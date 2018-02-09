Image 1 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli wins stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Penny for your thoughts Nathan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Astana made a late attempt to spice things up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 A look of pain on Conor Dunne's face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Brandon McNulty was the last man standing in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Brandon McNulty came so close to a big victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Nacer Bouhanni put in a decent ride on the Hatta Dam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Elia Viviani still in blue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 The steep road up Hatta Dam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Niki Terpstra makes his way to the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 A tired Marcel Kittel collects himself at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Brandon McNulty gave it a red hot go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Elia Viviani cross the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Grega Bole and Kristjan Koren working for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli crests Hatta Dam (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 46 A very happy Sonny Colbrelly (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 46 Vincenz Nibali congratulates Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 46 Alexander Kristoff sticks his tongue out with concentration (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 46 Trek-Segafredo digs in on the climb (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli savours his victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali talks to stage winner Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 46 Elia Viviani kept hold of his blue jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 46 Sonny Colbrelli punches the air (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) crosses the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 46 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Quick-Step Floors did a lot of work managing the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Conor Dunne leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Elia Viviani in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Loic Vliegen pops back to the car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Dimension Data and Quick-Step Floors on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 The peloton on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 The peloton start stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 The peloton start stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 The early break on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) on stage 4 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) came out on top in a nail-biting finish to win stage 4 of the Dubai Tour atop Hatta Dam. The Italian used his team perfectly before sprinting to the top of the climb ahead of Magnus Cort (Astana) and Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo).

The finish saw the peloton overhaul lone leader Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) with just a few hundred meters to go. The 19-year-old was the last man standing from the day’s break and looked to be heading for an incredible victory before he finally cracked on the climb to the line. The American lost almost 45 seconds on the last incline, with Colbrelli taking his first win of the season.

Overnight leader Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) finished with the main field and retained his lead with one stage remaining. Cort sits second overall at two seconds, with Colbrelli up to third, four seconds down on Viviani’s lead.

"I think it is not the finish," Viviani said at the line. "I only have two seconds on Cort Nielson, and you’ve seen how strong he is. I think that it is going to be an interesting day tomorrow. We have a strong team, we saw today with what Niki [Terpstra] and Lampy [Yves Lampaert] did in the last bit to close the breakaway. I’m happy with the result because the goal was to defend the jersey and be there.

“I can’t do more than this. I can’t really stay with Colbrelli," Viviani said. "When he went, I felt the legs get tight and I just tried to arrive and not give a gap in the middle of the riders. Cort Nielson is really close but we have the guys to control. The good thing is that Cav and Kittel are not really close. We can control it tomorrow. I think I have the team to do that and I just have to do my best sprint. It is another chance to win a stage."

After three sprint finishes, Rally Cycling took the race by the scruff of the neck and almost stunned the WorldTour teams. They sent two riders up the road in the early break, with time trial talent McNulty joined by teammate Robin Carpenter, Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Christopher Williams (Novo Nordisk), Sun Xiaolong (Mitchelton-BikeExchange) and Simone Bevilacqua (Willier-Triestina).

The leaders enjoyed an advantage of more than four minutes before the peloton awoke, but as the kilometres ticked by it was clear that the break was more than holding its own.

With 25 kilometres remaining, the break still held three minutes over the chasing pack, with Astana and Quick-Step Floors swapping responsibility at the head of affairs.

Up ahead, the break began to shed riders, with the Rally pairing joined by Dunne as the intensity and pressure increased. The trio remained intact until the race turned off the highway and onto the undulating roads that pointed towards the Dam.

Carpenter threw down one final long lung-busting turn before dropping his shoulders and sitting up, but McNulty and Dunne pressed on. The duo was clearly thriving on the knowledge that the WorldTour teams had given them too much rope, and panic began to creep in as Astana sent riders up the road to try and provoke a more earnest chase.

With 15 kilometres to go, the two leaders had 2:24 but on another slight incline, Dunne was forced to concede. That left just 19-year-old McNulty out in front, and for almost all of those final 12 kilometres the youngster made the impossible seem possible. With a background in time trialling, he pushed on, cutting through corners, powering through straight, and even managing the odd grimace-cum-smile for the television cameras.

At the top of the penultimate climb before race towards the Hatta Dam, Mark Christian rallied for Aqua Blue with a late solo bid but he was shut down by Quick-Step. Bahrain Merida, who had been relatively quiet until that point, then took control and with McNulty starting to struggle at the foot of the last climb, and with stretches of 17 per cent still to come, Colbrelli’s team could smell blood.

As McNulty came into view, a number of riders used the American as their reference point to open their uphill sprint, but there was no stopping Colbrelli, who has consistently been in the top 10 this week. He came through the pack and held off the late challenge from Cort and surprise package Roosen.

Colbrelli revealed afterwards that he had to go early due to a mechanical issue. "I really wanted to win today because the team has been working for me since day one. I was close yesterday. Today, again, Bahrain-Merida has done a great job. I launched the sprint from very far out because I had a mechanical and I was stuck on the 53," he explained. "I couldn't wait for this race to end. The last 50 metres looked to me like an infinity. This victory means a lot for my team and is very important for my morale. Even without being the favorites, we raced as a team like leaders."

The Italian now has an outside chance of claiming victory on the final stage but Viviani’s form on the flat makes him the favourite. As for McNulty, a finishing place within the peloton is scant consolation for such a brave performance, but for such a young rider he impressed immensely. His time will surely come.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:40:50 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:00:09 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:00:11 17 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 19 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 21 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:18 23 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:26 24 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 25 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:42 26 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 27 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:54 30 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 31 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 32 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25 34 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:30 36 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:34 38 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 39 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:00 40 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:02:11 41 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:13 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 43 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:26 44 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:29 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:32 46 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 47 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:38 50 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 51 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:43 52 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 53 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:47 55 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:53 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:36 57 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:42 58 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:28 59 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:44 60 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:52 61 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:06:01 63 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:07 64 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:11 65 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:19 66 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 0:07:35 67 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:37 68 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:41 69 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 70 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 71 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 73 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 74 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 75 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 78 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 80 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 82 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 84 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 85 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 86 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 88 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 89 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 90 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 91 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 92 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 93 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:56 94 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:13:59 95 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:03 96 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 97 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team 99 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 100 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:07 102 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:12 103 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:14:15 104 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:18 105 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 106 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling DNS Mohammed Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team DNS Jaber Almansoori (UAE) UAE National Team DNS Moh Almaurawwi Alblooshi (UAE) UAE National Team

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 pts 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 5 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 8 6 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 9 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 11 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 2 13 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 14 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 15 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Lahbab - 57km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 3 3 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Intermediate sprint - Al Malaiha - 109.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 2 4 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:02:30 2 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:44 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:15 4 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:01:41 5 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:25 6 Trek - Segafredo 0:02:31 7 Bahrain - Merida 0:03:25 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:44 9 Aqua Blue Sport 0:03:48 10 Team Dimension Data 0:04:07 11 Astana Pro Team 0:04:11 12 Mitchelton - BikeExchange 0:04:52 13 Rally Cycling 0:09:15 14 Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:17 15 Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 0:15:31 16 UAE National Team 0:35:41

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 16:00:28 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 4 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:08 6 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:10 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:14 9 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:15 13 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:00:23 14 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:24 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:25 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:28 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 19 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:01 20 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:17 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 22 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:32 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 25 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:59 26 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:02:25 27 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 29 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:43 30 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:02:46 31 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:57 32 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:01 34 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:07 35 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:13 36 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:25 37 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:29 38 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:31 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:45 40 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:57 41 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:00 42 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:05 43 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:42 44 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:05:17 45 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:23 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:36 47 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:46 48 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:51 49 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:21 50 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:06:25 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:02 52 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:38 53 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:51 54 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:55 56 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 57 Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling 58 Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 59 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 60 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 61 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:57 63 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:07 64 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 65 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:26 66 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:51 67 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:09:17 68 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:19 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:58 70 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:27 71 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:33 72 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:39 73 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:53 74 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:10:56 75 Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:11:02 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:12 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:17 78 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:21 79 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:59 80 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:12:03 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:12:26 82 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:12:29 83 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:34 84 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:01 85 Nasser Almemari (UAE) UAE National Team 0:13:40 86 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:42 87 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:49 88 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:06 89 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:32 90 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 91 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:50 92 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:14:56 93 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:00 94 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:10 95 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:47 96 Majed Albloushi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:16:52 97 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:33 98 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:40 99 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:45 100 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:19:20 101 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:59 102 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:31 103 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 104 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:22:48 105 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 0:26:48 106 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:27:51

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 46 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 42 3 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 36 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 33 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 24 8 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 9 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 10 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 11 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 12 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 13 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 11 14 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 9 15 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 16 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 17 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 7 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 6 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 6 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 22 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 5 23 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 24 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 4 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 2 28 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 29 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 30 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 31 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 32 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 2

Intermediate sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 12 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 5 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 8 6 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 7 7 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 6 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 5 10 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 2 11 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 2 12 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 2 13 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 2 14 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 16:00:30 2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:08 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:12 6 Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:22 7 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:59 8 Nazaerbieke Bieken (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:02:23 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:02:44 11 Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:03:11 12 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:29 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:58 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:40 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:21 16 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 17 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:53 19 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 20 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) UAE Team Emirates 22 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:08:05 23 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 24 Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team 0:09:15 25 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:25 26 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:31 27 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:19 28 Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia 0:12:01 29 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:47 30 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:04 31 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:08 32 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:43 33 Xialong Sun (Chn) Mitchelton-BikeExchange 0:19:18 34 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:57 35 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:20:29 36 Saif Alkaabi (UAE) UAE National Team 0:22:46 37 Khalid Mayouf (UAE) UAE National Team 0:26:46 38 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Mitchelton-Bikeexchange 0:27:49