Trending

DCCX: Werner wins opener

Timmerman second and Clark third

Kerry Werner (Kona) puts a hand down on a very steep climb

Kerry Werner (Kona) puts a hand down on a very steep climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team1:01:00
2Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:00:00
3Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes0:00:02
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:09
5Cole Oberman (USA) ProTestedGear.com0:00:22
6Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:34
7Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:01:35
8Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:01:35
9Antonin Marecaille (Fra) Avc Aix en Provence0:01:35
10Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster0:02:00
11Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team0:02:00
12Ryan Woodall (USA) Team TGB / MUMU / Felt0:03:16
13Greg Wittwer (USA) Sweet Spot Cycling wrapped in VIE_130:04:25
14Mark D'avino (USA) Cadence Cycling0:04:50
15Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:05:04
16Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:05:06
17Lucas Livermon (USA) Cyclus Sports0:05:07
18Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG0:05:26
19Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:05:44
20Joshua Teets (USA) ProMountain Outfitters0:05:47
21Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:05:59
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Drapac0:06:04
23Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching0:06:35
24Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants0:06:43
25Charles Berhtram (USA) B2C2 / Boloco0:06:45
26Colin Eustis (USA) Sons United Racing Team0:06:50
27Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:07:10
28Andrew Mcgowan (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
29Abe Goorskey (USA) Cycleworks
30Matt Mcloone (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson/Spokes Etc.
31Scott Myers (USA) Team BBC p/b Baltimore Bicycle Works
32Elwood Glass (USA) All-City X Black Hand Coffee Co
33Van Morales (USA) Cyclus Sports
34Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
35Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team
36Greg Schott (USA) Endorphin Fitness
37Michael Baldwin (USA) Steel Mountain Cycling
DNSKevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
DNSMichael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
DNSStu Louder (USA) All-City X Black Hand Coffee Co
DNFMattison Brady (USA) District Velocity Racing p/b Bicycle Pro Shop
DNFHunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team
DNFSpencer Moavenzadeh (USA) University of Virginia

Latest on Cyclingnews