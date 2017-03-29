Image 1 of 45 Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 45 Philippe Gilbert leads an echeclon during stage 2 at Three days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Echelons split the peloton during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Baptiste Planckaert tackles the cobbles during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Piet Allegaert in red after stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Aleaxnder Kristoff in green at the Three days of De Panne after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Philippe Gilbert on the stage 2 podium at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 2 at the Three days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Crosswinds blew stage 2 of Three Days of De Panne into echelons (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 45 Philippe Gilbert puts o the leader's jersey after stage 2 ay Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 45 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 45 The front group presses the pace during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 45 A view of the echelons during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 45 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 45 Alexander Edmondson at the Orica-Scott team car during stage 2 at Three days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Maximiliano Richeze on the front during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) in action during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) in action during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 The sprinters throw their bikes for the line during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey during stage 2 at the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Alexander Kristoff rides in the bunch during stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Wearing the leader's jersey, Philippe Gilbert drives the pace in the front group during stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Orica-Scott's Roger Kluge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Orica-Scott's Roger Kluge and Katusha's Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Philippe Gilbert in the leader's jersey rides in the Three Days of De Panne bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Katusha's Mads Wurtz Schmidt on the front of the De Panne peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Orica-Scott's Alexander Edmondson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Katusha's Mads Wurtz Schmidt on the front of the De Panne peloton. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Wanty-groupe Gobert's Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Kenny Dehaes and Jerome Baugnies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Cycling Academy's Guy Sagiv (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Ben Perry (Cycling Academy) powers the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 The breakaway in action during stage 3 at Three Days of de Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Ben Perry (Cycling Academy) powers the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 US champion Greg Daniel leads the Trek-Segafredo chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Alexander Kristoff on the podium after winning stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Alexander Kristoff wins stage 2 at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kirstoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne after a hard-fought day in the echelons split the peloton and allowed Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to tighten his grip on the overall classification.

Kristoff has not been at his best recently but he is always ready for a fight. He made sure he was in the split of 22 riders and then kicked late into the headwind finish to beat Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo). Pascal Ackerman (Bora-hansgrohe) – second at the 2016 Under 23 world championships in Qatar, impressed by finishing fourth and mixing it in the sprint with Kristoff and Kittel.

Gilbert – wearing the race leader’s white jersey – was again strong in the echelons during the final 50km and then worked hard, doing frequent turns on the front to ensure that Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) failed to get across to the move. Durbridge eventually finished in the main peloton 2:40 back, gutted at missing out on a chance of overall success.

After 211km of racing, only Gilbert and Kristoff were smiling.

"There was a lot of wind and I was maybe a little too far back in the last corner. So I started my sprint seated to move up and speed up. I kind of lead myself out and then increased my sprint. I knew that from the radio it was better to stay on the wheels but I didn’t want to get boxed in. I just kept the other guys behind me," Kristoff explained, playing down his chances for the Tour of Flanders.

"I don’t honestly see myself as one of the favourites for the Tour of Flanders this year. If you look at the results in the hardest races, I lacked a bit of shape. But I got the win here and this gives you confidence, but today is still different to Flanders. I fear my top form will come too late and there are a lot of strong favourites like Gilbert, Van Avermaet and Sagan. It will be difficult to beat these guys, but I hope to be up there, fighting with them."

Gilbert won the two intermediate sprints on the finishing circuits to add an extra six seconds to his lead.

The Three Days of De Panne ends with a split day of racing on Thursday, with a morning road race stage around De Panne and then an afternoon 14.2km time trial.

Gilbert now leads Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) by 50 seconds, with Kristoff third overall at 1:07. Gilbert knows he us on track for victory but refused to celebrate until after the final time trial.

“I’ve take out an option on the final victory but Brandle is still close. I haven’t won yet," Gilbert said, explaining the stage and why he had to chase Brandle when he made a late move.

"It was a tough day but we rode constantly in the front as a team. It’s too bad that we couldn’t finish it off and win with Marcel. I wanted to help him in the sprint but I was tired because I had to get Brandle back.”

Gilbert hopes to help Kittel land a sprint win on Thursday morning’s short road stage before sealing overall success in the time trial.

"Tomorrow, if I remember well, because I’ve only ridden it once, it’s only 90km road stage but it’ll be full gas. We’ve got to take revenge for today’s finish, and Marcel is really motivated. We’re going to ride on the front, protect him and try to win," he said.

Another hard day of racing

After Tuesday’s trip to the climbs of southern Flanders, the Three Days of De Panne headed back to the coast on Wednesday via a 211km ride on often exposed roads.

A group of 10 riders broke free and formed the early move, but Quick-Step lead the initial chase before the peloton reached the Kemmelberg and three other nasty climbs at the mid-way point.

The climbs caused some initial splits. Then with 50km to go the wind picked up and the riders smelt a chance for echelons. Trek-Segafredo was the first to try, and the race soon exploded.

The exposed roads between Beveren and Houtem proved to be decisive. The breakaway was swallowed up, and somehow Durbridge missed the move and Kristoff went on the offensive with Theuns and others. Kittel managed to get across with a teammate and so Gilbert also rode hard to distance Durbridge and other overall rivals.

There were seven echelons spread down the road at one point, making for a spectacular but intense moment of racing.

A group of 22 riders eventually formed and they were never seen by the rest again. Durbridge was left to do much of the chasing, and the gap gradually increased out to one-minute as the attack crossed the eventual finish line and began the two 11.5km finishing laps.

Quick-Step rode to set up Kittel for the sprint, and he had Richeze and Sabatini to lead him out. But the German seemed tired after his efforts in the stage. Gilbert was forced to chase a late attack and that further damaged Kittel’s hopes of a smooth lead out.

In the finishing straight, with a headwind adding an extra complication, Kristoff went first, on the other side to Kittel. The German was not able to match him or beat him, allowing Kristoff to finally show some form and find some confidence for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 4:37:29 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 10 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 11 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 16 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 19 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:07 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 22 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:24 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:32 24 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:01:34 29 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:13 30 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 31 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 32 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:02:39 33 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 34 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 35 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 36 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 37 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 38 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 40 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 41 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 42 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 43 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 44 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 45 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 46 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 47 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 49 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 50 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 51 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 52 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 54 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 56 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 57 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 59 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 60 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 62 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 63 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 64 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 66 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 67 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 68 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 69 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 71 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 72 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 73 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 74 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 75 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 76 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 77 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 80 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 81 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 83 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 84 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 85 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 86 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 87 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 88 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 89 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 91 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 93 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 94 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 95 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 96 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 97 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 98 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 100 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:10 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:03:18 103 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:06:46 104 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:06:48 105 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 106 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal 107 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 108 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 110 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 111 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 112 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 114 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 115 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 116 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 119 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 120 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal 121 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 126 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 128 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 129 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 131 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 132 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 133 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 134 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 136 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 137 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 138 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 139 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 140 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 141 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 142 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 144 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 145 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 147 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 148 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 149 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 150 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 151 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 153 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 154 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 155 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 156 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:52 158 Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 159 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 160 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 161 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 162 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 163 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 164 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 165 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 166 Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 167 Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 168 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 169 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:13:29 DNF Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy DNF Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNF Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNF Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon DNS Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott DNS Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNS Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates DNS Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij DNS Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Sprint 1 - km 122.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 3 pts 2 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 2 3 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Sprint 2 - km 169.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 3 - km 181.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 3 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 20 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 18 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 16 4 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 10 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 9 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 10 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 11 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM 1 - Monteberg, km 97.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3 3 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 2 - Kemmelberg, km 98.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 3 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

KOM 3 - Rodeberg, km 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

KOM 4 - Vidaigneberg, km 107.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 1

KOM 5 - Sulferberg, km 110.9 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 3 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 13:52:27 2 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05 3 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:07 4 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:39 5 Direct Energie 6 Team Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:46 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:04 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:11 9 Aqua Blue Sport 0:04:13 10 Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 0:05:18 11 Team UAE Emirates 12 Lotto Soudal 0:05:43 13 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:07:31 14 Veranda's Willems - Crelan 0:07:57 15 Cibel - Cebon 16 Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team 17 Wilier Triestina 18 Orica-Scott 19 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:09:27 20 Tarteletto - Isorex 0:11:40 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 22 Joker Icopal 0:12:06 23 Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:15 24 Bardiani CSF 0:20:24

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 9:13:28 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:50 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:07 4 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:15 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:17 8 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:25 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:49 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:03:07 13 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:03:28 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:30 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:03:56 16 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:00 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 19 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:36 20 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:50 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:22 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 25 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:06:43 26 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 27 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 28 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 29 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:53 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:57 31 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:00 32 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:08:05 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 34 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:57 36 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:49 37 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 0:09:50 38 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:57 44 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 0:10:14 46 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 0:10:40 47 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:52 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:11 49 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:22 50 Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport 0:11:24 51 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:11:31 52 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:12:03 53 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:12:26 55 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:12:27 56 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:29 57 David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 58 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 59 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 60 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 61 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 62 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 63 Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 64 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 65 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 66 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 67 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 68 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 70 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 71 Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina 72 Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport 73 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 74 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 78 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 79 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 80 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 82 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 83 Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 84 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 85 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 87 Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect 88 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 89 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina 90 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 92 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 93 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 94 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 96 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 97 Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 98 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 99 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 100 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:00 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:13:08 103 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:49 104 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:16:03 105 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:16:36 106 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:16:37 107 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:16:38 108 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 110 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 111 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 112 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 113 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal 115 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 116 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 117 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 119 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 120 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 121 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 122 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 123 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 125 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 126 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 127 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 128 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 129 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 131 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina 132 Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 133 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 134 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 136 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 137 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 138 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport 139 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 140 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 142 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 143 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 144 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 145 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 146 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 0:17:57 147 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:05 148 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:18:54 149 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:20:36 150 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:40 151 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:21:42 152 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport 153 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 154 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 155 Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:24:45 156 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 157 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:26:48 158 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 160 Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:29:49 161 Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 162 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:30:54 163 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:57 164 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:36:01 165 Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 166 Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 167 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 168 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 169 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:37:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 29 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 26 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 24 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 18 5 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 16 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 16 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 14 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 9 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 13 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 12 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 13 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 14 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 15 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 7 16 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 6 18 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 6 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 20 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 21 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 3 22 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 3 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 2 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 12 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 6 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal 9 7 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal 8 10 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 7 11 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 12 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 3 14 Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 3 15 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 17 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 18 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 9:16:56 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:54 3 Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal 0:04:37 4 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:22 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:24 8 Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice 0:09:01 9 Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal 10 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 14 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 15 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina 17 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 18 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 19 Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:12:35 20 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon 0:13:10 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 22 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 24 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 27 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal 29 Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:17:08 30 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:23:20 31 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 32 Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:32:33 33 Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:34:10