidis took up the reins before the crash removed their leader Bouhanni from contention.
Katusha-Alpecin had strength in numbers towards the front, but Kittel was unable to link up successfully with his lead-out amid the tumult, and it was ultimately Haller and Zabel who led the line for the team in red, vying with Jempy Drucker (BMC) as the sprint opened.
In the final 50 metres, however, Viviani emerged at Haller’s shoulder and powered past to claim a fine victory. Like the Italian, Blythe was closing rapidly in the final metres, but he had to settle for third, while Drucker held on for fourth.
Magnus Cort could only manage 8th in the sprint, which meant that when the bonuses were factored in, Viviani had claimed the overall victory by 12 seconds. Stage 4 winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) placed third overall a further two seconds back.
“It’s amazing,” Viviani said of his overall win. “This morning I was really stressed, but with a two-second lead it was really all or nothing. If we sprinted just to control the others, then would lose. Our hope was that a break would go early without any GC guys, and then we could focus on the sprint, and that’s what happened.”
Cort, meanwhile, declared himself satisfied with second overall and the white jersey of best young rider. “Maybe I hoped for a better result in today’s stage, but I’m happy to keep second and the white jersey,” he said. “The crash slowed me down a little, but it also took away riders who were in front of me. I was too far back to do a great sprint.”
How it unfolded
At just 132 kilometres in length and on a pan flat, largely urban course, the Meraas stage of the 2018 Dubai Tour was always likely to finish in a bunch sprint, but that did not mean there was a lack of willing attackers on the final day of the five-day race.
Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) was the first rider on the offensive, going clear alone inside the opening kilometres, though he was glad to be joined by reinforcements shortly afterwards as Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) and Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) bridged across.
The quartet struck up a decent working alliance, establishing a maximum lead of 4:40 before the sprinters’ teammates – and Bram Tankink of LottoNL-Jumbo, in particular – set about reducing that gap to more manageable dimensions.
While Valognes was in the process of picking up enough intermediate points to win the sprint classification, his Novo Nordisk teammate Christopher Williams endured a rather more trying day as he was forced to abandon the race after an early crash.
The escapees had a shade over a minute in hand on the bunch as they entered the final 25 kilometres, and it was at this juncture that Pearson decided to try his luck alone. The Welshman fought gamely but with UAE-Team Emirates joining the pursuit behind, his solo effort never looked like going the distance.
Just as the peloton was on the point of capturing Pearson inside the final 9 kilometres, the Mitchelton-BikeExhange duo of Jacob Hennessy and Robert Stannard went on the offensive. They shot past Pearson and opened a lead of 13 seconds over the bunch before they, too, were brought to heel with 3km to go.
Bahrain-Merida hit the front as the pace ratcheted up ahead of the sprint, with Vincenzo Nibali prominent, before LottoNL-Jumbo took over in support of Groenewegen. The Dutchman’s hopes evaporated in the crash inside the final kilometre, however, and instead it was Viviani who claimed the stage and overall victory to bring his running tally for the season to three wins.
“This is a really important step up,” Viviani said. “I came to Quick-Step thinking I wanted to be one of the best sprinters in the world, and I think this is a good start. The result is 90% about the team, the work they did was amazing and the tactics were great. Brian [Holm] did a great job in the team car.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3:05:28
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|22
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|26
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|30
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|31
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
|39
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|45
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|49
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|52
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|54
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|55
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|60
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:00:53
|61
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|64
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:53
|65
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|66
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|67
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|68
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|71
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:53
|72
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|77
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|79
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:15
|80
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|83
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:25
|84
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:01:28
|85
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:01:31
|86
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|87
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|88
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|91
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:33
|92
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|93
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|94
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|95
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:33
|96
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:44
|101
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:11
|102
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:17
|103
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:10
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|8
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|10
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|5
|pts
|2
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|2
|4
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|3
|3
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|4
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9:16:24
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|6
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Aqua Blue Sport
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Rally Cycling
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:00:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|19:05:46
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|4
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:25
|13
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:33
|14
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:34
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|16
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:11
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:27
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:30
|22
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:42
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:09
|25
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:02:35
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|28
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:53
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:03
|30
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:07
|31
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:11
|32
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:17
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:22
|34
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:23
|35
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:35
|36
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:39
|37
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:41
|38
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:49
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:55
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:07
|41
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:10
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:15
|43
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:52
|44
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:27
|45
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:33
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:46
|47
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:01
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:25
|49
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:35
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:12
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:48
|52
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:01
|53
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:05
|55
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|56
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:07
|60
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:17
|61
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:36
|63
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:09:01
|64
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:08
|65
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:20
|66
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:27
|67
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:29
|68
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:38
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:08
|70
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:06
|71
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:12
|72
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:27
|73
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:31
|74
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:09
|75
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:10
|76
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:12:13
|77
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:14
|78
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:27
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:12:36
|80
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:39
|82
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:44
|83
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:55
|84
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:11
|85
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:13:49
|86
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:52
|87
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:59
|88
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:16
|89
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:42
|90
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:10
|92
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:20
|93
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:15:59
|94
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:33
|95
|Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:17:02
|96
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:43
|97
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:16
|98
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:19:25
|99
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:07
|100
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:40
|101
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:58
|102
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:19
|103
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:24:29
|104
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:27:51
|105
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:29:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|71
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|43
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|33
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|8
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|20
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|11
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|12
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|14
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|15
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|16
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|11
|18
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|10
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|20
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|25
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|5
|26
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|27
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|28
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|29
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|30
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|3
|31
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|32
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|33
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|34
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|35
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|2
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|14
|pts
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|4
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|5
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|10
|6
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|7
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|10
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|3
|11
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|12
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|13
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|14
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|15
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19:05:58
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|6
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|7
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|8
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:02:23
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:11
|11
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:29
|12
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:37
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:58
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:40
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|16
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|17
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:53
|19
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|20
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:05
|22
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|23
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:15
|24
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:09:26
|25
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:19
|26
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:58
|27
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:12:01
|28
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:15
|29
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:47
|30
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:04
|31
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:08
|32
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:31
|33
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:19:13
|34
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:28
|35
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:23:07
|36
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:24:17
|37
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:27:39
|38
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:29:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|57:18:30
|2
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|4
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:17
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:25
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:31
|7
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:25
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|10
|Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:04:52
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|12
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:04
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:09:15
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:17
|15
|Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:15:55
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:42:55
