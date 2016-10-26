Image 1 of 17 Urs Huber remains in the race lead after stage 5 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 2 of 17 Smiles and mud from Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 3 of 17 Ruth Corset on her way to second on stage 5 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 4 of 17 Ruth Corset makes her way through a river crossing (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 5 of 17 Manuel Pliem (Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 6 of 17 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (WMTB.be) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 7 of 17 Bas Peters took fourth on stage 5 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 8 of 17 Stef de Louwere (Veco cycling team) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 9 of 17 Daniel Beresfrd (Croc for Kids) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 10 of 17 Race leader Alice Pirard (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 11 of 17 Alice Pirard on her way to another stage win (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 12 of 17 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 13 of 17 (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 14 of 17 Annemiek van Vleuten makes her way through a river (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 15 of 17 Mathias Grick (KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 16 of 17 Sebastien Carabin (merida wallonie-Vojo Mag) (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger) Image 17 of 17 Sebastien Carabin kept close tabs on the race lead (Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

The Queen stage of the Crocodile Trophy ended in a two-up sprint between race leader Urs Huber (Team Bulls) and second placed Sebastien Carabin (Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag). For the second stage running it was Huber that came up trumps, keeping his position at the top of the overall standings. Carabin kept him at close quarters and remains in touching distance with three stages to go.

"I knew the finish from last year and was in front at the deciding moment and then there was no passing me anymore. I did have a slight crash today, nothing serious, just a bit of lack of concentration," Huber said after the stage. "Today was hard, extremely long and windy at the end. It is also relatively hot and just long. The stage didn't have many vertical meters, but it was the length that was tough."

In the women’s competition, Alice Pirard extended her comfortable lead with another stage victory. Australian Ruth Corset jumped up to second overall with a strong performance, taking second on the day. Annemiek van Vleuten lost ground after missing a turn and adding an extra 20 kilometres onto her day. Despite that, she remains third in the overall standings.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 5:09:11 2 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag 0:00:01 3 Bas Peters (Ned) Mijnbadliv/Giant Offroad Team 0:16:03 4 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Ktm-Rad.Sport.Szene 0:16:04 5 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) Wmtb.Be 6 Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco Cycling Team 0:16:45 7 Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz 0:49:02 9 Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.Com 1:03:58

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls 17:59:03 2 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag 0:01:41 3 Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) Wmtb.Be 1:02:33 4 Bas Peters (Ned) Mijnbadliv/Giant Offroad Team 1:06:38 5 Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Ktm-Rad.Sport.Szene 1:11:16 6 Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz 1:55:12 7 Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco Cycling Team 2:22:55 8 Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.Com 4:15:38

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mtb Team 6:35:25 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) 0:00:16 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott 0:08:59 4 Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team 1:32:12