Trending

DCCX: Compton wins day 2

Ferrier-Bruneau second and Kremmerer third

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing in fourth position during lap two

Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing in fourth position during lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:44:52
2Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can)0:00:57
3Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:01:45
4Serena Gordon (USA)0:02:03
5Samantha Runnels (USA)0:02:33
6Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:02:43
7Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:45
8Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:03:33
9Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:03:42
10Rebecca Gross (USA)0:03:47
11Nicole Mertz (USA)0:03:50
12Allyson Tufano (USA)0:04:12
13Alexandra Burton (USA)0:04:27
14Kat Sweatt (USA)0:04:32
15Traci Rodosta (USA)0:04:51
16Erin Faccone (USA)0:04:52
17Heidi Wood (USA)0:05:11
18Melissa Presnell (USA)
19Natalie Tapias (USA)0:05:29
20Gabriella Sterne (USA)0:05:55
21Emily Shields (USA)0:06:31
22Karen Talleymeade (USA)0:06:41
23Simona Vincenciova (USA)0:06:58
24Stephanie Thompson (USA)0:07:04
25Libbey Sheldon (USA)0:07:06
26Alice Henriques (USA)0:07:24
27Alex Christofalos (USA)0:07:35
28Lydia Hausle (USA)0:07:46
29Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
30Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
31Alex Campbell-Forte (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews