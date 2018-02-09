Trending

Dubai Tour: Colbrelli takes victory at Hatta Dam

McNulty comes agonisingly close to holding off WorldTour teams

Image 1 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Penny for your thoughts Nathan.

Penny for your thoughts Nathan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Astana made a late attempt to spice things up

Astana made a late attempt to spice things up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

A look of pain on Conor Dunne's face

A look of pain on Conor Dunne's face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Brandon McNulty was the last man standing in the breakaway

Brandon McNulty was the last man standing in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Brandon McNulty came so close to a big victory

Brandon McNulty came so close to a big victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Nacer Bouhanni put in a decent ride on the Hatta Dam

Nacer Bouhanni put in a decent ride on the Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Elia Viviani still in blue

Elia Viviani still in blue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

The steep road up Hatta Dam

The steep road up Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Niki Terpstra makes his way to the team bus

Niki Terpstra makes his way to the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

A tired Marcel Kittel collects himself at the finish

A tired Marcel Kittel collects himself at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Brandon McNulty gave it a red hot go

Brandon McNulty gave it a red hot go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Elia Viviani cross the line

Elia Viviani cross the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli on the podium

Sonny Colbrelli on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Grega Bole and Kristjan Koren working for Bahrain-Merida

Grega Bole and Kristjan Koren working for Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli crests Hatta Dam

Sonny Colbrelli crests Hatta Dam
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 46

A very happy Sonny Colbrelly

A very happy Sonny Colbrelly
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 46

Vincenz Nibali congratulates Sonny Colbrelli

Vincenz Nibali congratulates Sonny Colbrelli
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 46

Alexander Kristoff sticks his tongue out with concentration

Alexander Kristoff sticks his tongue out with concentration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 46

Trek-Segafredo digs in on the climb

Trek-Segafredo digs in on the climb
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli savours his victory

Sonny Colbrelli savours his victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali talks to stage winner Sonny Colbrelli

Vincenzo Nibali talks to stage winner Sonny Colbrelli
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 46

Elia Viviani kept hold of his blue jersey

Elia Viviani kept hold of his blue jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 46

Sonny Colbrelli punches the air

Sonny Colbrelli punches the air
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) crosses the line

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) crosses the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 46

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 46

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates)

Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Quick-Step Floors did a lot of work managing the peloton

Quick-Step Floors did a lot of work managing the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Conor Dunne leads the breakaway

Conor Dunne leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Elia Viviani in the blue jersey

Elia Viviani in the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Loic Vliegen pops back to the car

Loic Vliegen pops back to the car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu (Dimension Data)

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Dimension Data and Quick-Step Floors on the front of the peloton

Dimension Data and Quick-Step Floors on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

The peloton on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

The peloton on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 46

The peloton start stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

The peloton start stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 46

The peloton start stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

The peloton start stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 46

Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) at the Dubai Tour

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) at the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 46

Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 46

The early break on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

The early break on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 46

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 46

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) came out on top in a nail-biting finish to win stage 4 of the Dubai Tour atop Hatta Dam. The Italian used his team perfectly before sprinting to the top of the climb ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

The finish saw the peloton overhaul lone leader Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) with just a few hundred meters to go. The 19-year-old was the last man standing from the day’s break and looked to be heading for an incredible victory before he finally cracked on the climb to the line. The American lost almost 45 seconds on the last incline, with Colbrelli taking his first win of the season. 

Overnight leader Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) finished with the main field and retained his lead with one stage remaining. Cort sits second overall at two seconds, with Colbrelli up to third, four seconds down on Viviani’s lead.

"I think it is not the finish," Viviani said at the line. "I only have two seconds on Cort Nielson, and you’ve seen how strong he is. I think that it is going to be an interesting day tomorrow. We have a strong team, we saw today with what Niki [Terpstra] and Lampy [Yves Lampaert] did in the last bit to close the breakaway. I’m happy with the result because the goal was to defend the jersey and be there.

“I can’t do more than this. I can’t really stay with Colbrelli," Viviani said. "When he went, I felt the legs get tight and I just tried to arrive and not give a gap in the middle of the riders. Cort Nielson is really close but we have the guys to control. The good thing is that Cav and Kittel are not really close. We can control it tomorrow. I think I have the team to do that and I just have to do my best sprint. It is another chance to win a stage."

After three sprint finishes, Rally Cycling took the race by the scruff of the neck and almost stunned the WorldTour teams. They sent two riders up the road in the early break, with time trial talent McNulty joined by teammate Robin Carpenter, Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) and Simone Bevilacqua (Willier-Triestina).

The leaders enjoyed an advantage of more than four minutes before the peloton awoke, but as the kilometres ticked by it was clear that the break was more than holding its own.

With 25 kilometres remaining, the break still held three minutes over the chasing pack, with Astana and Quick-Step Floors swapping responsibility at the head of affairs.

Up ahead, the break began to shed riders, with the Rally pairing joined by Dunne as the intensity and pressure increased. The trio remained intact until the race turned off the highway and onto the undulating roads that pointed towards the Dam.

Carpenter threw down one final long lung-busting turn before dropping his shoulders and sitting up, but McNulty and Dunne pressed on. The duo was clearly thriving on the knowledge that the WorldTour teams had given them too much rope, and panic began to creep in as Astana sent riders up the road to try and provoke a more earnest chase.

With 15 kilometres to go, the two leaders had 2:24 but on another slight incline, Dunne was forced to concede. That left just 19-year-old McNulty out in front, and for almost all of those final 12 kilometres the youngster made the impossible seem possible. With a background in time trialling, he pushed on, cutting through corners, powering through straight, and even managing the odd grimace-cum-smile for the television cameras.

At the top of the penultimate climb before race towards the Hatta Dam, Mark Christian rallied for Aqua Blue with a late solo bid but he was shut down by Quick-Step. Bahrain Merida, who had been relatively quiet until that point, then took control and with McNulty starting to struggle at the foot of the last climb, and with stretches of 17 per cent still to come, Colbrelli’s team could smell blood.

As McNulty came into view, a number of riders used the American as their reference point to open their uphill sprint, but there was no stopping Colbrelli, who has consistently been in the top 10 this week. He came through the pack and held off the late challenge from Cort and surprise package Roosen.

Colbrelli revealed afterwards that he had to go early due to a mechanical issue. "I really wanted to win today because the team has been working for me since day one. I was close yesterday. Today, again, Bahrain-Merida has done a great job. I launched the sprint from very far out because I had a mechanical and I was stuck on the 53," he explained. "I couldn't wait for this race to end. The last 50 metres looked to me like an infinity. This victory means a lot for my team and is very important for my morale. Even without being the favorites, we raced as a team like leaders."

The Italian now has an outside chance of claiming victory on the final stage but Viviani’s form on the flat makes him the favourite. As for McNulty, a finishing place within the peloton is scant consolation for such a brave performance, but for such a young rider he impressed immensely. His time will surely come.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:40:50
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
3Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
7Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
14Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:00:09
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:11
17Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
19Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
20Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
21Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:18
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:26
24Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
25Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:42
26Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
27Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:54
30John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
31Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
32Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:25
34Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:30
36Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:01:34
38Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
39Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:00
40Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:02:11
41Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:13
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
43Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:26
44Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:29
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:32
46Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
47Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:38
50Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
51Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:02:43
52Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
53Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:47
55Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:53
56Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:36
57Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:42
58Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:28
59Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:44
60Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:52
61Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
62Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:06:01
63Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:07
64Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:11
65Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:19
66Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team0:07:35
67Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:37
68Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:41
69Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
70Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
71Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
73Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
74Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
75Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
78Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
79Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
80Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
82Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
84Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
85Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
86Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
88Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
89Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
90Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
91Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
92Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
93Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:56
94Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:13:59
95Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:03
96Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange
97Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
98Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team
99Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:07
102Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:12
103Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:14:15
104Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:18
105Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
106Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSMohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
DNSJaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team
DNSMoh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida25pts
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team16
3Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates8
5Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia8
6Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
9Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
11Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
12Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling2
13Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
14Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
15Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Intermediate sprint - Lahbab - 57km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia3
3Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Intermediate sprint - Al Malaiha - 109.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia5pts
2Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling2
4Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:02:30
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:44
3UAE Team Emirates0:01:15
4Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:01:41
5Quick-Step Floors0:02:25
6Trek - Segafredo0:02:31
7Bahrain - Merida0:03:25
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:44
9Aqua Blue Sport0:03:48
10Team Dimension Data0:04:07
11Astana Pro Team0:04:11
12Mitchelton - BikeExchange0:04:52
13Rally Cycling0:09:15
14Team Novo Nordisk0:10:17
15Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:15:31
16UAE National Team0:35:41

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors16:00:28
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
4Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
6Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:10
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:14
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:15
13Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:00:23
14Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:24
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:25
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:28
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
19Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:01
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:17
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
22Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:32
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:36
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:59
26Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:02:25
27Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
28Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
29Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:43
30Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:02:46
31Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:57
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:01
34Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:07
35Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:13
36Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:03:25
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:29
38Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:31
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:45
40Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:03:57
41Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:00
42Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:05
43Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:42
44Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:17
45Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:23
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:36
47Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:46
48Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:51
49Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:21
50Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:25
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:07:02
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:38
53Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:51
54Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
55Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:55
56Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
57Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
58Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
59Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
60Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
61Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:57
63Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:07
64Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
65Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:26
66Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:51
67Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:09:17
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:19
69Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:58
70Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:10:27
71David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:33
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:39
73Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:53
74Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:10:56
75Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:11:02
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:12
77Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:17
78Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:21
79Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:11:59
80Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:12:03
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:12:26
82Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:12:29
83Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:34
84Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:13:01
85Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team0:13:40
86Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:13:42
87Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:49
88Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:14:06
89Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:32
90Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
91Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:50
92Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:14:56
93Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:00
94Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:10
95Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:47
96Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team0:16:52
97Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:33
98Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:17:40
99Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:45
100Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:19:20
101Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:59
102Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:31
103Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
104Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:22:48
105Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team0:26:48
106Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:27:51

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors46pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo42
3Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team40
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida36
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data33
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates24
8Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
11Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
12Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo11
13Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin11
14Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport9
15Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
16Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
17Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates7
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo6
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
20Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
22Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange5
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
24Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
25Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling4
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
27Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling2
28Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk2
29Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
30Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
31Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
32Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange2

Intermediate sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia12
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
4Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
5Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk8
6Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates7
7Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport5
10Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling2
11Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport2
12Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport2
13Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange2
14Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team16:00:30
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:08
5Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:12
6Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:22
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:59
8Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:02:23
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:02:44
11Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:03:11
12Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:29
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:58
14Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:04:40
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:21
16Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
17Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
18Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:53
19Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange
20Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
21Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates
22Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:08:05
23Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
24Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:09:15
25Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:10:25
26David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:10:31
27Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:11:19
28Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:12:01
29Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:47
30Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:14:04
31Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:08
32Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:43
33Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange0:19:18
34Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:57
35Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:20:29
36Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team0:22:46
37Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team0:26:46
38Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange0:27:49

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team48:02:06
2Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:44
3UAE Team Emirates0:01:15
4Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:02:17
5Quick-Step Floors0:02:25
6Trek - Segafredo0:02:31
7Bahrain - Merida0:03:25
8Team Dimension Data0:04:07
9Astana Pro Team0:04:11
10Mitchelton - BikeExchange0:04:52
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
12Aqua Blue Sport0:07:04
13Rally Cycling0:09:15
14Team Novo Nordisk0:10:17
15Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia0:15:55
16UAE National Team0:42:02

