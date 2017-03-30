Trending

Driedaagse De Panne: Marcel Kittel wins stage 3a

Gilbert keeps overall lead before final time trial

Image 1 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his sprint win at the Three Days of De Panne

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his sprint win at the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 14

Philippe Gilbert on the De Panne podium

Philippe Gilbert on the De Panne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 14

Philippe Gilbert won a bike for his efforts

Philippe Gilbert won a bike for his efforts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 14

Marcel Kittel celebrates with his Quick-Step Floors teammates

Marcel Kittel celebrates with his Quick-Step Floors teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was happy after producing an impressive sprint

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was happy after producing an impressive sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

Philippe Gilbert heads to the podium after the fast finish

Philippe Gilbert heads to the podium after the fast finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 14

Philippe Gilbert also pulled on the blue jersey

Philippe Gilbert also pulled on the blue jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kept the green points jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kept the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

Philippe Gilbert in the white race leaders jersey.

Philippe Gilbert in the white race leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) has something to celebrate his stage victory

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) has something to celebrate his stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was happy to win after coming back from a late crash

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was happy to win after coming back from a late crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Marcel Kittel enjoys the moment of victory

Marcel Kittel enjoys the moment of victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 14

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) came through the pack after a late puncture to win

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) came through the pack after a late puncture to win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) came back from a late crash to win stage 3a of the Three Days of De Panne.

The German sprinter fell with 15km to go but was paced back to the peloton just in time to contest the finale. In a chaotic leadout Kittel eventually managed to position himself on Alexander Kristoff's wheel, before coming around the Norwegian inside the final 100 metres. Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) finished third.

The short but intense morning stage saw a number of crashes and a nine-man break that remained clear until the final 2.5km.

Coming around the final corner Kristoff looked ideally positioned after his team had controlled the final hour of racing. However Kittel's crash meant that the Norwegian's team had little cooperation in chasing the break, and the stage 2 winner was left isolated when Kittel  - full of adrenaline after his crash - swooped up onto his wheel. With the line insight Kristoff opened his sprint first but Kittel around the Katusha rider's right hand side. 

Heading into the afternoon's individual time trial, Kittel's teammate, Philippe Gilbert holds the leader's jersey, 50 seconds ahead of Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo). 

"This is an important race for me, and from the Belgian races, I'm only doing De Panne and Scheldeprijs. After yesterday and the first stage, where I did a good race but didn't get a result, I really wanted to bounce back and show myself here," Kittel said after the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors2:37:29
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
9Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
10Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
14Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
15Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
19Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
21Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:05
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
25Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
26Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
27Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
30Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
32Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
33Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
34Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
38Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
41Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
44Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
45Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
46Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
47Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
48Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
53Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
54Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
56David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
57Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
59Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
60Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
63Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
66Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
68Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
69Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
70Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
71Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
72Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
73Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
74Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
76Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
78Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
79Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
80Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
81Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
82Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
84Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
85Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
86Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
87Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
91Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
92Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
93Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
94Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
95Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
97Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
98Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
100Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
103Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
104Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
105Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:20
108Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
109Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
110Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
112Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
113Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
114Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
115Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
116Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
117Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
120Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:27
121Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
123Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
124Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
125Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
126Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
127Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
128Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
129Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
130Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
132Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:48
134Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:58
135Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
136Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:01
137Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:20
138Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
139Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:23
140Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:43
141Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:17
142Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:48
143Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
144Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:59
145Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:05:51
146Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:18
148Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
149Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:16
150Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:07
151Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
DNSLars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
DNSLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNSMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSTony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
DNSStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 - km 96.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal3pts
2Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates8
4Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo6
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott3
9Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex2
10Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7:52:27
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
3Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Lotto Soudal
5Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:10
6Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Tarteletto - Isorex
8Trek-Segafredo
9Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Team UAE Emirates
11Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Quick-Step Floors
13Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
14Bardiani CSF
15Team Katusha Alpecin
16Orica-Scott
17Cibel - Cebon
18Gazprom - Rusvelo0:00:15
19Wilier Triestina

General classification after stage 3a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11:51:02
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:15
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:17
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:49
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:07
13Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:03:28
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:29
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:03:49
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:04:00
17Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:31
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:36
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:50
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:22
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
24Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:06:38
25Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:43
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:48
27Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:58
28Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:07:18
29Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:07:46
30Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:08:05
31Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
33Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:57
34Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:09:21
35Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:45
36Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:49
38Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:09:50
39Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:05
40Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:10:20
41Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:10:23
42Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:10:36
43Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates0:10:55
44Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:07
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:11
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:12
47Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:31
48Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:39
49Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:58
50Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:12:03
51Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:24
52Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
54Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
55Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal0:12:26
56Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
57Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:12:27
58David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:12:29
59Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
60Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
61Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
62Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
65Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
66Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
67Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
69Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
70Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
71Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
72Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
73Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
75Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
76Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
77Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
78Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
79Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:12:44
80Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
81Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
82Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:12:59
83Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:00
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:13:02
86Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:13:06
87Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:13:08
88Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:13:22
89Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:47
90Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:22
91Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:16:18
92Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:16:31
93Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:16:33
94Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
95Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:16:38
97Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
99Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
100Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
102Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
103Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
106Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
107Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
108Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
110Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
111Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
112Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
113Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:16:53
114Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
115Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:00
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:17:04
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:08
119Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:21
121Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:23
122Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:31
123Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:18:15
124Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:20:36
125Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:20:50
126Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:21
127Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:37
128Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:40
129Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:21:42
130Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:22:12
131Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:50
132Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:22:51
133Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:22:57
134Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:24:45
135Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
136Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:23
137Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:43
138Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:46
139Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:26:48
140Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal0:27:40
141Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:28:59
142Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:29:49
143Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
144Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:30:54
145Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:57
146Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:56
147Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:36:01
148Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
149Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:36:16
150Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:36:34
151Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:37:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin38pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo32
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors26
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors24
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott18
6Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates16
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect14
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates14
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
11Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo13
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
14Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
15Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
17Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
18Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
19Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
21Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe5
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij3
24Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal3
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott3
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
27Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
28Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise25pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott12
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal9
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
8Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal8
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott7
10Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
11Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon3
12Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3
13Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
16Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates11:54:30
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:54
3Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:04:37
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:17
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:56
7Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal0:08:58
8Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:01
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
10Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:10
13Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:17:08
19Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:20
20Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:34:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo35:36:33
2Team UAE Emirates0:05:17
3Team Katusha Alpecin0:05:35
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:05
5Orica-Scott0:10:22
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:32
7Quick-Step Floors0:13:27
8Lotto Soudal0:16:53
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:25
10Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:19
11Cibel - Cebon0:22:23
12Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:22:43
13Wilier Triestina0:25:27
14Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:52
15Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:27
16Joker Icopal0:29:36
17Gazprom - Rusvelo0:33:34
18Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:33:55
19Israel Cycling Academy0:36:32
20Tarteletto - Isorex0:37:12
21Bardiani CSF0:44:33

Latest on Cyclingnews