Croc Trophy: Huber takes control on stage 4, Van Vleuten loses race lead
Alice Pirard moves into commanding position as new women's leader
Stage 4: Atherton - Atherton
Three-time Crocodile Trophy winner Urs Huber bounced back from the disappointment of a mechanical in the finale of stage 3 to take his second stage win of 2016. The Swiss rider remains the overall race leader with stage 3 winner Sebastien Carabin (Merida-Wallonie-Vojo Mag) sitting second overall.
In the women's race, Annemiek Van Vleuten suffered as the race leader took a wrong turn and saw her large lead in the morning become a 1:04:22 deficit to the winner Alice Pirard. The Belgian becomes the new race leader with half the race to come.
"The stage was not too difficult but got a bit tight at the 35km mark when I had a flat tyre. Bas Peters just flew past me and Sebastien Carabin went with him. I had to bridge the gap which was about a minute and managed to do so right before the flat part in the middle of the stage," Huber said of of his second stage win in four days. "Well, I think it wasn't very fair to attack when I had the mechanical, which I told them. Then I had another flat tyre and they waited for me, which I thought was very sportsman-like. Towards the finish Sebastien and I were equally strong, we didn't attack each other anymore and I was actually happy after two flats to being able to stay with him. I was able to claim the stage in a finish sprint."
For Pirard, to take her third win of the race and move into the leader's jersey was a surprise as she explained.
"I'm surprised that Annemiek is not here, she must have taken a wrong turn or crashed, because I heard during the race that she had a big gap, like 15 or 20 minutes. I hope she's ok and that she will come soon," she said. "For me it was a hard day, I was kind of in survival mode because I'm getting tired... just surviving in the forest. I did enjoy the last singletrack downhill though, that was really nice. We'll see.
"The next stages coming up are all really fast and rolling, which doesn't suit me generally, because I like the technical stages, but well, I'm so tired and in survival mode right now."
Stage 5 is the longest of the race at 131km with the riders to travel from Atherton to the Skybury Coffee Plantation.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls
|3:28:17
|2
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie-Vojo Mag
|0:00:03
|3
|Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team
|0:05:24
|4
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be
|0:07:27
|5
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz
|0:11:38
|6
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|0:18:52
|7
|Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team
|0:28:13
|8
|Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team velochannel.com
|0:46:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls
|12:49:51
|2
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida-Wallonie-Vojo Mag
|0:01:40
|3
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be
|0:46:29
|4
|Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team
|0:50:35
|5
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE
|0:55:13
|6
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz
|1:06:11
|7
|Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team
|2:06:10
|8
|Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team velochannel.com
|3:11:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team
|4:44:59
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|0:09:50
|3
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team
|1:01:41
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott
|1:08:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team
|17:02:43
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott
|1:04:22
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|1:16:54
|4
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team
|2:54:47
