DCCX: Compton wins day 1

Ferrier-Bruneau second and Gordon third

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) is clearly the favorite this weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) KFC racing p/b Trek/Panache0:46:04
2Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can) SAS-MACOGEP-Acquisio0:00:30
3Serena Gordon (USA) LIV | Giant Co-Factory0:01:15
4Jena Greaser (USA)0:01:16
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:36
6Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel0:02:12
7Nicole Mertz (USA) NoCoast Racing powered by Intelligentsia0:02:28
8Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group0:02:55
9Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:03:13
10Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:03:22
11Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth0:03:41
12Samantha Runnels (USA) Ridebiker p/b Sho-Air0:03:59
13Kat Sweatt (USA) SH!FT Racing Team0:04:05
14Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bicycles0:04:22
15Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:04:32
16Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS Bicycles0:04:40
17Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:04:47
18Gabriella Sterne (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)0:05:08
19Alexandra Campbell-Forte (USA) Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing0:05:08
20Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars0:05:22
21Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team0:05:36
22Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:05:44
23Simona Vincenciova (USA) Team Bikenetic0:05:44
24Libbey Sheldon (USA) Crosshairs Cycling p/b Bike Doctor of Waldorf0:05:55
25Alexandra Christofalos (USA) JETCycling0:06:34
26Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All-Stars0:06:58
27Stephanie Thompson (USA)0:07:10
28Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:07:54
29Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica0:08:17
DNSMelanie Carter (USA)
DNSKatrina Dowidchuk (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
DNSTraci Rodosta (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
DNFRebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
DNFKate Kirkpatrick (USA) Mellow Mushroom
DNFElizabeth Lukowski (USA) Woo Girl!
DNFKathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling

