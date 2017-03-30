Image 1 of 45 Philippe Gilbert in the white race leaders jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Reto Hoolenstein (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Alexander Edmondson (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Gaetan Bille (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Krists Neilands (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Joeri Stallaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Marcel Kittel finished fourth in the final De Panne time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Luke Durbridge celebrates winning the final time trial at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Matthias Brandle, Philippe Gilbert and Aleaxnder Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Kristoff, Gilbert and Allegaert on the De Panne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Philippe Gilbert on the final De Panne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Philippe Gilbert on the final De Panne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Piet Allegaert in the mountains jersey at De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Ole Forfang (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Luke Durbridge on the stage 3b podium at De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Alexander Kristoff in green at the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Philippe Gilbert on course during the De Panne time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Luke Durbridge en route to winning the final time trial at De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Luke Durbridge won the Three Days of De Panne time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Nils Pollit (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Trek's Boy Van Poppel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Jens Debusschere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Sylvain Chavanel missed the De Panne time trial win by less than a second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Trek's Edward Theuns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Alexander Kristoff was third in the De Panne time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Matthias Brandle was fifth in the De Panne time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Philippe Gilbert's 7th-place finish in the De Panne time trial was good enough to seal the overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Stijn Devolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Elmar Reinders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Erik Baska (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Kiel Reijnen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Moreno Hofland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Laurent Didier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Tim DeClerq (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Pavel Brutt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Mirco Maestri (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Kevin Deltombe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Ben Perry (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Coen Vermeltfoor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) secured overall victory at the Three Days of De Panne thanks to taking seventh place in the final 14.2km time trial.

Gilbert dominated the opening road stage on the cobbled Flemish climbs and his strong team helped him in the echelons on stage 2. He started the final time trial with a lead of 50 seconds but rode as promised at 'full gas' to set a time of 17:55. That meant he won the three-day stage race by 38 seconds, beating Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), who finished third at 43 seconds.

Australia's Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) won the flat and fast time trial around the sand dunes and seafront in De Panne as spectators enjoyed the early spring sun instead of the frequent wind and rain.

Durbridge set a time of 17:38, with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) a close second at just 0.77 of a second. Kristoff used his speed and power to finish third, while Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), who won the morning road stage after a late puncture, performed well in the afternoon time trial by finishing fourth.

Durbridge seemed set to challenge Gilbert for overall victory after riding well on stage 1 and finishing second behind Gilbert. However, he missed the important split on stage 2 and lost 2:39. His strong time trial lifted him to 11th in the final overall classification.

"It's been a while since I had a victory. I can't even remember when, so it's special,” he said, despite knowing it had been close with Chavanel.

"A win is a win and so I'm pretty happy. I think it's one of the hardest time trials I've done here because we usually have a big roaring tail wind on the way home. But this time it was slog. I died a thousand deaths on the way home but I managed to hang on to it."

Durbridge has shown some strong form in the cobbled Classics and will lead the Orica-Scott team in Sunday's Tour of Flanders. The Belgian Classic is the only monument that Orica-Scott has still to win.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday and this is a boost for my confidence," he said.

"My parents are coming from Australia and it'll be the first time they've ever seen me race in Europe. So it's a big motivation for me. This victory tops off a good week. I was a bit unlucky to miss out on GC but that's racing. I'm looking forward to Sunday and then the Sunday after (Paris-Roubaix)."

Gilbert: I'm pretty sure you can race every Sunday until Liege

Gilbert is also looking forward to the Tour of Flanders. The presence of Greg Van Avermaet at BMC meant he as often pushed towards the Ardennes Classics, but after joining Quick-Step Floors for 2017 he will have protected status in the Belgian team and the responsibility to beat Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe).

"The important thing is that my condition is good because if you still have to search for your condition, it's too late," Gilbert said as he celebrated his victory and his thoughts turned to Sunday and the rest of the spring Classics, including perhaps, Paris-Roubaix.

"We'll see. I've got Sunday first and then we'll decide. Guys like Valverde are already flying so we'll see about the Ardennes too," he said.

"It's not a secret, I joined this team for this reason, because they have experience for these races. I'm pretty sure you can race every Sunday until Liege, I don't think it's a problem."

Gilbert shared his first success at Quick-Step Floors with his teammates.

"It took me while to get my first win but they believed in me and when you have teammates working for you, it's a great pleasure to pay them back," he said.

"I feel good and I felt confident in the team here. I've got to thank them for the work they've done for me during this race. They helped me keep my focus when I needed and I'm delighted to share this win with them."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:17:38 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:02 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 6 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:09 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:31 9 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:00:36 10 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:39 11 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:46 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:50 15 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:00:52 16 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:54 17 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:00:55 18 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:59 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00 20 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:01 21 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 22 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:01:04 23 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 24 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 26 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:06 27 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 28 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:10 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:12 30 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 31 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:14 32 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 33 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:16 34 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 35 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:01:19 36 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 37 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 38 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 39 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:22 40 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:01:23 41 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:25 42 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:26 43 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:01:27 44 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 46 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:30 47 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:32 48 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 49 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:01:34 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:36 51 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 53 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:44 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:45 55 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:01:46 56 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:01:47 57 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:48 58 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:49 60 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:50 61 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 64 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:01:54 65 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 67 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:55 68 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:58 69 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:01:59 70 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:01 71 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 72 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:02 74 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:05 75 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:02:06 76 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:07 77 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:08 78 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:10 79 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 80 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:11 81 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 82 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:12 84 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:13 85 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:14 86 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 87 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:02:16 88 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:17 89 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:18 90 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:26 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:29 92 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:30 93 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:02:31 94 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 95 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:02:38 96 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:39 97 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:40 98 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:02:47 99 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:02:52 101 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:57 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 103 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:09 104 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 105 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:20 106 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:25 107 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:28 108 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:40 109 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 0:04:00 OTL Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:05:14 DNS Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNS Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott DNS Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates DNS Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates DNS Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates DNS Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport DNS Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport DNS Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport DNS Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport DNS Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie DNS Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNS Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy DNS Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy DNS Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy DNS Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNS Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNS Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNS Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan DNS Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina DNS Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon DNS Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon DNS Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal DNS Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal DNS Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal DNS Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice DNS Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice DNS Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNS Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNS Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNS Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex DNS Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 9 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 8 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 7 5 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 9 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2 10 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:13 2 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:01:02 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 5 Direct Energie 0:01:34 6 Lotto Soudal 0:01:41 7 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:14 8 Team UAE Emirates 0:02:18 9 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:21 10 Aqua Blue Sport 0:02:23 11 Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Contin 0:02:42 12 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:03:17 13 Joker Icopal 0:03:21 14 Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:03:30 15 Wilier Triestina 0:03:35 16 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:38 17 Cibel - Cebon 0:03:53 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:08 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:09 20 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:18 21 Bardiani CSF 0:05:22

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12:08:57 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:58 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:39 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:50 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:54 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:02:10 9 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 11 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:02:50 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:32 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:04:15 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:04:51 15 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:04:57 16 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:02 17 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:10 18 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:35 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:36 20 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:50 21 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:51 22 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:58 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:09 24 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:32 25 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:07:35 26 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:08:15 27 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:19 28 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:08:25 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:53 30 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 0:09:06 31 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:38 32 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 33 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:39 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:56 35 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:58 36 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:02 37 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:12:08 38 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:14 39 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:31 40 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:46 41 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:12:51 42 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:12:59 43 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:13:07 44 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:13:11 45 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:13:13 46 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:13:22 47 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:13:28 48 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:13:34 49 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:13:35 50 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:13:36 51 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:13:39 52 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 53 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:13:42 54 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:13:44 55 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:13:46 56 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:13:47 57 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:13:53 58 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:59 59 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:01 60 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:02 61 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:05 62 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:14:20 63 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:24 64 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:26 65 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:28 66 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 67 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:29 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:30 69 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:14:43 70 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:14:51 71 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:52 72 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:15:04 73 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:15:08 74 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:15:13 75 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:15:21 76 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:15:23 77 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:51 78 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:37 79 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:27 80 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:35 81 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:17:37 82 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 0:17:40 83 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 84 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:52 85 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:54 86 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:18:01 87 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:18:02 88 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:18:15 89 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:18:22 91 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:26 92 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:29 93 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:30 94 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:31 96 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 97 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:32 98 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:35 99 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:18:42 100 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:18:48 101 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:51 102 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:53 103 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:18:59 104 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:08 105 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:18 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:20 107 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:30 108 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 0:20:21 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 46 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 33 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 32 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 28 5 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 28 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 19 7 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 16 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 14 9 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 14 11 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 11 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 14 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 15 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 16 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 17 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 18 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 20 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 22 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 23 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 25 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 2 26 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 2 27 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 7 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 8 8 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 9 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 3 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2 11 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 12 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 13 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12:13:12 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:21 3 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:23 4 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:24 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:47 6 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:09:20 7 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:09:21 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:44 9 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:46 10 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:50 11 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:10:36 12 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:37 13 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:10:53 14 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:10:58 15 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:20 16 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:14:07 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:16 18 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:17 19 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:14:20 20 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:14:27 21 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:14:33 22 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:36 23 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:15:15