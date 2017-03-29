Driedaagse De Panne: Kristoff wins stage 2
Gilbert keeps the overall lead
Stage 2: Zottegem - Koksijde
Alexander Kirstoff (Katusha-Alpecin) won stage 2 of the Three Days of De Panne after a hard-fought day in the echelons split the peloton and allowed Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) to tighten his grip on the overall classification.
Kristoff has not been at his best recently but he is always ready for a fight. He made sure he was in the split of 22 riders and then kicked late into the headwind finish to beat Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo). Pascal Ackerman (Bora-hansgrohe) – second at the 2016 Under 23 world championships in Qatar, impressed by finishing fourth and mixing it in the sprint with Kristoff and Kittel.
Gilbert – wearing the race leader’s white jersey – was again strong in the echelons during the final 50km and then worked hard, doing frequent turns on the front to ensure that Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) failed to get across to the move. Durbridge eventually finished in the main peloton 2:40 back, gutted at missing out on a chance of overall success.
After 211km of racing, only Gilbert and Kristoff were smiling.
"There was a lot of wind and I was maybe a little too far back in the last corner. So I started my sprint seated to move up and speed up. I kind of lead myself out and then increased my sprint. I knew that from the radio it was better to stay on the wheels but I didn’t want to get boxed in. I just kept the other guys behind me," Kristoff explained, playing down his chances for the Tour of Flanders.
"I don’t honestly see myself as one of the favourites for the Tour of Flanders this year. If you look at the results in the hardest races, I lacked a bit of shape. But I got the win here and this gives you confidence, but today is still different to Flanders. I fear my top form will come too late and there are a lot of strong favourites like Gilbert, Van Avermaet and Sagan. It will be difficult to beat these guys, but I hope to be up there, fighting with them."
Gilbert won the two intermediate sprints on the finishing circuits to add an extra six seconds to his lead.
The Three Days of De Panne ends with a split day of racing on Thursday, with a morning road race stage around De Panne and then an afternoon 14.2km time trial.
Gilbert now leads Matthias Brandle (Trek-Segafredo) by 50 seconds, with Kristoff third overall at 1:07. Gilbert knows he us on track for victory but refused to celebrate until after the final time trial.
“I’ve take out an option on the final victory but Brandle is still close. I haven’t won yet," Gilbert said, explaining the stage and why he had to chase Brandle when he made a late move.
"It was a tough day but we rode constantly in the front as a team. It’s too bad that we couldn’t finish it off and win with Marcel. I wanted to help him in the sprint but I was tired because I had to get Brandle back.”
Gilbert hopes to help Kittel land a sprint win on Thursday morning’s short road stage before sealing overall success in the time trial.
"Tomorrow, if I remember well, because I’ve only ridden it once, it’s only 90km road stage but it’ll be full gas. We’ve got to take revenge for today’s finish, and Marcel is really motivated. We’re going to ride on the front, protect him and try to win," he said.
Another hard day of racing
After Tuesday’s trip to the climbs of southern Flanders, the Three Days of De Panne headed back to the coast on Wednesday via a 211km ride on often exposed roads.
A group of 10 riders broke free and formed the early move, but Quick-Step lead the initial chase before the peloton reached the Kemmelberg and three other nasty climbs at the mid-way point.
The climbs caused some initial splits. Then with 50km to go the wind picked up and the riders smelt a chance for echelons. Trek-Segafredo was the first to try, and the race soon exploded.
The exposed roads between Beveren and Houtem proved to be decisive. The breakaway was swallowed up, and somehow Durbridge missed the move and Kristoff went on the offensive with Theuns and others. Kittel managed to get across with a teammate and so Gilbert also rode hard to distance Durbridge and other overall rivals.
There were seven echelons spread down the road at one point, making for a spectacular but intense moment of racing.
A group of 22 riders eventually formed and they were never seen by the rest again. Durbridge was left to do much of the chasing, and the gap gradually increased out to one-minute as the attack crossed the eventual finish line and began the two 11.5km finishing laps.
Quick-Step rode to set up Kittel for the sprint, and he had Richeze and Sabatini to lead him out. But the German seemed tired after his efforts in the stage. Gilbert was forced to chase a late attack and that further damaged Kittel’s hopes of a smooth lead out.
In the finishing straight, with a headwind adding an extra complication, Kristoff went first, on the other side to Kittel. The German was not able to match him or beat him, allowing Kristoff to finally show some form and find some confidence for the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:37:29
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:24
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:32
|24
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:34
|29
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:13
|30
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|31
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|32
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:39
|33
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|34
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|35
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|36
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|38
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|40
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|41
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|42
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|43
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|47
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|49
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|50
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|51
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|52
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|54
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|56
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|57
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|59
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|60
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|63
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|67
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|68
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|69
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|71
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|72
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|75
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|76
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|77
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|80
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|83
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|85
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|86
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|87
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|88
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|89
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|93
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|95
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|96
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|97
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|98
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:10
|101
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:03:18
|103
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:06:46
|104
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:06:48
|105
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|106
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|107
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|108
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|110
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|111
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|112
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|114
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|115
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|116
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|117
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|119
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|120
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|121
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|126
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|128
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|129
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|131
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|132
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|133
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|136
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|137
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|138
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|139
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|140
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|142
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|144
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|145
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|147
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|149
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|150
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|153
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|154
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|155
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|156
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:52
|158
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|159
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|160
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|161
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|162
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|163
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|164
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|165
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|166
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|167
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|168
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|169
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:13:29
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aviv Yechezkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNS
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|DNS
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
|DNS
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNS
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|3
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|2
|3
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|3
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|4
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|10
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|9
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|10
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|3
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|3
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|3
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|13:52:27
|2
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|3
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:07
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:39
|5
|Direct Energie
|6
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:46
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:11
|9
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:13
|10
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:05:18
|11
|Team UAE Emirates
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:43
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:07:31
|14
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:07:57
|15
|Cibel - Cebon
|16
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|17
|Wilier Triestina
|18
|Orica-Scott
|19
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:09:27
|20
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:11:40
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Joker Icopal
|0:12:06
|23
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:15
|24
|Bardiani CSF
|0:20:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|9:13:28
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:15
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:17
|8
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:25
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:49
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:03:07
|13
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:03:28
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:30
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:03:56
|16
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:00
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|19
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:36
|20
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:50
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:22
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|25
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:06:43
|26
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|27
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|28
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|29
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:53
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:57
|31
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:00
|32
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:08:05
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|34
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|35
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:57
|36
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:49
|37
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|0:09:50
|38
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:57
|44
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|0:10:14
|46
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|0:10:40
|47
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:52
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:11
|49
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:22
|50
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:11:24
|51
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:11:31
|52
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:12:03
|53
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:12:26
|55
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:12:27
|56
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:29
|57
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|58
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|60
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|61
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|62
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|63
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|64
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|66
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|67
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|68
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|70
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|72
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|74
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|79
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|80
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|81
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|82
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|83
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|84
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|88
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|89
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|90
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|92
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|93
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|94
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|95
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|96
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|97
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|98
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|99
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|100
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|101
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:00
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:13:08
|103
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:49
|104
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:16:03
|105
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:16:36
|106
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:16:37
|107
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:16:38
|108
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|110
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|112
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|113
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Adrian Aas Stien (Nor) Joker Icopal
|115
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|116
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|117
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|119
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|120
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|122
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|123
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|125
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|126
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|128
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|129
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|131
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
|132
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|133
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|134
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|137
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|138
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|139
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|140
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|143
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|144
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|146
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:17:57
|147
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:05
|148
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:54
|149
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:20:36
|150
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:40
|151
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:21:42
|152
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|153
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|154
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|155
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:24:45
|156
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|157
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:26:48
|158
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|160
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:29:49
|161
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|162
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:30:54
|163
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:30:57
|164
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:36:01
|165
|Breyne, Jonathan (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|166
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|167
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|168
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|169
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:37:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|18
|5
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|16
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|14
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|9
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|12
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|13
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|14
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|15
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|6
|18
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|20
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|21
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|22
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|3
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|12
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|9
|7
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Joker Icopal
|8
|10
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|7
|11
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|12
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|3
|14
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|15
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|17
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|18
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|9:16:56
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:54
|3
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:04:37
|4
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:22
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:24
|8
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:09:01
|9
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Joker Icopal
|10
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|14
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|15
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|17
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|19
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:12:35
|20
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:13:10
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|27
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|29
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:17:08
|30
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:23:20
|31
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|32
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:32:33
|33
|Lorenzo Blomme (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:34:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|27:43:56
|2
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:05:17
|3
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:35
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:05
|5
|Orica-Scott
|0:10:22
|6
|Direct Energie
|0:11:35
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:37
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:27
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:58
|10
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:25
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:24
|12
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:22:23
|13
|Wb Veranclassic Aquality Protect
|0:22:43
|14
|Aqua Blue Sport
|0:24:04
|15
|Wilier Triestina
|0:25:22
|16
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:52
|17
|Veranda's Willems - Crelan
|0:28:09
|18
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:37
|19
|Joker Icopal
|0:29:31
|20
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:33:29
|21
|Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:33:55
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:36:27
|23
|Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:37:12
|24
|Bardiani CSF
|0:44:33
