Image 1 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his sprint win at the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 14 Philippe Gilbert on the De Panne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 14 Philippe Gilbert won a bike for his efforts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 14 Marcel Kittel celebrates with his Quick-Step Floors teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was happy after producing an impressive sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 14 Philippe Gilbert heads to the podium after the fast finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 14 Philippe Gilbert also pulled on the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 14 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) kept the green points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 14 Philippe Gilbert in the white race leaders jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) has something to celebrate his stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) was happy to win after coming back from a late crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 14 Marcel Kittel enjoys the moment of victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 14 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) came through the pack after a late puncture to win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) came back from a late crash to win stage 3a of the Three Days of De Panne.

The German sprinter fell with 15km to go but was paced back to the peloton just in time to contest the finale. In a chaotic leadout Kittel eventually managed to position himself on Alexander Kristoff's wheel, before coming around the Norwegian inside the final 100 metres. Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) finished third.

The short but intense morning stage saw a number of crashes and a nine-man break that remained clear until the final 2.5km.

Coming around the final corner Kristoff looked ideally positioned after his team had controlled the final hour of racing. However Kittel's crash meant that the Norwegian's team had little cooperation in chasing the break, and the stage 2 winner was left isolated when Kittel - full of adrenaline after his crash - swooped up onto his wheel. With the line insight Kristoff opened his sprint first but Kittel around the Katusha rider's right hand side.

Heading into the afternoon's individual time trial, Kittel's teammate, Philippe Gilbert holds the leader's jersey, 50 seconds ahead of Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo).

"This is an important race for me, and from the Belgian races, I'm only doing De Panne and Scheldeprijs. After yesterday and the first stage, where I did a good race but didn't get a result, I really wanted to bounce back and show myself here," Kittel said after the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 2:37:29 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 9 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 10 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 14 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 15 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 21 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:00:05 24 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 25 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 26 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 27 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 30 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 32 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 33 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 36 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 39 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 41 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 44 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 45 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 46 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 47 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 48 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 52 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 53 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 54 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 55 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 56 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 57 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 59 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 60 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 63 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 64 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 66 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 67 Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 68 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 69 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 70 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 74 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 76 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 79 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 80 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 83 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 84 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 85 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 86 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 87 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 91 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 92 Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 93 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal 94 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 95 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 97 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 98 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 100 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 102 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 103 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 104 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 105 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:20 108 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 109 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 110 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 112 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 113 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 114 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 115 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 116 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 117 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 120 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:27 121 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 123 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 124 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 125 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 126 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 127 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 128 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 130 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 131 Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 132 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:48 134 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:58 135 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 136 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:01 137 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:20 138 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 139 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:23 140 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:02:43 141 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:17 142 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:48 143 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 144 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:59 145 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:05:51 146 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:06:18 148 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 149 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:16 150 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:07 151 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie DNS Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal DNS Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport DNS Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal DNS Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 - km 96.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 pts 2 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 8 4 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 3 9 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 2 10 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7:52:27 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 3 Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team 0:00:10 6 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Tarteletto - Isorex 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Team UAE Emirates 11 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Quick-Step Floors 13 Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 14 Bardiani CSF 15 Team Katusha Alpecin 16 Orica-Scott 17 Cibel - Cebon 18 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:00:15 19 Wilier Triestina

General classification after stage 3a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11:51:02 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:15 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:17 8 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:49 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:07 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:03:28 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:29 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:03:49 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:04:00 17 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:31 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:36 21 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:50 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:22 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:06:38 25 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:43 26 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:48 27 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:06:58 28 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:07:18 29 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:46 30 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:08:05 31 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 32 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 33 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:57 34 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:09:21 35 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:45 36 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:49 38 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:09:50 39 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:05 40 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:10:20 41 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:23 42 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:36 43 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 0:10:55 44 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:07 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:11 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:12 47 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:31 48 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:39 49 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:58 50 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:12:03 51 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:24 52 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 54 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 55 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:12:26 56 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 57 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:12:27 58 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:12:29 59 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 60 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 61 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 62 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 65 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 66 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 67 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 69 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 71 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 72 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 73 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 75 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 76 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 77 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 78 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 79 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:44 80 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 81 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 82 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:12:59 83 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:00 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:02 86 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:13:06 87 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:13:08 88 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:13:22 89 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:47 90 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:22 91 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:16:18 92 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:16:31 93 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:16:33 94 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 95 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:16:38 97 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 98 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 99 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 100 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 102 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 104 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 106 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 107 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 108 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 110 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 111 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 112 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 113 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:16:53 114 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:17:00 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:04 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:08 119 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:21 121 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:23 122 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:31 123 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:18:15 124 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:20:36 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:50 126 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:21 127 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:37 128 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:40 129 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:21:42 130 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:22:12 131 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:22:50 132 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:22:51 133 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:22:57 134 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:24:45 135 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 136 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:23 137 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:43 138 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:46 139 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:26:48 140 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:27:40 141 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:28:59 142 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:29:49 143 Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 144 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:30:54 145 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:57 146 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:56 147 Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:36:01 148 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 149 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:36:16 150 Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:36:34 151 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:37:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 38 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 26 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 24 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 6 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 16 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 14 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 14 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 11 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 14 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 15 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 16 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 17 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 18 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 19 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 21 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 24 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 3 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 27 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 28 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 9 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 8 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 8 9 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 10 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 11 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 3 12 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3 13 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 15 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 16 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 11:54:30 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:54 3 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:04:37 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:17 5 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:56 7 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:08:58 8 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:01 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 10 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:10 13 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:17:08 19 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:20 20 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:34:10