Carabin, Pirard take Crocodile Trophy opening stage

Huber lurking

Sebastian Carabin

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)
Urs Huber

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)
Alice Pirard

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)
Alice Pirard wins the Crocodile Trophy opener

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy/Regina Stanger)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag1:52:40
2Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls0:01:01
3Matthias Grick (Aut) KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz0:06:01
4Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) WMTB.be0:07:18
5Bas Peters (Ned) MijnBadLiv/Giant offroad team0:07:26
6Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team KTM-Rad.Sport.Szene0:08:05
7Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco cycling team0:16:30
8Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.com0:17:41

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie MTB Team2:27:35
2Ruth Corset (Aus)0:04:52
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott0:09:28
4Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team0:11:50

