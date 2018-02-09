Dubai Tour: Colbrelli takes victory at Hatta Dam
McNulty comes agonisingly close to holding off WorldTour teams
Stage 4: Skydive Dubai - Hatta Dam
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) came out on top in a nail-biting finish to win stage 4 of the Dubai Tour atop Hatta Dam. The Italian used his team perfectly before sprinting to the top of the climb ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Related Articles
The finish saw the peloton overhaul lone leader Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) with just a few hundred meters to go. The 19-year-old was the last man standing from the day’s break and looked to be heading for an incredible victory before he finally cracked on the climb to the line. The American lost almost 45 seconds on the last incline, with Colbrelli taking his first win of the season.
Overnight leader Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) finished with the main field and retained his lead with one stage remaining. Cort sits second overall at two seconds, with Colbrelli up to third, four seconds down on Viviani’s lead.
"I think it is not the finish," Viviani said at the line. "I only have two seconds on Cort Nielson, and you’ve seen how strong he is. I think that it is going to be an interesting day tomorrow. We have a strong team, we saw today with what Niki [Terpstra] and Lampy [Yves Lampaert] did in the last bit to close the breakaway. I’m happy with the result because the goal was to defend the jersey and be there.
“I can’t do more than this. I can’t really stay with Colbrelli," Viviani said. "When he went, I felt the legs get tight and I just tried to arrive and not give a gap in the middle of the riders. Cort Nielson is really close but we have the guys to control. The good thing is that Cav and Kittel are not really close. We can control it tomorrow. I think I have the team to do that and I just have to do my best sprint. It is another chance to win a stage."
After three sprint finishes, Rally Cycling took the race by the scruff of the neck and almost stunned the WorldTour teams. They sent two riders up the road in the early break, with time trial talent McNulty joined by teammate Robin Carpenter, Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) and Simone Bevilacqua (Willier-Triestina).
The leaders enjoyed an advantage of more than four minutes before the peloton awoke, but as the kilometres ticked by it was clear that the break was more than holding its own.
With 25 kilometres remaining, the break still held three minutes over the chasing pack, with Astana and Quick-Step Floors swapping responsibility at the head of affairs.
Up ahead, the break began to shed riders, with the Rally pairing joined by Dunne as the intensity and pressure increased. The trio remained intact until the race turned off the highway and onto the undulating roads that pointed towards the Dam.
Carpenter threw down one final long lung-busting turn before dropping his shoulders and sitting up, but McNulty and Dunne pressed on. The duo was clearly thriving on the knowledge that the WorldTour teams had given them too much rope, and panic began to creep in as Astana sent riders up the road to try and provoke a more earnest chase.
With 15 kilometres to go, the two leaders had 2:24 but on another slight incline, Dunne was forced to concede. That left just 19-year-old McNulty out in front, and for almost all of those final 12 kilometres the youngster made the impossible seem possible. With a background in time trialling, he pushed on, cutting through corners, powering through straight, and even managing the odd grimace-cum-smile for the television cameras.
At the top of the penultimate climb before race towards the Hatta Dam, Mark Christian rallied for Aqua Blue with a late solo bid but he was shut down by Quick-Step. Bahrain Merida, who had been relatively quiet until that point, then took control and with McNulty starting to struggle at the foot of the last climb, and with stretches of 17 per cent still to come, Colbrelli’s team could smell blood.
As McNulty came into view, a number of riders used the American as their reference point to open their uphill sprint, but there was no stopping Colbrelli, who has consistently been in the top 10 this week. He came through the pack and held off the late challenge from Cort and surprise package Roosen.
Colbrelli revealed afterwards that he had to go early due to a mechanical issue. "I really wanted to win today because the team has been working for me since day one. I was close yesterday. Today, again, Bahrain-Merida has done a great job. I launched the sprint from very far out because I had a mechanical and I was stuck on the 53," he explained. "I couldn't wait for this race to end. The last 50 metres looked to me like an infinity. This victory means a lot for my team and is very important for my morale. Even without being the favorites, we raced as a team like leaders."
The Italian now has an outside chance of claiming victory on the final stage but Viviani’s form on the flat makes him the favourite. As for McNulty, a finishing place within the peloton is scant consolation for such a brave performance, but for such a young rider he impressed immensely. His time will surely come.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:40:50
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:00:09
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:11
|17
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|19
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|23
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|24
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|25
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:42
|26
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:54
|30
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|31
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|32
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:25
|34
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:30
|36
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:34
|38
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|39
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:00
|40
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:02:11
|41
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:13
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|43
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:26
|44
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:29
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:32
|46
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|47
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:38
|50
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|51
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|52
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|53
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:47
|55
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:53
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:36
|57
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:42
|58
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:28
|59
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:44
|60
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:52
|61
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:06:01
|63
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|64
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:11
|65
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:19
|66
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:07:35
|67
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:37
|68
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:41
|69
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|71
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|73
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|74
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|78
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|82
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|86
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|88
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|89
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|90
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|91
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|92
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:56
|94
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:13:59
|95
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:03
|96
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|97
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
|99
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|100
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:07
|102
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:12
|103
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:14:15
|104
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:18
|105
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|DNS
|Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
|DNS
|Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|5
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|11
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|13
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|14
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|15
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:02:30
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:44
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|4
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:01:41
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:25
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:31
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:25
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:44
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:48
|10
|Team Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|12
|Mitchelton - BikeExchange
|0:04:52
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:09:15
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:17
|15
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:15:31
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:35:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|16:00:28
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|4
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|6
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:14
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|13
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:00:23
|14
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:25
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:01
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:17
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:20
|22
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:32
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|25
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:59
|26
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:02:25
|27
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|29
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:43
|30
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:02:46
|31
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:57
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:01
|34
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:07
|35
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:13
|36
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:25
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:29
|38
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:31
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:45
|40
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:57
|41
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:00
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:05
|43
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:42
|44
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:17
|45
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:23
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:36
|47
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:46
|48
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:51
|49
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:21
|50
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:25
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:02
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:38
|53
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:51
|54
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:55
|56
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|57
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|58
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|59
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|60
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:57
|63
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:07
|64
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|65
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:26
|66
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:51
|67
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:17
|68
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:19
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:58
|70
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:27
|71
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:33
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:39
|73
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:53
|74
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:10:56
|75
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:11:02
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:12
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:17
|78
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:21
|79
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:59
|80
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:12:03
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:12:26
|82
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:12:29
|83
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:34
|84
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:01
|85
|Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:13:40
|86
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:42
|87
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:49
|88
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:06
|89
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:32
|90
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:50
|92
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:14:56
|93
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:00
|94
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:10
|95
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:47
|96
|Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:16:52
|97
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:33
|98
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:40
|99
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:45
|100
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:19:20
|101
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:59
|102
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:31
|103
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:22:48
|105
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:26:48
|106
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:27:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|33
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|8
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|10
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|11
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|12
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|13
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|14
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|9
|15
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|16
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|17
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|22
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|5
|23
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|24
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|28
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|29
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|30
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|31
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|32
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|12
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|5
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|6
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|7
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|10
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|11
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|12
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|13
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|2
|14
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:00:30
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|6
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|7
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|8
|Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:02:23
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:02:44
|11
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:03:11
|12
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:29
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:58
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:40
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:21
|16
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:49
|17
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:53
|19
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|20
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:08:05
|23
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|24
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:15
|25
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:25
|26
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:31
|27
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:19
|28
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:12:01
|29
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:47
|30
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:04
|31
|Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:08
|32
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:43
|33
|Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
|0:19:18
|34
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:57
|35
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:20:29
|36
|Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:22:46
|37
|Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
|0:26:46
|38
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
|0:27:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|48:02:06
|2
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:44
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|4
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:02:17
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:25
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:31
|7
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:03:25
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|0:04:07
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:11
|10
|Mitchelton - BikeExchange
|0:04:52
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|12
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:04
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:09:15
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:17
|15
|Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia
|0:15:55
|16
|UAE National Team
|0:42:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy