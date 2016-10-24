DCCX: Compton wins day 2
Ferrier-Bruneau second and Kremmerer third
Elite Women Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:44:52
|2
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can)
|0:00:57
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:45
|4
|Serena Gordon (USA)
|0:02:03
|5
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:02:33
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:02:43
|7
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:45
|8
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:03:33
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:03:42
|10
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:03:47
|11
|Nicole Mertz (USA)
|0:03:50
|12
|Allyson Tufano (USA)
|0:04:12
|13
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:04:27
|14
|Kat Sweatt (USA)
|0:04:32
|15
|Traci Rodosta (USA)
|0:04:51
|16
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:04:52
|17
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:05:11
|18
|Melissa Presnell (USA)
|19
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:05:29
|20
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:05:55
|21
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:06:31
|22
|Karen Talleymeade (USA)
|0:06:41
|23
|Simona Vincenciova (USA)
|0:06:58
|24
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|0:07:04
|25
|Libbey Sheldon (USA)
|0:07:06
|26
|Alice Henriques (USA)
|0:07:24
|27
|Alex Christofalos (USA)
|0:07:35
|28
|Lydia Hausle (USA)
|0:07:46
|29
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|30
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
|31
|Alex Campbell-Forte (USA)
