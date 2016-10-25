Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 19 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 19 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 19 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 19 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 19 Urs Huber in the lead at the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 8 of 19 Stage 4 of the Crocodile Trophy (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 9 of 19 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 10 of 19 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 11 of 19 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 12 of 19 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-Rad.Sport.Szene (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 13 of 19 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 14 of 19 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 15 of 19 Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 16 of 19 Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 18 of 19 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger) Image 19 of 19 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-Rad.Sport.Szene (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)

Three-time Crocodile Trophy winner Urs Huber bounced back from the disappointment of a mechanical in the finale of stage 3 to take his second stage win of 2016. The Swiss rider remains the overall race leader with stage 3 winner Sebastien Carabin (Merida-Wallonie-Vojo Mag) sitting second overall.

In the women's race, Annemiek Van Vleuten suffered as the race leader took a wrong turn and saw her large lead in the morning become a 1:04:22 deficit to the winner Alice Pirard. The Belgian becomes the new race leader with half the race to come.

"The stage was not too difficult but got a bit tight at the 35km mark when I had a flat tyre. Bas Peters just flew past me and Sebastien Carabin went with him. I had to bridge the gap which was about a minute and managed to do so right before the flat part in the middle of the stage," Huber said of of his second stage win in four days. "Well, I think it wasn't very fair to attack when I had the mechanical, which I told them. Then I had another flat tyre and they waited for me, which I thought was very sportsman-like. Towards the finish Sebastien and I were equally strong, we didn't attack each other anymore and I was actually happy after two flats to being able to stay with him. I was able to claim the stage in a finish sprint."

For Pirard, to take her third win of the race and move into the leader's jersey was a surprise as she explained.

"I'm surprised that Annemiek is not here, she must have taken a wrong turn or crashed, because I heard during the race that she had a big gap, like 15 or 20 minutes. I hope she's ok and that she will come soon," she said. "For me it was a hard day, I was kind of in survival mode because I'm getting tired... just surviving in the forest. I did enjoy the last singletrack downhill though, that was really nice. We'll see.

"The next stages coming up are all really fast and rolling, which doesn't suit me generally, because I like the technical stages, but well, I'm so tired and in survival mode right now."

Stage 5 is the longest of the race at 131km with the riders to travel from Atherton to the Skybury Coffee Plantation.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 3:28:17 2 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie-Vojo Mag 0:00:03 3 Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team 0:05:24 4 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be 0:07:27 5 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz 0:11:38 6 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE 0:18:52 7 Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team 0:28:13 8 Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team velochannel.com 0:46:23

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 12:49:51 2 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie-Vojo Mag 0:01:40 3 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be 0:46:29 4 Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team 0:50:35 5 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE 0:55:13 6 Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz 1:06:11 7 Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team 2:06:10 8 Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team velochannel.com 3:11:41

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team 4:44:59 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) 0:09:50 3 Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team 1:01:41 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott 1:08:31