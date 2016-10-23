Trending

Huber, Van Vleuten take command on Crocodile Trophy stage 2

Dutch woman nearly half an hour ahead

Image 1 of 4

Annemiek Van Vleuten opened up a huge lead on stage 2

Annemiek Van Vleuten opened up a huge lead on stage 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)
Image 2 of 4

Annemiek Van Vleuten enjoying the ride

Annemiek Van Vleuten enjoying the ride
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)
Image 3 of 4

Sebastien Carabin in the Crocodile Trophy leader's jersey

Sebastien Carabin in the Crocodile Trophy leader's jersey
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)
Image 4 of 4

Urs Huber wins stage 2

Urs Huber wins stage 2
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls4:25:01
2Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag0:03:50
3Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-Rad.Sport.Szene0:15:06
4Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team0:18:15
5Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be0:18:34
6Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz0:41:01
7Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team0:51:23
8Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.com1:26:12

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott5:28:28
2Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team0:28:46
3Ruth Corset (Aus)0:44:37
4Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team1:35:44

