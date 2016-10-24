Trending

DCCX: Werner wins back-to-back UCI races

Timmerman second and Oberman third

Kerry Werner (Kona) was having a brilliant weekend on the bike

Kerry Werner (Kona) was having a brilliant weekend on the bike
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA)1:07:43
2Dan Timmerman (USA)
3Cole Oberman (USA)0:00:20
4Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:45
5Adam Craig (USA)0:00:56
6Carl Decker (USA)0:01:08
7Ryan Woodall (USA)
8Byron Rice (USA)0:01:11
9Robert Marion (USA)0:01:29
10Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:01:48
11Antonin Marecaille (Fra)0:04:37
12Merwin Davis (USA)0:05:10
13Jared Nieters (USA)0:05:15
14Tim Willis (USA)0:05:16
15Joshua Teets (USA)0:05:40
16Andy Brooks (USA)
17Andrew Juiliano (USA)0:08:01
18Andrew Bailey (USA)
19Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)
20Aaron Oakes (USA)
21Lucas Livermon (USA)
22Mattison Brady (USA)
23Abe Goorskey (USA)
24Elwood Glass (USA)
25Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
26Van Morales (USA)
27Nick Thomas (USA)
28Colin Eustis (USA)
29Michael Baldwin (USA)
30Stuart Louder (USA)
31Preston Buehrer (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews