Trending

Driedaagse De Panne: Gilbert takes the overall victory

Durbridge wins final time trial in De Panne

Image 1 of 45

Philippe Gilbert in the white race leaders jersey.

Philippe Gilbert in the white race leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Reto Hoolenstein (Katusha-Alpecin)

Reto Hoolenstein (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Alexander Edmondson (Orica-Scott)

Alexander Edmondson (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Gaetan Bille

Gaetan Bille
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)

Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Krists Neilands (Cycling Academy)

Krists Neilands (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Joeri Stallaert

Joeri Stallaert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Marcel Kittel finished fourth in the final De Panne time trial

Marcel Kittel finished fourth in the final De Panne time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Luke Durbridge celebrates winning the final time trial at Three Days of De Panne

Luke Durbridge celebrates winning the final time trial at Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Matthias Brandle, Philippe Gilbert and Aleaxnder Kristoff

Matthias Brandle, Philippe Gilbert and Aleaxnder Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Kristoff, Gilbert and Allegaert on the De Panne podium

Kristoff, Gilbert and Allegaert on the De Panne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Philippe Gilbert on the final De Panne podium

Philippe Gilbert on the final De Panne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Philippe Gilbert on the final De Panne podium

Philippe Gilbert on the final De Panne podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Piet Allegaert in the mountains jersey at De Panne

Piet Allegaert in the mountains jersey at De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Ole Forfang

Ole Forfang
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Luke Durbridge on the stage 3b podium at De Panne

Luke Durbridge on the stage 3b podium at De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Alexander Kristoff in green at the Three Days of De Panne

Alexander Kristoff in green at the Three Days of De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Philippe Gilbert on course during the De Panne time trial

Philippe Gilbert on course during the De Panne time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Luke Durbridge en route to winning the final time trial at De Panne

Luke Durbridge en route to winning the final time trial at De Panne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Luke Durbridge won the Three Days of De Panne time trial

Luke Durbridge won the Three Days of De Panne time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Nils Pollit (Katusha-Alpecin)

Nils Pollit (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Trek's Boy Van Poppel

Trek's Boy Van Poppel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Jens Debusschere

Jens Debusschere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Sylvain Chavanel missed the De Panne time trial win by less than a second

Sylvain Chavanel missed the De Panne time trial win by less than a second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Trek's Edward Theuns

Trek's Edward Theuns
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Alexander Kristoff was third in the De Panne time trial

Alexander Kristoff was third in the De Panne time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Matthias Brandle was fifth in the De Panne time trial

Matthias Brandle was fifth in the De Panne time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Philippe Gilbert's 7th-place finish in the De Panne time trial was good enough to seal the overall

Philippe Gilbert's 7th-place finish in the De Panne time trial was good enough to seal the overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Christopher Juul-Jensen

Christopher Juul-Jensen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Stijn Devolder

Stijn Devolder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Elmar Reinders

Elmar Reinders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Erik Baska

Erik Baska
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Kiel Reijnen

Kiel Reijnen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Moreno Hofland

Moreno Hofland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Laurent Didier

Laurent Didier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Tim DeClerq

Tim DeClerq
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Pavel Brutt

Pavel Brutt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Mirco Maestri

Mirco Maestri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Kevin Deltombe

Kevin Deltombe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal)

Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Ben Perry (Cycling Academy)

Ben Perry (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Coen Vermeltfoor

Coen Vermeltfoor
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) secured overall victory at the Three Days of De Panne thanks to taking seventh place in the final 14.2km time trial.

Gilbert dominated the opening road stage on the cobbled Flemish climbs and his strong team helped him in the echelons on stage 2. He started the final time trial with a lead of 50 seconds but rode as promised at 'full gas' to set a time of 17:55. That meant he won the three-day stage race by 38 seconds, beating Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), who finished third at 43 seconds.

Australia's Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) won the flat and fast time trial around the sand dunes and seafront in De Panne as spectators enjoyed the early spring sun instead of the frequent wind and rain.

Durbridge set a time of 17:38, with Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) a close second at just 0.77 of a second. Kristoff used his speed and power to finish third, while Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), who won the morning road stage after a late puncture, performed well in the afternoon time trial by finishing fourth. 

Durbridge seemed set to challenge Gilbert for overall victory after riding well on stage 1 and finishing second behind Gilbert. However, he missed the important split on stage 2 and lost 2:39. His strong time trial lifted him to 11th in the final overall classification.

"It's been a while since I had a victory. I can't even remember when, so it's special,” he said, despite knowing it had been close with Chavanel.

"A win is a win and so I'm pretty happy. I think it's one of the hardest time trials I've done here because we usually have a big roaring tail wind on the way home. But this time it was slog. I died a thousand deaths on the way home but I managed to hang on to it."

Durbridge has shown some strong form in the cobbled Classics and will lead the Orica-Scott team in Sunday's Tour of Flanders. The Belgian Classic is the only monument that Orica-Scott has still to win.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday and this is a boost for my confidence," he said.

"My parents are coming from Australia and it'll be the first time they've ever seen me race in Europe. So it's a big motivation for me. This victory tops off a good week. I was a bit unlucky to miss out on GC but that's racing. I'm looking forward to Sunday and then the Sunday after (Paris-Roubaix)."

Gilbert: I'm pretty sure you can race every Sunday until Liege

Gilbert is also looking forward to the Tour of Flanders. The presence of Greg Van Avermaet at BMC meant he as often pushed towards the Ardennes Classics, but after joining Quick-Step Floors for 2017 he will have protected status in the Belgian team and the responsibility to beat Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe).

"The important thing is that my condition is good because if you still have to search for your condition, it's too late," Gilbert said as he celebrated his victory and his thoughts turned to Sunday and the rest of the spring Classics, including perhaps, Paris-Roubaix.

"We'll see. I've got Sunday first and then we'll decide. Guys like Valverde are already flying so we'll see about the Ardennes too," he said.

"It's not a secret, I joined this team for this reason, because they have experience for these races. I'm pretty sure you can race every Sunday until Liege, I don't think it's a problem."

Gilbert shared his first success at Quick-Step Floors with his teammates.

"It took me while to get my first win but they believed in me and when you have teammates working for you, it's a great pleasure to pay them back," he said.

"I feel good and I felt confident in the team here. I've got to thank them for the work they've done for me during this race. They helped me keep my focus when I needed and I'm delighted to share this win with them."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:17:38
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:02
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
6Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:09
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:31
9Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:36
10Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:39
11Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:46
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:50
15Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:00:52
16Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:54
17David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:00:55
18Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:59
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
20Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:01
21Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
22Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:01:04
23Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
24Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
25Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
26Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:06
27Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
28Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:10
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:12
30Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
31Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:14
32Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:16
34Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
35Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:01:19
36Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
37Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
38Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
39Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:22
40Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:01:23
41Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:25
42Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:26
43Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:27
44Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
45Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
46Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:30
47Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:32
48Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
49Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:34
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:36
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
53Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:44
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:45
55Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:46
56Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:01:47
57Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:48
58Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:49
60Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:50
61Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
64Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:54
65Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
67Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:55
68Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:58
69Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:01:59
70Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:01
71Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
72Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:02
74Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:02:05
75Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:06
76Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:07
77Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:08
78Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:10
79Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
80Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:11
81Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
82Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:12
84Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:13
85Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:14
86Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:02:16
88Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:17
89Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:18
90Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:26
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:29
92Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:30
93Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:31
94Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
95Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:02:38
96Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:39
97Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:40
98Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:47
99Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:02:52
101Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:57
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
103Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:09
104Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
105Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:03:20
106Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:25
107Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:28
108Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:40
109Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:04:00
OTLOle Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:05:14
DNSMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNSRoger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
DNSMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSAndrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNSMarko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
DNSOliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNSPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNSMark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNSConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNSAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNSJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNSBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNSZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNSDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
DNSHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNSPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNSRaymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNSAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNSKenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSRuben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNSRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNSAlexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNSVegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNSKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNSAdrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNSGerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNSBarry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
DNSBreyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNSMichael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNSNiels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNSLorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNSKevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott10pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie9
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin8
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors7
5Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo6
6Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott5
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
9Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2
10Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha-Alpecin0:54:13
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:01:02
4Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
5Direct Energie0:01:34
6Lotto Soudal0:01:41
7Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:14
8Team UAE Emirates0:02:18
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:21
10Aqua Blue Sport0:02:23
11Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Contin0:02:42
12Gazprom - Rusvelo0:03:17
13Joker Icopal0:03:21
14Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:03:30
15Wilier Triestina0:03:35
16Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:38
17Cibel - Cebon0:03:53
18Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:08
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:09
20Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:18
21Bardiani CSF0:05:22

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors12:08:57
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:58
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:39
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:50
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:10
9Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:24
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
11Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:02:50
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:32
13Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:04:15
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:04:51
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:04:57
16Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex0:05:02
17Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:10
18Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:35
19Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:36
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:50
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:51
22Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:58
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:09
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:07:32
25Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:35
26Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:08:15
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:19
28Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:08:25
29Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:53
30Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport0:09:06
31Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:38
32Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:39
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:56
35Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:58
36Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:02
37Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:08
38Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:14
39Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:31
40Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:46
41Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:51
42Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:12:59
43David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:13:07
44Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:13:11
45Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:13:13
46Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:13:22
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:28
48Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:34
49Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:13:35
50Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal0:13:36
51Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:13:39
52Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
53Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:13:42
54Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:13:44
55Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:13:46
56Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:13:47
57Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:13:53
58Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:59
59Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:01
60Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:02
61Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:05
62Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:14:20
63Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:24
64Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:14:26
65Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:14:28
66Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
67Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:29
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:14:30
69Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:14:43
70Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:14:51
71Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:52
72Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:15:04
73Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:15:08
74Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:15:13
75Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:21
76Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:15:23
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:15:51
78Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:16:37
79Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:27
80Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:35
81Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:17:37
82Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina0:17:40
83Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
84Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:17:52
85Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:54
86Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:18:01
87Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:18:02
88Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:18:15
89Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:18:22
91Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:26
92Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:29
93Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:30
94Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:31
96Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
97Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:32
98Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:35
99Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:18:42
100Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:18:48
101Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:51
102Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:53
103Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:18:59
104Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:08
105Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:18
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:20
107Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:30
108Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina0:20:21
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin46pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors33
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo32
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors28
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott28
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo19
7Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates16
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect14
9Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates14
11Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie11
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
14Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
15Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
17Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
18Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
20Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott5
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij3
23Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
25Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport2
26Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex2
27Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise25pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott12
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
6Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
7Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal8
8Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott7
9Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon3
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
12Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
13Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12:13:12
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:21
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:23
4Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:24
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:47
6Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:09:20
7Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal0:09:21
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:44
9Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:46
10Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:50
11Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:10:36
12Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:37
13Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:10:53
14Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:10:58
15Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:20
16Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal0:14:07
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:16
18Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:17
19Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:20
20Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:14:27
21Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:14:33
22Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:36
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:15

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo36:31:56
2Team Katusha-Alpecin0:04:25
3Team UAE Emirates0:06:25
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:13
5Direct Energie0:12:19
6Quick-Step Floors0:12:23
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:14:30
8Lotto Soudal0:17:24
9Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:36
10Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:22:35
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:18
12Cibel - Cebon0:25:06
13Aqua Blue Sport0:25:37
14Wilier Triestina0:27:52
15Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:56
16Veranda S Willems - Crelan0:30:49
17Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:30:55
18Joker Icopal0:31:47
19Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Tea0:35:27
20Gazprom - Rusvelo0:35:41
21Bardiani CSF0:48:45

Latest on Cyclingnews