Driedaagse De Panne: Kristoff wins stage 2

Gilbert keeps the overall lead

Alexander Kirstoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne after a hard-fought day in the echelons split the peloton and allowed Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to tighten his grip on the overall classification.

Kristoff has not been at his best recently but he is always ready for a fight. He made sure he was in the split of 22 riders and then kicked late into the headwind finish to beat Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo). Pascal Ackerman (Bora-hansgrohe) – second at the 2016 Under 23 world championships in Qatar, impressed by finishing fourth and mixing it in the sprint with Kristoff and Kittel.

Gilbert – wearing the race leader’s white jersey – was again strong in the echelons during the final 50km and then worked hard, doing frequent turns on the front to ensure that Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) failed to get across to the move. Durbridge eventually finished in the main peloton 2:40 back, gutted at missing out on a chance of overall success.

After 211km of racing, only Gilbert and Kristoff were smiling.

"There was a lot of wind and I was maybe a little too far back in the last corner. So I started my sprint seated to move up and speed up. I kind of lead myself out and then increased my sprint. I knew that from the radio it was better to stay on the wheels but I didn’t want to get boxed in. I just kept the other guys behind me," Kristoff explained, playing down his chances for the Tour of Flanders.

"I don’t honestly see myself as one of the favourites for the Tour of Flanders this year. If you look at the results in the hardest races, I lacked a bit of shape. But I got the win here and this gives you confidence, but today is still different to Flanders. I fear my top form will come too late and there are a lot of strong favourites like Gilbert, Van Avermaet and Sagan. It will be difficult to beat these guys, but I hope to be up there, fighting with them."

Gilbert won the two intermediate sprints on the finishing circuits to add an extra six seconds to his lead.

The Three Days of De Panne ends with a split day of racing on Thursday, with a morning road race stage around De Panne and then an afternoon 14.2km time trial.

Gilbert now leads Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) by 50 seconds, with Kristoff third overall at 1:07. Gilbert knows he us on track for victory but refused to celebrate until after the final time trial.

“I’ve take out an option on the final victory but Brandle is still close. I haven’t won yet," Gilbert said, explaining the stage and why he had to chase Brandle when he made a late move.

"It was a tough day but we rode constantly in the front as a team. It’s too bad that we couldn’t finish it off and win with Marcel. I wanted to help him in the sprint but I was tired because I had to get Brandle back.”

Gilbert hopes to help Kittel land a sprint win on Thursday morning’s short road stage before sealing overall success in the time trial.

"Tomorrow, if I remember well, because I’ve only ridden it once, it’s only 90km road stage but it’ll be full gas. We’ve got to take revenge for today’s finish, and Marcel is really motivated. We’re going to ride on the front, protect him and try to win," he said.

Another hard day of racing

After Tuesday’s trip to the climbs of southern Flanders, the Three Days of De Panne headed back to the coast on Wednesday via a 211km ride on often exposed roads.

A group of 10 riders broke free and formed the early move, but Quick-Step lead the initial chase before the peloton reached the Kemmelberg and three other nasty climbs at the mid-way point.

The climbs caused some initial splits. Then with 50km to go the wind picked up and the riders smelt a chance for echelons. Trek-Segafredo was the first to try, and the race soon exploded.

The exposed roads between Beveren and Houtem proved to be decisive. The breakaway was swallowed up, and somehow Durbridge missed the move and Kristoff went on the offensive with Theuns and others. Kittel managed to get across with a teammate and so Gilbert also rode hard to distance Durbridge and other overall rivals.

There were seven echelons spread down the road at one point, making for a spectacular but intense moment of racing.

A group of 22 riders eventually formed and they were never seen by the rest again. Durbridge was left to do much of the chasing, and the gap gradually increased out to one-minute as the attack crossed the eventual finish line and began the two 11.5km finishing laps.

Quick-Step rode to set up Kittel for the sprint, and he had Richeze and Sabatini to lead him out. But the German seemed tired after his efforts in the stage. Gilbert was forced to chase a late attack and that further damaged Kittel’s hopes of a smooth lead out.

In the finishing straight, with a headwind adding an extra complication, Kristoff went first, on the other side to Kittel. The German was not able to match him or beat him, allowing Kristoff to finally show some form and find some confidence for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin4:37:29
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
10Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
16Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:07
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
22Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:00:24
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:32
24Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:34
29Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:13
30Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
31Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
32Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:39
33Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
34David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
35Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
36Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
38Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
40Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
41Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
42Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
43Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
44Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
45Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
46Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
47Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
48Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
49Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
50Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
51Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
52Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
53Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
54Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
56Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
57Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
59Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
60Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
61Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
62Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
63Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
67Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
68Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
69Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
70Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
71Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
72Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
73Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
74Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
75Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
76Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
77Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
78Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
79Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
80Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
81Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
83Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
84Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
85Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
86Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
87Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
88Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
89Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
90Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
91Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
93Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
95Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
96Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
97Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
98Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
99Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
100Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:10
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
102Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:03:18
103Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:06:46
104Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:06:48
105Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
106Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
107Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
108Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
110Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
111Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
112Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
114Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
115Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
116Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
117Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
118Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
119Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
120Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
121Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
122Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
124Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
125Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
126Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
128Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
129Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
131Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
132Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
133Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
134Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
137Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
138Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
139Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
140Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
142Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
144Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
145Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
147Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
149Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
150Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
151Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
153Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
154Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
155Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
156Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:52
158Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
159Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
160Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
161Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
162Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
163Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
164Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
165Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
166Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
167Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
168Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
169Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:13:29
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMarco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFGregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
DNSAime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
DNSSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNSJacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina

Sprint 1 - km 122.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect3pts
2Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal2
3Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Sprint 2 - km 169.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 3 - km 181.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
3Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin20pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo18
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors16
4Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect10
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
9Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
10Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM 1 - Monteberg, km 97.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3
3Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 2 - Kemmelberg, km 98.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal3
3Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

KOM 3 - Rodeberg, km 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal1

KOM 4 - Vidaigneberg, km 107.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal1

KOM 5 - Sulferberg, km 110.9 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal3
3Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij13:52:27
2Trek-Segafredo0:00:05
3Quick-Step Floors0:00:07
4Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:39
5Direct Energie
6Team Katusha-Alpecin0:02:46
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:04
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:11
9Aqua Blue Sport0:04:13
10Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:05:18
11Team UAE Emirates
12Lotto Soudal0:05:43
13Gazprom - Rusvelo0:07:31
14Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:07:57
15Cibel - Cebon
16Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
17Wilier Triestina
18Orica-Scott
19Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:09:27
20Tarteletto - Isorex0:11:40
21Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Joker Icopal0:12:06
23Israel Cycling Academy0:16:15
24Bardiani CSF0:20:24

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors9:13:28
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:07
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:15
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:17
8Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:25
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:49
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:07
13Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:03:28
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex0:03:30
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:03:56
16Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:00
17Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
19Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:36
20Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:50
22Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:22
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
24Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
25Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:06:43
26Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
27Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
28Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
29Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:53
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:07:57
31Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:00
32Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:08:05
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
34Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
35Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:57
36Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:49
37Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:09:50
38Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
41Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:09:57
44Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
45Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:10:14
46Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates0:10:40
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:52
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:11
49Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:22
50Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:11:24
51Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:11:31
52Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:12:03
53Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:12:26
55Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal0:12:27
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:29
57David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
58Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
60Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
61Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
62Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
63Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
64Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
65Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
66Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
67Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
68Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
70Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
71Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
72Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
73Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
74Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
76Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
77Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
78Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
79Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
80Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
82Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
83Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
84Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
85Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
87Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
88Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
89Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
90Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
92Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
93Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
94Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
96Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
97Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
98Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
99Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
100Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:00
102Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:13:08
103Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:49
104Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:16:03
105Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:16:36
106Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:16:37
107Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:16:38
108Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
110Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
111Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
112Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
113Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
115Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
116Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
117Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
118Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
119Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
120Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
122Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
123Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
124Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
125Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
126Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
127Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
128Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
129Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
131Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
132Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
133Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
134Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
136Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
137Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
138Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
139Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
140Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
142Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
143Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
144Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
146Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:17:57
147Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:05
148Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:18:54
149Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:20:36
150Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:40
151Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:21:42
152Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
153Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
154Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
155Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal0:24:45
156Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
157Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:26:48
158Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
160Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:29:49
161Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
162Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:30:54
163Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:57
164Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:36:01
165Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
166Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
167Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
168Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
169Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:37:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin29pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo26
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors24
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott18
5Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates16
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors16
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect14
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
9Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo13
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates12
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie9
14Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
15Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept7
16Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates6
18Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport6
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
20Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
21Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij3
22Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal3
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise25pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept16
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors15
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott12
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal9
7Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal8
10Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott7
11Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
12Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon3
14Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport3
15Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
17Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
18Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates9:16:56
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:54
3Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal0:04:37
4Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:22
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:24
8Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:09:01
9Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
10Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
14Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
15Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
17Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
18Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
19Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:12:35
20Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:13:10
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
22Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
24Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
27Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
29Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:17:08
30Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:23:20
31Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
32Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:32:33
33Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:34:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo27:43:56
2Team UAE Emirates0:05:17
3Team Katusha-Alpecin0:05:35
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:05
5Orica-Scott0:10:22
6Direct Energie0:11:35
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:37
8Quick-Step Floors0:13:27
9Lotto Soudal0:16:58
10Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:25
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:24
12Cibel - Cebon0:22:23
13Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect0:22:43
14Aqua Blue Sport0:24:04
15Wilier Triestina0:25:22
16Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:52
17Veranda's Willems - Crelan0:28:09
18Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:37
19Joker Icopal0:29:31
20Gazprom - Rusvelo0:33:29
21Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:33:55
22Israel Cycling Academy0:36:27
23Tarteletto - Isorex0:37:12
24Bardiani CSF0:44:33

