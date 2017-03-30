Driedaagse De Panne: Gilbert takes the overall victory
Durbridge wins final time trial in De Panne
Stage 3b: De Panne - De Panne (ITT)
Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) secured overall victory at the Three Days of De Panne thanks to taking seventh place in the final 14.2km time trial.
Gilbert dominated the opening road stage on the cobbled Flemish climbs and his strong team helped him in the echelons on stage 2. He started the final time trial with a lead of 50 seconds but rode as promised at 'full gas' to set a time of 17:55. That meant he won the three-day stage race by 38 seconds, beating Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), who finished third at 43 seconds.
Australia's Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) won the flat and fast time trial around the sand dunes and seafront in De Panne as spectators enjoyed the early spring sun instead of the frequent wind and rain.
Durbridge set a time of 17:38, with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) a close second at just 0.77 of a second. Kristoff used his speed and power to finish third, while Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), who won the morning road stage after a late puncture, performed well in the afternoon time trial by finishing fourth.
Durbridge seemed set to challenge Gilbert for overall victory after riding well on stage 1 and finishing second behind Gilbert. However, he missed the important split on stage 2 and lost 2:39. His strong time trial lifted him to 11th in the final overall classification.
"It's been a while since I had a victory. I can't even remember when, so it's special,” he said, despite knowing it had been close with Chavanel.
"A win is a win and so I'm pretty happy. I think it's one of the hardest time trials I've done here because we usually have a big roaring tail wind on the way home. But this time it was slog. I died a thousand deaths on the way home but I managed to hang on to it."
Durbridge has shown some strong form in the cobbled Classics and will lead the Orica-Scott team in Sunday's Tour of Flanders. The Belgian Classic is the only monument that Orica-Scott has still to win.
"I'm looking forward to Sunday and this is a boost for my confidence," he said.
"My parents are coming from Australia and it'll be the first time they've ever seen me race in Europe. So it's a big motivation for me. This victory tops off a good week. I was a bit unlucky to miss out on GC but that's racing. I'm looking forward to Sunday and then the Sunday after (Paris-Roubaix)."
Gilbert: I'm pretty sure you can race every Sunday until Liege
Gilbert is also looking forward to the Tour of Flanders. The presence of Greg Van Avermaet at BMC meant he as often pushed towards the Ardennes Classics, but after joining Quick-Step Floors for 2017 he will have protected status in the Belgian team and the responsibility to beat Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe).
"The important thing is that my condition is good because if you still have to search for your condition, it's too late," Gilbert said as he celebrated his victory and his thoughts turned to Sunday and the rest of the spring Classics, including perhaps, Paris-Roubaix.
"We'll see. I've got Sunday first and then we'll decide. Guys like Valverde are already flying so we'll see about the Ardennes too," he said.
"It's not a secret, I joined this team for this reason, because they have experience for these races. I'm pretty sure you can race every Sunday until Liege, I don't think it's a problem."
Gilbert shared his first success at Quick-Step Floors with his teammates.
"It took me while to get my first win but they believed in me and when you have teammates working for you, it's a great pleasure to pay them back," he said.
"I feel good and I felt confident in the team here. I've got to thank them for the work they've done for me during this race. They helped me keep my focus when I needed and I'm delighted to share this win with them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:17:38
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|6
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:09
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|9
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:36
|10
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:39
|11
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|13
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:50
|15
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:00:52
|16
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:54
|17
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:00:55
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:59
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|20
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:01
|21
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|22
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:01:04
|23
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:05
|24
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|26
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:06
|27
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:10
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:12
|30
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|31
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:14
|32
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:16
|34
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|35
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:19
|36
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|37
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|39
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:22
|40
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:01:23
|41
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:25
|42
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:26
|43
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:01:27
|44
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|46
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:30
|47
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:32
|48
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|49
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:34
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:36
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:44
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:45
|55
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:46
|56
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:47
|57
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:48
|58
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:49
|60
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:50
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|64
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:54
|65
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|67
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|68
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:58
|69
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:59
|70
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:01
|71
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|72
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:02
|74
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:05
|75
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:06
|76
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:07
|77
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:08
|78
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:10
|79
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|80
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:11
|81
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|82
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:12
|84
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:13
|85
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:14
|86
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|87
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:02:16
|88
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:17
|89
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:18
|90
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:26
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:29
|92
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:30
|93
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:31
|94
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|95
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:02:38
|96
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:39
|97
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:40
|98
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:47
|99
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:02:52
|101
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:57
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:08
|103
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:09
|104
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|105
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:20
|106
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:25
|107
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:28
|108
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:40
|109
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|0:04:00
|OTL
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:05:14
|DNS
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNS
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|DNS
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|DNS
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNS
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNS
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNS
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNS
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNS
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNS
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNS
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNS
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNS
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNS
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNS
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNS
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNS
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNS
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|DNS
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|DNS
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNS
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNS
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNS
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNS
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|5
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|6
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|10
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:54:13
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:01:02
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:01:34
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|7
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:14
|8
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:02:18
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:21
|10
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:23
|11
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Contin
|0:02:42
|12
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:03:17
|13
|Joker Icopal
|0:03:21
|14
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:03:30
|15
|Wilier Triestina
|0:03:35
|16
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:38
|17
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:53
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:08
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:09
|20
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:18
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:05:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12:08:57
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:58
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:39
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:50
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:10
|9
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:24
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|11
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:02:50
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:32
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:04:15
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:04:51
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:04:57
|16
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:05:02
|17
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:10
|18
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:35
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:36
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:50
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:51
|22
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:58
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:09
|24
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:32
|25
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:35
|26
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:08:15
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:19
|28
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:08:25
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:53
|30
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:09:06
|31
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:38
|32
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:39
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:56
|35
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:58
|36
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:02
|37
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:08
|38
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:14
|39
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:31
|40
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:46
|41
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:51
|42
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:12:59
|43
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:13:07
|44
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:13:11
|45
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:13:13
|46
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:13:22
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:13:28
|48
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:34
|49
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:13:35
|50
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:13:36
|51
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:13:39
|52
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:13:42
|54
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:13:44
|55
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:13:46
|56
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:13:47
|57
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:13:53
|58
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:59
|59
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:01
|60
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:02
|61
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:05
|62
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:14:20
|63
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:24
|64
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:26
|65
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:28
|66
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|67
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:29
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:30
|69
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:14:43
|70
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:14:51
|71
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:52
|72
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:15:04
|73
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:15:08
|74
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:15:13
|75
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:21
|76
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:15:23
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:51
|78
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:37
|79
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:27
|80
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:35
|81
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:17:37
|82
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|0:17:40
|83
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|84
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:52
|85
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:54
|86
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:18:01
|87
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:18:02
|88
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:18:15
|89
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:18:22
|91
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:26
|92
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:29
|93
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:30
|94
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:31
|96
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|97
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:32
|98
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:35
|99
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:18:42
|100
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:18:48
|101
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:51
|102
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:53
|103
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:18:59
|104
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:08
|105
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:18
|106
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:20
|107
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:30
|108
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|0:20:21
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|28
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|7
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|16
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|14
|11
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|15
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|17
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|18
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|23
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|25
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|2
|26
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|2
|27
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|7
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|8
|8
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|9
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|3
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|12
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|13
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12:13:12
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:21
|3
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:23
|4
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:24
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:47
|6
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:09:20
|7
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:09:21
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:44
|9
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:46
|10
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:50
|11
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:10:36
|12
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:37
|13
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:10:53
|14
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:10:58
|15
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:20
|16
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:14:07
|17
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:16
|18
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:17
|19
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:14:20
|20
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:14:27
|21
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:14:33
|22
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:36
|23
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|36:31:56
|2
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:25
|3
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:06:25
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:13
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:12:19
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:23
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:30
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:24
|9
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:36
|10
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:22:35
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:18
|12
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:25:06
|13
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:25:37
|14
|Wilier Triestina
|0:27:52
|15
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:56
|16
|Veranda S Willems - Crelan
|0:30:49
|17
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:30:55
|18
|Joker Icopal
|0:31:47
|19
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Tea
|0:35:27
|20
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:35:41
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:48:45
