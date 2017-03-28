Image 1 of 48 Philippe Gilbert wins stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Philippe Gilbert on his way to winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 48 Philippe Gilbert celebrates after winning stage 1 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 48 Philippe Gilbert on the attack at Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 48 Philippe Gilbert on the attack at Three Days of De Panne. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) confirmed he is a real favourite for Sunday's Tour of Flanders with an aggressive and successful ride on the opening stage of Three Days of De Panne.

The 206km stage included 11 Flemish climbs and was like a traditional Tour of Flanders route with the Berendries, Ten Bosse and the iconic De Muur of Geraardsbergen climbed twice in the finale.

Gilbert made sure he was part of the decisive split on the first time up the legendary climb and then attacked alone on the second assault, stomping on the pedals on the rough cobbles that climb to the hilltop chapel.

Going clear alone seemed a risky move, but Gilbert knew what he was doing. He rode hard all the way to the finish during the final 16km, holding off a strong chase by Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott). The Australian finished 17 seconds behind Gilbert but was simply unable to catch the Belgian national champion despite his time trialing prowess. However, Durbridge did gain time on everyone else and so set himself up for overall victory in the three-day, four-stage race. He also confirmed his own form for the Tour of Flanders.

Italy's Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) won the three-rider sprint for third place at 34 seconds, beating Jasper de Busyt (Lotto Soudal) and Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo). Alexander Kristoff missed the move on the Muur and his Katusha teammates were unable to help him close the gap. He finished a disappointed seventh, 58 seconds behind Gilbert.

After sprint time bonuses were included in calculations, Gilbert leads Durbridge by 22 seconds in the overall classification. He celebrated with his Quick-Step Floors team and even hugged Durbridge as a sign of respect for their performances.

Gilbert seemed happy to have again shown his form, despite his performance surely making him a marked man for the Tour of Flanders.

"My condition is good. I'm really looking forward to Flanders. I think it's no secret that I'd like to win it like everyone knows that. I'll try to do it," he said.

"I was feeling good in Paris-Nice and even at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, but I made a mistake with my position. I was coming back to the front group but nobody sees that when you ride behind. But I'm in good condition."

A day out in the Flemish Hellingen

Driedaagse De Panne started as per tradition on the Belgian coast, but the first stage headed inland into the heart of the Flemish hills to give the riders a real taste of climbs and cobbles they will face on Sunday.

There was no chance of echelons in the sunny conditions but an early break eventually formed after a fast start and a 48km/h average first hour.

The Hellingen appeared after 80km and were always going to shake up the race.

The first assault of the Ten Bosse and the Muur came after 130km, and there had already been several splits and some hectic regrouping. The break was no more and the double whammy of climbs made the selection. The long section through Geraardsbergen and then the steeper section to the chapel did real damage, with 16 riders going clear. Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) dodged spectators while riding on the pavement as Katusha tried to control the race and Chris Juul Jensen (Orica-Scott) also crashed hard. However, Gilbert sparked the attack over the top, leaving Kristoff and his teammate Marcel Kittel behind to fend for themselves.

Behind, groups of 10 and 12 riders formed, with Kristoff in the first one. However, the gaps opened as they often do in Flanders and the 16 were determined to stay away. Crashes were also a factor, with Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha-Alpecin) one of several riders to crash into the bushes on the top of the Muur. The Russian was entangled in the barbed wire and need help to get back on his feet.

Up front, the break went through the finish in Zottegem with a solid lead that had grown with every kilometre. Gilbert won the sprint ahead of Durbridge to take the time bonus and show his intentions.

As the kilometres ticked down, Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) went clear alone but was left to hang out front. Despite all of Katusha’s efforts and some help from a clearly on-form Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina), the gap refused to come down, ending Kristoff’s hopes of a stage victory.

When the Muur reared its head with 16km to go, Gilbert did not hesitate. He surged away with Durbridge on the lower street section and then kicked clear over the top. Durbridge used his time trialling skills to chase him and initially help the gap but Gilbert kept fighting, accelerating whenever possible.

Durbridge limited his losses, thinking of the overall classification, but Gilbert rode proudly to victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:36:18 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:17 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:00:34 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 6 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:53 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 13 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 16 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:02 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 24 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:50 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:52 26 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:24 27 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:45 31 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 32 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 33 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 35 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 37 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:42 39 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 40 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:13 42 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:09:31 43 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 44 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 45 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 46 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 47 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 48 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 49 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 50 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 51 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 52 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 53 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 55 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 56 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 57 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 58 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 59 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 60 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 61 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 62 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 63 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 65 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 68 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 69 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 70 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal 72 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 73 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 74 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 76 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 77 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 78 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 79 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 80 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 81 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 83 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 85 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 86 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 87 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 88 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 92 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 93 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 94 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 97 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 98 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 99 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 101 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 103 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 104 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 105 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 107 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 109 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 111 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 113 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 114 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 115 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 116 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 119 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 120 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 121 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 122 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 123 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 124 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 125 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 126 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 127 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 128 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 129 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 130 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 131 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates 132 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 134 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 136 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 137 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 138 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 139 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 140 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 141 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 142 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 143 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 144 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 146 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 147 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 148 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 150 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 151 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 152 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 153 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 154 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 155 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 156 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 158 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:10:58 159 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:12 160 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:11:47 161 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:13:05 162 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:38 163 Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 164 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 165 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 166 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 167 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal 168 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:23:50 169 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 170 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 171 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 173 Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 174 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 175 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 176 Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 177 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 178 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 179 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 180 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 181 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Joker Icopal DNF Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott DNF Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNF Matthias Vandewalle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNS Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

Sprint 1 - km 112.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Sprint 2 - km 159.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 2 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 16 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 6 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 13 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1

KOM 1 - Edelare, km 92.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 3 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

KOM 2 - Leberg, km 100.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 5 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

KOM 3 - Berendries, km 104.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

KOM 4 - Berendries, km 126 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM 5 - Ten Bosse, km 131 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 3 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

KOM 6 - De Muur, km 142.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

KOM 7 - Klemhoutstraat, km 154.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM 8 - Berendries, km 172.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 1

KOM 9 - Ten Bosse, km 177.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM 10 - De Muur, km 189.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 3 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 11 - Klemhoutstraat, km 201 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 13:51:24 2 Team UAE Emirates 0:00:04 3 Orica-Scott 0:02:30 4 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:02:54 5 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:06 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:31 7 Direct Energie 0:09:01 8 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:09:49 9 Lotto Soudal 0:11:20 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:13:25 11 Cibel - Cebon 0:14:31 12 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:30 13 WB Veranclassic Aquality Protect 14 Joker Icopal 15 Wilier Triestina 16 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Aqua Blue Sport 0:19:56 18 Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:17 19 Veranda's Willems - Crelan 20 Bardiani CSF 0:24:14 21 Tarteletto - Isorex 0:25:37 22 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:26:03 23 Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team 24 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:36:05 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:22 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:00:43 4 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:47 6 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:06 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:11 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 13 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 16 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 18 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:15 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 24 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:03 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:05 26 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:37 27 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:58 31 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 32 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 33 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 34 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 35 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 37 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:55 39 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 40 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:26 42 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:42 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:43 44 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:09:44 45 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 46 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 47 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 48 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 49 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 50 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 51 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 52 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 53 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 54 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 55 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 57 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 58 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 59 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 60 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 61 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 62 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 63 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 65 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 67 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 70 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 71 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 72 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 73 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal 74 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 76 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 78 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 80 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 81 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 83 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 85 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 86 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 87 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 88 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 89 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 91 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 93 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 94 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 96 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 98 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 99 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 101 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 103 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 104 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 105 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 108 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 110 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 112 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 114 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 115 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 116 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina 117 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 120 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 122 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 123 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 125 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 126 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 127 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 128 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 129 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 130 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 131 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates 132 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 133 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 134 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 136 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 137 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 138 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 139 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 140 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 141 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 142 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 143 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 144 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 146 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 147 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 148 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 149 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 150 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 151 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 152 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 153 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 154 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 155 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 156 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 158 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:11 159 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:25 160 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:12:00 161 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:13:18 162 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:51 163 Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 164 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 165 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 166 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 167 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal 168 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:24:00 169 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:24:03 170 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 171 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 172 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 173 Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 174 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 175 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 176 Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 177 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 178 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 179 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 180 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 181 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 3 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 16 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 12 6 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 9 8 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 6 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 4 13 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 9 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 7 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 8 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 9 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 10 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 3 11 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 13 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 14 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 4:36:48 2 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:00:28 3 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:54 4 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:15 5 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:09:01 6 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 8 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 9 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 22 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 26 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 27 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 28 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 29 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 30 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:12:35 32 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:17:08 33 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:20 34 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 35 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 36 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 37 Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 38 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise