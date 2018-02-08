Dubai Tour: Stage 3 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish claimed victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

It was third time lucky for Mark Cavendish as he took victory on a crosswinds-affected stage 3 of the Dubai Tour. The Dimension Data rider had a clear margin over second placed Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) as he lunged for the line in Fujairah.

Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) made his first appearance in the top three thanks to a late surge for the line.

There was some controversy when race leader Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was handed a 20-second penalty for drafting. The Dutchman, who won stage 1, had mechanical problems for the second day running and was helped back up to the peloton by the slipstream of his team car. The punishment was compounded as he slipped right out of the top 10 overall, with Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) moving into the blue leader's jersey.

