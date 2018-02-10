Image 1 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) seals overall victory at the Dubai Tour by winning the final stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) sprints to stage victory at the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 64 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 64 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 5 of the Dubai Tour. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 64 Elia Viviani is congratulated by Quick-Step Floors teammate Niki Terpstra. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 64 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates Dubai Tour victory. Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won the final stage of the Dubai Tour in a bunch sprint to secure final overall victory. The Italian came from a long way back in the finishing straight to overhaul Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) at the line, while Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) claimed third.

The run-in was marred by a crash in the final kilometre that saw Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) come down. The incident also ruined Dylan Groenewegen’s chances and forced Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) to a standstill. The Manxman emerged unscathed from the incident but was unable to play any part in the sprint.

Marcel Kittel’s trying opening race in Katusha-Alpecin colours continued on the final day of the Dubai Tour, and he could only manage 6th on the stage after losing contact with his lead-out amid the confusion of the late crash. Two of Kittel’s teammates ended up sprinting for placings just ahead of him, with Haller taking second and Rick Zabel placing fifth.

Viviani, by contrast, has made a seamless transition to life at Quick-Step Floors and has struck up a fine understanding with Fabio Sabatini, who was previously a teammate at Liquigas. Sabatini helped to pilot Viviani through a rather chaotic final kilometre on Saturday, putting him in position to sprint for the stage win and to secure final overall victory.

“I needed all of my teammates for the last kilometres, and Saba did an amazing job again. He always knows when I’m on his wheel,” Viviani said. “We only just missed the crash, and Saba led me towards the front. I think with 50 metres to go, I realised I could win.”

Viviani had begun the day just two seconds ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) in the general classification, but understood that he could not afford to base his final sprint around the Dane. In the end, it was a rather fragmented bunch finish. After Lotto-Soudal led into the final kilometre, Cofidis took up the reins before the crash removed their leader Bouhanni from contention.

Katusha-Alpecin had strength in numbers towards the front, but Kittel was unable to link up successfully with his lead-out amid the tumult, and it was ultimately Haller and Zabel who led the line for the team in red, vying with Jempy Drucker (BMC) as the sprint opened.

In the final 50 metres, however, Viviani emerged at Haller’s shoulder and powered past to claim a fine victory. Like the Italian, Blythe was closing rapidly in the final metres, but he had to settle for third, while Drucker held on for fourth.

Magnus Cort could only manage 8th in the sprint, which meant that when the bonuses were factored in, Viviani had claimed the overall victory by 12 seconds. Stage 4 winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) placed third overall a further two seconds back.

“It’s amazing,” Viviani said of his overall win. “This morning I was really stressed, but with a two-second lead it was really all or nothing. If we sprinted just to control the others, then would lose. Our hope was that a break would go early without any GC guys, and then we could focus on the sprint, and that’s what happened.”

Cort, meanwhile, declared himself satisfied with second overall and the white jersey of best young rider. “Maybe I hoped for a better result in today’s stage, but I’m happy to keep second and the white jersey,” he said. “The crash slowed me down a little, but it also took away riders who were in front of me. I was too far back to do a great sprint.”

How it unfolded

At just 132 kilometres in length and on a pan flat, largely urban course, the Meraas stage of the 2018 Dubai Tour was always likely to finish in a bunch sprint, but that did not mean there was a lack of willing attackers on the final day of the five-day race.

Daniel Pearson (Aqua Blue Sport) was the first rider on the offensive, going clear alone inside the opening kilometres, though he was glad to be joined by reinforcements shortly afterwards as Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange), Quentin Valognes (Novo-Nordisk) and Nasser Almemari (Team UAE) bridged across.

The quartet struck up a decent working alliance, establishing a maximum lead of 4:40 before the sprinters’ teammates – and Bram Tankink of LottoNL-Jumbo, in particular – set about reducing that gap to more manageable dimensions.

While Valognes was in the process of picking up enough intermediate points to win the sprint classification, his Novo Nordisk teammate Christopher Williams endured a rather more trying day as he was forced to abandon the race after an early crash.

The escapees had a shade over a minute in hand on the bunch as they entered the final 25 kilometres, and it was at this juncture that Pearson decided to try his luck alone. The Welshman fought gamely but with UAE-Team Emirates joining the pursuit behind, his solo effort never looked like going the distance.

Just as the peloton was on the point of capturing Pearson inside the final 9 kilometres, the Mitchelton-BikeExhange duo of Jacob Hennessy and Robert Stannard went on the offensive. They shot past Pearson and opened a lead of 13 seconds over the bunch before they, too, were brought to heel with 3km to go.

Bahrain-Merida hit the front as the pace ratcheted up ahead of the sprint, with Vincenzo Nibali prominent, before LottoNL-Jumbo took over in support of Groenewegen. The Dutchman’s hopes evaporated in the crash inside the final kilometre, however, and instead it was Viviani who claimed the stage and overall victory to bring his running tally for the season to three wins.

“This is a really important step up,” Viviani said. “I came to Quick-Step thinking I wanted to be one of the best sprinters in the world, and I think this is a good start. The result is 90% about the team, the work they did was amazing and the tactics were great. Brian [Holm] did a great job in the team car.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3:05:28 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 11 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 18 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 22 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 25 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 26 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 27 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 30 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 31 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 33 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 35 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 38 Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team 39 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 45 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 49 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 50 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 52 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 54 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 55 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 56 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 57 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 59 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 60 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:00:53 61 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 64 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:53 65 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 66 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 67 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 68 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 69 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 71 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:53 72 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 73 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 79 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:15 80 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 81 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 82 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 83 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:25 84 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:01:28 85 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:01:31 86 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 87 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 88 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 90 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 91 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:33 92 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 93 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 94 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 95 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:33 96 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 99 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 100 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:44 101 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:11 102 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:17 103 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 104 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:10 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 25 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 11 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 8 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 10 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint 1 - Al Mamzar Beach Park, km. 73.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 5 pts 2 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 2 4 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Sprint 2 - Union Flag, km. 104.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 3 3 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 4 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha-Alpecin 9:16:24 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 6 LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Aqua Blue Sport 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Rally Cycling 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 UAE Team Emirates 12 Bahrain-Merida 13 Mitchelton-BikeExchange 14 Trek-Segafredo 15 Dimension Data 16 UAE National Team 0:00:53

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 19:05:46 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:14 4 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 5 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:20 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:25 13 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:33 14 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:34 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 16 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:38 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 19 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:11 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:27 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:30 22 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:42 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09 25 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:02:35 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 27 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 28 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:53 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:03 30 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:07 31 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:11 32 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:17 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:22 34 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:23 35 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:35 36 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:39 37 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:41 38 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:49 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:55 40 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:07 41 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:10 42 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:15 43 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:52 44 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:27 45 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:33 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:46 47 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:01 48 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:25 49 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:35 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:12 51 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:48 52 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:01 53 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:05 55 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 56 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 57 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 58 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 59 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:07 60 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:17 61 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:36 63 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:09:01 64 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:08 65 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:20 66 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:09:27 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:29 68 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:38 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:08 70 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:06 71 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:12 72 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:27 73 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:31 74 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:09 75 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:10 76 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:12:13 77 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:14 78 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:27 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:12:36 80 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:39 82 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:44 83 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:55 84 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:11 85 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 0:13:49 86 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:52 87 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:59 88 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:16 89 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:42 90 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 91 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:10 92 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:20 93 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:15:59 94 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:33 95 Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:17:02 96 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:43 97 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:16 98 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:19:25 99 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:07 100 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:40 101 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:58 102 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:19 103 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:24:29 104 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 0:27:51 105 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:29:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 71 pts 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 43 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 33 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 24 8 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 20 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 16 11 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 14 12 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 13 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 14 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 15 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 11 18 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 10 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 20 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 7 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 6 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 25 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 5 26 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 27 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 4 28 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 29 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 4 30 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 3 31 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 32 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 2 33 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 34 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 35 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 2 36 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 14 pts 2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 4 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 5 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 10 6 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 7 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 7 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 10 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 3 11 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 3 12 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 2 13 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 14 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 15 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 19:05:58 2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:08 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 6 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:22 7 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:59 8 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:02:23 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:11 11 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29 12 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:37 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:58 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:40 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 16 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 17 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:53 19 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 20 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 21 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:05 22 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 23 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:09:15 24 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:09:26 25 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:19 26 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:58 27 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:12:01 28 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:15 29 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:47 30 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:04 31 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:08 32 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:31 33 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:19:13 34 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:28 35 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:07 36 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:24:17 37 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 0:27:39 38 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:29:17