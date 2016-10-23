Carabin, Pirard take Crocodile Trophy opening stage
Huber lurking
Stage 1: Smithfield - Smithfield
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag
|1:52:40
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls
|0:01:01
|3
|Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz
|0:06:01
|4
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be
|0:07:18
|5
|Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team
|0:07:26
|6
|Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-Rad.Sport.Szene
|0:08:05
|7
|Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team
|0:16:30
|8
|Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.com
|0:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team
|2:27:35
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus)
|0:04:52
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott
|0:09:28
|4
|Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team
|0:11:50
