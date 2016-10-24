DCCX: Compton wins day 1
Ferrier-Bruneau second and Gordon third
Elite Women Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC racing p/b Trek/Panache
|0:46:04
|2
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-Acquisio
|0:00:30
|3
|Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory
|0:01:15
|4
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:01:16
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:36
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel
|0:02:12
|7
|Nicole Mertz (USA) NoCoast Racing powered by Intelligentsia
|0:02:28
|8
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group
|0:02:55
|9
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:03:13
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:22
|11
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth
|0:03:41
|12
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air
|0:03:59
|13
|Kat Sweatt (USA) SH!FT Racing Team
|0:04:05
|14
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bicycles
|0:04:22
|15
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:32
|16
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles
|0:04:40
|17
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:04:47
|18
|Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|0:05:08
|19
|Alexandra Campbell-Forte (USA) Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing
|0:05:08
|20
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
|0:05:22
|21
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|0:05:36
|22
|Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:05:44
|23
|Simona Vincenciova (USA) Team Bikenetic
|0:05:44
|24
|Libbey Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling p/b Bike Doctor of Waldorf
|0:05:55
|25
|Alexandra Christofalos (USA) JETCycling
|0:06:34
|26
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All-Stars
|0:06:58
|27
|Stephanie Thompson (USA)
|0:07:10
|28
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:07:54
|29
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|0:08:17
|DNS
|Melanie Carter (USA)
|DNS
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|DNS
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|DNF
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|DNF
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!
|DNF
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
