Croc Trophy: Huber and Pirard celebrate more stage win success

Duo continue to dominate in North Queensland

Image 1 of 17

Urs Huber remains in the race lead after stage 5

Urs Huber remains in the race lead after stage 5
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 2 of 17

Smiles and mud from Annemiek van Vleuten

Smiles and mud from Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 3 of 17

Ruth Corset on her way to second on stage 5

Ruth Corset on her way to second on stage 5
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 4 of 17

Ruth Corset makes her way through a river crossing

Ruth Corset makes her way through a river crossing
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 5 of 17

Manuel Pliem (Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE)

Manuel Pliem (Team KTM-RAD.SPORT.SZENE)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 6 of 17

Michiel Van Aelbroeck (WMTB.be)

Michiel Van Aelbroeck (WMTB.be)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 7 of 17

Bas Peters took fourth on stage 5

Bas Peters took fourth on stage 5
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 8 of 17

Stef de Louwere (Veco cycling team)

Stef de Louwere (Veco cycling team)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 9 of 17

Daniel Beresfrd (Croc for Kids)

Daniel Beresfrd (Croc for Kids)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 10 of 17

Race leader Alice Pirard

Race leader Alice Pirard
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 11 of 17

Alice Pirard on her way to another stage win

Alice Pirard on her way to another stage win
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 12 of 17

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 13 of 17

(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 14 of 17

Annemiek van Vleuten makes her way through a river

Annemiek van Vleuten makes her way through a river
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 15 of 17

Mathias Grick (KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz)

Mathias Grick (KTM Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 16 of 17

Sebastien Carabin (merida wallonie-Vojo Mag)

Sebastien Carabin (merida wallonie-Vojo Mag)
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)
Image 17 of 17

Sebastien Carabin kept close tabs on the race lead

Sebastien Carabin kept close tabs on the race lead
(Image credit: Crocodile Trophy / Regina Stanger)

The Queen stage of the Crocodile Trophy ended in a two-up sprint between race leader Urs Huber (Team Bulls) and second placed Sebastien Carabin (Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag). For the second stage running it was Huber that came up trumps, keeping his position at the top of the overall standings. Carabin kept him at close quarters and remains in touching distance with three stages to go.

"I knew the finish from last year and was in front at the deciding moment and then there was no passing me anymore. I did have a slight crash today, nothing serious, just a bit of lack of concentration," Huber said after the stage. "Today was hard, extremely long and windy at the end. It is also relatively hot and just long. The stage didn't have many vertical meters, but it was the length that was tough."

In the women’s competition, Alice Pirard extended her comfortable lead with another stage victory. Australian Ruth Corset jumped up to second overall with a strong performance, taking second on the day. Annemiek van Vleuten lost ground after missing a turn and adding an extra 20 kilometres onto her day. Despite that, she remains third in the overall standings.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls5:09:11
2Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag0:00:01
3Bas Peters (Ned) Mijnbadliv/Giant Offroad Team0:16:03
4Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Ktm-Rad.Sport.Szene0:16:04
5Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) Wmtb.Be
6Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco Cycling Team0:16:45
7Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz0:49:02
9Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.Com1:03:58

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi) Team Bulls17:59:03
2Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie-Vojo Mag0:01:41
3Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) Wmtb.Be1:02:33
4Bas Peters (Ned) Mijnbadliv/Giant Offroad Team1:06:38
5Manuel Pliem (Aut) Team Ktm-Rad.Sport.Szene1:11:16
6Matthias Grick (Aut) Ktm Ebner Transporte Cycling Team Graz1:55:12
7Stef De Louwere (Ned) Veco Cycling Team2:22:55
8Frédéric Ischard (Fra) Team Velochannel.Com4:15:38

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mtb Team6:35:25
2Ruth Corset (Aus)0:00:16
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott0:08:59
4Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team1:32:12

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida-Wallonie Mtb Team23:38:08
2Ruth Corset (Aus)1:17:11
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS / Scott1:23:21
4Sarah Kaehler (Aus) Astute Financial Racing Team4:27:00

