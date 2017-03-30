Driedaagse De Panne: Marcel Kittel wins stage 3a
Gilbert keeps overall lead before final time trial
Stage 3a: De Panne - De Panne
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) came back from a late crash to win stage 3a of the Three Days of De Panne.
The German sprinter fell with 15km to go but was paced back to the peloton just in time to contest the finale. In a chaotic leadout Kittel eventually managed to position himself on Alexander Kristoff's wheel, before coming around the Norwegian inside the final 100 metres. Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) finished third.
The short but intense morning stage saw a number of crashes and a nine-man break that remained clear until the final 2.5km.
Coming around the final corner Kristoff looked ideally positioned after his team had controlled the final hour of racing. However Kittel's crash meant that the Norwegian's team had little cooperation in chasing the break, and the stage 2 winner was left isolated when Kittel - full of adrenaline after his crash - swooped up onto his wheel. With the line insight Kristoff opened his sprint first but Kittel around the Katusha rider's right hand side.
Heading into the afternoon's individual time trial, Kittel's teammate, Philippe Gilbert holds the leader's jersey, 50 seconds ahead of Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo).
"This is an important race for me, and from the Belgian races, I'm only doing De Panne and Scheldeprijs. After yesterday and the first stage, where I did a good race but didn't get a result, I really wanted to bounce back and show myself here," Kittel said after the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|2:37:29
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|10
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|14
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|15
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|21
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:05
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|25
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|26
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|30
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|32
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|33
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|41
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|45
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|46
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|47
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|48
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|53
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|54
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|56
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|57
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|59
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|63
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|64
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|66
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|68
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|69
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|70
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|74
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|79
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|80
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|84
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|85
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|86
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|87
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|92
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|93
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|94
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|95
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|97
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|98
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|100
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|102
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|103
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|104
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|105
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:20
|108
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|109
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|110
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|112
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|113
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|114
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|117
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|120
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:27
|121
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|123
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|125
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|126
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|127
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|128
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|130
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|132
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:48
|134
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:58
|135
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|136
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:01
|137
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|138
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|139
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:23
|140
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:43
|141
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:17
|142
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:48
|143
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|144
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:59
|145
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:51
|146
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:06:18
|148
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|149
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:16
|150
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:07
|151
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|pts
|2
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|8
|4
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|3
|9
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|2
|10
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7:52:27
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Team UAE Emirates
|11
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16
|Orica-Scott
|17
|Cibel - Cebon
|18
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:00:15
|19
|Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11:51:02
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:17
|8
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:49
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:07
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:03:28
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:29
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:03:49
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:04:00
|17
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:31
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:36
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:50
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:22
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:06:38
|25
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:43
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:48
|27
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:58
|28
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:07:18
|29
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:46
|30
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:08:05
|31
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|32
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|33
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:57
|34
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:09:21
|35
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:45
|36
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:49
|38
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:09:50
|39
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:05
|40
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:10:20
|41
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:23
|42
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:36
|43
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|0:10:55
|44
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:07
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:11
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:12
|47
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:31
|48
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:39
|49
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:58
|50
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:12:03
|51
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:24
|52
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|54
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|55
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:12:26
|56
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|57
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:12:27
|58
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:12:29
|59
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|60
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|61
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|62
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|65
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|66
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|67
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|69
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|71
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|72
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|73
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|75
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|76
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|77
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|78
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|79
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:44
|80
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|82
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:12:59
|83
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:00
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:02
|86
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:06
|87
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:13:08
|88
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:13:22
|89
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:47
|90
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:22
|91
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:16:18
|92
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:16:31
|93
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:16:33
|94
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|95
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:16:38
|97
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|99
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|100
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|106
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|107
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|108
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|110
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|111
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|112
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|113
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:16:53
|114
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:17:00
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:04
|118
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:08
|119
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:21
|121
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:23
|122
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:31
|123
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:18:15
|124
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:20:36
|125
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:50
|126
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:21
|127
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:37
|128
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:40
|129
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:21:42
|130
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:22:12
|131
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:50
|132
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:22:51
|133
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:22:57
|134
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:24:45
|135
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|136
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:23
|137
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:43
|138
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:46
|139
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:26:48
|140
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:27:40
|141
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:28:59
|142
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:29:49
|143
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|144
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:30:54
|145
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:57
|146
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:56
|147
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:36:01
|148
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|149
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:36:16
|150
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:36:34
|151
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:37:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|6
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|16
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|14
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|11
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|15
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|17
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|18
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|19
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|21
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|24
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|3
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|27
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|28
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|9
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|8
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|8
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|10
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|11
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|3
|12
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|13
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|16
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|11:54:30
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|3
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:04:37
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:17
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:56
|7
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:08:58
|8
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:01
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|10
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|12
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:10
|13
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:17:08
|19
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:20
|20
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:34:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|35:36:33
|2
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:17
|3
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:05:35
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:05
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:10:22
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:32
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:27
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:53
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:25
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:19
|11
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:22:23
|12
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:22:43
|13
|Wilier Triestina
|0:25:27
|14
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:52
|15
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:27
|16
|Joker Icopal
|0:29:36
|17
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:33:34
|18
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:33:55
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:32
|20
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:37:12
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:44:33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy