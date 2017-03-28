Gilbert strikes first at the Driedaagse De Panne
Belgian champion wins stage 1 in Zottegem
Stage 1: De Panne - Zottegem
Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) confirmed he is a real favourite for Sunday's Tour of Flanders with an aggressive and successful ride on the opening stage of Three Days of De Panne.
The 206km stage included 11 Flemish climbs and was like a traditional Tour of Flanders route with the Berendries, Ten Bosse and the iconic De Muur of Geraardsbergen climbed twice in the finale.
Gilbert made sure he was part of the decisive split on the first time up the legendary climb and then attacked alone on the second assault, stomping on the pedals on the rough cobbles that climb to the hilltop chapel.
Going clear alone seemed a risky move, but Gilbert knew what he was doing. He rode hard all the way to the finish during the final 16km, holding off a strong chase by Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott). The Australian finished 17 seconds behind Gilbert but was simply unable to catch the Belgian national champion despite his time trialing prowess. However, Durbridge did gain time on everyone else and so set himself up for overall victory in the three-day, four-stage race. He also confirmed his own form for the Tour of Flanders.
Italy's Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the three-rider sprint for third place at 34 seconds, beating Jasper de Busyt (Lotto Soudal) and Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo). Alexander Kristoff missed the move on the Muur and his Katusha teammates were unable to help him close the gap. He finished a disappointed seventh, 58 seconds behind Gilbert.
After sprint time bonuses were included in calculations, Gilbert leads Durbridge by 22 seconds in the overall classification. He celebrated with his Quick-Step Floors team and even hugged Durbridge as a sign of respect for their performances.
Gilbert seemed happy to have again shown his form, despite his performance surely making him a marked man for the Tour of Flanders.
"My condition is good. I'm really looking forward to Flanders. I think it's no secret that I'd like to win it like everyone knows that. I'll try to do it," he said.
"I was feeling good in Paris-Nice and even at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but I made a mistake with my position. I was coming back to the front group but nobody sees that when you ride behind. But I'm in good condition."
A day out in the Flemish Hellingen
Driedaagse De Panne started as per tradition on the Belgian coast, but the first stage headed inland into the heart of the Flemish hills to give the riders a real taste of climbs and cobbles they will face on Sunday.
There was no chance of echelons in the sunny conditions but an early break eventually formed after a fast start and a 48km/h average first hour.
The Hellingen appeared after 80km and were always going to shake up the race.
The first assault of the Ten Bosse and the Muur came after 130km, and there had already been several splits and some hectic regrouping. The break was no more and the double whammy of climbs made the selection. The long section through Geraardsbergen and then the steeper section to the chapel did real damage, with 16 riders going clear. Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) dodged spectators while riding on the pavement as Katusha tried to control the race and Chris Juul Jensen (Orica-Scott) also crashed hard. However, Gilbert sparked the attack over the top, leaving Kristoff and his teammate Marcel Kittel behind to fend for themselves.
Behind, groups of 10 and 12 riders formed, with Kristoff in the first one. However, the gaps opened as they often do in Flanders and the 16 were determined to stay away. Crashes were also a factor, with Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) one of several riders to crash into the bushes on the top of the Muur. The Russian was entangled in the barbed wire and need help to get back on his feet.
Up front, the break went through the finish in Zottegem with a solid lead that had grown with every kilometre. Gilbert won the sprint ahead of Durbridge to take the time bonus and show his intentions.
As the kilometres ticked down, Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went clear alone but was left to hang out front. Despite all of Katusha’s efforts and some help from a clearly on-form Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina), the gap refused to come down, ending Kristoff’s hopes of a stage victory.
When the Muur reared its head with 16km to go, Gilbert did not hesitate. He surged away with Durbridge on the lower street section and then kicked clear over the top. Durbridge used his time trialling skills to chase him and initially help the gap but Gilbert kept fighting, accelerating whenever possible.
Durbridge limited his losses, thinking of the overall classification, but Gilbert rode proudly to victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:36:18
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:17
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:34
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|16
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|24
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:50
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:52
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:24
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:45
|31
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|32
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|33
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:42
|39
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|40
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:13
|42
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:09:31
|43
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|44
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|45
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|47
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|48
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|49
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|50
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|51
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|52
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|53
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|55
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|56
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|58
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|59
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|60
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|61
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|63
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|65
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|68
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|72
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|73
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|74
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|76
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|79
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|80
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|83
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|86
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|88
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|92
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|93
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|94
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|97
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|98
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|104
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|105
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|107
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|109
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|111
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|113
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|115
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|116
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|119
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|120
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|121
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|122
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|123
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|124
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|125
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|126
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|127
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|128
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|129
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|130
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|131
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
|132
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|136
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|137
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|138
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|139
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|140
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|141
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|142
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|143
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|146
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|147
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|148
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|150
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|151
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|152
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|154
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|155
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|156
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|158
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:10:58
|159
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:12
|160
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:47
|161
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:13:05
|162
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:38
|163
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|164
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|165
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|166
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|167
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|168
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:23:50
|169
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|170
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|171
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|173
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|174
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|175
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|176
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|177
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|178
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|179
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|180
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|181
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Matthias Vandewalle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNS
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|2
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|16
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|6
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|3
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|3
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|3
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|13:51:24
|2
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:30
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:02:54
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:06
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:31
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:09:01
|8
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:49
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:25
|11
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:14:31
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:30
|13
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|14
|Joker Icopal
|15
|Wilier Triestina
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:56
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:17
|19
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:24:14
|21
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:25:37
|22
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:26:03
|23
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|24
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:36:05
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:22
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:43
|4
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|5
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|6
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|16
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:15
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|24
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:03
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:05
|26
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:37
|27
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:58
|31
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|32
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|33
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|35
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:55
|39
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|40
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:26
|42
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:42
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:43
|44
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:09:44
|45
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|46
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|47
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|49
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|50
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|51
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|52
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|53
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|54
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|55
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|57
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|58
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|60
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|61
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|62
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|63
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|67
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|70
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|74
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|76
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|78
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|81
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|85
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|87
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|89
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|91
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|93
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|94
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|96
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|99
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|101
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|103
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|105
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|106
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|108
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|110
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|112
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|114
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|116
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|117
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|120
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|122
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|123
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|126
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|127
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|128
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|129
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|130
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|131
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
|132
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|133
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|136
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|137
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|138
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|139
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|140
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|141
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|142
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|143
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|146
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|147
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|148
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|149
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|150
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|151
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|152
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|153
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|154
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|155
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|156
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|158
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:11
|159
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:25
|160
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:00
|161
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:13:18
|162
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:51
|163
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|164
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|165
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|166
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|167
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|168
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:24:00
|169
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:24:03
|170
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|171
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|172
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|173
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|174
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|175
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|176
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|177
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|178
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|179
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|180
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|181
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|3
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|16
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|6
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|6
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|4
|13
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|9
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|7
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|8
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|9
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|3
|11
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|13
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|14
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|4:36:48
|2
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:28
|3
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|4
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:15
|5
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:09:01
|6
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|8
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|9
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|26
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|27
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|28
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|29
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|30
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:12:35
|32
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:17:08
|33
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:20
|34
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|35
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|38
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|13:51:24
|2
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:04
|3
|Orica-Scott
|0:02:30
|4
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:02:54
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:06
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:31
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:09:01
|8
|Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:09:49
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:25
|11
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:14:31
|12
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:30
|13
|WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|14
|Joker Icopal
|15
|Wilier Triestina
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:19:56
|18
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:17
|19
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|0:24:14
|21
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:25:37
|22
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:26:03
|23
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|24
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
