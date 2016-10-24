DCCX: Werner wins back-to-back UCI races
Timmerman second and Oberman third
Elite Men Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:07:43
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|3
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:00:20
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:00:45
|5
|Adam Craig (USA)
|0:00:56
|6
|Carl Decker (USA)
|0:01:08
|7
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|8
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:01:11
|9
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:01:29
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:01:48
|11
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
|0:04:37
|12
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:05:10
|13
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:05:15
|14
|Tim Willis (USA)
|0:05:16
|15
|Joshua Teets (USA)
|0:05:40
|16
|Andy Brooks (USA)
|17
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|0:08:01
|18
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|19
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)
|20
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|21
|Lucas Livermon (USA)
|22
|Mattison Brady (USA)
|23
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|24
|Elwood Glass (USA)
|25
|Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
|26
|Van Morales (USA)
|27
|Nick Thomas (USA)
|28
|Colin Eustis (USA)
|29
|Michael Baldwin (USA)
|30
|Stuart Louder (USA)
|31
|Preston Buehrer (USA)
