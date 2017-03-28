Trending

Gilbert strikes first at the Driedaagse De Panne

Belgian champion wins stage 1 in Zottegem

Image 1 of 48

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on his way to winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert on his way to winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 48

Philippe Gilbert celebrates after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert celebrates after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the attack at Three Days of De Panne.

Philippe Gilbert on the attack at Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the attack at Three Days of De Panne.

Philippe Gilbert on the attack at Three Days of De Panne.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 48

Edward Theuns (Trek - Segafredo)

Edward Theuns (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 48

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha - Alpecin) climbs the Grammont at Three Days of de Panne

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha - Alpecin) climbs the Grammont at Three Days of de Panne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert on the podium after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

Philippe Gilbert solos to the win during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert solos to the win during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Philippe Gilbert solos to the win during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert solos to the win during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Philippe Gilbert celebrates after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert celebrates after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Kristoff in action during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Kristoff in action during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Marcel Kittle in action during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Marcel Kittle in action during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Alexander Edmondson powers the group during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Edmondson powers the group during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Frederik Backaert tucks during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Frederik Backaert tucks during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Alexander Kristoff was 7th during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff was 7th during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Luke Durbridge finished second during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Luke Durbridge finished second during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne

Phlippe Gilbert rides solo to the stage 1 win at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek's Boy van Poppel

Trek's Boy van Poppel

Trek's Boy van Poppel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Katusha-Alpecin's Mads Wurtz Schmidt

Katusha-Alpecin's Mads Wurtz Schmidt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Brice Feillu in action during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Brice Feillu in action during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Luke Durbridge on the attack during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Luke Durbridge on the attack during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Luke Durbridge on the attack during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Luke Durbridge on the attack during stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Brice Feillu and Kenny de Ketele

Brice Feillu and Kenny de Ketele
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny de Ketele

Kenny de Ketele

Kenny de Ketele
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 48

The peloton in action during Three Days of De Panne

The peloton in action during Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 48

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 48

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne

Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 48

The sun was out for stage one of De Panne

The sun was out for stage one of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 48

The early break of the day

The early break of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 48

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) gets a push

Fabio Sabatini (Quick-Step Floors) gets a push
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 48

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) gets some early help

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) gets some early help
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 48

The Katusha team was aggressive but missed on stage victory

The Katusha team was aggressive but missed on stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 48

Zak Demptster (Israel Cycling Academy)

Zak Demptster (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) confirmed he is a real favourite for Sunday's Tour of Flanders with an aggressive and successful ride on the opening stage of Three Days of De Panne.

The 206km stage included 11 Flemish climbs and was like a traditional Tour of Flanders route with the Berendries, Ten Bosse and the iconic De Muur of Geraardsbergen climbed twice in the finale.

Gilbert made sure he was part of the decisive split on the first time up the legendary climb and then attacked alone on the second assault, stomping on the pedals on the rough cobbles that climb to the hilltop chapel.

Going clear alone seemed a risky move, but Gilbert knew what he was doing. He rode hard all the way to the finish during the final 16km, holding off a strong chase by Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott). The Australian finished 17 seconds behind Gilbert but was simply unable to catch the Belgian national champion despite his time trialing prowess. However, Durbridge did gain time on everyone else and so set himself up for overall victory in the three-day, four-stage race. He also confirmed his own form for the Tour of Flanders.

Italy's Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the three-rider sprint for third place at 34 seconds, beating Jasper de Busyt (Lotto Soudal) and Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo). Alexander Kristoff missed the move on the Muur and his Katusha teammates were unable to help him close the gap. He finished a disappointed seventh, 58 seconds behind Gilbert.

After sprint time bonuses were included in calculations, Gilbert leads Durbridge by 22 seconds in the overall classification. He celebrated with his Quick-Step Floors team and even hugged Durbridge as a sign of respect for their performances.

Gilbert seemed happy to have again shown his form, despite his performance surely making him a marked man for the Tour of Flanders.

"My condition is good. I'm really looking forward to Flanders. I think it's no secret that I'd like to win it like everyone knows that. I'll try to do it," he said.

"I was feeling good in Paris-Nice and even at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but I made a mistake with my position. I was coming back to the front group but nobody sees that when you ride behind. But I'm in good condition."

A day out in the Flemish Hellingen

Driedaagse De Panne started as per tradition on the Belgian coast, but the first stage headed inland into the heart of the Flemish hills to give the riders a real taste of climbs and cobbles they will face on Sunday.

There was no chance of echelons in the sunny conditions but an early break eventually formed after a fast start and a 48km/h average first hour.

The Hellingen appeared after 80km and were always going to shake up the race.

The first assault of the Ten Bosse and the Muur came after 130km, and there had already been several splits and some hectic regrouping. The break was no more and the double whammy of climbs made the selection. The long section through Geraardsbergen and then the steeper section to the chapel did real damage, with 16 riders going clear. Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) dodged spectators while riding on the pavement as Katusha tried to control the race and Chris Juul Jensen (Orica-Scott) also crashed hard. However, Gilbert sparked the attack over the top, leaving Kristoff and his teammate Marcel Kittel behind to fend for themselves.

Behind, groups of 10 and 12 riders formed, with Kristoff in the first one. However, the gaps opened as they often do in Flanders and the 16 were determined to stay away. Crashes were also a factor, with Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) one of several riders to crash into the bushes on the top of the Muur. The Russian was entangled in the barbed wire and need help to get back on his feet.

Up front, the break went through the finish in Zottegem with a solid lead that had grown with every kilometre. Gilbert won the sprint ahead of Durbridge to take the time bonus and show his intentions.

As the kilometres ticked down, Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went clear alone but was left to hang out front. Despite all of Katusha’s efforts and some help from a clearly on-form Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina), the gap refused to come down, ending Kristoff’s hopes of a stage victory.

When the Muur reared its head with 16km to go, Gilbert did not hesitate. He surged away with Durbridge on the lower street section and then kicked clear over the top. Durbridge used his time trialling skills to chase him and initially help the gap but Gilbert kept fighting, accelerating whenever possible.

Durbridge limited his losses, thinking of the overall classification, but Gilbert rode proudly to victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:36:18
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:17
3Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:00:34
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:53
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
16Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
21Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:02
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
23Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
24Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:50
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:52
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:24
27Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
29Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
30Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:45
31Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
32Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
34Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:42
39Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
40Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:13
42Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:09:31
43Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
44Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
45Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
46David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
47Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
48Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
49Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
50Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
51Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
52Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
53Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
55Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
56Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
57Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
58Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
59Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
60Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
61Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
62Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
63Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
64Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
65Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
66Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
68Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
69Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
70Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
71Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
72Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
73Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
74Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
76Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
78Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
79Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
80Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
81Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
83Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
85Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
86Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
88Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
89Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
92Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
93Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
94Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
97Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
98Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
99Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
101Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
103Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
104Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
105Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
107Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
108Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
109Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
111Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
113Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
114Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
115Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
116Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
117Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
119Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
120Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
121Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
122Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
123Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
124Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
125Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
126Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
127Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
128Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
129Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
130Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
131Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
132Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
134Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
136Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
137Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
138Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
139Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
140Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
142Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
143Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
144Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
146Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
147Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
148Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
149Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
150Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
151Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
152Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
154Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
155Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
156Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
158Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:10:58
159Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:12
160Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:11:47
161Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:13:05
162Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:38
163Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
164Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
165Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
166Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
167Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
168Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:23:50
169Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
170Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
171Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
173Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
174Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
175Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
176Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
177Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
178Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
179Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
180Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
181Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFChristopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMatthias Vandewalle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

Sprint 1 - km 112.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal3pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Sprint 2 - km 159.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott2
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott18
3Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates16
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo12
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates6
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal3
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott1

KOM 1 - Edelare, km 92.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal3
3Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

KOM 2 - Leberg, km 100.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal5pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

KOM 3 - Berendries, km 104.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal1

KOM 4 - Berendries, km 126
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott3
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM 5 - Ten Bosse, km 131
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon3
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

KOM 6 - De Muur, km 142.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1

KOM 7 - Klemhoutstraat, km 154.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott5pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
3Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM 8 - Berendries, km 172.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott1

KOM 9 - Ten Bosse, km 177.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott3
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM 10 - De Muur, km 189.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott3
3Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 11 - Klemhoutstraat, km 201
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott3
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo13:51:24
2Team UAE Emirates0:00:04
3Orica-Scott0:02:30
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:02:54
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:06
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:31
7Direct Energie0:09:01
8Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:49
9Lotto Soudal0:11:20
10Quick-Step Floors0:13:25
11Cibel - Cebon0:14:31
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:30
13WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
14Joker Icopal
15Wilier Triestina
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Aqua Blue Sport0:19:56
18Israel Cycling Academy0:20:17
19Veranda's Willems - Crelan
20Bardiani CSF0:24:14
21Tarteletto - Isorex0:25:37
22Gazprom - Rusvelo0:26:03
23Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
24Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:36:05
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:22
3Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:00:43
4Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:11
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
16Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
21Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:15
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
23Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
24Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:03
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:05
26Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:37
27Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
29Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
30Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:58
31Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
32Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
34Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:55
39Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
40Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:26
42Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:42
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:43
44Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:09:44
45Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
46Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
47Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
48David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
49Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
50Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
51Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
52Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
53Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
54Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
55Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
57Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
58Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
59Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
60Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
61Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
62Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
63Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
66Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
67Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
68Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
70Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
72Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
73Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
74Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
76Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
78Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
80Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
81Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
83Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
85Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
86Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
87Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
90Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
91Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
93Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
94Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
98Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
99Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
102Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
103Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
104Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
105Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
108Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
109Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
110Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
112Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
114Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
115Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
116Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
117Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
118Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
120Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
122Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
123Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
126Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
127Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
128Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
129Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
130Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
131Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
132Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
133Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
134Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
136Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
137Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
138Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
139Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
140Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
142Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
143Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
144Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
146Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
147Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
148Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
149Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
150Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
151Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
152Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
153Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
154Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
155Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
156Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
158Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:11
159Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:25
160Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:12:00
161Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:13:18
162Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:51
163Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
164Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
165Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
166Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
167Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
168Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:24:00
169Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:24:03
170Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
171Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
172Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
173Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
174Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
175Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
176Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
177Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
178Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
179Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
180Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
181Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott18
3Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates16
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo12
6Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin9
8Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates6
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect4
13Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal3
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott12
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal9
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
7Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott7
8Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
9Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon3
11Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
13Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
14Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates4:36:48
2Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:28
3Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:54
4Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:15
5Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:09:01
6Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
8Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
9Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
11Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
14Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
19Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
22Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
24Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
26Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
27Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
28Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
29Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
30Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:12:35
32Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:17:08
33Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:20
34Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
35Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
36Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
37Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
38Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo13:51:24
2Team UAE Emirates0:00:04
3Orica-Scott0:02:30
4Team Katusha Alpecin0:02:54
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:06
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:31
7Direct Energie0:09:01
8Nippo-Vini Fantini0:09:49
9Lotto Soudal0:11:20
10Quick-Step Floors0:13:25
11Cibel - Cebon0:14:31
12Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:30
13WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
14Joker Icopal
15Wilier Triestina
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Aqua Blue Sport0:19:56
18Israel Cycling Academy0:20:17
19Veranda's Willems - Crelan
20Bardiani CSF0:24:14
21Tarteletto - Isorex0:25:37
22Gazprom - Rusvelo0:26:03
23Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
24Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

