DCCX: Werner wins opener
Timmerman second and Clark third
Elite Men Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|1:01:00
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:00:00
|3
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|0:00:02
|4
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Cole Oberman (USA) ProTestedGear.com
|0:00:22
|6
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:34
|7
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:01:35
|8
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:01:35
|9
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix en Provence
|0:01:35
|10
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|0:02:00
|11
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:02:00
|12
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Team TGB / MUMU / Felt
|0:03:16
|13
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling wrapped in VIE_13
|0:04:25
|14
|Mark D'avino (USA) Cadence Cycling
|0:04:50
|15
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:05:04
|16
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:05:06
|17
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:05:07
|18
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|0:05:26
|19
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:05:44
|20
|Joshua Teets (USA) ProMountain Outfitters
|0:05:47
|21
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:05:59
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac
|0:06:04
|23
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|0:06:35
|24
|Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants
|0:06:43
|25
|Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 / Boloco
|0:06:45
|26
|Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team
|0:06:50
|27
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:07:10
|28
|Andrew Mcgowan (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|29
|Abe Goorskey (USA) Cycleworks
|30
|Matt Mcloone (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Spokes Etc.
|31
|Scott Myers (USA) Team BBC p/b Baltimore Bicycle Works
|32
|Elwood Glass (USA) All-City X Black Hand Coffee Co
|33
|Van Morales (USA) Cyclus Sports
|34
|Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|35
|Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team
|36
|Greg Schott (USA) Endorphin Fitness
|37
|Michael Baldwin (USA) Steel Mountain Cycling
|DNS
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
|DNS
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|DNS
|Stu Louder (USA) All-City X Black Hand Coffee Co
|DNF
|Mattison Brady (USA) District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop
|DNF
|Hunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team
|DNF
|Spencer Moavenzadeh (USA) University of Virginia
